Današnja cena kriptovalute gooncoin v živo je 0 USD. Tržna kapitalizacija GOONCOIN je 12,746.35 USD. Spremljajte posodobitve cen iz GOONCOIN v kriptovaluto USD v realnem času, grafikone v živo, tržno kapitalizacijo, 24-urni volumen in še več!

Več o GOONCOIN

Informacije o ceni GOONCOIN

Kaj je GOONCOIN

Uradna spletna stran GOONCOIN

Tokenomika GOONCOIN

Napoved cen GOONCOIN

gooncoin Logotip

gooncoin Cena (GOONCOIN)

Nerazporejeno

Cena 1 GOONCOIN v USD v živo:

--
----
+6.80%1D
mexc
Ti podatki so pridobljeni od tretjih oseb.
USD
gooncoin (GOONCOIN) Live Price Chart
Stran je bila nazadnje posodobljena: 2025-11-08 21:26:08 (UTC+8)

Današnja cena gooncoin

Današnja cena kriptovalute gooncoin (GOONCOIN) v živo je --, s spremembo 6.81 % v zadnjih 24 urah. Trenutna stopnja pretvorbe iz GOONCOIN v USD je -- na GOONCOIN.

Kriptovaluta gooncoin je trenutno na #-. mestu s tržno kapitalizacijo $ 12,746.35, njena razpoložljiva ponudba pa znaša 996.64M GOONCOIN. V zadnjih 24 urah se je GOONCOIN trgovalo med $ 0 (najnižje) in $ 0 (najvišje), kar odraža tržno aktivnost. Njegova najvišja vrednost vseh časov znaša $ 0.0017408, najnižja vrednost vseh časov pa je $ 0.

V kratkoročni uspešnosti se je GOONCOIN premaknil -- v zadnji uri in -14.62% v zadnjih 7 dneh. V zadnjem dnevu je skupni volumen trgovanja dosegel --.

Tržne informacije gooncoin (GOONCOIN)

$ 12.75K
$ 12.75K$ 12.75K

--
----

$ 12.75K
$ 12.75K$ 12.75K

996.64M
996.64M 996.64M

996,635,539.354288
996,635,539.354288 996,635,539.354288

Trenutna tržna kapitalizacija gooncoin je $ 12.75K, 24-urni volumen trgovanja pa znaša --. Obstoječa ponudba GOONCOIN je 996.64M, skupna ponudba pa znaša 996635539.354288. Njena popolnoma razredčena vrednost (FDV) je $ 12.75K.

Zgodovina cene gooncoin, USD

24-urni razpon sprememb cen:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Nizka
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Visoka

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.0017408
$ 0.0017408$ 0.0017408

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

+6.81%

-14.62%

-14.62%

Zgodovina cen gooncoin (GOONCOIN) v USD

Danes je bila sprememba cene gooncoin v USD $ 0.
V preteklih 30 dneh je bila sprememba cene gooncoin v USD $ 0.
V preteklih 60 dneh je bila sprememba cene gooncoin v USD $ 0.
V zadnjih 90 dneh je bila sprememba cene gooncoin v USD $ 0.

PikaSprememba (USD)Sprememba (%)
Danes$ 0+6.81%
30 dni$ 0-36.14%
60 dni$ 0-91.62%
90 dni$ 0--

Napoved cene za kriptovaluto gooncoin

Napoved cene gooncoin (GOONCOIN) za leto 2030 (čez pet let)
Na podlagi zgornjega modula za napovedovanje cen je ciljna cena GOONCOIN v letu 2030 $ -- skupaj s stopnjo rasti 0.00%.
Napoved cen gooncoin (GOONCOIN) za leto 2040 (čez 15 let)

Leta 2040 bi cena gooncoin lahko dosegla rast 0.00%. Lahko bi dosegel ceno trgovanja v višini $ --.

Za napovedi scenarijev v realnem času in bolj prilagojeno analizo lahko uporabniki uporabijo orodje za napovedovanje cen in Tržne vpoglede AI.
Omejitev odgovornosti: Ti scenariji so ilustrativni in izobraževalni; kriptovalute so nestanovitne – pred odločitvami opravite lastno raziskavo (DYOR).
Želite vedeti, kakšna bo cena kriptovalute gooncoin v letih 2025–2026? Obiščite našo stran z napovedmi cen GOONCOIN za obdobje 2025–2026 s klikom na Napoved cene kriptovalute gooncoin.

Kaj je gooncoin (GOONCOIN)

The Rise of “Goon”: Word of the Year

Every year, language evolves in ways that reflect society’s cultural trends, digital landscapes, and shared experiences. In 2025, one word has undeniably risen above all others: goon. Declared the most popular and used word of the year, “goon” has taken on a life of its own, transforming from a simple term into a viral cultural phenomenon. Its versatility, humorous undertones, and adaptability have made it a staple of online expression, particularly through the explosive rise of “gooning.”

Daily Usage and Narratives Around the Word Unlike fleeting internet slang that trends for a few weeks, “goon” has established itself as a daily part of conversations. People casually slip it into text messages, captions, and comments, often to describe someone being silly, overly invested in something, or simply vibing in a ridiculous way. The narratives around “gooning” are fluid and flexible—sometimes playful, sometimes satirical, and often used to exaggerate behavior in a way that feels universally relatable. This adaptability has been central to its staying power.

