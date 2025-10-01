Tokenomika Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY)
Tokenomika in analiza cen Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY)
Raziščite ključne podatke o tokenomiki in cenah za Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY), vključno s tržno kapitalizacijo, podatki o dobavi, FDV in zgodovino cen. Enostavno preverite trenutno vrednost žetona in njegov položaj na trgu.
Informacije o Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY)
Just a chill guy is a meme coin on the Solana chain.
Poglobljena struktura žetona Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY)
Poglobite se v način izdaje, dodeljevanja in odklepanja žetonov CHILLGUY. Ta razdelek izpostavlja ključne vidike ekonomske strukture žetona: uporabnost, spodbude in časovno razporejanje.
Overview
Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) is a meme token deployed on Ethereum (contract:
0x60215db40b04fe029c42c56ff2e02221c1f288ef). It is inspired by the viral "Chill Guy" meme, aiming to foster a community around a relaxed, nonchalant ethos. The token is primarily speculative, with no inherent utility or protocol-driven incentives.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Type: ERC-20 token on Ethereum.
- Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 CHILLGUY.
- Initial Distribution: All tokens were minted at launch; there is no ongoing inflation or additional issuance.
- Liquidity: The liquidity for CHILLGUY was added to decentralized exchanges (notably Uniswap), and the liquidity pool tokens were burned, making the liquidity permanent and non-recoverable by the deployer.
2. Allocation Mechanism
- Allocation Transparency: There is no detailed public breakdown of allocations to team, investors, community, or ecosystem funds. The available information and on-chain data suggest a "fair launch" style, where the entire supply was made available to the public at launch, with no vesting or reserved allocations.
- Liquidity Pool: Liquidity was added and then burned, which is a common practice in meme tokens to signal trust and prevent rug pulls.
- No Team/Investor Vesting: There is no evidence of team or investor vesting contracts or reserved allocations.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Use: Speculative trading and community engagement. The token is a meme coin with no protocol utility, governance, or staking features.
- Incentives: There are no built-in incentives such as staking, yield farming, or fee-sharing. Holders do not earn rewards, dividends, or additional tokens by holding or using CHILLGUY.
- Taxes: 0% buy/sell tax, meaning no transaction fees are taken for protocol or community purposes.
- Acquisition: CHILLGUY can be acquired via decentralized exchanges (Uniswap) and is also listed on centralized exchanges like Gemini.
4. Locking Mechanism
- No Locking: There is no token locking or vesting mechanism for CHILLGUY. All tokens are liquid and transferable from the moment of acquisition.
- No Staking or Escrow: There are no staking contracts, escrow, or lock-up features associated with the token.
5. Unlocking Time
- Immediate Unlock: All tokens were unlocked at launch. There is no vesting schedule, cliff, or gradual release.
- Liquidity Burn: The only "lock" is the permanent burning of liquidity pool tokens, which ensures that the liquidity on Uniswap cannot be withdrawn by the deployer.
6. Tokenomics Table
|Parameter
|Details
|Token Name
|Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY)
|Network
|Ethereum
|Contract Address
|0x60215db40b04fe029c42c56ff2e02221c1f288ef
|Total Supply
|1,000,000,000 CHILLGUY
|Issuance
|All tokens minted at launch
|Allocation
|No explicit breakdown; fair launch, all tokens in circulation
|Liquidity
|Added to Uniswap, LP tokens burned
|Buy/Sell Tax
|0%
|Utility
|None (meme coin, speculative trading only)
|Incentives
|None (no staking, rewards, or protocol fees)
|Locking
|None (all tokens liquid from launch)
|Unlocking
|Immediate (no vesting or delayed release)
7. Additional Context and Implications
- Market Behavior: As a meme coin, CHILLGUY's value is driven by community sentiment, social media trends, and speculative trading rather than fundamental utility or protocol revenue.
- Risks: The lack of utility, incentives, and vesting means the token is highly volatile and subject to rapid price swings. There is also ongoing legal scrutiny regarding the use of the "Chill Guy" meme IP.
- Community: The project emphasizes a "chill" ethos, with community contests and social engagement, but no formal governance or on-chain voting.
8. Limitations and Counterpoints
- No On-Chain Vesting: The absence of vesting or lock-up mechanisms means there is no protection against large holders selling at any time.
- No Protocol Revenue: Without protocol fees or utility, long-term sustainability relies solely on community interest and meme value.
- Legal Risks: The project has faced copyright claims from the original meme creator, which could impact branding or exchange listings.
9. Actionable Insights
- For Traders: CHILLGUY is best suited for those seeking exposure to meme coin volatility and community-driven narratives.
- For Long-Term Holders: There are no mechanisms to incentivize holding beyond speculative appreciation.
- For Researchers: The tokenomics are simple and transparent, but the lack of utility or structured allocation may limit its long-term viability.
10. Summary Table
|Aspect
|Mechanism/Status
|Issuance
|All at launch
|Allocation
|No breakdown, fair launch
|Usage/Incentive
|None (speculation only)
|Locking
|None
|Unlocking
|Immediate
In summary:
Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) is a pure meme token with no utility, incentives, or vesting. All tokens are liquid from launch, with liquidity pool tokens burned to signal trust. The token's economics are simple, with no ongoing issuance, no team/investor allocations, and no locking or unlocking schedules. Its value is entirely community- and sentiment-driven, with significant volatility and legal risks due to IP disputes.
Tokenomika Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY): Pojasnjene ključne metrike in primeri uporabe
Razumevanje tokenomike Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) je ključno za analizo njegove dolgoročne vrednosti, trajnosti in potenciala.
Ključne metrike in njihov izračun:
Skupna ponudba:
Največje število žetonov CHILLGUY, ki so bili ali še bodo ustvarjeni.
Razpoložljivi obtok:
Število žetonov, ki so trenutno na voljo na trgu in v javni lasti.
Največjo obtok:
Trdna zgornja meja skupnega števila žetonov CHILLGUY.
FDV (popolnoma razredčeno vrednotenje):
Izračunano kot trenutna cena × največja ponudba, kar omogoča projekcijo skupne tržne vrednosti, če so vsi žetoni v obtoku.
Stopnja inflacije:
Odraža hitrost uvajanja novih žetonov, kar vpliva na redkost in dolgoročno gibanje cen.
Zakaj so trgovcem te metrike pomembne?
Velik razpoložljivi obtok = večja likvidnost.
Omejena največji obtok + nizka inflacija = možnost dolgoročne rasti cen.
Pregledna razdelitev žetonov = večje zaupanje v projekt in manjše tveganje centraliziranega nadzora.
Visok FDV z nizko trenutno tržno kapitalizacijo = možni signali precenjenosti.
Zdaj, ko razumete tokenomiko CHILLGUY, raziščite ceno žetona CHILLGUY v živo!
