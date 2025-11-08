BorzaDEX+
Današnja cena kriptovalute Arcane Owls v živo je 0.00001573 USD. Tržna kapitalizacija OWLS je 15,729.61 USD.

Več o OWLS

Informacije o ceni OWLS

Kaj je OWLS

Uradna spletna stran OWLS

Tokenomika OWLS

Napoved cen OWLS

Arcane Owls Logotip

Arcane Owls Cena (OWLS)

Nerazporejeno

Današnja cena Arcane Owls

Današnja cena kriptovalute Arcane Owls (OWLS) v živo je $ 0.00001573, s spremembo 0.00 % v zadnjih 24 urah. Trenutna stopnja pretvorbe iz OWLS v USD je $ 0.00001573 na OWLS.

Kriptovaluta Arcane Owls je trenutno na #-. mestu s tržno kapitalizacijo $ 15,729.61, njena razpoložljiva ponudba pa znaša 1.00B OWLS. Njegova najvišja vrednost vseh časov znaša $ 0.00042134, najnižja vrednost vseh časov pa je $ 0.00000438.

V kratkoročni uspešnosti se je OWLS premaknil -- v zadnji uri in 0.00% v zadnjih 7 dneh. V zadnjem dnevu je skupni volumen trgovanja dosegel --.

Tržne informacije Arcane Owls (OWLS)

Trenutna tržna kapitalizacija Arcane Owls je $ 15.73K, obstoječa ponudba OWLS je 1.00B, skupna ponudba pa znaša 1000000000.0. Njena popolnoma razredčena vrednost (FDV) je $ 15.73K.

Zgodovina cene Arcane Owls, USD

Zgodovina cen Arcane Owls (OWLS) v USD

Danes je bila sprememba cene Arcane Owls v USD $ 0.
V preteklih 30 dneh je bila sprememba cene Arcane Owls v USD $ 0.0000000000.
V preteklih 60 dneh je bila sprememba cene Arcane Owls v USD $ +0.0000275223.
V zadnjih 90 dneh je bila sprememba cene Arcane Owls v USD $ 0.

PikaSprememba (USD)Sprememba (%)
Danes$ 0--
30 dni$ 0.00000000000.00%
60 dni$ +0.0000275223+174.97%
90 dni$ 0--

Napoved cene za kriptovaluto Arcane Owls

Napoved cene Arcane Owls (OWLS) za leto 2030 (čez pet let)
Na podlagi zgornjega modula za napovedovanje cen je ciljna cena OWLS v letu 2030 $ -- skupaj s stopnjo rasti 0.00%.
Napoved cen Arcane Owls (OWLS) za leto 2040 (čez 15 let)

Leta 2040 bi cena Arcane Owls lahko dosegla rast 0.00%. Lahko bi dosegel ceno trgovanja v višini $ --.

Kaj je Arcane Owls (OWLS)

Arcane Owls are not just NFTs — they are fragments of an ancient prophecy. 5060 mythical creatures return on Base, each carrying secrets of light and shadow. At the heart of their power lies $OWLS — the energy of the flock, binding Keepers together and fueling the future of our community.

The Legend of the Owls

Chapter I: The Prologue

Before gods, before men, there was only chaos. And from chaos came the Owls — ancient witnesses of creation, guardians of both Light and Darkness. Their eyes reflected stars that did not yet exist. Their feathers carried whispers of futures yet to come. They did not build kingdoms, nor kneel to gods. They were above them all — the Watchers. The Keepers of Prophecy.

Chapter II: The Age of Silence

For thousands of years, the Owls wandered between worlds. They entered human dreams, marking their souls with signs of fate. Some called them omens of death. Others believed they were bringers of wisdom. But the truth was greater: Each Owl carried a fragment of the Great Prophecy, written not in ink, but in shadow and starlight.

Chapter III: The Falling Star

On the night when the tenth moon bled, the skies were torn apart. From the rift between worlds, the Arcane Owls returned — 5060 mythical beings, each holding a piece of destiny. Their glow pierced the dark. Their presence bent reality. But they did not come for all. They came to choose.

Chapter IV: The Chosen Keepers

Those who hold an Owl are not mere collectors. They are Keepers — bound to the eternal covenant. Each Owl does not obey. It chooses its bearer. Some are drawn to seekers of truth. Others — to hunters of power. But every Keeper becomes part of the Prophecy.

Chapter V: The Prophecy of Night Wings

Legends speak of a time when all 5060 Owls find their Keepers. When that happens, the Prophecy will awaken. From feathers, a map will form. From eyes, the skies will burn. And with the light shall rise an ancient Darkness, older than men, older than gods. Only the united Flock will stand against it.

Chapter VI: The Age of $OWLS

From the return of the Owls came a new power — $OWLS, the crystallized energy of their wings and cries. $OWLS are not mere tokens. They are fragments of myth, shards of magic fallen from the eyes of the Owls themselves. They bind Keepers together, reward the loyal, and unlock rituals, artifacts, and hidden worlds yet unseen.

Epilogue: The Awakening

Arcane Owls are not just an NFT collection. They are a living legend, reborn on the blockchain. 5060 Owls. 5060 fragments of prophecy. Each choosing its Keeper. The question is not if the Prophecy will be fulfilled. The question is when.

Vir Arcane Owls (OWLS)

Uradna spletna stran

Koliko bo leta 2030 vredna 1 kriptovaluta Arcane Owls?
Če bi kriptovaluta Arcane Owls rasla po 5-% letni stopnji, bi lahko njena ocenjena vrednost do leta 2026 dosegla približno $--, do leta 2030 $--, do leta 2035 $-- in do leta 2040 $--. Te številke prikazujejo scenarij stalne rasti, čeprav bo dejanska cena v prihodnosti odvisna od sprejetja na trgu, razvoja predpisov in makroekonomskih pogojev. Spodaj si lahko ogledate celotno tabelo projekcij, v kateri so po posameznih letih podrobno razčlenjene potencialne cene in pričakovana donosnost kriptovalute Arcane Owls.
Stran je bila nazadnje posodobljena: 2025-11-08 22:09:15 (UTC+8)

