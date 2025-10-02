Tokenomika InfinityBit Token (IBIT)
Tokenomika in analiza cen InfinityBit Token (IBIT)
Raziščite ključne podatke o tokenomiki in cenah za InfinityBit Token (IBIT), vključno s tržno kapitalizacijo, podatki o dobavi, FDV in zgodovino cen. Enostavno preverite trenutno vrednost žetona in njegov položaj na trgu.
Informacije o InfinityBit Token (IBIT)
InfinityBit will be the first Centralised Crypto Exchange (CEX) with on-chain verifiable proof of reserves. Experience unparalleled transparency where every asset held aligns 1:1 with the underlying asset, not fluctuating derivatives. Anyone can self-audit the exchange at any time.
About InfinityBit
Welcome to InfinityBit, the frontier crypto exchange, where blockchain technology meets market-leading AI. We are a technology-driven company, focused on reshaping the landscape of Centralised Crypto Exchanges (CEX). At InfinityBit, we pioneer innovations that revolutionize the cryptocurrency trading space and make it a more transparent, reliable, and user-friendly exchange to trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, buy LTC, and more. buy LTC
The founding of InfinityBit Our crypto journey began under the visionary leadership of our Co-Founders Alyssa McKeown and Stefano. Alyssa, an exceptional tech maven, holds the positions of Director, CTO, and CVO, while Stefano brings his extraordinary marketing acumen to the role of CMO. Together, they are assembling a comprehensive team of dedicated and innovative professionals who are committed to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in blockchain and AI technology.
Key Innovations Our uniqueness lies in our application of the revolutionary public permissioned blockchain, the FSB. Unlike any other, our centralised exchange is fully on-chain verifiable, promoting a level of transparency that is unprecedented in the industry. From deposits and withdrawals to trade executions, every transaction is visible and verifiable on the blockchain. This real-time self-audit capability offers an unmatched level of trust to our users.
AI-Powered Trading We are also developing an AI-powered automated trading system that will bring the power of machine learning to the hands of our customers. This state-of-the-art system uses AI-driven trade signals to execute automated trades on the InfinityBit exchange, providing a significant edge in today's competitive trading environment.
IBIT Token As part of our commitment to deliver value to our users, we accept the token IBIT, an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, for a 50% reduction in trading fees on our platform. In addition, IBIT holders can access our customizable, AI-powered automated trading system, giving them an advantage that is unparalleled in the industry.
A transparent and open future At InfinityBit, we believe in the power of technology to create a more open, accessible, and fair financial future. We are committed to driving forward-thinking strategies, integrating emerging technologies seamlessly, and fostering a culture of innovation and transparency. We invite you to join us on this exciting journey and look forward to shaping the future of the crypto industry together.
Tokenomika InfinityBit Token (IBIT): Pojasnjene ključne metrike in primeri uporabe
Razumevanje tokenomike InfinityBit Token (IBIT) je ključno za analizo njegove dolgoročne vrednosti, trajnosti in potenciala.
Ključne metrike in njihov izračun:
Skupna ponudba:
Največje število žetonov IBIT, ki so bili ali še bodo ustvarjeni.
Razpoložljivi obtok:
Število žetonov, ki so trenutno na voljo na trgu in v javni lasti.
Največjo obtok:
Trdna zgornja meja skupnega števila žetonov IBIT.
FDV (popolnoma razredčeno vrednotenje):
Izračunano kot trenutna cena × največja ponudba, kar omogoča projekcijo skupne tržne vrednosti, če so vsi žetoni v obtoku.
Stopnja inflacije:
Odraža hitrost uvajanja novih žetonov, kar vpliva na redkost in dolgoročno gibanje cen.
Zakaj so trgovcem te metrike pomembne?
Velik razpoložljivi obtok = večja likvidnost.
Omejena največji obtok + nizka inflacija = možnost dolgoročne rasti cen.
Pregledna razdelitev žetonov = večje zaupanje v projekt in manjše tveganje centraliziranega nadzora.
Visok FDV z nizko trenutno tržno kapitalizacijo = možni signali precenjenosti.
Zdaj, ko razumete tokenomiko IBIT, raziščite ceno žetona IBIT v živo!
Napoved cene IBIT
Želite vedeti, v katero smer se bo gibal IBIT? Naša stran za napovedovanje cen IBIT združuje razpoloženje na trgu, zgodovinske trende in tehnične kazalnike, da bi omogočila pogled v prihodnost.
Zakaj izbrati MEXC?
MEXC je ena najboljših svetovnih borz kriptovalut, ki ji zaupa na milijone uporabnikov po vsem svetu. Ne glede na to, ali ste začetnik ali profesionalec, je MEXC vaša najlažja pot do kriptovalut.
Zavrnitev odgovornosti
Podatki tokenomike na tej strani izvirajo iz virov tretjih oseb. MEXC ne jamči za njihovo točnost. Pred naložbo opravite temeljito raziskavo.
Preberite in razumite Uporabniško pogodbo in Pravilnik o zasebnosti