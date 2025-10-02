Tokenomika ONYXCOIN (XCN)
Tokenomika in analiza cen ONYXCOIN (XCN)
Raziščite ključne podatke o tokenomiki in cenah za ONYXCOIN (XCN), vključno s tržno kapitalizacijo, podatki o dobavi, FDV in zgodovino cen. Enostavno preverite trenutno vrednost žetona in njegov položaj na trgu.
Informacije o ONYXCOIN (XCN)
Onyx Protocol is the backbone of web3 blockchain infrastructure powered by XCN.
Poglobljena struktura žetona ONYXCOIN (XCN)
Poglobite se v način izdaje, dodeljevanja in odklepanja žetonov XCN. Ta razdelek izpostavlja ključne vidike ekonomske strukture žetona: uporabnost, spodbude in časovno razporejanje.
Overview
Onyxcoin (XCN) is the native utility and governance token of the Onyx Protocol, a decentralized liquidity platform supporting a wide range of digital assets, including cryptocurrencies and NFTs. The protocol is governed by the Onyx DAO, with a strong emphasis on community participation, transparency, and sustainable ecosystem growth.
Token Economics Breakdown
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Total Supply: 48,470,523,779 XCN
- Current Circulating Supply: ~23–26.65 billion XCN (as of early 2025)
- Initial Distribution: Airdrops to non-US and non-sanctioned users
- DAO-Controlled Supply: The Onyx DAO controls approximately 25 billion XCN, with 10 billion allocated to the DAO Treasury and 15 billion subject to a time-locked smart contract.
- Burn Mechanism: 5 billion XCN were permanently burned by transferring to a dead address, reducing the total supply and increasing decentralization.
2. Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Amount (XCN)
|% of Total Supply
|Unlock/Lock Details
|DAO Treasury
|10,000,000,000
|~20.6%
|Unlocked, recommended 200M/month usage
|DAO Timelock Reserve
|15,000,000,000
|~30.9%
|Locked, unlocks 200M/month from April 2024
|Circulating Supply
|~23–26.65 billion
|~47–55%
|In market, includes airdrops and user allocations
|Burned (Team Timelock)
|5,000,000,000
|~10.3%
|Permanently removed from supply
- DAO Timelock: The 15B XCN is released in 200M monthly increments, starting April 2024, with the accumulated amount from the lock period released at the first unlock.
- DAO Reserve: Used for staking rewards, liquidity incentives, grants, payroll, and other protocol activities.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Utility: XCN is used for:
- Governance (voting on protocol changes via the Onyx DAO)
- Payment for premium services (Onyx Cloud, Sequence)
- Staking (users can stake XCN to earn rewards, currently set at 12% APR, adjustable by governance)
- Protocol fees and discounts
- Participation in DeFi activities (lending, borrowing, liquidity provision)
- Incentives:
- Onyx Points System: Users earn non-transferable NFT-based points for holding eligible assets, using DeFi apps, and engaging with partner dApps. Points are distributed in seasons and can lead to future airdrops or rewards.
- Staking Rewards: Stakers receive XCN rewards, incentivizing long-term holding and participation in governance.
- Liquidity Incentives: XCN is distributed to liquidity providers and DeFi participants to bootstrap and sustain protocol activity.
4. Locking Mechanism
- Time-Locked Smart Contracts: 15B XCN is locked and released monthly to ensure gradual market entry and prevent supply shocks.
- DAO Governance: All major allocations and releases are governed by on-chain proposals and community voting, ensuring transparency and decentralization.
- Staking Vault: Users must lock XCN to participate in governance and earn rewards, with the lock duration and reward rates subject to DAO proposals.
