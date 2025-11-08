McFlamingo Token Cena (MCFL)
Današnja cena kriptovalute McFlamingo Token (MCFL) v živo je --, s spremembo 5.00 % v zadnjih 24 urah. Trenutna stopnja pretvorbe iz MCFL v USD je -- na MCFL.
Kriptovaluta McFlamingo Token je trenutno na #-. mestu s tržno kapitalizacijo $ 27,856, njena razpoložljiva ponudba pa znaša 779.63M MCFL. V zadnjih 24 urah se je MCFL trgovalo med $ 0 (najnižje) in $ 0 (najvišje), kar odraža tržno aktivnost. Njegova najvišja vrednost vseh časov znaša $ 0, najnižja vrednost vseh časov pa je $ 0.
V kratkoročni uspešnosti se je MCFL premaknil -0.24% v zadnji uri in -12.27% v zadnjih 7 dneh. V zadnjem dnevu je skupni volumen trgovanja dosegel --.
Trenutna tržna kapitalizacija McFlamingo Token je $ 27.86K, 24-urni volumen trgovanja pa znaša --. Obstoječa ponudba MCFL je 779.63M, skupna ponudba pa znaša 999786829.876798. Njena popolnoma razredčena vrednost (FDV) je $ 35.72K.
-0.24%
+5.00%
-12.27%
-12.27%
Danes je bila sprememba cene McFlamingo Token v USD $ 0.
V preteklih 30 dneh je bila sprememba cene McFlamingo Token v USD $ 0.
V preteklih 60 dneh je bila sprememba cene McFlamingo Token v USD $ 0.
V zadnjih 90 dneh je bila sprememba cene McFlamingo Token v USD $ 0.
|Pika
|Sprememba (USD)
|Sprememba (%)
|Danes
|$ 0
|+5.00%
|30 dni
|$ 0
|-31.03%
|60 dni
|$ 0
|-30.65%
|90 dni
|$ 0
|--
Leta 2040 bi cena McFlamingo Token lahko dosegla rast 0.00%. Lahko bi dosegel ceno trgovanja v višini $ --.
MCFL The McFlamingo token transforms the restaurant experience by turning customer and employee loyalty and rewards into a tradable asset. By using the token, customers aren’t just earning points—they’re gaining a stake in the brand’s ecosystem, which they can use, trade, or hold onto for future value. This is how it bridges both worlds.
Tokenizing the brand allows customers to have a more interactive relationship with the restaurant. Instead of just eating there, they can earn tokens through visits or special events, and those tokens might unlock discounts, exclusive meals, or even voting power on new menu items.
It also gives them a sense of ownership and community, which can keep people engaged and invested beyond just dining. That’s where the real-world value meets the digital asset
A tokenized security is more like stock in a company, while the McFlamingo token is more like a membership perk or loyalty point that also holds value. One is about ownership and investment, the other is about utility and experience.
if employees get tokens for completing tasks, those transactions are recorded on-chain. That means there’s a transparent and immutable record of their contributions.
This can create more accountability and also reward employees in a transparent way. Plus, those tokens can have real value, so it’s a new way to incentivize and keep track of productivity. It ties their efforts directly to the value they help create for the business.
It is different from a traditional employee-owned stock plan. In a stock plan, employees own shares of the company itself, and that’s regulated like any other security.
With tokenized rewards, employees aren’t owning a piece of the company’s equity. Instead, they’re earning tokens tied to specific activities or contributions. It’s more flexible and can be tailored to their role or the success of certain projects, rather than the overall company’s stock performance.
When tasks are completed and token rewards are issued on-chain, that adds to the token’s overall activity and volume. More activity generally means a healthier market, because it shows ongoing engagement.
This steady flow of transactions helps maintain liquidity, which supports price stability. If the token is constantly being earned and used, it prevents sudden price swings because there’s always movement in the market. That’s how on-chain task volume contributes to a stable price
When employees earn tokens, it’s like rewarding them with something that becomes valuable as the ecosystem grows.
If the token’s value increases because of more usage and trust, both employees and the company benefit. It’s a win-win situation if done right. To stabilize the market employees will one able to hopefully in the future stake tokens and in certain situations the restaurant can also buy back tokens if needed.
MEXC je vodilna borza kriptovalut, ki ji zaupa več kot 10 milijonov uporabnikov po vsem svetu. Znana je kot borza z najširšo izbiro žetonov, najhitrejšo kotacijo žetonov in najnižjimi pristojbinami trgovanja na trgu. Pridružite se MEXC zdaj, da doživite vrhunsko likvidnost in najbolj konkurenčne pristojbine na trgu!
|Čas (UTC+8)
|Vrsta
|Informacije
|11-08 07:05:00
|Posodobitve industrije
"Classic" Altcoins Rise Broadly, Storage and Privacy Sector Tokens Show Independent Market Trends
|11-07 21:26:04
|Posodobitve industrije
Possibly affected by multiple project collapses, total lending protocol TVL across the network plummeted by nearly $12 billion
|11-07 01:12:41
|Posodobitve industrije
Crypto Fear Index Rises to 27, Market Shifts from "Extreme Fear" to "Fear"
|11-06 14:15:13
|Posodobitve industrije
BNB Chain Ecosystem Tokens Rebound Significantly, GIGGLE and Binance Life Lead in Market Cap
|11-06 11:42:30
|Posodobitve industrije
Crypto Market Warms Up as Bitcoin Breaks Through $104,000, U.S. Crypto Stocks Rise Across the Board
|11-05 17:18:00
|Posodobitve industrije
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%
Najboljše kriptovalute s tržnimi podatki, ki so na voljo na MEXC
Trenutno priljubljene kriptovalute, ki pridobivajo pomembno pozornost na trgu
Nedavno kotirane kriptovalute, ki so na voljo za trgovanje
Cene kriptovalut so izpostavljene najvišjim tržnim tveganjem in nestabilnosti cene. Vlagati morate v projekte in produkte, ki jih poznate in pri katerih razumete povezana tveganja. Pred kakršno koli naložbo morate skrbno pretehtati svoje naložbene izkušnje, finančno stanje, naložbene cilje in toleranco do tveganja ter se posvetovati z neodvisnim finančnim svetovalcem. To gradivo se ne sme razlagati kot finančni nasvet. Pretekla uspešnost ni zanesljiv pokazatelj prihodnje uspešnosti. Vrednost vaše naložbe se lahko zniža ali poveča in morda ne boste dobili povrnjenega zneska, ki ste ga vložili. Sami ste odgovorni za svoje odločitve o naložbah. MEXC ni odgovoren za vaše morebitne izgube. Za več informacij si oglejte naše pogoje uporabe in opozorilo o tveganju. Upoštevajte tudi, da podatki v zvezi z zgoraj omenjeno kriptovaluto, predstavljeno tukaj (kot je njena trenutna cena v živo), temeljijo na virih tretjih oseb. Predstavljeni so vam takšni, kot so, in samo v informativne namene, brez kakršnega koli predstavljanja ali jamstva. Povezave do spletnih mest tretjih oseb prav tako niso pod nadzorom MEXC. MEXC ni odgovoren za zanesljivost in točnost takih spletnih mest tretjih oseb in njihove vsebine.