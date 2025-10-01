Tokenomika Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN)
Tokenomika in analiza cen Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN)
Raziščite ključne podatke o tokenomiki in cenah za Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN), vključno s tržno kapitalizacijo, podatki o dobavi, FDV in zgodovino cen. Enostavno preverite trenutno vrednost žetona in njegov položaj na trgu.
Informacije o Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN)
Poglobljena struktura žetona Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN)
Poglobite se v način izdaje, dodeljevanja in odklepanja žetonov GRIFFAIN. Ta razdelek izpostavlja ključne vidike ekonomske strukture žetona: uporabnost, spodbude in časovno razporejanje.
Overview
GRIFFAIN is a Solana-based token designed to power a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform that emphasizes seamless token swaps, liquidity provision, and ecosystem growth. The token is central to platform governance, incentivization, and user interactions, leveraging Solana’s high throughput and low transaction costs to deliver a robust DeFi experience. Below is a comprehensive analysis of its token economics, structured by the requested mechanisms.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Blockchain: Solana
- Token Type: Utility token for DeFi platform operations
- Issuance: The specific initial supply, emission schedule, or inflation/deflation model for GRIFFAIN is not publicly disclosed in available sources. The token is listed and tradable on exchanges such as LCX and Kraken, indicating that a portion of the supply is already in circulation and available for trading.
- Distribution: Tokens are made available to users via exchange listings and possibly through platform-based activities, but no details on ICO, airdrop, or mining-based issuance are provided.
2. Allocation Mechanism
While a detailed allocation table is not available, the following can be inferred from exchange listings and platform descriptions:
|Allocation Category
|Description / Role
|Platform Utility
|Used for swaps, liquidity provision, and governance
|Community
|Emphasis on community-driven initiatives and growth
|Ecosystem
|Supports partnerships and ecosystem expansion
|Exchange Liquidity
|Listed on LCX, Kraken, and BYDFi for trading
Note: No explicit percentages or vesting schedules for team, investors, or ecosystem funds are disclosed in public sources.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Platform Utility: GRIFFAIN is used for:
- Facilitating token swaps on the integrated decentralized exchange (DEX)
- Providing liquidity to pools, with users earning rewards for participation
- Participating in governance and community-driven initiatives
- Incentives:
- Users are incentivized to contribute liquidity and participate in the ecosystem, potentially earning rewards (though the exact form and rate of these rewards are not specified)
- The token is positioned as a central element for incentivizing platform growth and user engagement
4. Locking Mechanism
- Locking: There is no publicly available information detailing a formal token locking or staking mechanism for GRIFFAIN. The platform emphasizes liquidity provision and governance, which may involve locking tokens, but no technical or economic specifics are disclosed.
- Staking: No explicit staking or lock-up program is described in the available documentation.
5. Unlocking Time
- Unlocking Schedule: No information is available regarding token vesting, cliff periods, or scheduled unlocks for team, investors, or other stakeholders.
- Market Circulation: The token is actively traded on exchanges, indicating that at least a portion of the supply is unlocked and liquid.
6. Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Not disclosed; token is live and tradable on major exchanges
|Allocation
|Not disclosed; focus on platform utility, community, and ecosystem growth
|Usage & Incentives
|Swaps, liquidity provision, governance, and ecosystem participation
|Locking
|No formal mechanism disclosed
|Unlocking
|No vesting or unlock schedule disclosed; tokens are in active circulation
7. Additional Context and Implications
- Transparency: The lack of detailed public documentation on GRIFFAIN’s tokenomics (such as allocation percentages, vesting, and unlock schedules) is notable. This is not uncommon for newer or rapidly evolving DeFi projects, but it does present risks for potential investors and users who prioritize transparency and long-term planning.
- Ecosystem Focus: The project’s emphasis on community engagement, ecosystem expansion, and DeFi utility aligns with current trends in tokenomics, where tokens are designed to incentivize both usage and governance.
