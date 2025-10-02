Tokenomika peaq network (PEAQ)
peaq is leading a global infrastructure revolution, empowering people to own and earn from the physical infrastructure they use, such as mobility, energy, and connectivity. peaq is a layer-1 blockchain designed to be the go-to backbone for the Machine Economy, now known as DePIN. It is home to more than 50 applications in 21 industries and to the 2,000,000+ devices, vehicles, machines, and robots (Machine RWAs) that run on them. peaq serves as permissionless, borderless digital infrastructure for increasingly intelligent machines to serve all of humanity – the 100%, not just the 1% – democratizing abundance in the Age of AI and job automation.
Poglobljena struktura žetona peaq network (PEAQ)
Poglobite se v način izdaje, dodeljevanja in odklepanja žetonov PEAQ. Ta razdelek izpostavlja ključne vidike ekonomske strukture žetona: uporabnost, spodbude in časovno razporejanje.
Overview
Peaq is a Layer 1 blockchain designed for Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePINs), with its native token, PEAQ, serving as the backbone for network operations, incentives, and governance. The tokenomics are structured to support long-term ecosystem growth, robust security, and broad community participation.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Supply: 4.2 billion PEAQ tokens at genesis.
- Inflation Model: Disinflationary. The initial annual inflation rate is 3.5%, decreasing by 10% each year until it stabilizes at 1% after 12 years. This model is subject to on-chain governance and may be adjusted by token holder vote.
- Distribution: Tokens are released through a combination of instant unlocks, cliffs, and linear vesting schedules, depending on the allocation category.
Allocation Mechanism
The initial allocation is diversified across community, team, investors, ecosystem, and security, with a strong emphasis on incentivizing adoption and technical robustness.
|Category
|% Allocation
|Vesting/Locking Details
|Community Campaigns
|20%
|36-month vesting, no lock-up
|Core Team
|15%
|36-month vesting, 9-month lock-up
|EoT Labs
|13%
|36-month vesting, 9-month lock-up
|Network Security
|11.5%
|54-month vesting, no lock-up
|Ecosystem & Treasury
|9%
|48-month vesting, no lock-up
|Pre-Seed
|8.5%
|24-month vesting, 6-month lock-up, 5% release after lock-up
|Seed
|7%
|24-month vesting, 6-month lock-up, 5% release after lock-up
|Pre-launch Private Sale
|6%
|18-month vesting, 6-month lock-up, 7.5% release after lock-up
|Private Sale
|5%
|18-month vesting, 6-month lock-up, 7.5% release after lock-up
|Community Sale(s)
|5%
|6-month vesting, no lock-up
Note: Some allocations (e.g., grants, capital contributions, market making) are unlocked instantly or have unique vesting schedules. The above table summarizes the main categories.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
PEAQ is designed to be a multi-utility token within the peaq ecosystem:
- Transaction Fees: Used to pay for all on-chain transactions.
- Staking & Network Security: Token holders can stake PEAQ to support validator nodes or delegate to preferred validators, securing the network via Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS).
- Governance: PEAQ will enable on-chain governance, allowing holders to vote on network upgrades, economic policies, and ecosystem grants.
- Machine Reputation & DePIN Incentives: Machine owners can stake PEAQ on devices to vouch for their reliability. If a machine fails, the stake may be slashed. This mechanism is central to the machine economy and DePIN use cases.
- Machine DeFi & Tokenization: Future plans include enabling Machine DeFi and tokenization of physical machines, allowing for fractional revenue sharing and new DeFi primitives.
- Ecosystem Rewards: Transaction fees and newly minted tokens are distributed to validators, delegators, and other network participants based on their contributions.
Example Distribution of Transaction Fees (Q1 2025):
- Validators & Delegators: 40%
- Security Treasury: 10%
- General Treasury: 25%
- DePIN Treasury: 20%
- Machine Subsidization Treasury: 5%
Locking and Unlocking Mechanisms
PEAQ employs a variety of vesting and lock-up schedules to ensure long-term alignment:
- Cliffs: Many allocations have a 6- or 9-month cliff before vesting begins.
