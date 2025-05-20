Siren Cena (SI)
Cena Siren v živo (SI) je danes 0.00579083 USD. Ima trenutno tržno kapitalizacijo $ 129.98K USD. Cena SI v USD se posodablja v realnem času.
Ključna tržna uspešnost Siren:
– 24-urni volumen trgovanja je -- USD
– Sprememba cene Siren znotraj dneva je --
– Ima razpoložljivi obtok 22.45M USD
Pridobite posodobitve cen v realnem času od SI v USD na MEXC. Bodite obveščeni o najnovejših podatkih in analizi trga. Ključno je za sprejemanje pametnih odločitev o trgovanju na hitro spreminjajočem se trgu kriptovalut. MEXC je vaša prva izbira za natančne informacije o ceni SI.
Danes je bila sprememba cene Siren v USD $ 0.
V preteklih 30 dneh je bila sprememba cene Siren v USD $ +0.0025053412.
V preteklih 60 dneh je bila sprememba cene Siren v USD $ -0.0008497961.
V zadnjih 90 dneh je bila sprememba cene Siren v USD $ -0.002972609152019934.
|Pika
|Sprememba (USD)
|Sprememba (%)
|Danes
|$ 0
|--
|30 dni
|$ +0.0025053412
|+43.26%
|60 dni
|$ -0.0008497961
|-14.67%
|90 dni
|$ -0.002972609152019934
|-33.92%
Odkrijte najnovejšo analizo cen Siren: 24h najnižja in najvišja, ATH in dnevne spremembe:
--
--
+0.71%
Poglobite se v tržne statistike: tržna kapitalizacija, 24-urni volumen in ponudba:
SIREN is a distributed protocol for creating, trading, and redeeming fully-collateralized options contracts for any ERC-20 token on Ethereum. About SIREN Options are a financial primitive from which one can build many different more complex financial instruments. At their core, options give a trader the choice to buy or sell an asset at a predetermined price at a known time in the future. This is useful for protecting one's self (also known as hedging) against possible price changes in the asset, as well as speculating on these price changes. Core Protocol Mechanics SIREN uses a fully-collateralized approach to writing options that doesn’t require any oracles to function. A single MarketsRegistry contract creates and coordinates individual markets. Once a Market contract is created anyone can interact with it in a permissionless manner. The solvency of a position is ensured at all times by the collateral locked in the smart contract. With SIREN, both the long and short side of the contract are tokenized. The buyer’s side (bToken) gives the holder the right to purchase or sell the underlying asset at a predetermined strike priceThe seller’s/writer’s side (wToken) allows the holder to withdraw the collateral (if the option was not exercised) or withdraw the exercise payment (if the option was exercised) from the contract after expiration. When a trader buys a put the on-chain token amount is multiplied by the strike. For example, a 1 WBTC $20K PUT will result in 20,000 bTokens. For the same reason, a put is just a reversed-assets call (e.g. a WBTC/USDC put is actually a USDC/WBTC call). Tokenizing both sides of the contract allows SIREN to create secondary markets for both the long and short exposure. Under such a design in order to become a writer one purchases a wToken from the SirenSwap AMM (see below). A writer can also unwind their short exposure by selling the wToken back to the AMM. This streamlines the write-side mechanics by reducing it to essentially purchasing the underlying collateral at discount — as opposed to a typical design where the writer mints long tokens and has to then sell them in order to realize the premium. SirenSwap AMM Bootstrapping liquidity is core to creating a thriving market. Options are notoriously difficult when it comes to that. Not only does liquidity get fractured by combination of strike prices and expirations, it also requires sophistication on the part of liquidity providers in order to ensure fair and sustainable pricing. To ensure liquidity on day 1 the SIREN protocol utilizes a custom SirenSwap AMM that uses a novel combination of a constant-product bonding curve and options minting to trade both bTokens and wTokens. Notably, the AMM doesn’t require any asset in the pool other than bTokens/wTokens in order to trade them against the collateral asset (e.g. WBTC). This increases LP capital efficiency and provides other benefits that we’ll expand on in further posts. The SIREN core team believes that in these early days of Ethereum and DeFi less is more, so they designed SirenSwap to be a model-less market maker. This means there is no complex on-chain pricing formula nor oracle feed required in order for it to function. This makes it easy for anyone to become an LP to potentially earn trading fees.
MEXC je vodilna borza kriptovalut, ki ji zaupa več kot 10 milijonov uporabnikov po vsem svetu. Znana je kot borza z najširšo izbiro žetonov, najhitrejšo kotacijo žetonov in najnižjimi pristojbinami trgovanja na trgu. Pridružite se MEXC zdaj, da doživite vrhunsko likvidnost in najbolj konkurenčne pristojbine na trgu!
Cene kriptovalut so izpostavljene najvišjim tržnim tveganjem in nestabilnosti cene. Vlagati morate v projekte in produkte, ki jih poznate in pri katerih razumete povezana tveganja. Pred kakršno koli naložbo morate skrbno pretehtati svoje naložbene izkušnje, finančno stanje, naložbene cilje in toleranco do tveganja ter se posvetovati z neodvisnim finančnim svetovalcem. To gradivo se ne sme razlagati kot finančni nasvet. Pretekla uspešnost ni zanesljiv pokazatelj prihodnje uspešnosti. Vrednost vaše naložbe se lahko zniža ali poveča in morda ne boste dobili povrnjenega zneska, ki ste ga vložili. Sami ste odgovorni za svoje odločitve o naložbah. MEXC ni odgovoren za vaše morebitne izgube. Za več informacij si oglejte naše pogoje uporabe in opozorilo o tveganju. Upoštevajte tudi, da podatki v zvezi z zgoraj omenjeno kriptovaluto, predstavljeno tukaj (kot je njena trenutna cena v živo), temeljijo na virih tretjih oseb. Predstavljeni so vam takšni, kot so, in samo v informativne namene, brez kakršnega koli predstavljanja ali jamstva. Povezave do spletnih mest tretjih oseb prav tako niso pod nadzorom MEXC. MEXC ni odgovoren za zanesljivost in točnost takih spletnih mest tretjih oseb in njihove vsebine.
|1 SI v VND
₫148.48267203
|1 SI v AUD
A$0.0089757865
|1 SI v GBP
￡0.0042852142
|1 SI v EUR
€0.0050959304
|1 SI v USD
$0.00579083
|1 SI v MYR
RM0.0247847524
|1 SI v TRY
₺0.2248000206
|1 SI v JPY
¥0.8386280006
|1 SI v RUB
₽0.4675516142
|1 SI v INR
₹0.4948843318
|1 SI v IDR
Rp94.9316241552
|1 SI v KRW
₩8.076470601
|1 SI v PHP
₱0.3226071393
|1 SI v EGP
￡E.0.2898310415
|1 SI v BRL
R$0.0326602812
|1 SI v CAD
C$0.0080492537
|1 SI v BDT
৳0.703585845
|1 SI v NGN
₦9.3099752993
|1 SI v UAH
₴0.2410143446
|1 SI v VES
Bs0.54433802
|1 SI v PKR
Rs1.6362569248
|1 SI v KZT
₸2.9711590564
|1 SI v THB
฿0.1920239228
|1 SI v TWD
NT$0.1747093411
|1 SI v AED
د.إ0.0212523461
|1 SI v CHF
Fr0.0048063889
|1 SI v HKD
HK$0.0452842906
|1 SI v MAD
.د.م0.0534493609
|1 SI v MXN
$0.1118209273