Tokenomika Supra (SUPRA)
Tokenomika in analiza cen Supra (SUPRA)
Raziščite ključne podatke o tokenomiki in cenah za Supra (SUPRA), vključno s tržno kapitalizacijo, podatki o dobavi, FDV in zgodovino cen. Enostavno preverite trenutno vrednost žetona in njegov položaj na trgu.
Informacije o Supra (SUPRA)
Supra is a MultiVM Layer 1 starting with MoveVM. Clocking in 500,000 TPS throughput on 300 globally distributed nodes with sub-second consensus latency, Supra is building the world's first vertically integrated, all-in-one blockchain. With native oracle price feeds, onchain randomness, cross-chain communication, and automation, as well as EVM and SolanaVM support coming soon; Supra provides developers everything they need on a unified platform to build Super dApps.
Poglobljena struktura žetona Supra (SUPRA)
Poglobite se v način izdaje, dodeljevanja in odklepanja žetonov SUPRA. Ta razdelek izpostavlja ključne vidike ekonomske strukture žetona: uporabnost, spodbude in časovno razporejanje.
Issuance Mechanism
Supra Token ($SUPRA) was distributed through a combination of airdrop campaigns and a public token sale. The "Countdown to Blast Off" airdrop campaign was notable for verifying over 500,000 unique KYC-verified users, setting a record for Layer 1 blockchain launches. This ensured that all participants were unique human users, effectively preventing bot and sybil attacks. The airdrop and public sale participants are integrated into the Supra Layer-1 blockchain ecosystem.
Allocation Mechanism
While a detailed allocation table for $SUPRA was not available in the structured datasets, the available information highlights the following:
- A significant portion of tokens was allocated to airdrop participants (over 500,000 KYC-verified users).
- Another portion was distributed to participants in the October 2023 Public Token Sale.
- The project also launched a $100 million ecosystem fund to attract developers, suggesting further allocations for ecosystem growth and incentives.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
$SUPRA is the native token of the Supra blockchain, a high-performance, vertically integrated Layer-1 with features such as Multi-VM support, oracles, VRF, bridges, and automation, powered by the Moonshot consensus mechanism. The token is used to:
- Incentivize network participation and security.
- Power decentralized applications (dApps) and developer activities, especially through the "Super dApp Showdown" and ecosystem fund.
- Reward users and developers for contributing to the network and ecosystem.
Locking Mechanism
Specific details on the locking mechanism (such as vesting schedules, lock-up periods for team, investors, or ecosystem funds) were not available in the structured datasets or public reports as of the latest data. However, the use of KYC and structured airdrop/public sale processes suggests an emphasis on fair and gradual distribution.
Unlocking Time
No detailed unlocking schedule or table was available for $SUPRA in the structured datasets. However, the airdrop and public sale distributions have already begun, and further unlocks may be tied to ecosystem milestones or developer incentives, as is common in Layer-1 blockchain projects.
Summary Table (where data is available)
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Airdrop (500,000+ KYC users), Public Token Sale
|Allocation
|Airdrop participants, Public Sale, Ecosystem Fund (developer incentives)
|Usage/Incentive
|Network security, dApp development, user/developer rewards
|Locking
|Not explicitly disclosed; likely structured for fair distribution
|Unlocking
|Airdrop and sale distributions ongoing; further unlocks may be milestone-based
Additional Context and Implications
- Decentralization and Security: The large-scale KYC-verified airdrop and public sale aim to ensure a broad, decentralized user base and reduce the risk of concentration or manipulation.
- Ecosystem Growth: The $100 million ecosystem fund and developer incentives are designed to bootstrap dApp development and attract talent, which is critical for Layer-1 adoption.
- Transparency: While the project has taken steps to ensure fair distribution, the lack of a fully public, detailed vesting/unlock schedule may be a limitation for some stakeholders seeking maximum transparency.
- Future Developments: As the Supra blockchain matures, more detailed disclosures on vesting, lock-ups, and ongoing unlocks may be published, especially as ecosystem incentives are distributed.
Note: The above synthesis is based on the most recent and relevant available data. For the latest and most granular details, stakeholders should monitor official Supra Token communications and documentation.
Tokenomika Supra (SUPRA): Pojasnjene ključne metrike in primeri uporabe
Razumevanje tokenomike Supra (SUPRA) je ključno za analizo njegove dolgoročne vrednosti, trajnosti in potenciala.
Ključne metrike in njihov izračun:
Skupna ponudba:
Največje število žetonov SUPRA, ki so bili ali še bodo ustvarjeni.
Razpoložljivi obtok:
Število žetonov, ki so trenutno na voljo na trgu in v javni lasti.
Največjo obtok:
Trdna zgornja meja skupnega števila žetonov SUPRA.
FDV (popolnoma razredčeno vrednotenje):
Izračunano kot trenutna cena × največja ponudba, kar omogoča projekcijo skupne tržne vrednosti, če so vsi žetoni v obtoku.
Stopnja inflacije:
Odraža hitrost uvajanja novih žetonov, kar vpliva na redkost in dolgoročno gibanje cen.
Zakaj so trgovcem te metrike pomembne?
Velik razpoložljivi obtok = večja likvidnost.
Omejena največji obtok + nizka inflacija = možnost dolgoročne rasti cen.
Pregledna razdelitev žetonov = večje zaupanje v projekt in manjše tveganje centraliziranega nadzora.
Visok FDV z nizko trenutno tržno kapitalizacijo = možni signali precenjenosti.
Zdaj, ko razumete tokenomiko SUPRA, raziščite ceno žetona SUPRA v živo!
