Današnja cena kriptovalute JELLY TIME v živo je 0 USD. Tržna kapitalizacija JELLY je 15,463.6 USD. Spremljajte posodobitve cen iz JELLY v kriptovaluto USD v realnem času, grafikone v živo, tržno kapitalizacijo, 24-urni volumen in še več!

Več o JELLY

Informacije o ceni JELLY

Kaj je JELLY

Uradna spletna stran JELLY

Tokenomika JELLY

Napoved cen JELLY

JELLY TIME Logotip

JELLY TIME Cena (JELLY)

Nerazporejeno

Cena 1 JELLY v USD v živo:

--
----
-3.80%1D
USD
JELLY TIME (JELLY) Live Price Chart
Stran je bila nazadnje posodobljena: 2025-11-08 21:29:06 (UTC+8)

Današnja cena JELLY TIME

Današnja cena kriptovalute JELLY TIME (JELLY) v živo je --, s spremembo 3.86 % v zadnjih 24 urah. Trenutna stopnja pretvorbe iz JELLY v USD je -- na JELLY.

Kriptovaluta JELLY TIME je trenutno na #-. mestu s tržno kapitalizacijo $ 15,463.6, njena razpoložljiva ponudba pa znaša 999.64M JELLY. V zadnjih 24 urah se je JELLY trgovalo med $ 0 (najnižje) in $ 0 (najvišje), kar odraža tržno aktivnost. Njegova najvišja vrednost vseh časov znaša $ 0.0015406, najnižja vrednost vseh časov pa je $ 0.

V kratkoročni uspešnosti se je JELLY premaknil +0.57% v zadnji uri in -6.27% v zadnjih 7 dneh. V zadnjem dnevu je skupni volumen trgovanja dosegel --.

Tržne informacije JELLY TIME (JELLY)

$ 15.46K
$ 15.46K$ 15.46K

--
----

$ 15.46K
$ 15.46K$ 15.46K

999.64M
999.64M 999.64M

999,641,261.7422
999,641,261.7422 999,641,261.7422

Trenutna tržna kapitalizacija JELLY TIME je $ 15.46K, 24-urni volumen trgovanja pa znaša --. Obstoječa ponudba JELLY je 999.64M, skupna ponudba pa znaša 999641261.7422. Njena popolnoma razredčena vrednost (FDV) je $ 15.46K.

Zgodovina cene JELLY TIME, USD

24-urni razpon sprememb cen:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Nizka
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Visoka

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.0015406
$ 0.0015406$ 0.0015406

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.57%

-3.86%

-6.27%

-6.27%

Zgodovina cen JELLY TIME (JELLY) v USD

Danes je bila sprememba cene JELLY TIME v USD $ 0.
V preteklih 30 dneh je bila sprememba cene JELLY TIME v USD $ 0.
V preteklih 60 dneh je bila sprememba cene JELLY TIME v USD $ 0.
V zadnjih 90 dneh je bila sprememba cene JELLY TIME v USD $ 0.

PikaSprememba (USD)Sprememba (%)
Danes$ 0-3.86%
30 dni$ 0-31.67%
60 dni$ 0-95.97%
90 dni$ 0--

Napoved cene za kriptovaluto JELLY TIME

Napoved cene JELLY TIME (JELLY) za leto 2030 (čez pet let)
Na podlagi zgornjega modula za napovedovanje cen je ciljna cena JELLY v letu 2030 $ -- skupaj s stopnjo rasti 0.00%.
Napoved cen JELLY TIME (JELLY) za leto 2040 (čez 15 let)

Leta 2040 bi cena JELLY TIME lahko dosegla rast 0.00%. Lahko bi dosegel ceno trgovanja v višini $ --.

Želite vedeti, kakšna bo cena kriptovalute JELLY TIME v letih 2025–2026? Obiščite našo stran z napovedmi cen JELLY za obdobje 2025–2026 s klikom na Napoved cene kriptovalute JELLY TIME.

Kaj je JELLY TIME (JELLY)

Peanut Butter Jelly Time ($JELLY) is a community-driven cryptocurrency project inspired by one of the earliest and most recognizable internet memes. The origin of the meme dates back to 2001, when a short Flash animation of a cartoon banana dancing to the 1996 song “Peanut Butter Jelly Time” by The Buckwheat Boyz began circulating online. Initially shared on personal websites and niche communities, it gained massive popularity on early internet platforms such as eBaum’s World, Newgrounds, AlbinoBlacksheep, and YTMND. The looping animation, combined with the repetitive and absurd lyrics, made it a defining example of early internet humor and one of the first memes to achieve widespread recognition.

The $JELLY project is designed around collective ownership, community governance, and cultural preservation. By leveraging the meme’s high recognizability and nostalgic appeal, $JELLY aims to unite participants who share an appreciation for internet history and meme culture. The project operates as a decentralized, community-led initiative, with token holders empowered to influence project direction, creative output, and collaborations.

