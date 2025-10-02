Tokenomika MaidSafeCoin (EMAID)
Tokenomika in analiza cen MaidSafeCoin (EMAID)
Raziščite ključne podatke o tokenomiki in cenah za MaidSafeCoin (EMAID), vključno s tržno kapitalizacijo, podatki o dobavi, FDV in zgodovino cen. Enostavno preverite trenutno vrednost žetona in njegov položaj na trgu.
Informacije o MaidSafeCoin (EMAID)
MaidSafeCoin serves as a token for Safecoin, a decentralized currency for a decentralized network. Safecoin will serve as the currency for the SAFE network, a network made up of the extra hard disk space, processing power, and data connectivity of its users. Think of it as the sharing economy but for your digital resources. MaidSafe is the company developing the SAFE network to save the world from the perils of centralized data storage. In the current paradigm, the best case is corporations use your data to better target you to their advertisers. The worst case is they leak your private data to the public, as Yahoo, Equifax, Target, and many other companies have already done.
The SAFE network ultimately wants to “create a secure, autonomous, data-centric, peer-to-peer network as an alternative to the current server-centric model.” There will be two main users of the network: clients and farmers. The client accesses the various features of the network, such as browsing, storing data, or transferring money. The farmers store and look after your data until it’s needed, at which point they might receive a reward for their efforts. The SAFE network is an “encrypted layer that sits on top of the current internet, allowing for autonomous data storage and networking by replacing three” of the OSI networking layers.
MaidSafe, a Scotland based company, started developing the SAFE network in 2006. The presale on April 22nd, 2014 sold 10% of all MaidSafeCoins. You could buy 17,000 MaidSafeCoins for 1 BTC at that time. The company allowed 30 days to try and reach their 8 million dollar fundraising goal, but they reached the target in just 5 hours.
The team is currently in stage Alpha 2 on their roadmap. the future of this crypto, quite like other presently available cryptos such as BitShares, Cardano, Dent, looks bright because the concept of having a decentralized internet is a fresh one. As more and more networks—whether data networks or social media—make the shift to decentralization, MaidSafeCoin coins’ value will grow. Just keep an eye on MAID because it is all set to seriously disrupt the internet landscape for the better.
Tokenomika MaidSafeCoin (EMAID): Pojasnjene ključne metrike in primeri uporabe
Razumevanje tokenomike MaidSafeCoin (EMAID) je ključno za analizo njegove dolgoročne vrednosti, trajnosti in potenciala.
Ključne metrike in njihov izračun:
Skupna ponudba:
Največje število žetonov EMAID, ki so bili ali še bodo ustvarjeni.
Razpoložljivi obtok:
Število žetonov, ki so trenutno na voljo na trgu in v javni lasti.
Največjo obtok:
Trdna zgornja meja skupnega števila žetonov EMAID.
FDV (popolnoma razredčeno vrednotenje):
Izračunano kot trenutna cena × največja ponudba, kar omogoča projekcijo skupne tržne vrednosti, če so vsi žetoni v obtoku.
Stopnja inflacije:
Odraža hitrost uvajanja novih žetonov, kar vpliva na redkost in dolgoročno gibanje cen.
Zakaj so trgovcem te metrike pomembne?
Velik razpoložljivi obtok = večja likvidnost.
Omejena največji obtok + nizka inflacija = možnost dolgoročne rasti cen.
Pregledna razdelitev žetonov = večje zaupanje v projekt in manjše tveganje centraliziranega nadzora.
Visok FDV z nizko trenutno tržno kapitalizacijo = možni signali precenjenosti.
Zdaj, ko razumete tokenomiko EMAID, raziščite ceno žetona EMAID v živo!
Napoved cene EMAID
Želite vedeti, v katero smer se bo gibal EMAID? Naša stran za napovedovanje cen EMAID združuje razpoloženje na trgu, zgodovinske trende in tehnične kazalnike, da bi omogočila pogled v prihodnost.
