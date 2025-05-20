Evadore Cena (EVA)
Cena Evadore v živo (EVA) je danes 0 USD. Ima trenutno tržno kapitalizacijo $ 39.99K USD. Cena EVA v USD se posodablja v realnem času.
Ključna tržna uspešnost Evadore:
– 24-urni volumen trgovanja je -- USD
– Sprememba cene Evadore znotraj dneva je -3.53%
– Ima razpoložljivi obtok 666.49M USD
Pridobite posodobitve cen v realnem času od EVA v USD na MEXC. Bodite obveščeni o najnovejših podatkih in analizi trga. Ključno je za sprejemanje pametnih odločitev o trgovanju na hitro spreminjajočem se trgu kriptovalut. MEXC je vaša prva izbira za natančne informacije o ceni EVA.
Danes je bila sprememba cene Evadore v USD $ 0.
V preteklih 30 dneh je bila sprememba cene Evadore v USD $ 0.
V preteklih 60 dneh je bila sprememba cene Evadore v USD $ 0.
V zadnjih 90 dneh je bila sprememba cene Evadore v USD $ 0.
|Pika
|Sprememba (USD)
|Sprememba (%)
|Danes
|$ 0
|-3.53%
|30 dni
|$ 0
|-7.10%
|60 dni
|$ 0
|-38.94%
|90 dni
|$ 0
|--
Odkrijte najnovejšo analizo cen Evadore: 24h najnižja in najvišja, ATH in dnevne spremembe:
+0.00%
-3.53%
-18.58%
Poglobite se v tržne statistike: tržna kapitalizacija, 24-urni volumen in ponudba:
# What is the project about? Evadore is a Regenarative Finance (ReFi) project created to leave the world in the best way for future generations and to find solutions to environmental problems around the world. To learn more about Evadore, go and read our detailed whitepaper: https://docs.evadore.io/ Evadore was established in May 2023 by a team based in Turkey, with the objective of developing a blockchain technology aimed at achieving carbon neutrality, in response to the pressing global climate issue. A significant portion of the energy consumed by current blockchain technology and mining operations is derived from non-renewable fossil fuel sources, hence exacerbating the ongoing climate problem. The provision of assistance to renewable energy sources assumes a significant role in the mitigation of fossil fuel usage. The Evadore foundation is now engaged in the use of renewable energies and endeavours to exemplify the initial steps that humanity can do in order to contribute towards global betterment. # What makes your project unique? Compared to other blockchains, Evadore aims at achieving carbon neutrality. This is done by applying regenerative finance principles to blockchain technology, we can create a financial system that is more sustainable, equitable, and transparent. This can help promote sustainable development, reduce inequality, and support the well-being of people and the planet # History of the project? Since the project's inception on May 24th, 2023, we have been working hard to expand its ecosystem. We have also built a large team of more than 20 people who are dedicated to making the Evadore project a success. The features within our current ecosystem: - Evalabs - Eva Chain - GreenWallet - EvaPay - EvaForest - EvaStore - CarbonEva More information about these features of the Evadore ecosystem can be found on the website: https://evadore.io/ecosystem.html # What is next for Evadore? Today (September 15th, 2023) Evadore has had its IEO on four different exchanges: LBANK: https://www.lbank.com/en-US/trade/evadore_usdt/ XT.COM: https://www.xt.com/en/trade/eva_usdt P2PB2B: https://p2pb2b.com/trade/EVA_USDT/ BITMART: https://www.bitmart.com/trade/en-US?layout=pro&theme=dark&symbol=EVA_USDT After reaching this important milestone, we continue to create additional strategic alliances to expand our network and, consequently, our ecosystem. The marketing campaigns are intended to reach potential investors and developers who wish to build on our chain. More information about what is next for Evadore can be found here: https://docs.evadore.io/roadmap/the-future-of-evadore-updates-and-roadmap # What can the EVA token be used for? The EVA token is used within our ecosystem. The more Evadore users and developers there are in our ecosystem, the more valuable the native token will become. EVA token can be compared to the utility of BNB, ETH, and other major blockchain native coins. Please feel free to email us at info@evadore.io if you require any additional information.
MEXC je vodilna borza kriptovalut, ki ji zaupa več kot 10 milijonov uporabnikov po vsem svetu. Znana je kot borza z najširšo izbiro žetonov, najhitrejšo kotacijo žetonov in najnižjimi pristojbinami trgovanja na trgu. Pridružite se MEXC zdaj, da doživite vrhunsko likvidnost in najbolj konkurenčne pristojbine na trgu!
Cene kriptovalut so izpostavljene najvišjim tržnim tveganjem in nestabilnosti cene. Vlagati morate v projekte in produkte, ki jih poznate in pri katerih razumete povezana tveganja. Pred kakršno koli naložbo morate skrbno pretehtati svoje naložbene izkušnje, finančno stanje, naložbene cilje in toleranco do tveganja ter se posvetovati z neodvisnim finančnim svetovalcem. To gradivo se ne sme razlagati kot finančni nasvet. Pretekla uspešnost ni zanesljiv pokazatelj prihodnje uspešnosti. Vrednost vaše naložbe se lahko zniža ali poveča in morda ne boste dobili povrnjenega zneska, ki ste ga vložili. Sami ste odgovorni za svoje odločitve o naložbah. MEXC ni odgovoren za vaše morebitne izgube. Za več informacij si oglejte naše pogoje uporabe in opozorilo o tveganju. Upoštevajte tudi, da podatki v zvezi z zgoraj omenjeno kriptovaluto, predstavljeno tukaj (kot je njena trenutna cena v živo), temeljijo na virih tretjih oseb. Predstavljeni so vam takšni, kot so, in samo v informativne namene, brez kakršnega koli predstavljanja ali jamstva. Povezave do spletnih mest tretjih oseb prav tako niso pod nadzorom MEXC. MEXC ni odgovoren za zanesljivost in točnost takih spletnih mest tretjih oseb in njihove vsebine.
|1 EVA v VND
₫--
|1 EVA v AUD
A$--
|1 EVA v GBP
￡--
|1 EVA v EUR
€--
|1 EVA v USD
$--
|1 EVA v MYR
RM--
|1 EVA v TRY
₺--
|1 EVA v JPY
¥--
|1 EVA v RUB
₽--
|1 EVA v INR
₹--
|1 EVA v IDR
Rp--
|1 EVA v KRW
₩--
|1 EVA v PHP
₱--
|1 EVA v EGP
￡E.--
|1 EVA v BRL
R$--
|1 EVA v CAD
C$--
|1 EVA v BDT
৳--
|1 EVA v NGN
₦--
|1 EVA v UAH
₴--
|1 EVA v VES
Bs--
|1 EVA v PKR
Rs--
|1 EVA v KZT
₸--
|1 EVA v THB
฿--
|1 EVA v TWD
NT$--
|1 EVA v AED
د.إ--
|1 EVA v CHF
Fr--
|1 EVA v HKD
HK$--
|1 EVA v MAD
.د.م--
|1 EVA v MXN
$--