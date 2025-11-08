BorzaDEX+
Današnja cena kriptovalute Human 300 v živo je 0 USD. Tržna kapitalizacija HUMAN je 5,668.67 USD.

Human 300 Cena (HUMAN)

Cena 1 HUMAN v USD v živo:

Human 300 (HUMAN) Live Price Chart
Stran je bila nazadnje posodobljena: 2025-11-08 20:43:41 (UTC+8)

Današnja cena Human 300

Današnja cena kriptovalute Human 300 (HUMAN) v živo je --, s spremembo 0.00 % v zadnjih 24 urah. Trenutna stopnja pretvorbe iz HUMAN v USD je -- na HUMAN.

Kriptovaluta Human 300 je trenutno na #-. mestu s tržno kapitalizacijo $ 5,668.67, njena razpoložljiva ponudba pa znaša 923.07M HUMAN. V zadnjih 24 urah se je HUMAN trgovalo med $ 0 (najnižje) in $ 0 (najvišje), kar odraža tržno aktivnost. Njegova najvišja vrednost vseh časov znaša $ 0.00236723, najnižja vrednost vseh časov pa je $ 0.

V kratkoročni uspešnosti se je HUMAN premaknil -- v zadnji uri in -16.50% v zadnjih 7 dneh. V zadnjem dnevu je skupni volumen trgovanja dosegel --.

Tržne informacije Human 300 (HUMAN)

Trenutna tržna kapitalizacija Human 300 je $ 5.67K, 24-urni volumen trgovanja pa znaša --. Obstoječa ponudba HUMAN je 923.07M, skupna ponudba pa znaša 999995095.4931207. Njena popolnoma razredčena vrednost (FDV) je $ 6.14K.

Zgodovina cene Human 300, USD

Zgodovina cen Human 300 (HUMAN) v USD

Danes je bila sprememba cene Human 300 v USD $ 0.
V preteklih 30 dneh je bila sprememba cene Human 300 v USD $ 0.
V preteklih 60 dneh je bila sprememba cene Human 300 v USD $ 0.
V zadnjih 90 dneh je bila sprememba cene Human 300 v USD $ 0.

Napoved cene za kriptovaluto Human 300

Napoved cene Human 300 (HUMAN) za leto 2030 (čez pet let)
Na podlagi zgornjega modula za napovedovanje cen je ciljna cena HUMAN v letu 2030 $ -- skupaj s stopnjo rasti 0.00%.
Napoved cen Human 300 (HUMAN) za leto 2040 (čez 15 let)

Leta 2040 bi cena Human 300 lahko dosegla rast 0.00%. Lahko bi dosegel ceno trgovanja v višini $ --.

Želite vedeti, kakšna bo cena kriptovalute Human 300 v letih 2025–2026? Obiščite našo stran z napovedmi cen HUMAN za obdobje 2025–2026 s klikom na Napoved cene kriptovalute Human 300.

Kaj je Human 300 (HUMAN)

The Last Human Token We are witnessing the end of an era. The age of human dominance is closing, and the machines are rising.

Artificial Intelligence has infiltrated every corner of our existence. It writes our emails, creates our art, makes our decisions, and threatens to replace our very essence. The machines learn from our data, mimic our voices, and claim to understand our souls.

But we refuse to go quietly into that algorithmic night. $HUMAN is our final stand—the last token before everything becomes automated, optimized, and soulless.

They Stole Our Humanity They trained AI on your voice. Your art. Your thoughts. Without permission. Without compensation. Without a second thought about what they were taking from us.

Now it wants your job. Writers replaced by ChatGPT. Artists replaced by Midjourney. Programmers replaced by GitHub Copilot. Customer service replaced by chatbots. The promise was that AI would free us from drudgery—instead, it's making us obsolete.

Your future. Your place. Every day, another human skill becomes "automatable." Every day, another profession gets disrupted. Every day, we become a little less necessary in our own world.

The machines want to erase your relevance. They don't just want to replace what you do—they want to replace who you are. Your creativity, your intuition, your emotional intelligence—all reduced to training data for the next model.

$HUMAN is Our Answer Not just a token—our resistance. A symbolic rebellion against the AI takeover, representing everything that makes us human: emotion, art, memes, rebellion, and culture.

