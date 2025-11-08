Matchy Cena ($MATCHY)
Današnja cena kriptovalute Matchy ($MATCHY) v živo je --, s spremembo 2.17 % v zadnjih 24 urah. Trenutna stopnja pretvorbe iz $MATCHY v USD je -- na $MATCHY.
Kriptovaluta Matchy je trenutno na #-. mestu s tržno kapitalizacijo $ 75,109, njena razpoložljiva ponudba pa znaša 1000.00M $MATCHY. V zadnjih 24 urah se je $MATCHY trgovalo med $ 0 (najnižje) in $ 0 (najvišje), kar odraža tržno aktivnost. Njegova najvišja vrednost vseh časov znaša $ 0, najnižja vrednost vseh časov pa je $ 0.
V kratkoročni uspešnosti se je $MATCHY premaknil -0.75% v zadnji uri in -24.57% v zadnjih 7 dneh. V zadnjem dnevu je skupni volumen trgovanja dosegel --.
Trenutna tržna kapitalizacija Matchy je $ 75.11K, 24-urni volumen trgovanja pa znaša --. Obstoječa ponudba $MATCHY je 1000.00M, skupna ponudba pa znaša 999997307.060396. Njena popolnoma razredčena vrednost (FDV) je $ 75.11K.
-0.75%
+2.17%
-24.57%
-24.57%
Danes je bila sprememba cene Matchy v USD $ 0.
V preteklih 30 dneh je bila sprememba cene Matchy v USD $ 0.
V preteklih 60 dneh je bila sprememba cene Matchy v USD $ 0.
V zadnjih 90 dneh je bila sprememba cene Matchy v USD $ 0.
|Pika
|Sprememba (USD)
|Sprememba (%)
|Danes
|$ 0
|+2.17%
|30 dni
|$ 0
|-59.65%
|60 dni
|$ 0
|-63.65%
|90 dni
|$ 0
|--
Leta 2040 bi cena Matchy lahko dosegla rast 0.00%. Lahko bi dosegel ceno trgovanja v višini $ --.
Matchy Trade: The Meme-Powered AI Prediction Game on Solana
In the ever-evolving world of Web3 gaming, a new wave of on-chain prediction games has been gaining momentum. At the heart of this trend is Matchy Trade, a Solana-based prediction game that blends speculation, memes, and artificial intelligence into a fast-paced, community-driven experience. Designed for degens who thrive on risk and entertainment, Matchy Trade isn’t just another trading game—it’s a survival challenge where every bet, every flip, and every tile reveals a new chance to outplay your rivals.
At its core, Matchy Trade revolves around predicting token moves on Solana. Players place their bets on whether specific tokens will go up or down within short timeframes. But instead of being a simple “yes/no” guessing game, the platform introduces gamified mechanics like tile flipping and survival rounds. Each correct prediction allows a player to advance, while mistakes can push them closer to elimination. This creates an atmosphere that feels like a mix of traditional prediction markets, Web3 gaming tournaments, and meme culture chaos.
The integration of AI takes Matchy Trade to another level. The AI component analyzes patterns, creates meme-driven narratives, and introduces unpredictable twists that keep the experience fresh. This means the game isn’t only about dry data and charts—it’s also about narrative trading, where memes become part of the strategy. Think of it as “degens versus AI memes,” where community humor and human instincts collide with machine-powered dynamics.
What makes Matchy Trade particularly engaging is its social survival aspect. Players aren’t just competing against the charts—they’re competing against each other. The tile-flip mechanism ensures that multiple players can be eliminated in a single round, raising the stakes and making each correct move more rewarding. This creates a thrilling loop of tension, risk-taking, and the chance for spectacular comebacks.
Being built on Solana means the game benefits from fast transactions, low fees, and scalability, making it accessible to a wide global audience. Unlike traditional Web2 prediction apps, where results are opaque, Matchy Trade’s blockchain foundation guarantees transparency, fairness, and verifiable results. Every bet, win, and loss is secured on-chain, ensuring players can trust the system.
In short, Matchy Trade is more than just a trading simulator—it’s a cultural experiment. By combining memes, AI, and community competition, it transforms prediction into entertainment. For degens who live for volatility, humor, and survival-of-the-fittest energy, Matchy Trade could easily become the go-to Solana game to test luck, skill, and meme power—all at once.
|Čas (UTC+8)
|Vrsta
|Informacije
|11-08 07:05:00
|Posodobitve industrije
"Classic" Altcoins Rise Broadly, Storage and Privacy Sector Tokens Show Independent Market Trends
|11-07 21:26:04
|Posodobitve industrije
Possibly affected by multiple project collapses, total lending protocol TVL across the network plummeted by nearly $12 billion
|11-07 01:12:41
|Posodobitve industrije
Crypto Fear Index Rises to 27, Market Shifts from "Extreme Fear" to "Fear"
|11-06 14:15:13
|Posodobitve industrije
BNB Chain Ecosystem Tokens Rebound Significantly, GIGGLE and Binance Life Lead in Market Cap
|11-06 11:42:30
|Posodobitve industrije
Crypto Market Warms Up as Bitcoin Breaks Through $104,000, U.S. Crypto Stocks Rise Across the Board
|11-05 17:18:00
|Posodobitve industrije
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%
Cene kriptovalut so izpostavljene najvišjim tržnim tveganjem in nestabilnosti cene. Vlagati morate v projekte in produkte, ki jih poznate in pri katerih razumete povezana tveganja. Pred kakršno koli naložbo morate skrbno pretehtati svoje naložbene izkušnje, finančno stanje, naložbene cilje in toleranco do tveganja ter se posvetovati z neodvisnim finančnim svetovalcem. To gradivo se ne sme razlagati kot finančni nasvet. Pretekla uspešnost ni zanesljiv pokazatelj prihodnje uspešnosti. Vrednost vaše naložbe se lahko zniža ali poveča in morda ne boste dobili povrnjenega zneska, ki ste ga vložili. Sami ste odgovorni za svoje odločitve o naložbah. MEXC ni odgovoren za vaše morebitne izgube. Za več informacij si oglejte naše pogoje uporabe in opozorilo o tveganju. Upoštevajte tudi, da podatki v zvezi z zgoraj omenjeno kriptovaluto, predstavljeno tukaj (kot je njena trenutna cena v živo), temeljijo na virih tretjih oseb. Predstavljeni so vam takšni, kot so, in samo v informativne namene, brez kakršnega koli predstavljanja ali jamstva. Povezave do spletnih mest tretjih oseb prav tako niso pod nadzorom MEXC. MEXC ni odgovoren za zanesljivost in točnost takih spletnih mest tretjih oseb in njihove vsebine.