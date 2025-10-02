Tokenomika dFund (DFND)
Tokenomika in analiza cen dFund (DFND)
Raziščite ključne podatke o tokenomiki in cenah za dFund (DFND), vključno s tržno kapitalizacijo, podatki o dobavi, FDV in zgodovino cen. Enostavno preverite trenutno vrednost žetona in njegov položaj na trgu.
Informacije o dFund (DFND)
dFund is a project that aims to build an all-encompassing platform combining advanced DeFi smart-contract-powered features including decentralized hedge funds, direct p2p lending, credit scores, DAO governance and a secondary marketplace for synthetic assets into one easy to use platform. Every user on the platform will be able to start their own decentralized hedge fund, or invest in one, and decentralized hedge funds on the platform will be ranked by their performance (roi), so people can make informed decisions. The founder of the decentralized hedge fund can only swap / trade with user funds, while withdrawals and payouts are automated by smart contracts, therefore eliminating the possibility of scam or pyramid schemes. The platform will also enable users to participate in direct p2p lending, where every user sets the loan amount, interest rate, loan duration, and collateral requirement, which can be even under or over 100% allowing for under and over collateralized loans. Every borrower on the platform will have a credit rating, and lenders can set the minimum credit rating required to take the loan, and even set different collateral requirements and interest rates for users with different credit ratings. If someone never got liquidated on their loan aka never defaulted and always paid back the loan amount + interest on time, they will have a very high credit rating, while users who get liquidated / default many times will see their credit rating slip down. Credit rating can be improved or worsened over time. The platform will also have a secondary marketplace for synthetic assets where users can buy and sell the loans, therefore allowing lenders to exit their positions and delegate the risk and waiting time to other users. So for example, if a user is lending a loan with a 10% interest rate, but they need money / liquidity urgently or they simply don’t want to wait until the end of the loan duration, they can instead decide to sell their loan, and maybe someone will buy it for 4% instantly, which would mean a 6% profit for them after they receive the original 10% interest at the end of the loan’s duration, which is beneficial for both a buyer and the seller. For the seller (the original lender), they don’t have to wait and they are getting a smaller profit with no risk, and for the buyer of the loan, they are receiving a higher profit for waiting until the end of the loan’s duration. This is in many ways similar to real life bond market.
Tokenomika dFund (DFND): Pojasnjene ključne metrike in primeri uporabe
Razumevanje tokenomike dFund (DFND) je ključno za analizo njegove dolgoročne vrednosti, trajnosti in potenciala.
Ključne metrike in njihov izračun:
Skupna ponudba:
Največje število žetonov DFND, ki so bili ali še bodo ustvarjeni.
Razpoložljivi obtok:
Število žetonov, ki so trenutno na voljo na trgu in v javni lasti.
Največjo obtok:
Trdna zgornja meja skupnega števila žetonov DFND.
FDV (popolnoma razredčeno vrednotenje):
Izračunano kot trenutna cena × največja ponudba, kar omogoča projekcijo skupne tržne vrednosti, če so vsi žetoni v obtoku.
Stopnja inflacije:
Odraža hitrost uvajanja novih žetonov, kar vpliva na redkost in dolgoročno gibanje cen.
Zakaj so trgovcem te metrike pomembne?
Velik razpoložljivi obtok = večja likvidnost.
Omejena največji obtok + nizka inflacija = možnost dolgoročne rasti cen.
Pregledna razdelitev žetonov = večje zaupanje v projekt in manjše tveganje centraliziranega nadzora.
Visok FDV z nizko trenutno tržno kapitalizacijo = možni signali precenjenosti.
Zdaj, ko razumete tokenomiko DFND, raziščite ceno žetona DFND v živo!