- Market Activity: GRIFFAIN’s active trading on multiple exchanges suggests a focus on liquidity and accessibility, which can help bootstrap user adoption but may also introduce volatility if large, undisclosed unlocks occur.
8. Actionable Insights
- Due Diligence: Prospective users and investors should monitor official channels for future disclosures regarding token allocation, vesting, and governance mechanisms.
- Risk Management: The absence of detailed unlock schedules or locking mechanisms means that sudden changes in circulating supply could impact price stability.
- Community Participation: Engaging with the platform’s governance and liquidity programs may offer additional incentives, but users should seek clarity on the terms and risks involved.
In summary:
GRIFFAIN is a Solana-based DeFi utility token with a focus on swaps, liquidity, and governance. While its usage and ecosystem goals are clear, the absence of detailed public information on issuance, allocation, locking, and unlocking mechanisms means that users should exercise caution and seek further transparency as the project matures.
Tokenomika Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN): Pojasnjene ključne metrike in primeri uporabe
Razumevanje tokenomike Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN) je ključno za analizo njegove dolgoročne vrednosti, trajnosti in potenciala.
Ključne metrike in njihov izračun:
Skupna ponudba:
Največje število žetonov GRIFFAIN, ki so bili ali še bodo ustvarjeni.
Razpoložljivi obtok:
Število žetonov, ki so trenutno na voljo na trgu in v javni lasti.
Največjo obtok:
Trdna zgornja meja skupnega števila žetonov GRIFFAIN.
FDV (popolnoma razredčeno vrednotenje):
Izračunano kot trenutna cena × največja ponudba, kar omogoča projekcijo skupne tržne vrednosti, če so vsi žetoni v obtoku.
Stopnja inflacije:
Odraža hitrost uvajanja novih žetonov, kar vpliva na redkost in dolgoročno gibanje cen.
Zakaj so trgovcem te metrike pomembne?
Velik razpoložljivi obtok = večja likvidnost.
Omejena največji obtok + nizka inflacija = možnost dolgoročne rasti cen.
Pregledna razdelitev žetonov = večje zaupanje v projekt in manjše tveganje centraliziranega nadzora.
Visok FDV z nizko trenutno tržno kapitalizacijo = možni signali precenjenosti.
Zdaj, ko razumete tokenomiko GRIFFAIN, raziščite ceno žetona GRIFFAIN v živo!
Kako kupiti GRIFFAIN
Želite v svoj portfelj dodati Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN)? MEXC podpira različne načine nakupa GRIFFAIN, vključno s kreditnimi karticami, bančnimi prenosi in medsebojnim trgovanjem. Ne glede na to, ali ste začetnik ali profesionalec, MEXC omogoča enostavno in varno kupovanje kriptovalut.
Zgodovina cen Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN)
Analiza zgodovine cen GRIFFAIN pomaga uporabnikom razumeti pretekla tržna gibanja, ključne ravni podpore/odpora in vzorce nestanovitnosti. Zgodovinski podatki so ključni del napovedovanja cen in tehnične analize, ne glede na to, ali spremljate najvišje vrednosti vseh časov ali ugotavljate trende.
Napoved cene GRIFFAIN
Želite vedeti, v katero smer se bo gibal GRIFFAIN? Naša stran za napovedovanje cen GRIFFAIN združuje razpoloženje na trgu, zgodovinske trende in tehnične kazalnike, da bi omogočila pogled v prihodnost.
Zakaj izbrati MEXC?
MEXC je ena najboljših svetovnih borz kriptovalut, ki ji zaupa na milijone uporabnikov po vsem svetu. Ne glede na to, ali ste začetnik ali profesionalec, je MEXC vaša najlažja pot do kriptovalut.
Zavrnitev odgovornosti
Podatki tokenomike na tej strani izvirajo iz virov tretjih oseb. MEXC ne jamči za njihovo točnost. Pred naložbo opravite temeljito raziskavo.
Preberite in razumite Uporabniško pogodbo in Pravilnik o zasebnosti
Kupite Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN)
Znesek
1 GRIFFAIN = 0.03172 USD