The Social Media Explosion “Gooning” has spread across all major social platforms, but it has particularly flourished on TikTok and Instagram. On TikTok, creators have built entire trends and skits around the word, using it as both a punchline and an identity. Whether it’s a teenager joking about “gooning” too hard over a video game, or a comedic skit portraying a “goon mindset,” the word’s humorous charm makes content instantly shareable. Instagram memes and reels often use the term in captions and overlays, amplifying its visibility and embedding it into the digital zeitgeist. The sheer volume of “goon” content ensures that even casual users encounter it daily, further fueling its popularity.

Virality and Meme Culture The viral nature of “gooning” is tied directly to meme culture. The word is short, punchy, and adaptable—perfect qualities for rapid online circulation. Memes using “goon” thrive because they can be absurd, self-deprecating, or layered with irony, aligning with the internet’s evolving humor style. The spread of these memes across platforms like Twitter, Reddit, and Discord has created a reinforcing cycle: the more people see “goon,” the more they use it, and the more it embeds itself into mainstream conversation. In essence, “gooning” became viral not through a single event, but through the cumulative momentum of countless micro-trends.

Cultural Symbolism of “Goon” What makes “goon” particularly fascinating is its symbolic role in digital culture. It represents a break from seriousness—a way to acknowledge absurdity in everyday life. Calling someone a “goon” or admitting to “gooning” is not meant as an insult but as a badge of comedic self-awareness. In a world often oversaturated with polished influencer content and curated perfection, “goon” stands out as refreshingly raw and unfiltered. It embraces the ridiculous, allowing people to laugh at themselves and their obsessions.

Conclusion The rise of “goon” and the viral phenomenon of “gooning” illustrate how language adapts to the rhythms of online culture. What began as slang has now become a defining word of the year, shaping how people communicate, joke, and even self-identify. Its omnipresence across TikTok, Instagram, and beyond proves that “goon” is not just a passing trend but a cultural marker of this digital moment. In 2025, to goon is to belong to a shared narrative of humor, irony, and viral creativity—and it shows no sign of slowing down.

MEXC je vodilna borza kriptovalut, ki ji zaupa več kot 10 milijonov uporabnikov po vsem svetu. Znana je kot borza z najširšo izbiro žetonov, najhitrejšo kotacijo žetonov in najnižjimi pristojbinami trgovanja na trgu.

Vir gooncoin (GOONCOIN)

Uradna spletna stran

Ljudje sprašujejo tudi: Druga vprašanja o gooncoin

Koliko bo leta 2030 vredna 1 kriptovaluta gooncoin?
Če bi kriptovaluta gooncoin rasla po 5-% letni stopnji, bi lahko njena ocenjena vrednost do leta 2026 dosegla približno $--, do leta 2030 $--, do leta 2035 $-- in do leta 2040 $--. Te številke prikazujejo scenarij stalne rasti, čeprav bo dejanska cena v prihodnosti odvisna od sprejetja na trgu, razvoja predpisov in makroekonomskih pogojev. Spodaj si lahko ogledate celotno tabelo projekcij, v kateri so po posameznih letih podrobno razčlenjene potencialne cene in pričakovana donosnost kriptovalute gooncoin.
Stran je bila nazadnje posodobljena: 2025-11-08 21:26:08 (UTC+8)

Pomembne panožne novosti gooncoin (GOONCOIN)

Čas (UTC+8)VrstaInformacije
11-08 07:05:00Posodobitve industrije
"Classic" Altcoins Rise Broadly, Storage and Privacy Sector Tokens Show Independent Market Trends
11-07 21:26:04Posodobitve industrije
Possibly affected by multiple project collapses, total lending protocol TVL across the network plummeted by nearly $12 billion
11-07 01:12:41Posodobitve industrije
Crypto Fear Index Rises to 27, Market Shifts from "Extreme Fear" to "Fear"
11-06 14:15:13Posodobitve industrije
BNB Chain Ecosystem Tokens Rebound Significantly, GIGGLE and Binance Life Lead in Market Cap
11-06 11:42:30Posodobitve industrije
Crypto Market Warms Up as Bitcoin Breaks Through $104,000, U.S. Crypto Stocks Rise Across the Board
11-05 17:18:00Posodobitve industrije
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%

Raziščite več o kriptovaluti gooncoin

Zavrnitev odgovornosti

Cene kriptovalut so izpostavljene najvišjim tržnim tveganjem in nestabilnosti cene. Vlagati morate v projekte in produkte, ki jih poznate in pri katerih razumete povezana tveganja. Pred kakršno koli naložbo morate skrbno pretehtati svoje naložbene izkušnje, finančno stanje, naložbene cilje in toleranco do tveganja ter se posvetovati z neodvisnim finančnim svetovalcem. To gradivo se ne sme razlagati kot finančni nasvet. Pretekla uspešnost ni zanesljiv pokazatelj prihodnje uspešnosti. Vrednost vaše naložbe se lahko zniža ali poveča in morda ne boste dobili povrnjenega zneska, ki ste ga vložili. Sami ste odgovorni za svoje odločitve o naložbah. MEXC ni odgovoren za vaše morebitne izgube. Za več informacij si oglejte naše pogoje uporabe in opozorilo o tveganju. Upoštevajte tudi, da podatki v zvezi z zgoraj omenjeno kriptovaluto, predstavljeno tukaj (kot je njena trenutna cena v živo), temeljijo na virih tretjih oseb. Predstavljeni so vam takšni, kot so, in samo v informativne namene, brez kakršnega koli predstavljanja ali jamstva. Povezave do spletnih mest tretjih oseb prav tako niso pod nadzorom MEXC. MEXC ni odgovoren za zanesljivost in točnost takih spletnih mest tretjih oseb in njihove vsebine.