- Linear Vesting: After the cliff, tokens are released linearly over 18, 24, 36, or 54 months, depending on the category.
- No Lock-up: Some community and ecosystem allocations have no lock-up, but are subject to vesting.
- Instant Unlocks: Certain allocations (e.g., initial community campaign, market making) are unlocked at TGE.
Example Unlocking Table
|Allocation Category
|Start Date
|Vesting/Cliff Details
|Unlock Granularity
|Amount per Period
|Periods
|Pre-Seed
|2024-11-12
|3.75% at TGE, 6m cliff, 24m vesting
|monthly
|282,975,000
|24
|Seed
|2024-11-12
|6.25% at TGE, 6m cliff, 24m vesting
|monthly
|196,875,000
|24
|Private Sale
|2024-11-12
|7.5% at TGE, 6m cliff, 18m vesting
|monthly
|505,050,000
|18
|Core Contributors
|2025-08-12
|0% at TGE, 9m cliff, 36m vesting
|monthly
|483,000,000
|36
|EoT Labs
|2025-08-12
|0% at TGE, 9m cliff, 36m vesting
|monthly
|357,000,000
|36
|Community Initiatives
|2024-11-12
|36m vesting, no lock-up
|monthly
|630,000,000
|36
|Network Security
|2024-11-12
|54m vesting, no lock-up
|monthly
|210,000,000
|54
For a full breakdown, see the detailed allocation and unlock schedule above.
Unlocking Timeline
- Initial Unlocks: At TGE (November 12, 2024), select allocations (e.g., community sale, initial campaigns) are unlocked instantly.
- Cliff Periods: Most investor and team allocations begin unlocking after a 6- or 9-month cliff.
- Linear Vesting: After the cliff, tokens are released monthly over the vesting period.
- Major Unlocks: Significant unlocks occur in Q2 and Q3 2025, with hundreds of millions of tokens entering circulation, especially for investors and community allocations.
- Long-Term Vesting: Team and ecosystem allocations continue vesting through 2028.
Staking and Locking Dynamics
- Staking Participation: By Q1 2025, 41.2% of total PEAQ issuance was staked, indicating strong community engagement. This figure declined to 29.3% by Q2 2025, reflecting changing incentives or market conditions.
- Slashing: Staked tokens can be slashed for validator or machine misbehavior, aligning incentives for honest participation.
Summary Table: Peaq Tokenomics
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Disinflationary: 3.5% initial inflation, decreasing 10%/year to 1% after 12 years
|Allocation
|Community, team, investors, ecosystem, security, with detailed vesting/lock-up schedules
|Usage
|Transaction fees, staking, governance, machine reputation, DePIN incentives, DeFi
|Incentives
|Staking rewards, fee distribution, machine staking, community campaigns
|Locking/Vesting
|6-9m cliffs, 18-54m linear vesting, some instant unlocks
|Unlock Timeline
|Major unlocks in Q2/Q3 2025, long-term vesting through 2028
Implications and Analysis
- Ecosystem Growth: The heavy allocation to community and ecosystem initiatives is designed to bootstrap adoption and incentivize participation in DePINs.
- Security and Decentralization: Substantial staking and slashing mechanisms ensure network security and honest machine behavior.
- Long-Term Alignment: Extended vesting and lock-up periods for team and investors align interests with the network’s long-term success.
- Dynamic Incentives: The disinflationary model and flexible governance allow the community to adapt tokenomics as the ecosystem matures.
- Potential Risks: Large unlocks in 2025 could introduce volatility; declining staking rates may signal changing user incentives or market sentiment.
Conclusion
Peaq’s tokenomics are engineered for sustainable growth, robust security, and deep community engagement. The combination of disinflationary issuance, diverse allocation, and innovative incentive mechanisms positions PEAQ as a foundational asset for the emerging machine economy and DePIN sector. Stakeholders should monitor unlock schedules and governance proposals to anticipate shifts in supply dynamics and incentive structures.
