2025-10-04 Saturday

Kripto novice

Privoščite si najbolj vroče novice o kriptovalutah in posodobitve trga
Asia-Pacific Region Emerges as Major Stablecoin Powerhouse

Asia-Pacific Region Emerges as Major Stablecoin Powerhouse

The post Asia-Pacific Region Emerges as Major Stablecoin Powerhouse appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Asia-Pacific region sees rapid increase in stablecoin activity. USDC trading volume reaches $2.4 trillion. Singapore and Hong Kong lead this transformative growth. Circle reports Asia-Pacific’s stablecoin trading volume reached $2.40 trillion in the last year, with Singapore and Hong Kong leading, reflecting significant growth in actual applications. This surge highlights stablecoins’ growing role in global finance, driven by regulatory support and infrastructure, affecting cross-border transactions and finance. USDC Trading Hits $2.4 Trillion in Asia-Pacific USDC issuer Circle reports substantial growth with the Asia-Pacific region emerging as a stablecoin focal point. Led by Singapore and Hong Kong, this geographical rise is accompanied by strategic fintech advancements. The report cites cross-border remittances and supply chain finance as primary application drivers. Singapore and Hong Kong’s regulatory infrastructures have facilitated a robust stablecoin ecosystem, promoting fast, cost-effective transactions. The Asia-Pacific economic landscape is witnessing notable transformation, fostering innovations in tokenized trade. Responses from industry leaders and regulators reinforce this trend’s significance. Jeremy Allaire, Circle CEO, acknowledged the region’s pivotal role in stablecoin adoption through a statement on Twitter. Stablecoin Innovation Driven by Regulatory Support Did you know? The rise of Singapore and Hong Kong as stablecoin hubs mirrors their earlier ascension as fintech centers post-2017, following Western ICO restrictions. USDC maintains a stable exchange rate of $1.00, with a current market cap of $75.40 billion, constituting 1.80% of the market dominance according to CoinMarketCap. Over the past 24 hours, there has been a trading volume of $20.52 billion, reflecting a 7.22% change in activity. USDC(USDC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 04:24 UTC on October 4, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu research highlights that Singapore and Hong Kong’s supportive regulatory stance is propelling stablecoin innovation. Financial institutions are increasingly integrating digital currencies into their operations, which paves the way for more inclusive financial…
Major
MAJOR$0.12527+2.89%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014919+7.46%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9993+0.02%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 12:30
Delite
Google fights DOJ’s push to sell ad exchange

Google fights DOJ’s push to sell ad exchange

The post Google fights DOJ’s push to sell ad exchange appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Google spent the past week in a Virginia federal court arguing against the Justice Department’s push to force the sale of its advertising exchange. The company contends that such a move would be too risky, technically complex, and could destabilize the market. Over five days of testimony, witnesses backing the tech firm warned that a divestiture could jeopardize operations expected to generate $15.9 billion in revenue by 2025, based on projections from research firm eMarketer. They further argued that dismantling the company’s ad exchange would sow uncertainty across the digital advertising industry, diminish service quality for smaller publishers, and deter potential investors. Google finds itself in a problem with illegal monopoly allegations  Google’s trial process focuses on suitable methods to foster competition in the technology that supports the display advertising industry, which the tech giant controls. The trial came after Leonie Brinkema, an American lawyer and jurist serving as a United States district judge of the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, ruled that the tech company held an illegal monopoly in two areas, that is, the advertising exchange and ad server, a publisher-side technology, in April. The tech firm currently sells ads for website publishers, provides tools for advertisers to buy placements, and runs an exchange where transactions are completed through real-time auctions. In response to the ruling, the Justice Department has proposed that the tech firm be forced to divest its AdX exchange and disclose how its ad server determines which ads are displayed. Notably, if these changes fail to fix competition issues encountered in the market, the department has requested that the company gradually sell its ad server.  In response to these proposals, Google has suggested integrating its technology with a popular alternative, Prebid, and competing ad servers. It has also pledged not to…
EPNS
PUSH$0.03162+2.16%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014919+7.46%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00006893-1.64%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 12:22
Delite
Top Analysts Predict Massive Bitcoin Price Rally This ‘Uptober’: Is $150,000 Within Reach?

Top Analysts Predict Massive Bitcoin Price Rally This ‘Uptober’: Is $150,000 Within Reach?

