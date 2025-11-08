BorzaDEX+
Današnja cena kriptovalute Based Zlurpee v živo je 0 USD. Tržna kapitalizacija ZLURPEE je 26,078 USD. Spremljajte posodobitve cen iz ZLURPEE v kriptovaluto USD v realnem času, grafikone v živo, tržno kapitalizacijo, 24-urni volumen in še več!

Več o ZLURPEE

Informacije o ceni ZLURPEE

Kaj je ZLURPEE

Uradna spletna stran ZLURPEE

Tokenomika ZLURPEE

Napoved cen ZLURPEE

Based Zlurpee Logotip

Based Zlurpee Cena (ZLURPEE)

Nerazporejeno

Cena 1 ZLURPEE v USD v živo:

+3.10%1D
Ti podatki so pridobljeni od tretjih oseb.
USD
Based Zlurpee (ZLURPEE) Live Price Chart
Stran je bila nazadnje posodobljena: 2025-11-08 21:12:48 (UTC+8)

Današnja cena Based Zlurpee

Današnja cena kriptovalute Based Zlurpee (ZLURPEE) v živo je --, s spremembo 3.12 % v zadnjih 24 urah. Trenutna stopnja pretvorbe iz ZLURPEE v USD je -- na ZLURPEE.

Kriptovaluta Based Zlurpee je trenutno na #-. mestu s tržno kapitalizacijo $ 26,078, njena razpoložljiva ponudba pa znaša 420.69B ZLURPEE. V zadnjih 24 urah se je ZLURPEE trgovalo med $ 0 (najnižje) in $ 0 (najvišje), kar odraža tržno aktivnost. Njegova najvišja vrednost vseh časov znaša $ 0, najnižja vrednost vseh časov pa je $ 0.

V kratkoročni uspešnosti se je ZLURPEE premaknil -0.12% v zadnji uri in -38.52% v zadnjih 7 dneh. V zadnjem dnevu je skupni volumen trgovanja dosegel --.

Tržne informacije Based Zlurpee (ZLURPEE)

Trenutna tržna kapitalizacija Based Zlurpee je $ 26.08K, 24-urni volumen trgovanja pa znaša --. Obstoječa ponudba ZLURPEE je 420.69B, skupna ponudba pa znaša 420690000000.0. Njena popolnoma razredčena vrednost (FDV) je $ 26.08K.

Zgodovina cene Based Zlurpee, USD

24-urni razpon sprememb cen:
24H Nizka
24H Visoka

-0.12%

+3.12%

-38.52%

-38.52%

Zgodovina cen Based Zlurpee (ZLURPEE) v USD

Danes je bila sprememba cene Based Zlurpee v USD $ 0.
V preteklih 30 dneh je bila sprememba cene Based Zlurpee v USD $ 0.
V preteklih 60 dneh je bila sprememba cene Based Zlurpee v USD $ 0.
V zadnjih 90 dneh je bila sprememba cene Based Zlurpee v USD $ 0.

PikaSprememba (USD)Sprememba (%)
Danes$ 0+3.12%
30 dni$ 0-86.78%
60 dni$ 0--
90 dni$ 0--

Napoved cene za kriptovaluto Based Zlurpee

Napoved cene Based Zlurpee (ZLURPEE) za leto 2030 (čez pet let)
Na podlagi zgornjega modula za napovedovanje cen je ciljna cena ZLURPEE v letu 2030 $ -- skupaj s stopnjo rasti 0.00%.
Napoved cen Based Zlurpee (ZLURPEE) za leto 2040 (čez 15 let)

Leta 2040 bi cena Based Zlurpee lahko dosegla rast 0.00%. Lahko bi dosegel ceno trgovanja v višini $ --.

Orodja MEXC
Za napovedi scenarijev v realnem času in bolj prilagojeno analizo lahko uporabniki uporabijo MEXC-jevo orodje za napovedovanje cen in Tržne vpoglede AI.
Omejitev odgovornosti: Ti scenariji so ilustrativni in izobraževalni; kriptovalute so nestanovitne – pred odločitvami opravite lastno raziskavo (DYOR).
Želite vedeti, kakšna bo cena kriptovalute Based Zlurpee v letih 2025–2026? Obiščite našo stran z napovedmi cen ZLURPEE za obdobje 2025–2026 s klikom na Napoved cene kriptovalute Based Zlurpee.

Kaj je Based Zlurpee (ZLURPEE)

Zlurpee is a surreal, slushy-brained creature from the warped, colorful imagination of Matt Furie, the underground comic artist known for creating absurdist characters that blur the line between stoner comedy, psychedelic weirdness, and internet meme culture. True to Furie’s aesthetic, Zlurpee is both ridiculous and oddly profound — a sticky, brain-freezing being who embodies the essence of cool chaos. With his frozen swirl of a head and eternally chilled attitude, Zlurpee isn’t just some mascot slapped on merch — he’s the spiritual and cultural leader of a countercultural movement wrapped in neon and slush.