$JELLY is more than a token; it is a cultural artifact on-chain. Its design incorporates the ethos of Web3—permissionless participation, transparent governance, and open creative collaboration—while maintaining the playful spirit of the original meme. The token serves as a medium for digital collectibles, meme-based media initiatives, and cross-community partnerships. Future development plans include the integration of $JELLY into meme-related content, online events, NFT collections, and collaborative marketing campaigns with other crypto projects.

The cultural footprint of Peanut Butter Jelly Time extends beyond internet forums and Flash animation websites. The meme has appeared in mainstream media, most notably in the Family Guy episode “The Courtship of Stewie’s Father” (Season 4, Episode 16, aired November 20, 2005), where the character Brian dresses as the banana to cheer up Peter. The meme was also popular during the MySpace era, often embedded in user profiles and blog posts, further cementing its role in early social media culture. Its enduring appeal lies in its simplicity, absurdity, and the shared nostalgia it evokes for those who experienced the early days of the internet.

The project’s roadmap emphasizes sustainable growth and active community involvement. Key goals include:

Encouraging creative contributions from the community in the form of artwork, videos, and memes.

Hosting community-driven contests, events, and social media campaigns to maintain engagement.

Preserving and documenting internet culture through archival efforts and educational content.

$JELLY operates on the principle that strong communities drive lasting value. By grounding the project in a cultural phenomenon that has already demonstrated global reach, the team aims to create a space where humor, history, and blockchain innovation intersect.

MEXC je vodilna borza kriptovalut, ki ji zaupa več kot 10 milijonov uporabnikov po vsem svetu. Znana je kot borza z najširšo izbiro žetonov, najhitrejšo kotacijo žetonov in najnižjimi pristojbinami trgovanja na trgu. Pridružite se MEXC zdaj, da doživite vrhunsko likvidnost in najbolj konkurenčne pristojbine na trgu!

Vir JELLY TIME (JELLY)

Uradna spletna stran

Ljudje sprašujejo tudi: Druga vprašanja o JELLY TIME

Koliko bo leta 2030 vredna 1 kriptovaluta JELLY TIME?
Če bi kriptovaluta JELLY TIME rasla po 5-% letni stopnji, bi lahko njena ocenjena vrednost do leta 2026 dosegla približno $--, do leta 2030 $--, do leta 2035 $-- in do leta 2040 $--. Te številke prikazujejo scenarij stalne rasti, čeprav bo dejanska cena v prihodnosti odvisna od sprejetja na trgu, razvoja predpisov in makroekonomskih pogojev. Spodaj si lahko ogledate celotno tabelo projekcij, v kateri so po posameznih letih podrobno razčlenjene potencialne cene in pričakovana donosnost kriptovalute JELLY TIME.
Stran je bila nazadnje posodobljena: 2025-11-08 21:29:06 (UTC+8)

Pomembne panožne novosti JELLY TIME (JELLY)

Čas (UTC+8)VrstaInformacije
11-08 07:05:00Posodobitve industrije
"Classic" Altcoins Rise Broadly, Storage and Privacy Sector Tokens Show Independent Market Trends
11-07 21:26:04Posodobitve industrije
Possibly affected by multiple project collapses, total lending protocol TVL across the network plummeted by nearly $12 billion
11-07 01:12:41Posodobitve industrije
Crypto Fear Index Rises to 27, Market Shifts from "Extreme Fear" to "Fear"
11-06 14:15:13Posodobitve industrije
BNB Chain Ecosystem Tokens Rebound Significantly, GIGGLE and Binance Life Lead in Market Cap
11-06 11:42:30Posodobitve industrije
Crypto Market Warms Up as Bitcoin Breaks Through $104,000, U.S. Crypto Stocks Rise Across the Board
11-05 17:18:00Posodobitve industrije
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%

Raziščite več o kriptovaluti JELLY TIME

Zavrnitev odgovornosti

Cene kriptovalut so izpostavljene najvišjim tržnim tveganjem in nestabilnosti cene. Vlagati morate v projekte in produkte, ki jih poznate in pri katerih razumete povezana tveganja. Pred kakršno koli naložbo morate skrbno pretehtati svoje naložbene izkušnje, finančno stanje, naložbene cilje in toleranco do tveganja ter se posvetovati z neodvisnim finančnim svetovalcem. To gradivo se ne sme razlagati kot finančni nasvet. Pretekla uspešnost ni zanesljiv pokazatelj prihodnje uspešnosti. Vrednost vaše naložbe se lahko zniža ali poveča in morda ne boste dobili povrnjenega zneska, ki ste ga vložili. Sami ste odgovorni za svoje odločitve o naložbah. MEXC ni odgovoren za vaše morebitne izgube. Za več informacij si oglejte naše pogoje uporabe in opozorilo o tveganju. Upoštevajte tudi, da podatki v zvezi z zgoraj omenjeno kriptovaluto, predstavljeno tukaj (kot je njena trenutna cena v živo), temeljijo na virih tretjih oseb. Predstavljeni so vam takšni, kot so, in samo v informativne namene, brez kakršnega koli predstavljanja ali jamstva. Povezave do spletnih mest tretjih oseb prav tako niso pod nadzorom MEXC. MEXC ni odgovoren za zanesljivost in točnost takih spletnih mest tretjih oseb in njihove vsebine.