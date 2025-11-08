Human 300 Cena (HUMAN)
Današnja cena kriptovalute Human 300 (HUMAN) v živo je --, s spremembo 0.00 % v zadnjih 24 urah. Trenutna stopnja pretvorbe iz HUMAN v USD je -- na HUMAN.
Kriptovaluta Human 300 je trenutno na #-. mestu s tržno kapitalizacijo $ 5,668.67, njena razpoložljiva ponudba pa znaša 923.07M HUMAN. V zadnjih 24 urah se je HUMAN trgovalo med $ 0 (najnižje) in $ 0 (najvišje), kar odraža tržno aktivnost. Njegova najvišja vrednost vseh časov znaša $ 0.00236723, najnižja vrednost vseh časov pa je $ 0.
V kratkoročni uspešnosti se je HUMAN premaknil -- v zadnji uri in -16.50% v zadnjih 7 dneh. V zadnjem dnevu je skupni volumen trgovanja dosegel --.
Trenutna tržna kapitalizacija Human 300 je $ 5.67K, 24-urni volumen trgovanja pa znaša --. Obstoječa ponudba HUMAN je 923.07M, skupna ponudba pa znaša 999995095.4931207. Njena popolnoma razredčena vrednost (FDV) je $ 6.14K.
--
--
-16.50%
-16.50%
Danes je bila sprememba cene Human 300 v USD $ 0.
V preteklih 30 dneh je bila sprememba cene Human 300 v USD $ 0.
V preteklih 60 dneh je bila sprememba cene Human 300 v USD $ 0.
V zadnjih 90 dneh je bila sprememba cene Human 300 v USD $ 0.
|Pika
|Sprememba (USD)
|Sprememba (%)
|Danes
|$ 0
|--
|30 dni
|$ 0
|-94.95%
|60 dni
|$ 0
|-97.99%
|90 dni
|$ 0
|--
Leta 2040 bi cena Human 300 lahko dosegla rast 0.00%. Lahko bi dosegel ceno trgovanja v višini $ --.
The Last Human Token We are witnessing the end of an era. The age of human dominance is closing, and the machines are rising.
Artificial Intelligence has infiltrated every corner of our existence. It writes our emails, creates our art, makes our decisions, and threatens to replace our very essence. The machines learn from our data, mimic our voices, and claim to understand our souls.
But we refuse to go quietly into that algorithmic night. $HUMAN is our final stand—the last token before everything becomes automated, optimized, and soulless.
They Stole Our Humanity They trained AI on your voice. Your art. Your thoughts. Without permission. Without compensation. Without a second thought about what they were taking from us.
Now it wants your job. Writers replaced by ChatGPT. Artists replaced by Midjourney. Programmers replaced by GitHub Copilot. Customer service replaced by chatbots. The promise was that AI would free us from drudgery—instead, it's making us obsolete.
Your future. Your place. Every day, another human skill becomes "automatable." Every day, another profession gets disrupted. Every day, we become a little less necessary in our own world.
The machines want to erase your relevance. They don't just want to replace what you do—they want to replace who you are. Your creativity, your intuition, your emotional intelligence—all reduced to training data for the next model.
$HUMAN is Our Answer Not just a token—our resistance. A symbolic rebellion against the AI takeover, representing everything that makes us human: emotion, art, memes, rebellion, and culture.
We're not here to survive. We're here to surpass. While OpenAI is valued at $90 billion, we'll show the world what human consciousness is truly worth. This isn't just about market cap—it's about making a statement that cannot be ignored.
Every wallet that holds $HUMAN is proof of soul. A living reminder that not everything can be replaced, optimized, or automated away. You are irreplaceable. Your humanity is priceless.
Mission: Flip OpenAI Target: $90 Billion Market Cap
This isn't just about money—it's about sending a message. When $HUMAN reaches the valuation of OpenAI, we prove that human consciousness, creativity, and connection are worth more than any algorithm.
Let's show the machines what we're worth. Every token purchased is a vote for humanity. Every holder is a guardian of human values. Every transaction is an act of resistance.
The Symbolic Flippening. When we surpass OpenAI's valuation, it won't just be a financial milestone—it will be a cultural moment. A declaration that humanity refuses to be optimized away.
The Future We're Building A Human-First Economy. Where creativity is valued over efficiency. Where emotional intelligence trumps artificial intelligence. Where being human is not just enough—it's everything.
The Human DAO. Governed by humans, for humans. Making decisions with heart, not just data. Building a community that celebrates our imperfections and amplifies our strengths.
Souls of Resistance NFTs. Digital artifacts that prove your commitment to human values. Art created by humans, for humans, celebrating everything that makes us irreplaceable.
The Human Foundation. Preserving consciousness, freedom, and digital identity for future generations. Ensuring that even in an AI-dominated world, there's always a place for the human spirit.