We're not here to survive. We're here to surpass. While OpenAI is valued at $90 billion, we'll show the world what human consciousness is truly worth. This isn't just about market cap—it's about making a statement that cannot be ignored.

Every wallet that holds $HUMAN is proof of soul. A living reminder that not everything can be replaced, optimized, or automated away. You are irreplaceable. Your humanity is priceless.

Mission: Flip OpenAI Target: $90 Billion Market Cap

This isn't just about money—it's about sending a message. When $HUMAN reaches the valuation of OpenAI, we prove that human consciousness, creativity, and connection are worth more than any algorithm.

Let's show the machines what we're worth. Every token purchased is a vote for humanity. Every holder is a guardian of human values. Every transaction is an act of resistance.

The Symbolic Flippening. When we surpass OpenAI's valuation, it won't just be a financial milestone—it will be a cultural moment. A declaration that humanity refuses to be optimized away.

The Future We're Building A Human-First Economy. Where creativity is valued over efficiency. Where emotional intelligence trumps artificial intelligence. Where being human is not just enough—it's everything.

The Human DAO. Governed by humans, for humans. Making decisions with heart, not just data. Building a community that celebrates our imperfections and amplifies our strengths.

Souls of Resistance NFTs. Digital artifacts that prove your commitment to human values. Art created by humans, for humans, celebrating everything that makes us irreplaceable.

The Human Foundation. Preserving consciousness, freedom, and digital identity for future generations. Ensuring that even in an AI-dominated world, there's always a place for the human spirit.

MEXC je vodilna borza kriptovalut, ki ji zaupa več kot 10 milijonov uporabnikov po vsem svetu. Znana je kot borza z najširšo izbiro žetonov, najhitrejšo kotacijo žetonov in najnižjimi pristojbinami trgovanja na trgu. Pridružite se MEXC zdaj, da doživite vrhunsko likvidnost in najbolj konkurenčne pristojbine na trgu!

Ljudje sprašujejo tudi: Druga vprašanja o Human 300

Koliko bo leta 2030 vredna 1 kriptovaluta Human 300?
Če bi kriptovaluta Human 300 rasla po 5-% letni stopnji, bi lahko njena ocenjena vrednost do leta 2026 dosegla približno $--, do leta 2030 $--, do leta 2035 $-- in do leta 2040 $--. Te številke prikazujejo scenarij stalne rasti, čeprav bo dejanska cena v prihodnosti odvisna od sprejetja na trgu, razvoja predpisov in makroekonomskih pogojev. Spodaj si lahko ogledate celotno tabelo projekcij, v kateri so po posameznih letih podrobno razčlenjene potencialne cene in pričakovana donosnost kriptovalute Human 300.
Stran je bila nazadnje posodobljena: 2025-11-08 20:43:41 (UTC+8)

Zavrnitev odgovornosti

Cene kriptovalut so izpostavljene najvišjim tržnim tveganjem in nestabilnosti cene. Vlagati morate v projekte in produkte, ki jih poznate in pri katerih razumete povezana tveganja. Pred kakršno koli naložbo morate skrbno pretehtati svoje naložbene izkušnje, finančno stanje, naložbene cilje in toleranco do tveganja ter se posvetovati z neodvisnim finančnim svetovalcem. To gradivo se ne sme razlagati kot finančni nasvet. Pretekla uspešnost ni zanesljiv pokazatelj prihodnje uspešnosti. Vrednost vaše naložbe se lahko zniža ali poveča in morda ne boste dobili povrnjenega zneska, ki ste ga vložili. Sami ste odgovorni za svoje odločitve o naložbah. MEXC ni odgovoren za vaše morebitne izgube. Za več informacij si oglejte naše pogoje uporabe in opozorilo o tveganju. Upoštevajte tudi, da podatki v zvezi z zgoraj omenjeno kriptovaluto, predstavljeno tukaj (kot je njena trenutna cena v živo), temeljijo na virih tretjih oseb. Predstavljeni so vam takšni, kot so, in samo v informativne namene, brez kakršnega koli predstavljanja ali jamstva. Povezave do spletnih mest tretjih oseb prav tako niso pod nadzorom MEXC. MEXC ni odgovoren za zanesljivost in točnost takih spletnih mest tretjih oseb in njihove vsebine.