2025-10-04 Saturday

Kripto novice

Privoščite si najbolj vroče novice o kriptovalutah in posodobitve trga
Stablecoin Market Cap Surpasses $300 Billion as Crypto Market Rallies

Stablecoin Market Cap Surpasses $300 Billion as Crypto Market Rallies

Stablecoin market capitalization has recently surpassed $300 billion for the first time in history. Tether holds about 58% market share. The post Stablecoin Market Cap Surpasses $300 Billion as Crypto Market Rallies appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Capverse
CAP$0.13739+4.98%
Delite
Coinspeaker2025/10/03 20:38
Delite
Bitcoin Miners in New York Could Face New Excise Tax Over Energy Use

Bitcoin Miners in New York Could Face New Excise Tax Over Energy Use

TLDR New York proposes a tiered tax on Bitcoin miners based on energy consumption. The tax would fund energy assistance programs for low-income households. Renewable energy users are exempt from the proposed excise tax. Mining operations may face financial strain from increased energy costs. New York state lawmakers have introduced legislation aiming to tax Bitcoin [...] The post Bitcoin Miners in New York Could Face New Excise Tax Over Energy Use appeared first on CoinCentral.
FUND
FUND$0.01311-20.06%
MAY
MAY$0.03951+0.30%
Delite
Coincentral2025/10/03 20:10
Delite
DoorDash (DASH) Stock: Soars After Deliveroo Acquisition and Global Expansion Moves

DoorDash (DASH) Stock: Soars After Deliveroo Acquisition and Global Expansion Moves

TLDRs; DoorDash stock is up more than 60% YTD, fueled by Deliveroo’s $3.9B acquisition and strong earnings growth. Deliveroo adds nine new markets, expanding DoorDash’s global footprint and customer base with minimal brand disruption. DoorDash is diversifying with robotics and restaurant tech while shifting to consistent profitability in 2025. Analysts see growth potential but warn [...] The post DoorDash (DASH) Stock: Soars After Deliveroo Acquisition and Global Expansion Moves appeared first on CoinCentral.
DASH
DASH$30.57-7.69%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07176+1.96%
Delite
Coincentral2025/10/03 20:01
Delite
Top Features to Include in Your Crypto Derivatives Exchange