5. Unlocking Time
- DAO Timelock Unlock Schedule:
- Start: April 2024
- Rate: 200,000,000 XCN per month
- Initial Unlock: Includes the accumulated amount from the lock period
- Purpose: Funds are transferred to the DAO Reserve for protocol operations, incentives, and grants
Tokenomics Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Fixed supply, initial airdrop, DAO-controlled reserves, periodic unlocks, burn events
|Allocation
|DAO Treasury (20.6%), DAO Timelock (30.9%), Circulating (47–55%), Burned (10.3%)
|Usage
|Governance, staking, payments, DeFi participation, protocol fees, premium services
|Incentives
|Staking rewards (12% APR), Onyx Points, liquidity mining, governance participation
|Locking
|15B XCN in time-locked smart contract, staking vaults, DAO-controlled unlocks
|Unlocking
|200M XCN/month from April 2024, with initial accumulated release, governed by DAO
Nuanced Analysis and Implications
- Decentralization: The Onyx DAO’s control over major allocations, with all actions subject to on-chain governance, ensures community-driven decision-making and transparency.
- Supply Management: The gradual unlock schedule (200M/month) is designed to avoid sudden supply shocks, supporting long-term price stability and ecosystem health.
- Incentive Alignment: Staking, governance, and the Onyx Points system align user incentives with protocol growth, encouraging active participation and long-term holding.
- Deflationary Pressure: The burn of 5B XCN and the use of XCN for protocol fees (with potential for future burns) introduce deflationary dynamics, potentially supporting token value.
- Ecosystem Growth: Allocations for grants, liquidity incentives, and protocol development are structured to foster innovation and attract new users and developers.
Limitations and Future Considerations
- Unlock Risks: As with all token unlocks, there is a risk of increased sell pressure when large amounts are released, though the monthly cap mitigates this.
- Governance Evolution: The DAO structure allows for future changes to tokenomics, including adjustments to unlock rates, reward structures, and allocation strategies.
- Market Dynamics: The effectiveness of the tokenomics depends on sustained demand for XCN’s utility functions and continued community engagement.
Conclusion
Onyxcoin’s token economics are designed to balance decentralization, incentive alignment, and long-term ecosystem sustainability. The combination of fixed supply, controlled unlocks, robust governance, and multi-faceted utility positions XCN as a foundational asset for the Onyx Protocol’s evolving DeFi ecosystem.
References
- Onyx Protocol Documentation
- Onyx DAO Treasury & LDA Funding Details
- Onyx Points System Announcement
- KuCoin Onyxcoin Page
- Learn with Tap: Onyx Protocol
All data current as of September 2025. For the latest details, consult the official Onyx Protocol documentation and DAO governance forums.
Tokenomika ONYXCOIN (XCN): Pojasnjene ključne metrike in primeri uporabe
Razumevanje tokenomike ONYXCOIN (XCN) je ključno za analizo njegove dolgoročne vrednosti, trajnosti in potenciala.
Ključne metrike in njihov izračun:
Skupna ponudba:
Največje število žetonov XCN, ki so bili ali še bodo ustvarjeni.
Razpoložljivi obtok:
Število žetonov, ki so trenutno na voljo na trgu in v javni lasti.
Največjo obtok:
Trdna zgornja meja skupnega števila žetonov XCN.
FDV (popolnoma razredčeno vrednotenje):
Izračunano kot trenutna cena × največja ponudba, kar omogoča projekcijo skupne tržne vrednosti, če so vsi žetoni v obtoku.
Stopnja inflacije:
Odraža hitrost uvajanja novih žetonov, kar vpliva na redkost in dolgoročno gibanje cen.
Zakaj so trgovcem te metrike pomembne?
Velik razpoložljivi obtok = večja likvidnost.
Omejena največji obtok + nizka inflacija = možnost dolgoročne rasti cen.
Pregledna razdelitev žetonov = večje zaupanje v projekt in manjše tveganje centraliziranega nadzora.
Visok FDV z nizko trenutno tržno kapitalizacijo = možni signali precenjenosti.
Zdaj, ko razumete tokenomiko XCN, raziščite ceno žetona XCN v živo!
