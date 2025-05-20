Kekius Maximusa Cena (KEKIUSA)
Cena Kekius Maximusa v živo (KEKIUSA) je danes 0.00021538 USD. Ima trenutno tržno kapitalizacijo $ 21.54K USD. Cena KEKIUSA v USD se posodablja v realnem času.
Ključna tržna uspešnost Kekius Maximusa:
– 24-urni volumen trgovanja je -- USD
– Sprememba cene Kekius Maximusa znotraj dneva je -10.25%
– Ima razpoložljivi obtok 100.00M USD
Pridobite posodobitve cen v realnem času od KEKIUSA v USD na MEXC. Bodite obveščeni o najnovejših podatkih in analizi trga. Ključno je za sprejemanje pametnih odločitev o trgovanju na hitro spreminjajočem se trgu kriptovalut. MEXC je vaša prva izbira za natančne informacije o ceni KEKIUSA.
Danes je bila sprememba cene Kekius Maximusa v USD $ 0.
V preteklih 30 dneh je bila sprememba cene Kekius Maximusa v USD $ -0.0001454210.
V preteklih 60 dneh je bila sprememba cene Kekius Maximusa v USD $ 0.
V zadnjih 90 dneh je bila sprememba cene Kekius Maximusa v USD $ 0.
|Pika
|Sprememba (USD)
|Sprememba (%)
|Danes
|$ 0
|-10.25%
|30 dni
|$ -0.0001454210
|-67.51%
|60 dni
|$ 0
|--
|90 dni
|$ 0
|--
Odkrijte najnovejšo analizo cen Kekius Maximusa: 24h najnižja in najvišja, ATH in dnevne spremembe:
+0.95%
-10.25%
-22.10%
Poglobite se v tržne statistike: tržna kapitalizacija, 24-urni volumen in ponudba:
This project is about Kekius Maximusa, Elon Musk's new character in *Path of Exile 2*. This is the continuation of his previous character, Kekius Maximus, which Elon Musk played in the original *Path of Exile*. Starting from April 4th, Elon Musk will be going live again, marking a new chapter in his journey as Kekius Maximusa, and we have created a meme to support both Elon and his character on this exciting, long road ahead. Elon Musk, known for his ventures in space exploration, electric vehicles, and even the realm of artificial intelligence, has always had a knack for bringing unexpected fun and excitement to his followers. *Path of Exile 2* provides him with a new platform to engage with his fans in a fresh and interactive way, offering an entertaining blend of gaming and personal branding. By resurrecting Kekius Maximus in the form of Kekius Maximusa, Elon is taking fans on another adventure, and it’s one that promises to be filled with challenges, victories, and lots of laughs along the way. Kekius Maximus, Elon’s previous character, was an iconic part of *Path of Exile*'s community, known for its humorous and occasionally absurd interactions with other players. With the release of *Path of Exile 2*, Elon’s decision to continue this legacy through the new iteration of the character, Kekius Maximusa, shows his commitment to both the game and its community. The transition from one character to the other symbolizes growth, adaptation, and the endless possibilities within the *Path of Exile* universe. As Elon goes live again on April 4th, the gaming community eagerly anticipates his return, eager to see what new adventures and memes will come from his online persona. To celebrate this momentous occasion, we’ve created a meme that pays tribute to Kekius Maximusa and the excitement that surrounds this next chapter in Elon Musk’s gaming journey. This meme is not just about the game—it’s a way for fans to join Elon on his epic quest, showing their support for his character and the world of *Path of Exile 2*. In the coming months, as Kekius Maximusa embarks on this long journey, we look forward to seeing how this story unfolds. With Elon Musk leading the charge, we can expect plenty of entertainment, humor, and perhaps even some unexpected twists along the way.
MEXC je vodilna borza kriptovalut, ki ji zaupa več kot 10 milijonov uporabnikov po vsem svetu. Znana je kot borza z najširšo izbiro žetonov, najhitrejšo kotacijo žetonov in najnižjimi pristojbinami trgovanja na trgu. Pridružite se MEXC zdaj, da doživite vrhunsko likvidnost in najbolj konkurenčne pristojbine na trgu!
Cene kriptovalut so izpostavljene najvišjim tržnim tveganjem in nestabilnosti cene. Vlagati morate v projekte in produkte, ki jih poznate in pri katerih razumete povezana tveganja. Pred kakršno koli naložbo morate skrbno pretehtati svoje naložbene izkušnje, finančno stanje, naložbene cilje in toleranco do tveganja ter se posvetovati z neodvisnim finančnim svetovalcem. To gradivo se ne sme razlagati kot finančni nasvet. Pretekla uspešnost ni zanesljiv pokazatelj prihodnje uspešnosti. Vrednost vaše naložbe se lahko zniža ali poveča in morda ne boste dobili povrnjenega zneska, ki ste ga vložili. Sami ste odgovorni za svoje odločitve o naložbah. MEXC ni odgovoren za vaše morebitne izgube. Za več informacij si oglejte naše pogoje uporabe in opozorilo o tveganju. Upoštevajte tudi, da podatki v zvezi z zgoraj omenjeno kriptovaluto, predstavljeno tukaj (kot je njena trenutna cena v živo), temeljijo na virih tretjih oseb. Predstavljeni so vam takšni, kot so, in samo v informativne namene, brez kakršnega koli predstavljanja ali jamstva. Povezave do spletnih mest tretjih oseb prav tako niso pod nadzorom MEXC. MEXC ni odgovoren za zanesljivost in točnost takih spletnih mest tretjih oseb in njihove vsebine.
|1 KEKIUSA v VND
₫5.52255858
|1 KEKIUSA v AUD
A$0.0003316852
|1 KEKIUSA v GBP
￡0.0001593812
|1 KEKIUSA v EUR
€0.0001916882
|1 KEKIUSA v USD
$0.00021538
|1 KEKIUSA v MYR
RM0.0009239802
|1 KEKIUSA v TRY
₺0.0083653592
|1 KEKIUSA v JPY
¥0.031208562
|1 KEKIUSA v RUB
₽0.0173897812
|1 KEKIUSA v INR
₹0.0183891444
|1 KEKIUSA v IDR
Rp3.5308191072
|1 KEKIUSA v KRW
₩0.2995548116
|1 KEKIUSA v PHP
₱0.0120009736
|1 KEKIUSA v EGP
￡E.0.0107776152
|1 KEKIUSA v BRL
R$0.001216897
|1 KEKIUSA v CAD
C$0.0002993782
|1 KEKIUSA v BDT
৳0.02616867
|1 KEKIUSA v NGN
₦0.3451593728
|1 KEKIUSA v UAH
₴0.0089641156
|1 KEKIUSA v VES
Bs0.02024572
|1 KEKIUSA v PKR
Rs0.0608577728
|1 KEKIUSA v KZT
₸0.1099988736
|1 KEKIUSA v THB
฿0.0071333856
|1 KEKIUSA v TWD
NT$0.0064915532
|1 KEKIUSA v AED
د.إ0.0007904446
|1 KEKIUSA v CHF
Fr0.0001787654
|1 KEKIUSA v HKD
HK$0.0016842716
|1 KEKIUSA v MAD
.د.م0.0019879574
|1 KEKIUSA v MXN
$0.0041632954