The post Top Analysts Predict Massive Bitcoin Price Rally This ‘Uptober’: Is $150,000 Within Reach? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ronaldo is an experienced crypto enthusiast dedicated to the nascent and ever-evolving industry. With over five years of extensive research and unwavering dedication, he has cultivated a profound interest in the world of cryptocurrencies. Ronaldo’s journey began with a spark of curiosity, which soon transformed into a deep passion for understanding the intricacies of this groundbreaking technology. Driven by an insatiable thirst for knowledge, Ronaldo has delved into the depths of the crypto space, exploring its various facets, from blockchain fundamentals to market trends and investment strategies. His tireless exploration and commitment to staying up-to-date with the latest developments have granted him a unique perspective on the industry. One of Ronaldo’s defining areas of expertise lies in technical analysis. He firmly believes that studying charts and deciphering price movements provides valuable insights into the market. Ronaldo recognizes that patterns exist within the chaos of crypto charts, and by utilizing technical analysis tools and indicators, he can unlock hidden opportunities and make informed investment decisions. His dedication to mastering this analytical approach has allowed him to navigate the volatile crypto market with confidence and precision. Ronaldo’s commitment to his craft goes beyond personal gain. He is passionate about sharing his knowledge and insights with others, empowering them to make well-informed decisions in the crypto space. Ronaldo’s writing is a testament to his dedication, providing readers with meaningful analysis and up-to-date news. He strives to offer a comprehensive understanding of the crypto industry, helping readers navigate its complexities and seize opportunities. Outside of the crypto realm, Ronaldo enjoys indulging in other passions. As an avid sports fan, he finds joy in watching exhilarating sporting events, witnessing the triumphs and challenges of athletes pushing their limits. Furthermore, His passion for languages extends beyond mere communication; he aspires to master German, French, Italian, and…
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014919+7.46%
Everscale
EVER$0.01941+1.88%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 12:17
Delite
BlockDAG, Maxi Doge, Bitcoin Hyper, SUBBD

BlockDAG, Maxi Doge, Bitcoin Hyper, SUBBD

The post BlockDAG, Maxi Doge, Bitcoin Hyper, SUBBD appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Explore the top presale crypto list in 2025. Learn why BlockDAG, Maxi Doge, Bitcoin Hyper, and SUBBD are gaining attention, with prices, stats, and user growth. Many people are looking at early-stage coins where entry prices are still very low. The talk around potential upside makes the presale crypto list a hot subject. These presales often give more than just coins. They may include staking, referral programs, and unique features that build excitement before launch. Right now, four names are pulling strong attention: BlockDAG, Maxi Doge (MAXI), Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER), and SUBBD (SUBBD). Each one highlights different strengths, from working testnets to meme-driven growth to AI-backed tools. Here’s a look at why these coins are making headlines and how they fit into the presale crypto list for 2025. 1. BlockDAG: Awakening Testnet and Presale Success BlockDAG is pushing ahead with its Awakening Testnet. The network now handles 1,400 TPS. It also supports account abstraction, giving developers easier ways to work on the chain. Through the BlockDAG (BDAG) IDE, builders can mint NFTs, create ERC20 coins, and test dApps directly. Unlike many projects that only share roadmaps, BlockDAG shows live delivery. Reflection and Lottery dApps are already live, giving users real features before the mainnet. The presale is a major highlight. Almost $420 million has been raised so far. Coins are at $0.0015 in batch 30. Over 26.5 billion coins have already been sold, and there are more than 312,000 holders. Mining adoption is strong as well. The X1 mobile app has passed 3 million users, and 20,000 physical miners have been shipped. This shows wide traction in both hardware and software. Supporters point to the expected $0.05 listing price as the big reason demand is high. With referral rewards bringing new buyers and batches moving quickly, BlockDAG sits…
DOGE
DOGE$0.25394-0.54%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.28013-1.67%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014919+7.46%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 12:07
Delite
India’s rupee makes all-time low against the dollar even as bonds and stocks surge

India’s rupee makes all-time low against the dollar even as bonds and stocks surge

The post India’s rupee makes all-time low against the dollar even as bonds and stocks surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. India’s rupee crashed to a record 0.011268 against the dollar on Friday, even as the country’s equity benchmarks and bond markets posted broad gains. The historic plunge comes under President Donald Trump’s ongoing tariff policy, which has weighed heavily on India’s trade prospects. Officials in New Delhi are now rolling out long-term plans to cut dependence on the dollar as they try to shore up sentiment for the rupee. The fall of the rupee has made it the worst-performing currency in Asia this year.It has dropped 3.6% against the greenback despite a softer dollar environment. Analysts warn that this slide poses inflation risks for India, which imports a large portion of its fuel, and also makes global investors cautious about deploying funds into Indian markets. Officials are now trying to globalize the rupee in a way similar to China’s strategy with the yuan, but experts say the process is full of obstacles. RBI expands tools to push rupee in cross-border trades The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) this week introduced new measures to push global acceptance of the rupee.It announced new reference rates for key partners like the United Arab Emirates and Indonesia. By doing so, banks can directly price trades in rupees and partner currencies instead of routing them through the dollar. R. Gurumurthy, a retired regional director at the RBI, said, “Transactions are typically channeled via the dollar, adding a costly layer.” The RBI also broadened the types of assets that holders of some overseas accounts can purchase and allowed banks to lend the local currency in three neighboring countries. Abhishek Upadhyay, an economist at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd, said the timing of the measures shows the central bank’s effort to strengthen sentiment for the rupee and slow the pace of its depreciation. Experts caution that pushing…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014919+7.46%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1584+3.39%
GAINS
GAINS$0.0235-2.20%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 12:04
Delite
OpenAI CEO: Plans to commercialize AI video generation through Sora

