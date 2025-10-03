Best Wallet Token Is Best Crypto to Buy Now

The post Best Wallet Token Is Best Crypto to Buy Now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The co-founder of 1inch, Sergej Kunz, recently said that centralized exchanges (CEXes) will become little more than front ends (user interfaces) for decentralized exchanges (DEXes) and DeFi infrastructure. He also estimates that in 5-10 years, CEXes will no longer hold on to custodial control of assets. He went on to explain in a Bitcoin News interview that CEXes are inefficient by design, hinting at how they’ll stop being the main locus of trade in the future. Failure to adapt to new DeFi technology might render CEXes obsolete. In a more positive scenario, their role might shift to providing a friendly UI to decentralized trading, managed by smart contracts. Sergej says that centralized exchanges now tend to isolate liquidity in their own silo. In contrast, 1inch‘s aggregator consolidates liquidity across multiple DEXes, acting as a global liquidity hub that provides users with better pricing, lower slippage, and deeper markets. As more trades rely on aggregated liquidity across chains and protocols, the logic of trading may shift away from individual centralized order book systems. Furthermore, according to Kunz’s vision, non-custodial solutions are already increasingly popular; further proof that decentralization is the true of finance. One standout non-custodial wallet that has been making waves in recent months is Best Wallet, a next-gen crypto app designed to dominate Web3. At the center of the Best Wallet ecosystem is the Best Wallet Token ($BEST), which is now in presale and creating waves. 1inch Rebrands and Expands, Leading the Shift to DeFi and Self-Custody 1inch isn’t just a DeFi front end. It’s shifting toward becoming a fully-fledged infrastructure provider that powers other exchanges and wallets via APIs. By expanding its offerings to include non-custodial swap capabilities for exchanges and wallets, 1inch enables more platforms to adopt DeFi features without needing to reinvent the wheel. A notable…