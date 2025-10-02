Tokenomika Chainlink (LINK)

Odkrijte ključne vpoglede v Chainlink (LINK), vključno z ponudbo žetonov, distribucijskim modelom in tržnimi podatki v realnem času.
Stran je bila nazadnje posodobljena: 2025-10-02 01:41:32 (UTC+8)
Poglobljena struktura žetona Chainlink (LINK)

Poglobite se v način izdaje, dodeljevanja in odklepanja žetonov LINK. Ta razdelek izpostavlja ključne vidike ekonomske strukture žetona: uporabnost, spodbude in časovno razporejanje.

Chainlink's token economics are designed to secure its decentralized oracle network, incentivize honest behavior, and support sustainable network growth. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the key components: issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Token Standard & Supply: LINK is an ERC-677 token deployed on Ethereum, with a fixed maximum supply. There is no ongoing inflation; all tokens were minted at genesis.
  • Bridging: LINK has been bridged to several other networks, but the total supply remains fixed, with tokens locked and minted/burned as needed for cross-chain transfers.

Allocation Mechanism

Allocation CategoryAmount (LINK)% of Max SupplyNotes
Public Token Sale350,000,00035%Sold in September 2017, raising $32M
Node Operators & Ecosystem350,000,00035%For node incentives, ecosystem growth, and subsidies
Company (Chainlink Labs)300,000,00030%Controlled by Chainlink Labs, subject to vesting and internal use
  • Vesting: Node Operator & Ecosystem allocation was subject to a cliff ending in Q4 2019. No further public vesting schedules are disclosed for company-held tokens.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

1. Medium of Exchange

  • LINK is used to pay for oracle services, including data feeds, automation, and cross-chain transfers.
  • Payments can be made in LINK or, via payment abstraction, in other assets that are converted to LINK and added to the Chainlink reserve.

2. Staking

  • Purpose: Staking secures oracle services by requiring node operators and community members to lock LINK as collateral.
  • Rewards: Stakers earn LINK rewards (from the non-circulating supply) and, increasingly, a share of user fees and partner tokens (e.g., SXT from Space and Time).
  • Slashing: Node operators can be penalized (slashed) for poor performance or malicious behavior, losing a portion of their staked LINK.
  • Alerting: Stakers can submit alerts if critical data feeds are not updated, earning additional LINK for valid alerts.

3. Node Subsidies

  • Chainlink Labs may subsidize node operators with LINK to bootstrap and maintain high-quality oracle services, especially in the network's early stages.

4. BUILD and SCALE Programs

  • Projects can commit a portion of their token supply to Chainlink in exchange for enhanced services, with rewards distributed to stakers.

5. Reserve Mechanism

  • Chainlink maintains an onchain reserve funded by service fees and offchain enterprise deals, acting as a buyback program to support LINK's value and network sustainability.

Locking and Unlocking Mechanism

Staking v0.2 (as of 2024):

Staker TypeMin StakeMax StakePool CapWithdrawal CooldownReward Vesting
Community Staker1 LINK15,00040.88M LINK28 days50% after 45 days, 100% after 90 days
Node Operator Staker1,00075,0004.13M LINK28 days50% after 45 days, 100% after 90 days
  • Unbonding: After initiating withdrawal, staked LINK and rewards can be claimed during a 7-day window following the 28-day cooldown.
  • Delegation: All staked tokens are automatically delegated equally to all Chainlink nodes in the pool.
  • Slashing: Node operators can be slashed (e.g., 700 LINK) for failing to meet service requirements.

Token Usage Table

FunctionDescription
Payment for ServicesLINK is used to pay node operators for oracle jobs and protocol services
StakingSecures oracle services; stakers earn rewards and can be slashed for misbehavior
Node SubsidiesLINK distributed to node operators to bootstrap and maintain network quality
BUILD/SCALE RewardsStakers receive partner project tokens and additional incentives
Reserve MechanismService fees and offchain revenue are converted to LINK and added to the reserve
Governance (future)Potential for decentralized governance via Decentralized Oracle Networks (DONs)

Incentive and Sustainability Model

  • Virtuous Cycle: Increased usage of Chainlink services drives demand for LINK, which in turn incentivizes node operators and stakers to secure the network.
  • Fee Sharing: As the network matures, a greater share of user fees and partner incentives will be distributed to stakers, reducing reliance on the initial token supply.
  • Sustainability: The reserve and payment abstraction mechanisms are designed to ensure long-term economic sustainability and value accrual for LINK holders.

Summary Table: Chainlink Token Economics

MechanismDetails
IssuanceFixed supply, ERC-677 on Ethereum, bridged to other networks
Allocation35% Public Sale, 35% Node/Ecosystem, 30% Company
UsagePayments, staking, node subsidies, BUILD/SCALE rewards, reserve mechanism
IncentivesStaking rewards, alerting rewards, partner token distributions, fee sharing
Locking28-day cooldown, 7-day claim window, 90-day reward vesting, slashing for node misbehavior
UnlockingAfter cooldown and claim window, with reward vesting schedule

Example: LINK Demand from Chainlink Functions

Yearly RequestsCost per 1M RequestsYearly LINK Demand ($)
10B$0.20$2,000
10B$0.30$3,000
100B$0.20$20,000
100B$0.30$30,000
1T$0.20$200,000
1T$0.30$300,000

Additional Notes

  • No Proof-of-Stake Consensus: Staking in Chainlink is for service-level guarantees, not for blockchain consensus.
  • No Onchain Governance (as of 2024): Chainlink Labs controls development, but future plans may include decentralized governance via DONs.
  • Security: LINK transactions are secured by Ethereum and, when bridged, by the respective network and bridge security.

References for Further Reading

  • Chainlink Economics 2.0 Overview
  • Chainlink Staking v0.2 Details
  • Chainlink Build Program
  • Sustainable Oracle Economics

This comprehensive overview reflects the current state of Chainlink's token economics, including all major mechanisms and their implications for network security, sustainability, and value accrual.

Tokenomika Chainlink (LINK): Pojasnjene ključne metrike in primeri uporabe

Razumevanje tokenomike Chainlink (LINK) je ključno za analizo njegove dolgoročne vrednosti, trajnosti in potenciala.

Ključne metrike in njihov izračun:

Skupna ponudba:

Največje število žetonov LINK, ki so bili ali še bodo ustvarjeni.

Razpoložljivi obtok:

Število žetonov, ki so trenutno na voljo na trgu in v javni lasti.

Največjo obtok:

Trdna zgornja meja skupnega števila žetonov LINK.

FDV (popolnoma razredčeno vrednotenje):

Izračunano kot trenutna cena × največja ponudba, kar omogoča projekcijo skupne tržne vrednosti, če so vsi žetoni v obtoku.

Stopnja inflacije:

Odraža hitrost uvajanja novih žetonov, kar vpliva na redkost in dolgoročno gibanje cen.

Zakaj so trgovcem te metrike pomembne?

Velik razpoložljivi obtok = večja likvidnost.

Omejena največji obtok + nizka inflacija = možnost dolgoročne rasti cen.

Pregledna razdelitev žetonov = večje zaupanje v projekt in manjše tveganje centraliziranega nadzora.

Visok FDV z nizko trenutno tržno kapitalizacijo = možni signali precenjenosti.

Zdaj, ko razumete tokenomiko LINK, raziščite ceno žetona LINK v živo!

Kupite kriptovaluto s samo 1 USDT: Najlažja pot do kriptovalut!

