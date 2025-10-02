Tokenomika ZIGCOIN (ZIG)
Tokenomika in analiza cen ZIGCOIN (ZIG)
Raziščite ključne podatke o tokenomiki in cenah za ZIGCOIN (ZIG), vključno s tržno kapitalizacijo, podatki o dobavi, FDV in zgodovino cen. Enostavno preverite trenutno vrednost žetona in njegov položaj na trgu.
Informacije o ZIGCOIN (ZIG)
ZIGChain is the next evolution of Zignaly's vision, emerging as an EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain designed to democratize wealth generation.
Build innovative wealth generation protocols within our ecosystem, empowering wealth managers to deploy them into accessible investment strategies that democratize financial opportunities.
Launched in 2018, Zignaly—an FSCA-licensed social investment platform and top Binance Link Partner—has a robust community of over 600,000 registered users, 30,000 unique $ZIG holders, 100,000 followers on X, and tens of thousands more on Telegram and Discord.
Poglobljena struktura žetona ZIGCOIN (ZIG)
Poglobite se v način izdaje, dodeljevanja in odklepanja žetonov ZIG. Ta razdelek izpostavlja ključne vidike ekonomske strukture žetona: uporabnost, spodbude in časovno razporejanje.
ZIGChain is a Layer 1 blockchain designed to democratize access to wealth-generation opportunities, with its native token ZIG at the core of its ecosystem. The token economics of ZIGChain are structured to incentivize participation, ensure sustainable growth, and align stakeholder interests through a combination of issuance, allocation, usage, incentive, and locking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
ZIGChain leverages the Cosmos SDK, utilizing its Mint module to regulate the issuance of ZIG tokens. This module ensures a sustainable token economy through controlled inflation and supply management. The issuance is designed to support network security, ecosystem development, and community incentives, with a total mainnet supply of 2,500,000,000 ZIG.
Allocation Mechanism
The allocation of ZIG tokens is transparent and structured to balance community, development, and long-term sustainability. The following table summarizes the mainnet allocation:
|Allocation Category
|Amount
|% of Total Supply
|Existing Community
|1,413,940,444
|56.56%
|Burnt To Date
|41,059,556
|1.64%
|Founders Tokens
|445,000,000
|17.80%
|Stake Subsidies
|187,500,000
|7.50%
|Ecosystem Development
|187,500,000
|7.50%
|Reserves
|100,000,000
|4.00%
|Community Rewards
|125,000,000
|5.00%
|Total
|2,500,000,000
|100.00%
Note: Some allocations (e.g., Founders Tokens, Stake Subsidies) are subject to lock-ups, vesting, and economic conditions.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
ZIG is the native utility token of the ZIGChain ecosystem, serving multiple roles:
- Staking & Security: ZIG is staked by validators and delegators to secure the network. Stakers earn rewards from transaction fees and block rewards, and are subject to slashing for misconduct.
- Governance: Token holders can propose and vote on network changes, with each ZIG representing one vote.
- Ecosystem Participation: ZIG is used for transaction fees, liquidity provision, and as collateral in DeFi protocols.
- Wealth Management Engine: ZIGChain’s unique module allows tokenization of investment strategies, enabling users to participate in profit-sharing and risk management.
- Community Rewards: Incentives are distributed to users, developers, and ecosystem participants to foster growth and engagement.
Locking Mechanism
- Staking Lock: ZIG tokens staked by validators and delegators are locked for the duration of their participation. Upon unstaking, an unbonding period applies before tokens become liquid and transferable.
- Vesting & Lock-ups: Allocations to founders, team, and certain ecosystem funds are subject to lock-up and vesting schedules to ensure long-term alignment and prevent immediate market dumping.
Unlocking Time
- Unbonding Period: When tokens are unstaked, they enter an unbonding period (the specific duration is determined by network parameters and can be referenced in the ZIGChain documentation).
- Vesting Schedules: Allocations subject to vesting (e.g., Founders Tokens, Stake Subsidies) are released according to predefined schedules, often over several years, with possible cliffs and gradual unlocks.
Token Distribution Table
|Circulating Supply Breakdown
|Amount
|% of Circulating Supply
|Community
|1,413,940,444
|56.56%
|ZIGChain Foundation: Ecosystem
|187,500,000
|10.86%
|ZIGChain Foundation: Rewards
|125,000,000
|7.24%
Underlying Mechanisms and Implications
- Proof-of-Stake (PoS): ZIGChain uses Tendermint BFT consensus, requiring validators to lock ZIG as collateral, incentivizing honest behavior and penalizing malicious actions.
- Modular Architecture: The Cosmos SDK modules (Mint, Distribution, Governance, Staking, Slashing) provide flexibility and security, while ZIGChain-specific modules (Factory, DEX, Wealth Management Engine) enable advanced DeFi and investment functionalities.
- Ecosystem Growth: The allocation to ecosystem development and community rewards ensures ongoing support for dApps, partnerships, and user engagement, fostering a vibrant and sustainable blockchain economy.
Additional Context
- Ecosystem Fund: ZIGLabs, backed by $100 million, supports innovative projects and founders within the ZIGChain ecosystem, further incentivizing development and adoption.
- Partnerships: Collaborations with platforms like Nomad Fulcrum and Oroswap expand the utility and reach of ZIGChain, integrating real-world assets and advanced DeFi strategies.
References
- ZIGChain Token Distribution
- ZIGChain Staking
- ZIGChain Modules
- ZIGChain Overview
- ZIGLabs Ecosystem Fund
Conclusion
ZIGChain’s token economics are designed for long-term sustainability, robust network security, and broad-based participation. The combination of controlled issuance, transparent allocation, multi-faceted utility, and structured locking/unlocking mechanisms positions ZIGChain as a foundational pillar for decentralized wealth generation and financial innovation.
Tokenomika ZIGCOIN (ZIG): Pojasnjene ključne metrike in primeri uporabe
Razumevanje tokenomike ZIGCOIN (ZIG) je ključno za analizo njegove dolgoročne vrednosti, trajnosti in potenciala.
Ključne metrike in njihov izračun:
Skupna ponudba:
Največje število žetonov ZIG, ki so bili ali še bodo ustvarjeni.
Razpoložljivi obtok:
Število žetonov, ki so trenutno na voljo na trgu in v javni lasti.
Največjo obtok:
Trdna zgornja meja skupnega števila žetonov ZIG.
FDV (popolnoma razredčeno vrednotenje):
Izračunano kot trenutna cena × največja ponudba, kar omogoča projekcijo skupne tržne vrednosti, če so vsi žetoni v obtoku.
Stopnja inflacije:
Odraža hitrost uvajanja novih žetonov, kar vpliva na redkost in dolgoročno gibanje cen.
Zakaj so trgovcem te metrike pomembne?
Velik razpoložljivi obtok = večja likvidnost.
Omejena največji obtok + nizka inflacija = možnost dolgoročne rasti cen.
Pregledna razdelitev žetonov = večje zaupanje v projekt in manjše tveganje centraliziranega nadzora.
Visok FDV z nizko trenutno tržno kapitalizacijo = možni signali precenjenosti.
Zdaj, ko razumete tokenomiko ZIG, raziščite ceno žetona ZIG v živo!
