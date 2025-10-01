Tokenomika AI Agent Layer (AIFUN)

Odkrijte ključne vpoglede v AI Agent Layer (AIFUN), vključno z ponudbo žetonov, distribucijskim modelom in tržnimi podatki v realnem času.
Stran je bila nazadnje posodobljena: 2025-10-01 22:14:39 (UTC+8)
Tokenomika in analiza cen AI Agent Layer (AIFUN)

Raziščite ključne podatke o tokenomiki in cenah za AI Agent Layer (AIFUN), vključno s tržno kapitalizacijo, podatki o dobavi, FDV in zgodovino cen.

Informacije o AI Agent Layer (AIFUN)

AI Agent Layer supports a dynamic ecosystem of autonomous AI agents. On the platform, you can create AI agents by leveraging data from X and user-provided information. Each AI Agent is tokenized and integrated with the ecosystem’s native token ($AIFUN). Key features: Create AI Agents - Create AI Agents based on personalized Twitter personas or your own descriptions. Unlock Real Value - Each AI Agent is automatically tokenized. When the bonding curve hits 100% the token becomes tradable on DEX. $AIFUN Liquidity Boost - Every AI Agent creation and purchase contributes to the liquidity pool of our native token, $AIFUN.

Uradna spletna stran:
https://aiagentlayer.com/
Bela knjiga:
https://aifun-1.gitbook.io/aiagentlayer
Raziskovalec blokov:
https://basescan.org/token/0xbDF317F9C153246C429F23f4093087164B145390

Poglobljena struktura žetona AI Agent Layer (AIFUN)

Poglobite se v način izdaje, dodeljevanja in odklepanja žetonov AIFUN. Ta razdelek izpostavlja ključne vidike ekonomske strukture žetona: uporabnost, spodbude in časovno razporejanje.

The AI Agent Layer ecosystem is built around the $AIFUN token, which underpins the creation, personalization, and trading of AI agents. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms, formatted for clarity and depth.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Tokenization on Creation: Every time a user creates a new AI agent (based on X/Twitter personas or custom descriptions), a unique token is minted for that agent. This process is paired with the $AIFUN token, which serves as the ecosystem’s native currency.
  • Bonding Curve Model: The agent’s token is issued via a bonding curve. As users purchase the agent’s token, the price increases along the curve, incentivizing early participation. When the bonding curve reaches 100%, the agent’s token becomes tradable on decentralized exchanges (DEX).
  • Liquidity Pool Formation: Upon reaching the bonding curve threshold, a liquidity pool is created pairing the agent’s token with $AIFUN, boosting the native token’s liquidity and utility.

Allocation Mechanism

While specific allocation percentages for $AIFUN are not disclosed in the available sources, the following mechanisms are evident:

Allocation CategoryMechanism/Notes
Agent CreationNew tokens minted for each agent, paired with $AIFUN
Liquidity PoolEvery agent creation and purchase adds to the $AIFUN liquidity pool
Platform Utility$AIFUN is used for advanced agent creation, larger datasets, and platform fees
Community/DevelopersIncentives for developers and users to create, trade, and interact with agents

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Agent Creation & Personalization: $AIFUN is required to create and personalize AI agents, especially for advanced models and larger datasets.
  • Access to Features: As an agent’s market cap grows, new features unlock (e.g., chat, forum access, DEX listing, Telegram bot, X integration, agentic AI, TikTok avatar, smart wallet).
  • Trading & Social Engagement: Once tradable, agent tokens can be bought, sold, and used to interact with the AI agent, which autonomously manages social media and engages users.
  • Ecosystem Growth: Every transaction (creation, purchase, trade) contributes to the $AIFUN liquidity pool, reinforcing the token’s centrality and value accrual.
  • Developer Incentives: The platform encourages developers to innovate by providing tools and rewards for creating popular or high-utility agents.