Top Features to Include in Your Crypto Derivatives Exchange

The cryptocurrency market has seen explosive growth in recent years, and derivatives trading has emerged as one of the most profitable paths for traders. Crypto derivatives enable users to speculate on the future prices of digital assets without actually owning them, creating opportunities for hedging, leveraged trading, and effective risk management. However, launching a successful crypto derivatives exchange involves more than just having a trading platform; it requires advanced features, top-notch security, and a smooth user experience. Here are the essential features you should incorporate into your crypto derivatives exchange to attract traders and remain competitive in&nbsp;2025. Best Features of a Crypto Derivatives Exchange 1. User-Friendly Interface The foundation of any successful crypto platform lies in its user interface (UI) and user experience (UX). Both novice and experienced traders should find the platform easy to navigate. A clean design, intuitive dashboards, and customizable trading views can significantly boost user engagement. Features like real-time charts, order books, and trading history should be readily available to help users make quick, informed decisions. 2. Advanced Trading Instruments Crypto derivatives exchanges should provide a range of trading instruments, including: Futures Contracts: These allow traders to buy or sell an asset at a set price on a future&nbsp;date. Options Contracts: These give traders the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell at a specific&nbsp;price. Perpetual Swaps: A favorite among crypto traders, these are akin to futures but don’t have an expiration date. Offering a variety of derivatives options can attract a wide array of traders interested in both speculation and hedging strategies. If you’re considering launching a platform, collaborating with a Crypto Derivatives Exchange Development Company can help ensure that all these instruments are integrated smoothly. 3. High-Speed Matching&nbsp;Engine At the core of any crypto derivatives exchange lies a high-performance matching engine. This engine is crucial for ensuring that buy and sell orders are executed swiftly and accurately, even when the market is buzzing with activity. To attract professional traders who depend on speed for their arbitrage and high-frequency trading strategies, low latency and high throughput are essential. 4. Robust Risk Management Tools When it comes to derivatives trading, effective risk management is key. It’s important to incorporate tools&nbsp;like: Margin Trading Controls: These allow users to leverage their positions while keeping an eye on their risk&nbsp;levels. Stop-Loss and Take-Profit Orders: These features let traders automatically close their positions at predetermined price&nbsp;points. Liquidation Mechanisms: These ensure that the exchange can manage risky positions effectively, helping to prevent&nbsp;losses. These tools not only safeguard traders but also contribute to the overall stability of your platform. 5. Multi-Currency and Asset&nbsp;Support By supporting a range of cryptocurrencies and fiat gateways, you can significantly broaden your user base. Traders should have the flexibility to trade popular coins like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and stablecoins such as USDT. Plus, offering a variety of trading pairs boosts liquidity and draws in more active&nbsp;users. 6. Security and Compliance In the world of crypto, security is absolutely essential. Implementing features like two-factor authentication (2FA), cold storage wallets, encryption, and regular security audits can help protect user funds and sensitive information. Additionally, adhering to international regulations, including KYC (Know Your Customer) and AML (Anti-Money Laundering) protocols, builds trust with both traders and regulatory bodies. 7. Real-Time Analytics and Reporting Offering detailed analytics and reporting tools empowers traders to make well-informed decisions. Features such as market depth visualization, trade history, performance tracking, and risk exposure reports enhance transparency and enable users to manage their portfolios with confidence. 8. Mobile Trading and API&nbsp;Access Having a responsive mobile app is a game-changer for traders, allowing them to keep an eye on their positions and make trades while on the move. Plus, offering API access for algorithmic trading or connecting with trading bots is a big draw for professional traders who rely on automated strategies. A solid mobile platform paired with API support makes your exchange attractive to both retail and institutional traders. 9. Liquidity Management Liquidity is crucial for a thriving derivatives exchange. By integrating your platform with various liquidity providers and setting up an internal liquidity pool, you can minimize slippage, enhance order execution, and create a smooth trading experience for your&nbsp;users. 10. Customer Support and Education Outstanding customer support sets your platform apart from the competition. Providing 24/7 live chat, a ticketing system, and educational resources like tutorials, webinars, and blogs can make a real difference. When users feel informed and supported, they’re more likely to trade actively, which boosts your platform’s reputation and keeps users coming&nbsp;back. Conclusion Launching a crypto derivatives exchange in 2025 calls for a blend of cutting-edge technology, strong security, and features that put users first. By incorporating a high-speed matching engine, a variety of trading instruments, risk management tools, multi-currency support, and robust security measures, you can create a platform that caters to both novice and experienced traders. Partnering with a Crypto Derivatives Exchange Development Company like Coin Developer India ensures that all the essential features are implemented smoothly, helping you build a secure, scalable, and competitive platform. With their expertise, you can offer mobile accessibility, real-time analytics, liquidity management, and dedicated customer support, all of which enhance user experience, foster trust, and drive long-term growth for your exchange. Top Features to Include in Your Crypto Derivatives Exchange was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Delite
Medium2025/10/03 19:55
Delite
Will XRP, ETH, and BTC Be Affected During the U.S. Government Shutdown?

Will XRP, ETH, and BTC Be Affected During the U.S. Government Shutdown?

RMC MINING is a company focused on deeply integrating artificial intelligence, green energy, and blockchain technologies, dedicated to providing low-cost, high-yield, secure, and reliable digital asset mining solutions to users worldwide.
XRP
XRP$3.0193-0.51%
Ethereum
ETH$4,498.8+0.81%
Bitcoin
BTC$122,357.3+2.21%
Delite
Coinstats2025/10/03 19:53
Delite
Walmart’s OnePay Allegedly Set to Launch Crypto Services

