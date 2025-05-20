Kozue Cena (KOZUE)
Cena Kozue v živo (KOZUE) je danes 0 USD. Ima trenutno tržno kapitalizacijo $ 9.60K USD. Cena KOZUE v USD se posodablja v realnem času.
Ključna tržna uspešnost Kozue:
– 24-urni volumen trgovanja je -- USD
– Sprememba cene Kozue znotraj dneva je --
– Ima razpoložljivi obtok 200.00M USD
Pridobite posodobitve cen v realnem času od KOZUE v USD na MEXC. Bodite obveščeni o najnovejših podatkih in analizi trga. Ključno je za sprejemanje pametnih odločitev o trgovanju na hitro spreminjajočem se trgu kriptovalut. MEXC je vaša prva izbira za natančne informacije o ceni KOZUE.
Danes je bila sprememba cene Kozue v USD $ 0.
V preteklih 30 dneh je bila sprememba cene Kozue v USD $ 0.
V preteklih 60 dneh je bila sprememba cene Kozue v USD $ 0.
V zadnjih 90 dneh je bila sprememba cene Kozue v USD $ 0.
|Pika
|Sprememba (USD)
|Sprememba (%)
|Danes
|$ 0
|--
|30 dni
|$ 0
|+48.09%
|60 dni
|$ 0
|+10.53%
|90 dni
|$ 0
|--
Odkrijte najnovejšo analizo cen Kozue: 24h najnižja in najvišja, ATH in dnevne spremembe:
--
--
-0.25%
Poglobite se v tržne statistike: tržna kapitalizacija, 24-urni volumen in ponudba:
Kozue and Neiro, once just two small lives lost in the vast sea of a bustling animal shelter, found solace in each other's company. Their days were spent huddled close, the warmth of their shared fur a comforting reminder that they were not alone in the world. As littermates, their bond was unique, forged in the common hope that someday, they'd find their forever homes. That day came, but not without its bittersweet twist. Neiro, with his charismatic charm and undeniable appeal, was soon adopted into a home that recognized his potential for stardom. He became a sensation, his name whispered in awe among the pet community, his face adorning magazines, and his life a whirlwind of events and appearances. Kozue, though adopted into a different home, watched from the sidelines, her heart swelling with pride for her brother. Despite the distance and the fame that surrounded Neiro, their connection never waned. She kept tabs on him through social media, clips of his adventures, and the occasional update from their past shelter mates. Their bond, built on the humble beginnings of shared meals from a shelter bowl and the soft comfort of being curled up together against the cold, remained unbreakable. Kozue, now in a loving home herself, often thought of the days they spent side by side, dreaming of better lives. She knew, even from afar, that they were both living out those dreams, but always with a piece of their heart left with each other. Neiro, for his part, would often look into the camera during interviews or photo shoots, his eyes seeming to search for something or someone. Those who knew him well could tell he was thinking of Kozue, his protector, his confidante, his sister from the shelter days. Their story, though now filled with fame on one side, was at its core a testament to the enduring power of sibling bonds, no matter the circumstances of their beginning or the paths their lives took.
Cene kriptovalut so izpostavljene najvišjim tržnim tveganjem in nestabilnosti cene. Vlagati morate v projekte in produkte, ki jih poznate in pri katerih razumete povezana tveganja. Pred kakršno koli naložbo morate skrbno pretehtati svoje naložbene izkušnje, finančno stanje, naložbene cilje in toleranco do tveganja ter se posvetovati z neodvisnim finančnim svetovalcem. To gradivo se ne sme razlagati kot finančni nasvet. Pretekla uspešnost ni zanesljiv pokazatelj prihodnje uspešnosti. Vrednost vaše naložbe se lahko zniža ali poveča in morda ne boste dobili povrnjenega zneska, ki ste ga vložili. Sami ste odgovorni za svoje odločitve o naložbah. MEXC ni odgovoren za vaše morebitne izgube. Za več informacij si oglejte naše pogoje uporabe in opozorilo o tveganju. Upoštevajte tudi, da podatki v zvezi z zgoraj omenjeno kriptovaluto, predstavljeno tukaj (kot je njena trenutna cena v živo), temeljijo na virih tretjih oseb. Predstavljeni so vam takšni, kot so, in samo v informativne namene, brez kakršnega koli predstavljanja ali jamstva. Povezave do spletnih mest tretjih oseb prav tako niso pod nadzorom MEXC. MEXC ni odgovoren za zanesljivost in točnost takih spletnih mest tretjih oseb in njihove vsebine.
