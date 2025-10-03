2025-10-04 Saturday

The original artist of "Fat Penguin" joins Web3 analysis platform DexCheck and will lead the development of a new NFT series

PANews reported on October 3rd that according to Decrypt, Web3 analysis and infrastructure platform DexCheck announced that Antoine Mingo, the original artist of the blue-chip NFT project "Pudgy Penguins", has joined the team as its creative director. Mingo will lead the creative direction of DexCheck’s upcoming new NFT series, which will feature 5,555 hand-drawn illustrations featuring a redesigned DexCheck owl mascot.
PANews2025/10/03 20:43
Due to the government shutdown, the US SEC has suspended daily work such as spot ETF approvals. ETFs such as LTC and SOL may be delayed.

PANews reported on October 3rd that according to the Crypto In America newsletter, the ongoing shutdown of the US government has affected the normal operations of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the approval process for highly anticipated spot ETFs such as Litecoin (LTC), Solana (SOL) and XRP. The report pointed out that during the government shutdown, the SEC can still handle market emergencies, but routine filing and approval work such as ETF approvals will be slowed down or suspended. Eric Balchunas, senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg, likened this situation to a "rain delay."
PANews2025/10/03 20:40
Due to the US government shutdown, the September non-farm payroll report was not released on time.

PANews reported on October 3rd that the US non-farm payroll report for September, originally scheduled for release at 8:30 PM Beijing time tonight, has been delayed due to the ongoing US government shutdown. The Bureau of Labor Statistics, which is responsible for publishing the data, has suspended operations.
PANews2025/10/03 20:36
Deutsche Bank completes first cross-border euro payment via Partior blockchain platform, with DBS participating

PANews reported on October 3rd that according to The Fintech Times, Deutsche Bank announced that it has successfully completed the first euro-denominated cross-border payment transaction through Partior, a blockchain platform in which it has invested. The recipient of this real-time transaction was DBS Bank.
PANews2025/10/03 20:34
Banking Apps Already Exist — So Why Do We Need Digital Wallets?

Banking apps manage your money. Digital wallets give you control — Here’s why that matters.Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Medium2025/10/03 20:16
The whale that previously made over $80 million in profit through ETH trading has made another $5.72 million in profit today.

PANews reported on October 3rd that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin, a whale/institutional address, which previously attracted attention for its ETH swing trading profits exceeding $81 million, sold another 22,500 ETH (approximately $100.4 million) today to lock in profits. This sales were conducted through institutional-grade trading platforms such as Wintermute and FalconX. Data shows that the whale bought 60,333 ETH at an average price of approximately $4,256 in late September. In the past two days, it has sold a total of 43,330 ETH at an average price of $4,388, generating a profit of $5.72 million from these sales alone.
PANews2025/10/03 20:07
Canary Litecoin ETF Paused by Government Shutdown

Canary Litecoin ETF filing, which was about to meet the final decision by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on October 2, 2025, was delayed due to the ongoing U.S. government shutdown. SEC was unable to act because of the limitations on staff during the shutdown. The Canary Litecoin ETF, filed on October 15th, was ... Read more The post Canary Litecoin ETF Paused by Government Shutdown appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Bitemycoin2025/10/03 19:56
Bloomberg analysts: Anti-fiat currency devaluation transactions are prevalent, and BlackRock IBIT and gold ETF trading volume yesterday ranked among the top ten

PANews reported on October 3rd that Eric Balchunas, senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg, noted that BlackRock's Spot Bitcoin ETF (IBIT) and SPDR Gold ETF (GLD) both ranked among the top 10 ETFs in terms of trading volume on Thursday (October 2nd), calling this a "rare phenomenon." Balchunas believes this indicates that investors are actively flocking to "hard assets" that can resist the devaluation of fiat currencies. Data showed that GLD's trading volume yesterday was US$4.88 billion, ranking fourth; IBIT's trading volume was US$3.21 billion, ranking seventh.
PANews2025/10/03 19:53
Why is Hong Kong’s blockchain policy “reversing”?

