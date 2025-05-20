decapitaltoken Cena (DCT)
Cena decapitaltoken v živo (DCT) je danes 0.086352 USD. Ima trenutno tržno kapitalizacijo $ 328.22K USD. Cena DCT v USD se posodablja v realnem času.
Ključna tržna uspešnost decapitaltoken:
– 24-urni volumen trgovanja je -- USD
– Sprememba cene decapitaltoken znotraj dneva je +1.34%
– Ima razpoložljivi obtok 3.80M USD
Pridobite posodobitve cen v realnem času od DCT v USD na MEXC. Bodite obveščeni o najnovejših podatkih in analizi trga. Ključno je za sprejemanje pametnih odločitev o trgovanju na hitro spreminjajočem se trgu kriptovalut. MEXC je vaša prva izbira za natančne informacije o ceni DCT.
Danes je bila sprememba cene decapitaltoken v USD $ +0.00113811.
V preteklih 30 dneh je bila sprememba cene decapitaltoken v USD $ +0.0104118751.
V preteklih 60 dneh je bila sprememba cene decapitaltoken v USD $ +0.0062811840.
V zadnjih 90 dneh je bila sprememba cene decapitaltoken v USD $ 0.
|Pika
|Sprememba (USD)
|Sprememba (%)
|Danes
|$ +0.00113811
|+1.34%
|30 dni
|$ +0.0104118751
|+12.06%
|60 dni
|$ +0.0062811840
|+7.27%
|90 dni
|$ 0
|--
Odkrijte najnovejšo analizo cen decapitaltoken: 24h najnižja in najvišja, ATH in dnevne spremembe:
+0.00%
+1.34%
-5.72%
Poglobite se v tržne statistike: tržna kapitalizacija, 24-urni volumen in ponudba:
DE-Capital is the world's first community-driven, decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) based modern digital venture capital platform, designed to provide everyone with the opportunity to participate in venture capital. DE-Capital is building an innovative open Web 3.0 venture capital service protocol that brings together high-quality developers and communities to participate in this emerging sector, creating a mutually beneficial ecosystem. Users can experience new, transparent, and verifiable global investment opportunities on the platform. DE-Capital is funded by the "Dynamism Life Foundation" based in Singapore, in collaboration with numerous well-known communities. It has an operational center in Malaysia. Its core organization is the community, managed through a robust DAO governance system. The foundation has previously invested in several large Web 3.0 projects, boasting extensive operational experience and a successful project track record, which provides a solid foundation for DE-Capital. In an era where decentralized finance (DeFi) is redefining the contours of investment and governance, decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) are emerging as key players. DE-Capital stands at the forefront of this transformation, combining the principles of DAO with the strategic acumen of venture capital (VC) to unlock unprecedented opportunities in the investment sector. The evolution of venture capital in the context of DAOS Traditionally, venture capital has been the domain of elite, centralized institutions, where decisions are made in a closed environment and investment opportunities are reserved for a select few. However, the emergence of DAOs disrupts this status quo by democratizing the investment and decision-making process. DE-Capital leverages blockchain technology to create a decentralized venture capital platform where transparency, inclusivity, and community governance are not just ideals, but operational realities. DE-Capital is not just a venture capital fund; it is a revolutionary model that combines the efficiency and expertise of traditional VC with the transparency, inclusivity, and collective intelligence of DAOs. By integrating these dimensions, DE-Capital offers a unique platform where stakeholders can directly participate in the investment process, from scouting potential startups to making critical strategic decisions. The core philosophy of DE-Capital is to empower its community members. Every DE-Capital token holder is not only an investor but also an integral part of the decision-making structure. This collective approach ensures that investments align with the interests of the community and benefit from the diverse insights and expertise of its members. DE-Capital leverages blockchain technology to ensure unparalleled transparency and efficiency in its operations. Every transaction, decision, and investment is recorded on the blockchain, providing a transparent and immutable record accessible to all members. This not only builds trust within the community but also streamlines the investment process, climinating many bureaucratic hurdles common in traditional venture capital.
