Tokenomika Qudefi (QUDEFI)
Tokenomika in analiza cen Qudefi (QUDEFI)
Raziščite ključne podatke o tokenomiki in cenah za Qudefi (QUDEFI), vključno s tržno kapitalizacijo, podatki o dobavi, FDV in zgodovino cen. Enostavno preverite trenutno vrednost žetona in njegov položaj na trgu.
Informacije o Qudefi (QUDEFI)
About QuLabs QuLabs wants to empower crypto investors on their journey to financial freedom through advanced AI-driven technology and strategic partnerships. We are creating an ecosystem that tackles the challenges in the crypto space with a transparent, regulated, and straightforward approach.
The QuLabs ecosystem is made up of three parts: QuSoft, the FinTech entity behind QuLabs, has developed and deployed the software that forms the foundation of our core operations. This robust technology supports the key QuEx, the a regulated, Swiss-based centralized exchange (CEX) whose initial focus will be our unique, proprietary autonomous wealth management tool, and building out the features you would expect from a top-tier exchange. $QUDEFI, the native token that powers the QuEx ecosystem, offering holders exclusive access features and benefits across the platform and weekly USDT rewards.
How was QuLabs established? The founders of the QuLabs ecosystem have an extensive background in FinTech, having previously founded a successful web2 software solutions company. QuSoft was born from the web2 tech, and empowers professional investors in the ever-evolving financial services industry through their partnerships with major financial institutions; licensing them advanced trading software, AI-powered risk management tools, and bridge API solutions. As they have been tested and proven in institutional environments, these technologies generate consistent revenue streams for QuSoft and its shareholders.
What makes QuEx unique? We’re building a regulated platform that ensures security, transparency, and seamless integration between digital and traditional finance, providing investors with safe, sustainable ways to grow their wealth while bridging these two worlds effectively. QuEx’s proprietary solution, virtual asset management, combines the best of traditional finance with advanced crypto technology to provide users with cutting-edge strategies and AI-driven asset management, all within a secure and regulated environment. This empowers users to achieve consistent, sustainable returns while minimizing risk.
Designed as a fully regulated CEX, QuEx offers a wide array of services with complete compliance and transparency. This secure platform will provide confidence and security, and open up new opportunities for users, allowing them to participate in managed investment strategies previously reserved for institutional clients.
What utility does $QUDEFI have? $QUDEFI holders receive two valuable types of benefits without having to lock up or stake their tokens. The first being weekly USDT rewards. QuSoft’s monthly revenue is partially distributed to $QUDEFI holders in the form of ETH or stablecoins, based on the proportion of tokens held. This passive reward structure enables holders to benefit from established revenue streams. The second is exclusive access to unique products and services for $QUDEFI token holders. When our QuEx platform becomes available to the public, clients who wish to enjoy additional access and benefits should maintain a specified balance of the $QUDEFI token.
Tokenomika Qudefi (QUDEFI): Pojasnjene ključne metrike in primeri uporabe
Razumevanje tokenomike Qudefi (QUDEFI) je ključno za analizo njegove dolgoročne vrednosti, trajnosti in potenciala.
Ključne metrike in njihov izračun:
Skupna ponudba:
Največje število žetonov QUDEFI, ki so bili ali še bodo ustvarjeni.
Razpoložljivi obtok:
Število žetonov, ki so trenutno na voljo na trgu in v javni lasti.
Največjo obtok:
Trdna zgornja meja skupnega števila žetonov QUDEFI.
FDV (popolnoma razredčeno vrednotenje):
Izračunano kot trenutna cena × največja ponudba, kar omogoča projekcijo skupne tržne vrednosti, če so vsi žetoni v obtoku.
Stopnja inflacije:
Odraža hitrost uvajanja novih žetonov, kar vpliva na redkost in dolgoročno gibanje cen.
Zakaj so trgovcem te metrike pomembne?
Velik razpoložljivi obtok = večja likvidnost.
Omejena največji obtok + nizka inflacija = možnost dolgoročne rasti cen.
Pregledna razdelitev žetonov = večje zaupanje v projekt in manjše tveganje centraliziranega nadzora.
Visok FDV z nizko trenutno tržno kapitalizacijo = možni signali precenjenosti.
Zdaj, ko razumete tokenomiko QUDEFI, raziščite ceno žetona QUDEFI v živo!
Napoved cene QUDEFI
Želite vedeti, v katero smer se bo gibal QUDEFI? Naša stran za napovedovanje cen QUDEFI združuje razpoloženje na trgu, zgodovinske trende in tehnične kazalnike, da bi omogočila pogled v prihodnost.
Zavrnitev odgovornosti
Podatki tokenomika na tej strani izvirajo iz virov tretjih oseb. MEXC ne jamči za njihovo točnost. Pred naložbo opravite temeljito raziskavo.
