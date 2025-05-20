Jewels Da Goat Cena (JEWELS)
Cena Jewels Da Goat v živo (JEWELS) je danes 0 USD. Ima trenutno tržno kapitalizacijo $ 33.16K USD. Cena JEWELS v USD se posodablja v realnem času.
Ključna tržna uspešnost Jewels Da Goat:
– 24-urni volumen trgovanja je -- USD
– Sprememba cene Jewels Da Goat znotraj dneva je +2.05%
– Ima razpoložljivi obtok 999.60M USD
Pridobite posodobitve cen v realnem času od JEWELS v USD na MEXC. Bodite obveščeni o najnovejših podatkih in analizi trga. Ključno je za sprejemanje pametnih odločitev o trgovanju na hitro spreminjajočem se trgu kriptovalut. MEXC je vaša prva izbira za natančne informacije o ceni JEWELS.
Danes je bila sprememba cene Jewels Da Goat v USD $ 0.
V preteklih 30 dneh je bila sprememba cene Jewels Da Goat v USD $ 0.
V preteklih 60 dneh je bila sprememba cene Jewels Da Goat v USD $ 0.
V zadnjih 90 dneh je bila sprememba cene Jewels Da Goat v USD $ 0.
|Pika
|Sprememba (USD)
|Sprememba (%)
|Danes
|$ 0
|+2.05%
|30 dni
|$ 0
|+16.65%
|60 dni
|$ 0
|+25.70%
|90 dni
|$ 0
|--
Odkrijte najnovejšo analizo cen Jewels Da Goat: 24h najnižja in najvišja, ATH in dnevne spremembe:
+0.15%
+2.05%
-3.75%
Poglobite se v tržne statistike: tržna kapitalizacija, 24-urni volumen in ponudba:
Jewels holds a special place in the heart of P'Nuts the Squirrels Freedom Farm, as the second goat to be rescued and rehabilitated by this beloved sanctuary. P'Nuts the Squirrels Freedom Farm, known for its mission to rescue and care for animals in need, has become a safe haven for countless animals, offering them a chance to heal, grow, and thrive. Jewels’ journey to the farm is a testament to the unwavering dedication and compassion of the farm's caretakers, who work tirelessly to provide a better life for every animal that comes through their doors. Before coming to the farm, Jewels had a difficult and uncertain life. She was found in an area where goats were often neglected, wandering without proper care, food, or shelter. Like many animals in similar situations, Jewels was weak, malnourished, and in desperate need of medical attention. It was during this challenging time that P'Nuts the Squirrels Freedom Farm stepped in to provide a lifeline. After her rescue, Jewels was brought to the farm, where she was immediately given the medical care, nourishment, and attention she so desperately needed. At P'Nuts the Squirrels Freedom Farm, Jewels was given the time and space to heal. The farm’s staff worked closely with veterinarians to ensure her physical recovery, while also focusing on her emotional well-being. She was slowly integrated into the farm’s close-knit community of animals, learning to trust humans and other animals again. This process of rehabilitation took time, but the farm’s nurturing environment proved to be the perfect place for Jewels to regain her strength and confidence. As Jewels settled into her new home, she became a symbol of resilience and hope. Her transformation from a lost, neglected goat to a strong, confident animal was nothing short of remarkable. Her journey was a reminder of the importance of compassion, as well as the power of second chances. Jewels’ story touched the hearts of everyone who encountered her, inspiring others to support the mission of P'Nuts the Squirrels Freedom Farm. Today, Jewels continues to live at P'Nuts, where she enjoys the company of other rescued animals and the love of the farm’s devoted staff. She is a beloved figure at the farm, embodying the sanctuary's mission of providing a safe, loving environment for animals in need. Jewels’ story is a shining example of the difference that a caring community can make in the life of an animal, offering hope and healing to those who need it most.
MEXC je vodilna borza kriptovalut, ki ji zaupa več kot 10 milijonov uporabnikov po vsem svetu. Znana je kot borza z najširšo izbiro žetonov, najhitrejšo kotacijo žetonov in najnižjimi pristojbinami trgovanja na trgu. Pridružite se MEXC zdaj, da doživite vrhunsko likvidnost in najbolj konkurenčne pristojbine na trgu!
Cene kriptovalut so izpostavljene najvišjim tržnim tveganjem in nestabilnosti cene. Vlagati morate v projekte in produkte, ki jih poznate in pri katerih razumete povezana tveganja. Pred kakršno koli naložbo morate skrbno pretehtati svoje naložbene izkušnje, finančno stanje, naložbene cilje in toleranco do tveganja ter se posvetovati z neodvisnim finančnim svetovalcem. To gradivo se ne sme razlagati kot finančni nasvet. Pretekla uspešnost ni zanesljiv pokazatelj prihodnje uspešnosti. Vrednost vaše naložbe se lahko zniža ali poveča in morda ne boste dobili povrnjenega zneska, ki ste ga vložili. Sami ste odgovorni za svoje odločitve o naložbah. MEXC ni odgovoren za vaše morebitne izgube. Za več informacij si oglejte naše pogoje uporabe in opozorilo o tveganju. Upoštevajte tudi, da podatki v zvezi z zgoraj omenjeno kriptovaluto, predstavljeno tukaj (kot je njena trenutna cena v živo), temeljijo na virih tretjih oseb. Predstavljeni so vam takšni, kot so, in samo v informativne namene, brez kakršnega koli predstavljanja ali jamstva. Povezave do spletnih mest tretjih oseb prav tako niso pod nadzorom MEXC. MEXC ni odgovoren za zanesljivost in točnost takih spletnih mest tretjih oseb in njihove vsebine.
|1 JEWELS v VND
₫--
|1 JEWELS v AUD
A$--
|1 JEWELS v GBP
￡--
|1 JEWELS v EUR
€--
|1 JEWELS v USD
$--
|1 JEWELS v MYR
RM--
|1 JEWELS v TRY
₺--
|1 JEWELS v JPY
¥--
|1 JEWELS v RUB
₽--
|1 JEWELS v INR
₹--
|1 JEWELS v IDR
Rp--
|1 JEWELS v KRW
₩--
|1 JEWELS v PHP
₱--
|1 JEWELS v EGP
￡E.--
|1 JEWELS v BRL
R$--
|1 JEWELS v CAD
C$--
|1 JEWELS v BDT
৳--
|1 JEWELS v NGN
₦--
|1 JEWELS v UAH
₴--
|1 JEWELS v VES
Bs--
|1 JEWELS v PKR
Rs--
|1 JEWELS v KZT
₸--
|1 JEWELS v THB
฿--
|1 JEWELS v TWD
NT$--
|1 JEWELS v AED
د.إ--
|1 JEWELS v CHF
Fr--
|1 JEWELS v HKD
HK$--
|1 JEWELS v MAD
.د.م--
|1 JEWELS v MXN
$--