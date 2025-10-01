Poglobite se v način izdaje, dodeljevanja in odklepanja žetonov NEAR. Ta razdelek izpostavlja ključne vidike ekonomske strukture žetona: uporabnost, spodbude in časovno razporejanje.

NEAR Protocol’s token economics are designed to balance network security, incentivize participation, and support ecosystem growth. Below is a comprehensive analysis of its issuance, allocation, usage, incentive, locking, and unlocking mechanisms, with detailed explanations and a summary table for clarity.

Issuance Mechanism

Initial Supply : NEAR launched with an initial supply of 1 billion NEAR tokens at its Token Generation Event (TGE) in April 2020.

: NEAR launched with an initial supply of 1 billion NEAR tokens at its Token Generation Event (TGE) in April 2020. Inflation : The protocol has a fixed annual inflation rate of approximately 5%. As of December 2024, this has resulted in a total supply of about 1.23 billion NEAR.

: The protocol has a fixed annual inflation rate of approximately 5%. As of December 2024, this has resulted in a total supply of about 1.23 billion NEAR. Distribution of New Issuance : 90% of new tokens (4.5% of total supply per year) are distributed as staking rewards to validators and delegators. 10% (0.5% of total supply per year) goes to the protocol treasury.

: Fee Burning: 70% of transaction fees are burned, and 30% are rebated to the smart contracts involved in the transaction. This burning mechanism can make NEAR deflationary at high network usage.

Allocation Mechanism

Genesis Allocations : At launch, NEAR tokens were allocated as follows: Community Grants and Programs: 172 million NEAR (~17.2%) Operations Grants: 114 million NEAR (~11.4%) Foundation Endowment: 100 million NEAR (~10%) Early Ecosystem: 117 million NEAR (~11.7%) Public Sale (CoinList, August 2020): ~120 million NEAR (~12%) Private Rounds: ~84.27 million NEAR (~8.43%)

: At launch, NEAR tokens were allocated as follows: Ecosystem Funding : In October 2021, NEAR announced an $800 million ecosystem fund, with allocations to DeFi, grants, startups, and regional hubs.

: In October 2021, NEAR announced an $800 million ecosystem fund, with allocations to DeFi, grants, startups, and regional hubs. Treasury and Grants: The NEAR Community Treasury, launched in March 2023, supports grassroots initiatives and is governed by a multi-sig with plans for on-chain voting.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Staking : NEAR uses a Thresholded Proof of Stake (TPoS) consensus. Validators and delegators stake NEAR to secure the network and earn rewards. The minimum stake (seat price) is dynamically set; as of December 2024, it was 11,110 NEAR. Staking rewards are distributed per epoch (about twice daily).

: NEAR uses a Thresholded Proof of Stake (TPoS) consensus. Validators and delegators stake NEAR to secure the network and earn rewards. Smart Contract Incentives : Developers earn 30% of transaction fees generated by their contracts.

: Developers earn 30% of transaction fees generated by their contracts. Transaction Fees : NEAR is used to pay for transaction processing, smart contract deployment, and storage.

: NEAR is used to pay for transaction processing, smart contract deployment, and storage. Governance (Future): A proposal (as of late 2024) would allow users to lock NEAR for veNEAR, a non-transferable, vote-escrowed token granting governance power and additional rewards.

Locking Mechanism

Staking Lock : Tokens staked for validation are locked for at least three days (the minimum unbonding period).

: Tokens staked for validation are locked for at least three days (the minimum unbonding period). veNEAR Lock (Proposed) : Under the proposed governance framework, users can lock NEAR for veNEAR: Minimum lock: 3 months Maximum lock: 48 months Voting power increases with lock duration (e.g., 1 NEAR locked for 12 months = 1.5 veNEAR; for 48 months = 3 veNEAR). veNEAR holders receive APY rewards from the treasury.

: Under the proposed governance framework, users can lock NEAR for veNEAR:

Unlocking Time

Staking Unlock : Unstaking NEAR from validation requires a minimum of three days before tokens become liquid.

: Unstaking NEAR from validation requires a minimum of three days before tokens become liquid. veNEAR Unlock (Proposed): Tokens locked for veNEAR become available after the chosen lock period (3–48 months).

Summary Table: NEAR Token Economics

Mechanism Details Issuance 5% annual inflation; 90% to validators/delegators, 10% to treasury; 70% of fees burned Allocation Community Grants (17.2%), Operations (11.4%), Foundation (10%), Early Ecosystem (11.7%), Public/Private Sales, Ecosystem Funds Usage Staking, transaction fees, smart contract deployment, storage, governance (future veNEAR) Incentives Staking rewards, smart contract fee rebates, governance rewards (future veNEAR) Locking Staking: min. 3 days; veNEAR: 3–48 months (proposed) Unlocking Staking: 3 days; veNEAR: after lock period (proposed)

Additional Notes

Staking and Delegation : NEAR’s account model allows tokens to be staked or delegated even while locked.

: NEAR’s account model allows tokens to be staked or delegated even while locked. Deflationary Potential : High network usage and fee burning can lead to negative net inflation.

: High network usage and fee burning can lead to negative net inflation. Governance Evolution: The protocol is moving toward more decentralized, on-chain governance with the introduction of veNEAR and a Security Council.

This structure ensures NEAR’s token economics are robust, balancing security, decentralization, and ecosystem growth, while providing clear incentives for all network participants.