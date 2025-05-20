Cult of Pepe Cena (COPE)
Cena Cult of Pepe v živo (COPE) je danes 0 USD. Ima trenutno tržno kapitalizacijo $ 35.73K USD. Cena COPE v USD se posodablja v realnem času.
Ključna tržna uspešnost Cult of Pepe:
– 24-urni volumen trgovanja je -- USD
– Sprememba cene Cult of Pepe znotraj dneva je +1.97%
– Ima razpoložljivi obtok 999.57M USD
Pridobite posodobitve cen v realnem času od COPE v USD na MEXC. Bodite obveščeni o najnovejših podatkih in analizi trga. Ključno je za sprejemanje pametnih odločitev o trgovanju na hitro spreminjajočem se trgu kriptovalut. MEXC je vaša prva izbira za natančne informacije o ceni COPE.
Danes je bila sprememba cene Cult of Pepe v USD $ 0.
V preteklih 30 dneh je bila sprememba cene Cult of Pepe v USD $ 0.
V preteklih 60 dneh je bila sprememba cene Cult of Pepe v USD $ 0.
V zadnjih 90 dneh je bila sprememba cene Cult of Pepe v USD $ 0.
|Pika
|Sprememba (USD)
|Sprememba (%)
|Danes
|$ 0
|+1.97%
|30 dni
|$ 0
|+7.39%
|60 dni
|$ 0
|+10.41%
|90 dni
|$ 0
|--
Odkrijte najnovejšo analizo cen Cult of Pepe: 24h najnižja in najvišja, ATH in dnevne spremembe:
+0.32%
+1.97%
-3.57%
Poglobite se v tržne statistike: tržna kapitalizacija, 24-urni volumen in ponudba:
The Cult of Pepe is a meme coin project built on the Solana blockchain, bringing the popular Pepe meme character into the digital currency space with a strong emphasis on community and the "memecult" culture. In a world where blockchain technology and meme culture intersect, the Cult of Pepe seeks to create a united, decentralized ecosystem for meme enthusiasts, especially fans of the iconic Pepe the Frog character. As a Solana-based coin, the Cult of Pepe benefits from the high-speed, low-cost transactions Solana offers, making it an attractive platform for trading and engaging with meme-based coins. Solana's technology allows for swift and cheap interactions, which is a critical component for the success of meme coins where frequent trading and community-driven momentum are key. For many supporters, this fusion of tech and culture brings together both a sense of belonging and the potential for financial growth, blending the community appeal of memes with blockchain incentives. The Cult of Pepe taps into the idea of creating a "memecult," a collective identity that goes beyond just trading a coin—it’s about shared values, humor, and internet culture. Unlike traditional coins, which may focus on specific use cases or utility functions, the Cult of Pepe is more of a social movement within the cryptocurrency world. This kind of project leans into the power of community, aiming to create a sense of loyalty and excitement among holders and supporters. This memecult approach is not unique, as meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu have similarly capitalized on humor, internet culture, and strong community engagement to create impressive followings. However, the Cult of Pepe stands out by specifically targeting fans of Pepe memes, a group already familiar with the themes of irony, humor, and a slightly rebellious spirit. For many within this circle, owning the Cult of Pepe coin is about more than potential gains—it’s about participating in a collective digital movement that values creativity, humor, and independence. With a devoted online presence, the Cult of Pepe is able to engage with its audience regularly, encouraging members to share memes, participate in community events, and "cope" together, reinforcing the bonds within the group. Terms like “cope harder” are used playfully within the community to signify resilience and perseverance. For its members, this creates a dynamic experience that extends beyond just holding a coin and instead feels like belonging to an exclusive, ongoing joke. As meme coins continue to grow in popularity and blockchain ecosystems expand, projects like Cult of Pepe highlight how digital currency can offer more than financial utility; they can build a culture. It’s this blending of digital identity, humor, and collective spirit that drives Cult of Pepe and other similar communities forward.
Cene kriptovalut so izpostavljene najvišjim tržnim tveganjem in nestabilnosti cene. Vlagati morate v projekte in produkte, ki jih poznate in pri katerih razumete povezana tveganja. Pred kakršno koli naložbo morate skrbno pretehtati svoje naložbene izkušnje, finančno stanje, naložbene cilje in toleranco do tveganja ter se posvetovati z neodvisnim finančnim svetovalcem. To gradivo se ne sme razlagati kot finančni nasvet. Pretekla uspešnost ni zanesljiv pokazatelj prihodnje uspešnosti. Vrednost vaše naložbe se lahko zniža ali poveča in morda ne boste dobili povrnjenega zneska, ki ste ga vložili. Sami ste odgovorni za svoje odločitve o naložbah. MEXC ni odgovoren za vaše morebitne izgube. Za več informacij si oglejte naše pogoje uporabe in opozorilo o tveganju. Upoštevajte tudi, da podatki v zvezi z zgoraj omenjeno kriptovaluto, predstavljeno tukaj (kot je njena trenutna cena v živo), temeljijo na virih tretjih oseb. Predstavljeni so vam takšni, kot so, in samo v informativne namene, brez kakršnega koli predstavljanja ali jamstva. Povezave do spletnih mest tretjih oseb prav tako niso pod nadzorom MEXC. MEXC ni odgovoren za zanesljivost in točnost takih spletnih mest tretjih oseb in njihove vsebine.