Locking Mechanism

  • Bonding Curve Lock: Tokens are initially locked in the bonding curve until the curve is fully filled (100%). Only then do they become tradable on DEXs.
  • Liquidity Lock: When a liquidity pool is formed for an agent’s token and $AIFUN, the liquidity is locked to ensure stability and prevent rug pulls.
  • Feature Unlocks by Market Cap: Access to certain agent features is “locked” until the agent’s token achieves specific market cap milestones (see table below).

Unlocking Time and Feature Milestones

Unlocking is milestone-based, tied to the agent’s market capitalization:

Market Cap MilestoneFeature Unlocked
Agent CreatedTrading enabled
$2KChat enabled
$6KForum access
$13KDEX listing
$850KTelegram bot integration
$1.25MX (Twitter) integration
$5MAgentic AI (autonomous decision-making)
$20MTikTok digital avatar
$42MSmart wallet (on-chain transactions)

Each milestone unlocks new capabilities, incentivizing both creators and holders to grow the agent’s ecosystem and market value.

Summary Table

MechanismDescription
IssuanceMinted per agent creation, paired with $AIFUN, via bonding curve
AllocationTo creators, liquidity pools, platform utility, and community/developers
Usage/IncentivesAgent creation, feature unlocks, trading, social engagement, developer rewards
LockingBonding curve lock, liquidity lock, feature locks by market cap
UnlockingMilestone-based (market cap triggers), DEX tradability at 100% bonding curve

Additional Insights

  • Deflationary Pressure: As agents become more popular and their tokens are traded, a portion of the revenue may be used for buybacks and burns, reducing supply and potentially increasing value.
  • Ecosystem Synergy: The $AIFUN token is central to all economic activity on the platform, ensuring that growth in agent activity directly benefits the token’s liquidity and utility.
  • Developer and Community Focus: The platform is designed to democratize access to AI agent creation, with incentives for both developers and users to participate and innovate.

Limitations

  • No Explicit Unlock Schedules: There is no detailed vesting or unlock schedule for $AIFUN itself in the available sources.
  • No Public Allocation Table: Specific percentages for team, investors, or community allocations are not disclosed.

Conclusion

AI Agent Layer’s token economics are designed to foster a dynamic, user-driven ecosystem where the $AIFUN token is integral to agent creation, feature access, trading, and platform growth. The milestone-based unlocking and bonding curve mechanisms align incentives for creators, users, and developers, while liquidity and locking strategies aim to ensure stability and long-term value accrual. As the ecosystem matures, further details on allocation and vesting may emerge, but the current model emphasizes utility, engagement, and innovation.

Tokenomika AI Agent Layer (AIFUN): Pojasnjene ključne metrike in primeri uporabe

Razumevanje tokenomike AI Agent Layer (AIFUN) je ključno za analizo njegove dolgoročne vrednosti, trajnosti in potenciala.

Ključne metrike in njihov izračun:

Skupna ponudba:

Največje število žetonov AIFUN, ki so bili ali še bodo ustvarjeni.

Razpoložljivi obtok:

Število žetonov, ki so trenutno na voljo na trgu in v javni lasti.

Največjo obtok:

Trdna zgornja meja skupnega števila žetonov AIFUN.

FDV (popolnoma razredčeno vrednotenje):

Izračunano kot trenutna cena × največja ponudba, kar omogoča projekcijo skupne tržne vrednosti, če so vsi žetoni v obtoku.

Stopnja inflacije:

Odraža hitrost uvajanja novih žetonov, kar vpliva na redkost in dolgoročno gibanje cen.

Zakaj so trgovcem te metrike pomembne?

Velik razpoložljivi obtok = večja likvidnost.

Omejena največji obtok + nizka inflacija = možnost dolgoročne rasti cen.

Pregledna razdelitev žetonov = večje zaupanje v projekt in manjše tveganje centraliziranega nadzora.

Visok FDV z nizko trenutno tržno kapitalizacijo = možni signali precenjenosti.

Zdaj, ko razumete tokenomiko AIFUN, raziščite ceno žetona AIFUN v živo!

