3 Kingdoms Multiverse Cena (3KM)
Cena 3 Kingdoms Multiverse v živo (3KM) je danes 0 USD. Ima trenutno tržno kapitalizacijo $ 0.00 USD. Cena 3KM v USD se posodablja v realnem času.
Ključna tržna uspešnost 3 Kingdoms Multiverse:
– 24-urni volumen trgovanja je -- USD
– Sprememba cene 3 Kingdoms Multiverse znotraj dneva je --
– Ima razpoložljivi obtok 0.00 USD
Pridobite posodobitve cen v realnem času od 3KM v USD na MEXC. Bodite obveščeni o najnovejših podatkih in analizi trga. Ključno je za sprejemanje pametnih odločitev o trgovanju na hitro spreminjajočem se trgu kriptovalut. MEXC je vaša prva izbira za natančne informacije o ceni 3KM.
Danes je bila sprememba cene 3 Kingdoms Multiverse v USD $ 0.
V preteklih 30 dneh je bila sprememba cene 3 Kingdoms Multiverse v USD $ 0.
V preteklih 60 dneh je bila sprememba cene 3 Kingdoms Multiverse v USD $ 0.
V zadnjih 90 dneh je bila sprememba cene 3 Kingdoms Multiverse v USD $ 0.
|Pika
|Sprememba (USD)
|Sprememba (%)
|Danes
|$ 0
|--
|30 dni
|$ 0
|-85.58%
|60 dni
|$ 0
|-90.76%
|90 dni
|$ 0
|--
Odkrijte najnovejšo analizo cen 3 Kingdoms Multiverse: 24h najnižja in najvišja, ATH in dnevne spremembe:
--
--
0.00%
Poglobite se v tržne statistike: tržna kapitalizacija, 24-urni volumen in ponudba:
What is 3KM? 3KM is evolving into a governance token that is the basis of a multi-game platform ecosystem where various co-exist. The first game, Three Kingdoms Multiverse, will be published and serviced. Our Ecosystem will be expanded as time goes. We are building a Klaytn-based ecosystem through an agreement with ISKRA and are open to linking with various partners participating in ISKRA and Klaytn foundation. Our team wants to take on the challenge of changing the world. Believing that Play to Earn is not simply about making money through play. But about building a self-sustaining eco-system through cooperation with all members of the eco-system. The self-growth ecosystem we think of means is an eco-system where blockchain is used to independently produce and consume. To this end, we want to overcome the inflation caused by infinite token mining by adding usage(burning) and granting production authorization to the users in the game not just by limiting them with the reward system limited to acquiring simple tokens, this would make it possible to build a fair system that all users can run the ecosystem together. Our First Game Three Kingdom's Multiverse ("3KM") is NFTs and blockchain-driven, trilateral story-based Play to Earn game. You can earn token rewards by clearing the stage while collecting huge stories, heroes, and items. With approximately 370 different combinations of attacks, defense, recovery, support, and magical heroes, you can enjoy thrilling competitions between users, collecting and strengthening specialized equipment for each hero type, and completing a stronger team combination to enjoy the game. 3KM is waiting for you with a variety of PvE and PvP basic content including mission mode, one-on-one matches, and occupation battles, as well as attractive token compensation. Produce tokens, set aside, and collect NFT numbers and equipment! More rewards and powerful hero classes will welcome you. 3KM games can grow by collecting 3KM governance to
