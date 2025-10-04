India’s rupee makes all-time low against the dollar even as bonds and stocks surge

India's rupee crashed to a record 0.011268 against the dollar on Friday, even as the country's equity benchmarks and bond markets posted broad gains. The historic plunge comes under President Donald Trump's ongoing tariff policy, which has weighed heavily on India's trade prospects. Officials in New Delhi are now rolling out long-term plans to cut dependence on the dollar as they try to shore up sentiment for the rupee. The fall of the rupee has made it the worst-performing currency in Asia this year.It has dropped 3.6% against the greenback despite a softer dollar environment. Analysts warn that this slide poses inflation risks for India, which imports a large portion of its fuel, and also makes global investors cautious about deploying funds into Indian markets. Officials are now trying to globalize the rupee in a way similar to China's strategy with the yuan, but experts say the process is full of obstacles. RBI expands tools to push rupee in cross-border trades The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) this week introduced new measures to push global acceptance of the rupee.It announced new reference rates for key partners like the United Arab Emirates and Indonesia. By doing so, banks can directly price trades in rupees and partner currencies instead of routing them through the dollar. R. Gurumurthy, a retired regional director at the RBI, said, "Transactions are typically channeled via the dollar, adding a costly layer." The RBI also broadened the types of assets that holders of some overseas accounts can purchase and allowed banks to lend the local currency in three neighboring countries. Abhishek Upadhyay, an economist at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd, said the timing of the measures shows the central bank's effort to strengthen sentiment for the rupee and slow the pace of its depreciation. Experts caution that pushing…