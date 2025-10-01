Tokenomika GROK (GROK)
Tokenomika in analiza cen GROK (GROK)
Raziščite ključne podatke o tokenomiki in cenah za GROK (GROK), vključno s tržno kapitalizacijo, podatki o dobavi, FDV in zgodovino cen. Enostavno preverite trenutno vrednost žetona in njegov položaj na trgu.
Informacije o GROK (GROK)
GROK is a meme coin on Ethereum.
Poglobljena struktura žetona GROK (GROK)
Poglobite se v način izdaje, dodeljevanja in odklepanja žetonov GROK. Ta razdelek izpostavlja ključne vidike ekonomske strukture žetona: uporabnost, spodbude in časovno razporejanje.
Overview
Grok is a meme token inspired by Elon Musk's Grok AI program. There are several tokens in the market using the "Grok" name, but the most prominent and widely referenced is a meme coin with no official affiliation to Musk or xAI. The following analysis synthesizes available information on Grok's tokenomics, focusing on the most widely traded Grok token.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Fixed Supply: The Grok token has a total supply of 420,000,000,000,000,000 tokens.
- Initial Distribution: The contract was created using the PINKSALE token launch tool, which is a common method for meme coins to ensure a fair and transparent launch.
- No Ongoing Issuance: There is no evidence of ongoing inflation or additional token minting after the initial supply was created. The contract is audited and renounced, meaning no further tokens can be minted or burned by the team.
2. Allocation Mechanism
The allocation is extremely simple and typical of meme coins, with a focus on community and liquidity:
|Allocation Category
|Percentage of Total Supply
|Notes
|Pre-sale + Liquidity
|95%
|Provided to the market at launch
|CEX Listing
|5%
|Reserved for centralized exchange use
- No Team Tokens: There are no tokens reserved for the team, which is a common feature in meme coins to build community trust.
- Liquidity Lock: Liquidity is locked for 100 years, ensuring that the market cannot be rugged by the team.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Utility: The Grok token is primarily a meme coin with no intrinsic value or expectation of financial return. It is not officially linked to any AI product or service.
- Speculation: The main use case is speculative trading. The token has seen significant price volatility, with rapid surges and corrections typical of meme coins.
- Community Engagement: Some Grok-branded projects (e.g., Grok Heroes, Grok Girl) emphasize community, safety, and transparency, but these are not tied to a utility or incentive mechanism beyond trading and holding.
- No Staking or Rewards: There is no evidence of staking, yield farming, or other incentive programs for holding or using the token.
4. Locking Mechanism
- Liquidity Lock: The only explicit locking mechanism is the liquidity lock, which is set for 100 years. This is designed to prevent rug pulls and build trust with the community.
- No Token Lockups: There are no vesting schedules, lockups, or delayed unlocks for any allocation category. All tokens (except those reserved for CEX listing) are immediately liquid.
5. Unlocking Time
- Immediate Unlock: All tokens (except the 5% reserved for CEX listing) are unlocked and in circulation from the outset.
- No Vesting: There is no vesting or gradual unlock schedule for any allocation.
6. Additional Notes
- Contract Security: The contract is audited and renounced, meaning the team cannot alter permissions or functions, which is a standard security measure for meme coins.
- No Taxes: There are zero transaction taxes, making it attractive for high-frequency trading and speculation.
- No Roadmap or Governance: The token has no formal roadmap, governance, or development plan. It is explicitly described as "completely useless" in some project documentation, reinforcing its meme status.
7. Summary Table
|Feature
|Details
|Total Supply
|420,000,000,000,000,000
|Issuance
|Fixed, all minted at launch
|Allocation
|95% Pre-sale + Liquidity, 5% CEX Listing, 0% Team
|Locking
|100-year liquidity lock, no token lockups
|Unlocking
|Immediate for all except CEX listing
|Usage
|Meme coin, speculation, no utility, no staking or rewards
|Incentives
|None beyond speculative trading
|Security
|Audited, contract renounced, no team control
8. Implications and Limitations
- Speculative Nature: The Grok token is highly speculative, with price driven by hype, social media trends, and association with Elon Musk's AI ventures, despite no official connection.
- No Intrinsic Value: There is no underlying utility, product, or service backing the token.
- Community Trust: The absence of team tokens and the long liquidity lock are designed to build trust, but the lack of utility or roadmap limits long-term sustainability.
- Market Risks: The token's liquidity is limited, making it vulnerable to large sell-offs and price crashes.
9. Conclusion
Grok's tokenomics are emblematic of meme coins: simple, transparent, and designed for rapid community-driven speculation rather than long-term utility or ecosystem development. Investors should be aware of the high risks and lack of intrinsic value associated with such tokens.
Tokenomika GROK (GROK): Pojasnjene ključne metrike in primeri uporabe
Razumevanje tokenomike GROK (GROK) je ključno za analizo njegove dolgoročne vrednosti, trajnosti in potenciala.
Ključne metrike in njihov izračun:
Skupna ponudba:
Največje število žetonov GROK, ki so bili ali še bodo ustvarjeni.
Razpoložljivi obtok:
Število žetonov, ki so trenutno na voljo na trgu in v javni lasti.
Največjo obtok:
Trdna zgornja meja skupnega števila žetonov GROK.
FDV (popolnoma razredčeno vrednotenje):
Izračunano kot trenutna cena × največja ponudba, kar omogoča projekcijo skupne tržne vrednosti, če so vsi žetoni v obtoku.
Stopnja inflacije:
Odraža hitrost uvajanja novih žetonov, kar vpliva na redkost in dolgoročno gibanje cen.
Zakaj so trgovcem te metrike pomembne?
Velik razpoložljivi obtok = večja likvidnost.
Omejena največji obtok + nizka inflacija = možnost dolgoročne rasti cen.
Pregledna razdelitev žetonov = večje zaupanje v projekt in manjše tveganje centraliziranega nadzora.
Visok FDV z nizko trenutno tržno kapitalizacijo = možni signali precenjenosti.
Zdaj, ko razumete tokenomiko GROK, raziščite ceno žetona GROK v živo!
1 GROK = 0.00114 USD