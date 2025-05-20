Octorand Cena (OCTO)
Cena Octorand v živo (OCTO) je danes 0.02525859 USD. Ima trenutno tržno kapitalizacijo $ 0.00 USD. Cena OCTO v USD se posodablja v realnem času.
Ključna tržna uspešnost Octorand:
– 24-urni volumen trgovanja je -- USD
– Sprememba cene Octorand znotraj dneva je -0.22%
– Ima razpoložljivi obtok 0.00 USD
Pridobite posodobitve cen v realnem času od OCTO v USD na MEXC. Bodite obveščeni o najnovejših podatkih in analizi trga. Ključno je za sprejemanje pametnih odločitev o trgovanju na hitro spreminjajočem se trgu kriptovalut. MEXC je vaša prva izbira za natančne informacije o ceni OCTO.
Danes je bila sprememba cene Octorand v USD $ 0.
V preteklih 30 dneh je bila sprememba cene Octorand v USD $ +0.0031120275.
V preteklih 60 dneh je bila sprememba cene Octorand v USD $ +0.0024434427.
V zadnjih 90 dneh je bila sprememba cene Octorand v USD $ -0.00647300444241295.
|Pika
|Sprememba (USD)
|Sprememba (%)
|Danes
|$ 0
|-0.22%
|30 dni
|$ +0.0031120275
|+12.32%
|60 dni
|$ +0.0024434427
|+9.67%
|90 dni
|$ -0.00647300444241295
|-20.39%
Odkrijte najnovejšo analizo cen Octorand: 24h najnižja in najvišja, ATH in dnevne spremembe:
+0.49%
-0.22%
-10.03%
Poglobite se v tržne statistike: tržna kapitalizacija, 24-urni volumen in ponudba:
What Is Octorand (OCTO)? Octorand is an ecosystem made up of a collection of configurable NFTs known as Primes (1,000 Gen1 Primes and 8,000 Gen2 Primes) and the deflationary currency OCTO. Each Prime is an Algorand Standard Asset (ASA) that has 8 (Gen1) or 16 (Gen2) letter traits, stored on the Algorand Blockchain. In the initial application, these traits can be transformed to spell words and phrases to earn badges and score points in a gamified competition. The ecosystem features a growing number of dApps - the initial application “Octoword” will be joined by the second dApp “Octodraw” in Q4 2022 with more dApps to follow. OCTO is the native utility token that is used to pay for all transactions within the Octorand ecosystem Fees for changing the letter attributes of Primes Fees for changing the artwork of Primes Fees to upvote / downvote Primes Fees to use the on-chain messaging facility which allows wallets in Algorand to message Prime owners Fees to store pixel art frames in the upcoming Octodraw dApp Being a deflationary token, OCTO is also a store of value. How Many OCTO Coins Are There in Circulation? Octorand launched on the 27th of January 2022 with the creation of the 1,000 Gen1 Primes. Each Gen1 Prime contained a store of 1,000 OCTO which were emitted at a constant rate of 0.0001 OCTO per second (8.64 OCTO per 24 hours). This makes a Total Supply of 1,000,000 OCTO. No more OCTO can be created. All of the stored OCTO were emitted from the Gen1 primes on the 17th May 2022. All transactions paid in OCTO are burned - the smart contract sends the transaction fee to the creator wallet which has been rekeyed so as to be verifiably inaccessible. As of the 19th of August 2022, 218K OCTO tokens have been burned leaving a remaining circulating supply of 781K tokens. Who Are the Founders of Octorand? Octorand is the brainchild of Developer Declan Rocco, assisted by Rob Sanders who is responsible for the Marketing of the Project. Declan is a career software dev
Cene kriptovalut so izpostavljene najvišjim tržnim tveganjem in nestabilnosti cene. Vlagati morate v projekte in produkte, ki jih poznate in pri katerih razumete povezana tveganja. Pred kakršno koli naložbo morate skrbno pretehtati svoje naložbene izkušnje, finančno stanje, naložbene cilje in toleranco do tveganja ter se posvetovati z neodvisnim finančnim svetovalcem. To gradivo se ne sme razlagati kot finančni nasvet. Pretekla uspešnost ni zanesljiv pokazatelj prihodnje uspešnosti. Vrednost vaše naložbe se lahko zniža ali poveča in morda ne boste dobili povrnjenega zneska, ki ste ga vložili. Sami ste odgovorni za svoje odločitve o naložbah. MEXC ni odgovoren za vaše morebitne izgube. Za več informacij si oglejte naše pogoje uporabe in opozorilo o tveganju. Upoštevajte tudi, da podatki v zvezi z zgoraj omenjeno kriptovaluto, predstavljeno tukaj (kot je njena trenutna cena v živo), temeljijo na virih tretjih oseb. Predstavljeni so vam takšni, kot so, in samo v informativne namene, brez kakršnega koli predstavljanja ali jamstva. Povezave do spletnih mest tretjih oseb prav tako niso pod nadzorom MEXC. MEXC ni odgovoren za zanesljivost in točnost takih spletnih mest tretjih oseb in njihove vsebine.
|1 OCTO v VND
₫647.65550619
|1 OCTO v AUD
A$0.0394034004
|1 OCTO v GBP
￡0.0186913566
|1 OCTO v EUR
€0.0222275592
|1 OCTO v USD
$0.02525859
|1 OCTO v MYR
RM0.1083593511
|1 OCTO v TRY
₺0.9810436356
|1 OCTO v JPY
¥3.6536550435
|1 OCTO v RUB
₽2.030790636
|1 OCTO v INR
₹2.1613775463
|1 OCTO v IDR
Rp414.0751796496
|1 OCTO v KRW
₩35.228155473
|1 OCTO v PHP
₱1.4081663925
|1 OCTO v EGP
￡E.1.2593932974
|1 OCTO v BRL
R$0.1424584476
|1 OCTO v CAD
C$0.0351094401
|1 OCTO v BDT
৳3.0722023017
|1 OCTO v NGN
₦40.413744
|1 OCTO v UAH
₴1.0510099299
|1 OCTO v VES
Bs2.37430746
|1 OCTO v PKR
Rs7.1390878776
|1 OCTO v KZT
₸12.9265886043
|1 OCTO v THB
฿0.8353015713
|1 OCTO v TWD
NT$0.7620516603
|1 OCTO v AED
د.إ0.0926990253
|1 OCTO v CHF
Fr0.0209646297
|1 OCTO v HKD
HK$0.1975221738
|1 OCTO v MAD
.د.م0.2336419575
|1 OCTO v MXN
$0.4869856152