Dog shit going nowhere Cena (DOGSHIT2)
Cena Dog shit going nowhere v živo (DOGSHIT2) je danes 0 USD. Ima trenutno tržno kapitalizacijo $ 213.59K USD. Cena DOGSHIT2 v USD se posodablja v realnem času.
Ključna tržna uspešnost Dog shit going nowhere:
– 24-urni volumen trgovanja je -- USD
– Sprememba cene Dog shit going nowhere znotraj dneva je +1.03%
– Ima razpoložljivi obtok 999.75M USD
Pridobite posodobitve cen v realnem času od DOGSHIT2 v USD na MEXC. Bodite obveščeni o najnovejših podatkih in analizi trga. Ključno je za sprejemanje pametnih odločitev o trgovanju na hitro spreminjajočem se trgu kriptovalut. MEXC je vaša prva izbira za natančne informacije o ceni DOGSHIT2.
Danes je bila sprememba cene Dog shit going nowhere v USD $ 0.
V preteklih 30 dneh je bila sprememba cene Dog shit going nowhere v USD $ 0.
V preteklih 60 dneh je bila sprememba cene Dog shit going nowhere v USD $ 0.
V zadnjih 90 dneh je bila sprememba cene Dog shit going nowhere v USD $ 0.
|Pika
|Sprememba (USD)
|Sprememba (%)
|Danes
|$ 0
|+1.03%
|30 dni
|$ 0
|+5.17%
|60 dni
|$ 0
|-33.14%
|90 dni
|$ 0
|--
Odkrijte najnovejšo analizo cen Dog shit going nowhere: 24h najnižja in najvišja, ATH in dnevne spremembe:
+2.86%
+1.03%
-21.28%
Poglobite se v tržne statistike: tržna kapitalizacija, 24-urni volumen in ponudba:
Dog Shit Going Nowhere (DOGSHIT2) is more than just a provocative name; it's a symbol of rebellion against the established norms of the cryptocurrency world. This project was born from the desire to create a token that represents the unfiltered, sometimes absurd, reality of the crypto space – a space where groundbreaking innovation often coexists with fleeting trends and meme-driven narratives. DOGSHIT2 is a direct, honest reflection of the often turbulent and unpredictable nature of the markets, providing a platform for those who identify with the struggle, the underdog mentality, and the raw, unfiltered side of the digital asset revolution. We call it "the trenches vs. the suits." DOGSHIT2 is designed to resonate with those who feel left behind by the polished presentations and institutional hype. It's for the everyday crypto participant who has navigated the ups and downs, the pump and dumps, and the endless cycle of promises and disappointments. This token embraces the messy, authentic side of crypto, offering a shared space for those who aren't afraid to acknowledge the sometimes-chaotic nature of this world. Beyond its symbolic representation, DOGSHIT2 also aims to cultivate a strong, engaged community. By providing a transparent and relatable platform, we want to foster a space where individuals can connect and engage in a token that resonates with their own experiences. We believe in the power of shared narratives and intend to build a project where community participation is the driving force behind its evolution. DOGSHIT2 is designed to be a token for the people, by the people. This is a movement, not just a coin. Our intention is not to be another derivative project seeking to emulate the hype; rather, we want to provide a unique perspective and token, one that embodies the spirit of the true crypto believer. DOGSHIT2 is a call for authenticity in a world increasingly dominated by carefully crafted facades. We believe it's time to acknowledge the reality of the trenches and to build a token that acknowledges the struggle. The ticker symbol DOGSHIT2 represents the project's core ethos: it's bold, it's brash, and it doesn't apologize for being what it is. We are fully aware of the unconventional nature of the name, and it is entirely deliberate. We intend to use the moniker to showcase the project's uniqueness. DOGSHIT2 has a max supply and total supply of 1,000,000,000 tokens, aiming for a decentralized and inclusive token distribution. The contract address for DOGSHIT2 is BXebtR4k2WiaZ1HJmxcZkoCdxSBx1g1xnEpVra9Ppump. This contract is public and auditable for transparency.
MEXC je vodilna borza kriptovalut, ki ji zaupa več kot 10 milijonov uporabnikov po vsem svetu. Znana je kot borza z najširšo izbiro žetonov, najhitrejšo kotacijo žetonov in najnižjimi pristojbinami trgovanja na trgu. Pridružite se MEXC zdaj, da doživite vrhunsko likvidnost in najbolj konkurenčne pristojbine na trgu!
Cene kriptovalut so izpostavljene najvišjim tržnim tveganjem in nestabilnosti cene. Vlagati morate v projekte in produkte, ki jih poznate in pri katerih razumete povezana tveganja. Pred kakršno koli naložbo morate skrbno pretehtati svoje naložbene izkušnje, finančno stanje, naložbene cilje in toleranco do tveganja ter se posvetovati z neodvisnim finančnim svetovalcem. To gradivo se ne sme razlagati kot finančni nasvet. Pretekla uspešnost ni zanesljiv pokazatelj prihodnje uspešnosti. Vrednost vaše naložbe se lahko zniža ali poveča in morda ne boste dobili povrnjenega zneska, ki ste ga vložili. Sami ste odgovorni za svoje odločitve o naložbah. MEXC ni odgovoren za vaše morebitne izgube. Za več informacij si oglejte naše pogoje uporabe in opozorilo o tveganju. Upoštevajte tudi, da podatki v zvezi z zgoraj omenjeno kriptovaluto, predstavljeno tukaj (kot je njena trenutna cena v živo), temeljijo na virih tretjih oseb. Predstavljeni so vam takšni, kot so, in samo v informativne namene, brez kakršnega koli predstavljanja ali jamstva. Povezave do spletnih mest tretjih oseb prav tako niso pod nadzorom MEXC. MEXC ni odgovoren za zanesljivost in točnost takih spletnih mest tretjih oseb in njihove vsebine.
|1 DOGSHIT2 v VND
₫--
|1 DOGSHIT2 v AUD
A$--
|1 DOGSHIT2 v GBP
￡--
|1 DOGSHIT2 v EUR
€--
|1 DOGSHIT2 v USD
$--
|1 DOGSHIT2 v MYR
RM--
|1 DOGSHIT2 v TRY
₺--
|1 DOGSHIT2 v JPY
¥--
|1 DOGSHIT2 v RUB
₽--
|1 DOGSHIT2 v INR
₹--
|1 DOGSHIT2 v IDR
Rp--
|1 DOGSHIT2 v KRW
₩--
|1 DOGSHIT2 v PHP
₱--
|1 DOGSHIT2 v EGP
￡E.--
|1 DOGSHIT2 v BRL
R$--
|1 DOGSHIT2 v CAD
C$--
|1 DOGSHIT2 v BDT
৳--
|1 DOGSHIT2 v NGN
₦--
|1 DOGSHIT2 v UAH
₴--
|1 DOGSHIT2 v VES
Bs--
|1 DOGSHIT2 v PKR
Rs--
|1 DOGSHIT2 v KZT
₸--
|1 DOGSHIT2 v THB
฿--
|1 DOGSHIT2 v TWD
NT$--
|1 DOGSHIT2 v AED
د.إ--
|1 DOGSHIT2 v CHF
Fr--
|1 DOGSHIT2 v HKD
HK$--
|1 DOGSHIT2 v MAD
.د.م--
|1 DOGSHIT2 v MXN
$--