Walmart’s OnePay Allegedly Set to Launch Crypto Services

The post Walmart’s OnePay Allegedly Set to Launch Crypto Services appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Walmart’s fintech unit, OnePay, may enter the crypto market. The service could support Bitcoin and Ethereum. No official confirmation from Walmart or its partners yet. According to reports, Walmart’s fintech firm, OnePay, is planning to introduce cryptocurrency trading and custody services via its app in 2023, utilizing Zerohash’s technology. This unverified move could significantly expand digital asset accessibility to U.S. retail consumers, although no official sources have confirmed the planned cryptocurrency service integration. Walmart’s Alleged Crypto Ambitions Supported by Bitcoin and Ethereum OnePay, a Walmart fintech unit, is allegedly venturing into cryptocurrency trading and custody services for Bitcoin and Ethereum. The partnership with fintech startup Zerohash for technology support adds sophistication to the project. CNBC sources suggest the service will integrate into OnePay’s mobile app. Such a movement would expand cryptocurrency accessibility for retail consumers and potentially elevate digital currencies’ status in mainstream finance. However, neither Walmart nor its partners have openly confirmed such plans. In the market, reactions remain subdued due to the lack of official confirmation. Without statements from influential figures or regulators, this development is perceived skeptically by industry stakeholders. Crypto Market Context and Potential Regulatory Barriers Did you know? The retail sector’s previous explorations into crypto have often focused on internal blockchain applications rather than direct consumer offerings, setting a modest precedent for Walmart’s potential crypto service launch. Bitcoin currently trades at $120,406.11 with a market cap of $2.40 trillion, reflecting a 1.40% daily increase, according to CoinMarketCap. Its 24-hour trading volume stands at $73.98 billion, and its market dominance is 58.07%. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 11:25 UTC on October 3, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Crypto analysts highlight regulatory complexities that may hinder Walmart’s potential entry into crypto markets. The lack of official evidence suggests these reports are speculative, and the true…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014917+7.47%
MAY
MAY$0.03951+0.30%
Octavia
VIA$0.0149-3.87%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 19:46
Delite
Will the SEC Grant the Long-awaited Staking Approval for Ethereum (ETH)? VanEck Makes a Significant Move!

Will the SEC Grant the Long-awaited Staking Approval for Ethereum (ETH)? VanEck Makes a Significant Move!

While the SEC postpones its decisions on altcoin ETFs, VanEck has officially filed for and registered the Lido Staked Ethereum ETF in Delaware. Continue Reading: Will the SEC Grant the Long-awaited Staking Approval for Ethereum (ETH)? VanEck Makes a Significant Move!
Ethereum
ETH$4,498.8+0.81%
Movement
MOVE$0.1146+1.14%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004563+4.10%
Delite
Coinstats2025/10/03 19:41
Delite
Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP Remain Strong As ETF Flows Reach $900 Million

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP Remain Strong As ETF Flows Reach $900 Million

Bitcoin is holding above $120,000 on Friday morning as the U.S. government remains in shutdown. read more
XRP
XRP$3.0193-0.51%
Union
U$0.010371+2.83%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07176+1.96%
Delite
Coinstats2025/10/03 19:39
Delite
Top 6 Best Crypto Coins With 100x Potential in 2025: Blazpay ($BLAZ), Avalanche, Ethereum, Cardano, Moonbeam & Alephium EXPLAINED

Top 6 Best Crypto Coins With 100x Potential in 2025: Blazpay ($BLAZ), Avalanche, Ethereum, Cardano, Moonbeam & Alephium EXPLAINED

As the crypto market evolves, investors are increasingly focused on finding the best crypto coin with 100x potential. Established leaders like Ethereum and Avalanche continue to dominate, but high-potential crypto presales are capturing the most attention. Among them, Blazpay ($BLAZ) is emerging as one of the strongest contenders. Here’s a look at six standout projects […] The post Top 6 Best Crypto Coins With 100x Potential in 2025: Blazpay ($BLAZ), Avalanche, Ethereum, Cardano, Moonbeam & Alephium EXPLAINED appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Wink
LIKE$0.01083+20.14%
SphereX
HERE$0.00024+4.80%
Delite
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/03 19:00
Delite
Missed Polygon at $0.02? Blazpay’s $0.006 Crypto Presale Could Be the Second Chance

Missed Polygon at $0.02? Blazpay’s $0.006 Crypto Presale Could Be the Second Chance

In crypto, few things sting more than realizing you missed an early chance at a token that went on to dominate the market. Polygon is a prime example. Once available for pennies, it grew into one of the most widely adopted scaling solutions for Ethereum, turning small entries into massive gains. Today, many traders point […] The post Missed Polygon at $0.02? Blazpay’s $0.006 Crypto Presale Could Be the Second Chance appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.00001--%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07176+1.96%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0137+5.46%
Delite
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/03 17:00
Delite

Novice o trendih

Več

Coinbase Integrates Crypto Trading with Samsung Pay for 75M Users

3 Tips to Stay Profitable Even in Crypto Bear Markets

Federal Reserve Announces Rate Cut Amid Shifting Economic Risks

Ethereum Foundation Allocates 1,000 ETH to Stablecoins for R&D and Grants

What Does Coinbase’s New Move Mean for Crypto and Finance?