OpenAI CEO: Plans to commercialize AI video generation through Sora

PANews reported on October 4th that according to Zhitong Finance, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman stated, "The volume of user-generated video content has far exceeded our expectations, and much of it has a very small audience." "We must find a way to monetize our video generation business." Altman stated that the company plans to share a portion of the revenue with copyright holders who want user-generated characters. The specific profit model will require repeated trials, but related plans will be launched soon.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.125+1.13%
Sora
SORA$0.0003925+0.30%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.001621-8.36%
Delite
PANews2025/10/04 12:03
Delite
Top Choices for Presale Crypto List 2025: BlockDAG, Maxi Doge, Bitcoin Hyper, and SUBBD

Top Choices for Presale Crypto List 2025: BlockDAG, Maxi Doge, Bitcoin Hyper, and SUBBD

Many people are looking at early-stage coins where entry prices are still very low. The talk around potential upside makes […] The post Top Choices for Presale Crypto List 2025: BlockDAG, Maxi Doge, Bitcoin Hyper, and SUBBD appeared first on Coindoo.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
DOGE
DOGE$0.25394-0.54%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.28013-1.67%
Delite
Coindoo2025/10/04 12:00
Delite
Why Blazpay ($BLAZ) Outshines Solana, Kava, Gnosis, Radix, ICP & Tectum

Why Blazpay ($BLAZ) Outshines Solana, Kava, Gnosis, Radix, ICP & Tectum

The post Why Blazpay ($BLAZ) Outshines Solana, Kava, Gnosis, Radix, ICP & Tectum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The world of token presales has always attracted attention, but 2025 is shaping up to be a pivotal year. With a crowded field of new launches, only a handful of projects show the potential to transform from early-stage opportunities into long-term leaders. These high-potential presales can sometimes generate returns of 1000% or more, especially when backed by strong fundamentals, real utility, and thriving communities. Among them, Blazpay ($BLAZ) has emerged as a frontrunner. Unlike many presales that promise future delivery, Blazpay launches with functional DeFi tools, cross-chain adoption, and real-world payment gateways ready from day one. Backed by a growing global community, it has positioned itself as the standout choice for buyers looking at the best token presale opportunities in 2025. 1. Blazpay ($BLAZ): Redefining the Presale Standard Why Blazpay Stands Out Blazpay’s ecosystem is built to unify fragmented DeFi services into one platform. Instead of relying on vague promises, it delivers: Cross-Chain Swaps: seamless asset transfers between blockchains NFT Marketplace: integrated tools for buying, selling, and organizing NFTs Portfolio Management: real-time analytics, tracking, and rebalancing Fiat On/Off Ramps: bridging traditional finance and crypto with simple deposits and withdrawals This complete suite makes Blazpay more than just a token; it is a working financial ecosystem. One of Blazpay’s defining features is its community-first approach. Growth is fueled not only by utility but by the people behind it. Engagement: Active presence across Telegram, Discord, and Twitter (X) Transparency: Regular AMAs and roadmap updates Rewards & Gamification: Leaderboards, participation rewards, and loyalty-based benefits This isn’t just about acquiring tokens. Blazpay’s ecosystem is designed to retain and empower users long-term, creating network effects that strengthen its token economy. Example: If Blazpay hits $0.50, a $1,000 entry from Phase 1 could rise to $83,000. At $2, it could exceed $330,000 — demonstrating how the…
WHY
WHY$0.00000003239+0.90%
Kava Labs
KAVA$0.3358+2.09%
Internet Computer
ICP$4.563+0.72%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 11:50
Delite
Russia Developing Sovereign Infrastructure to Ease Cryptocurrency Operations

Russia Developing Sovereign Infrastructure to Ease Cryptocurrency Operations

The post Russia Developing Sovereign Infrastructure to Ease Cryptocurrency Operations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Deputy Finance Minister Ivan Chebeskov stated that this move would be focused on establishing an experimental framework for facilitating cryptocurrency operations. The infrastructure would already be in development in a joint operation with the Bank of Russia, which already allows qualified investors to dabble in crypto investments. Russia Moving to Establish Key Infrastructure to Govern […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/russia-developing-sovereign-infrastructure-to-ease-cryptocurrency-operations/
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 11:47
Delite
MetaMask to Launch Points Program as Prelude to MASK Token

MetaMask to Launch Points Program as Prelude to MASK Token

MetaMask, the popular Web3 wallet developed by Consensys, has announced a points rewards program designed to incentivize user activity. The initiative, which rewards swaps and bridging transactions, is widely seen as a stepping stone toward the anticipated MASK token launch. Driving User Engagement and Decentralization CEO Joseph Lubin confirmed that the MASK token is “coming […]
Mask Network
MASK$1.274+0.15%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0137+5.54%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.0248--%
Delite
Coinstats2025/10/04 11:42
Delite

Novice o trendih

Več

Coinbase Integrates Crypto Trading with Samsung Pay for 75M Users

3 Tips to Stay Profitable Even in Crypto Bear Markets

Federal Reserve Announces Rate Cut Amid Shifting Economic Risks

Ethereum Foundation Allocates 1,000 ETH to Stablecoins for R&D and Grants

What Does Coinbase’s New Move Mean for Crypto and Finance?