At the center of this movement is the Ripperz Crew, a gang of 11 outlandish skaters and surfers who live in a dimension where reality is optional and vibes are everything. These aren’t your average board-riding misfits. The Ripperz exist in a hyper-stylized, Furie-esque dreamworld where skating through time-loops, surfing through cosmic slush waves, and dropping into reality glitches is just another Tuesday. Their style is loud, unfiltered, and 100% based — meaning they do what they want, how they want, without bending to mainstream expectations. They’re anti-establishment, anti-boring, and completely immersed in a world of technicolor rebellion.

Among the crew are Andy and Birddog, two characters pulled directly from Boys Club, Furie’s cult-classic comic that birthed many iconic figures, including the now-notorious Pepe. Their inclusion connects Zlurpee’s reality-warping world to the larger Boys Club universe, anchoring this new generation of characters in the same irreverent legacy of absurdist counterculture.

But Zlurpee and his crew aren’t just fictional skaters — they’re also part of a crypto-native storytelling experiment. Through the icy veins of this universe flows $ZLRP, a token or cryptocurrency that represents more than digital currency — it's the lifeblood of the Ripperz ethos. Whether used in collectibles, community access, gamified content, or decentralized storytelling, $ZLRP symbolizes the intersection of digital ownership, community-driven culture, and next-level art. Zlurpee is, in essence, the avatar of this movement — the chill-faced prophet of a new kind of blockchain mythology.

At its core, the Zlurpee project is about merging art, culture, and crypto in a way that doesn’t take itself too seriously, yet holds serious creative power. It’s a world where meme logic meets visionary storytelling, where every character has a life beyond the screen, and where decentralization isn’t just about finance — it’s about freedom of expression. Matt Furie’s world has always walked the line between innocent weirdness and cultural critique, and Zlurpee continues that tradition — this time, with a frosty middle finger to the mainstream and a skateboard aimed at the metaverse.

MEXC je vodilna borza kriptovalut, ki ji zaupa več kot 10 milijonov uporabnikov po vsem svetu. Znana je kot borza z najširšo izbiro žetonov, najhitrejšo kotacijo žetonov in najnižjimi pristojbinami trgovanja na trgu. Pridružite se MEXC zdaj, da doživite vrhunsko likvidnost in najbolj konkurenčne pristojbine na trgu!

Vir Based Zlurpee (ZLURPEE)

Uradna spletna stran

Ljudje sprašujejo tudi: Druga vprašanja o Based Zlurpee

Koliko bo leta 2030 vredna 1 kriptovaluta Based Zlurpee?
Če bi kriptovaluta Based Zlurpee rasla po 5-% letni stopnji, bi lahko njena ocenjena vrednost do leta 2026 dosegla približno $--, do leta 2030 $--, do leta 2035 $-- in do leta 2040 $--. Te številke prikazujejo scenarij stalne rasti, čeprav bo dejanska cena v prihodnosti odvisna od sprejetja na trgu, razvoja predpisov in makroekonomskih pogojev. Spodaj si lahko ogledate celotno tabelo projekcij, v kateri so po posameznih letih podrobno razčlenjene potencialne cene in pričakovana donosnost kriptovalute Based Zlurpee.
Stran je bila nazadnje posodobljena: 2025-11-08 21:12:48 (UTC+8)

Raziščite več o kriptovaluti Based Zlurpee

Zavrnitev odgovornosti

Cene kriptovalut so izpostavljene najvišjim tržnim tveganjem in nestabilnosti cene. Vlagati morate v projekte in produkte, ki jih poznate in pri katerih razumete povezana tveganja. Pred kakršno koli naložbo morate skrbno pretehtati svoje naložbene izkušnje, finančno stanje, naložbene cilje in toleranco do tveganja ter se posvetovati z neodvisnim finančnim svetovalcem. To gradivo se ne sme razlagati kot finančni nasvet. Pretekla uspešnost ni zanesljiv pokazatelj prihodnje uspešnosti. Vrednost vaše naložbe se lahko zniža ali poveča in morda ne boste dobili povrnjenega zneska, ki ste ga vložili. Sami ste odgovorni za svoje odločitve o naložbah. MEXC ni odgovoren za vaše morebitne izgube. Za več informacij si oglejte naše pogoje uporabe in opozorilo o tveganju. Upoštevajte tudi, da podatki v zvezi z zgoraj omenjeno kriptovaluto, predstavljeno tukaj (kot je njena trenutna cena v živo), temeljijo na virih tretjih oseb. Predstavljeni so vam takšni, kot so, in samo v informativne namene, brez kakršnega koli predstavljanja ali jamstva. Povezave do spletnih mest tretjih oseb prav tako niso pod nadzorom MEXC. MEXC ni odgovoren za zanesljivost in točnost takih spletnih mest tretjih oseb in njihove vsebine.