Author: Meng Yan, reprinted from the official account: Meng Yan's Blockchain Thoughts When I visited Hong Kong in early August of this year, the popularity of stablecoins and RWAs in Hong Kong was at its peak. I described the situation in a previous article like this: "With the passage of stablecoin legislation in both the US and Hong Kong, and the resulting surge in stock and cryptocurrency markets, everyone in Hong Kong is buzzing about stablecoins and RWAs. Every dinner table is filled with discussions about the latest market trends and rumors. Traditional financial giants are actively engaging with crypto opportunities, and a large number of traditional internet and AI entrepreneurs are flocking to Hong Kong seeking ways to integrate with Web3. Many forward-thinking entrepreneurs from traditional industries are also starting to pay attention to crypto. Even our discussions about stablecoins and RWAs in the hotel lobby would draw curious inquiries and conversations. I don't think I've experienced this kind of excitement since 2018. Before coming to Hong Kong, I assumed the global center of crypto was New York. But a Wall Street banker I know, who had just arrived from New York, told me that Hong Kong's crypto enthusiasm far surpasses New York's. So, if we were to rank cryptocurrencies by popularity, Hong Kong is definitely number one right now." Less than two months have passed, and mixed signals are coming from Hong Kong. On the one hand, the Hong Kong government recently stated in a major comprehensive report that it will promote the development of stablecoins and tokenized assets, suggesting no substantive changes to Hong Kong's crypto policy. On the other hand, media reports and rumors have confirmed that mainland regulators have made a significant shift in their policy regarding mainland Chinese financial institutions participating in RWA business in Hong Kong, impacting Hong Kong and raising concerns about the future of the Hong Kong crypto industry. It's said that crypto enthusiasm in Hong Kong has plummeted, so much so that the above paragraph now reads with a sense of vicissitudes, reminiscent of the "remembering the prosperous Kaiyuan era, when even small towns housed thousands of households." I'm grateful that my trip to the United States delayed a planned analysis; otherwise, reading it now would have been somewhat awkward. This isn't the first time. Speculating when Hong Kong's crypto policy will "make a big move" is a perennial hot topic of discussion within the Chinese crypto community. And the repeated sighs and lamentations over regulatory hesitation, like Li Guyi's "Unforgettable Tonight" during the CCTV Spring Festival Gala, are the closing theme of every round of discussion. There's no doubt that conflicting signals indicate the inherent complexity of the situation, and that policy reversals indicate the complexities facing decision-makers. Therefore, at this moment, we must first assess what regulators will do and then decide what we will do ourselves. Regarding the first question, my judgment is this: regulators will allow Hong Kong to fully participate in the US-led blockchain digital economy within the limits of local resources, but will strictly limit mainland individuals and companies from deeply participating in it. Present the facts and reason with the world. The current situation is this: the application prospects of blockchain technology are clear, but its political and economic consequences are still uncertain. With the US showing its hand, blockchain's application scenarios have become clear. If someone continues to ask you dismissively, "What else is blockchain good for besides cryptocurrency trading?" Then throw this answer in their face: The blockchain will build the largest and most efficient resource allocation network ever. Within twenty years, people will be able to buy and sell any asset at any time and anywhere using digital currency. Capital, future cash flows, control rights, data rights, AI computing power, robot command rights, energy, and all digitizable items will flow globally in seconds. Any regulatory rules, capital controls, and market barriers not yet integrated into smart contracts will become as ineffective and precarious as the isolationist and maritime prohibition policies of the 19th century. In short, blockchain is the WTO of the digital economy. Such an efficient resource allocation network can push market efficiency to its limits. However, market efficiency means "everyone gets what they deserve." In an ideal world, this is good news for most people. However, in the real world, allocating resources to whom, for what purpose, is far more than a simple economic issue. In particular, this digital economy's grand voyage is not taking place during the "Great Reconciliation" of Thomas Friedman's "The World Is Flat," but rather during a period that the American political commentary magazine The New Republic has described as reminiscent of the eve of World War I. Therefore, it is destined to be more than a simple, inclusive financial technology advancement; it will inevitably be repeatedly weighed on the scales of success or failure by everyone. The importance of victory or defeat cannot be overstated. Unless this resource allocation network fails to materialize, the rise and fall of an individual, a company, or a country over the next few decades will be largely determined by their position within it. Just as an individual's power and wealth depend primarily on their position within social networks, rather than their individual intelligence or physical strength, an economy's power and wealth in the digital economy will depend primarily on its position within the blockchain economic network, rather than its own productivity. As a technology, blockchain aims to create a new digital economic order. Order is also a product, and the most important of all products. Therefore, my view differs from that of most people: an economy's position in the future digital economic order is more important than its AI computing power. However, it's difficult to predict one's place in the blockchain order. The market offers no promises to anyone other than the rule-makers. Joining the network can make you a winner or a loser. This uncertainty can be particularly daunting for an economy’s decision-makers. I try to program this daunting dilemma into a set of nested “if-else” logic: If I can lead the blockchain economy as a rule maker, Join in and lead. Otherwise, if I can get acceptable results then Join and participate. Otherwise, if I can be a winner without joining, or at least not become a loser, then If we don’t join, we will be closed off to the outside world and our seas will be closed, leading to glorious isolation. Otherwise, if I could start anew as a rule maker, Don't join and start anew. Otherwise, it means that if you don't join, you will definitely lose, and there will be no chance to start a new business. Join and deal with it for a long time. Using this logic, it's easy to understand the Trump administration's aggressive blockchain policy. The US simply answered "yes" to the first branch of judgment. Its primary strategy isn't simply to participate, but to lead and set the rules. Most other economies around the world are probably still calculating the pros and cons, or perhaps just waiting and watching. Perhaps this won't happen? Perhaps the next US administration will turn the tables? Perhaps we can wait and see for a few more years. This idea is very dangerous because the United States is running at full speed. Following the passage of the US stablecoin bill in July, the baton has now passed to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). These two agencies are moving even faster than even the most optimistic expectations. They plan to rapidly move all US-listed stocks and bonds onto blockchains and to introduce a new regulatory framework that significantly relaxes digital asset trading by the end of the year. This means that by next year, hundreds of millions of "digital nomads" around the world will be able to use stablecoins to purchase equity and debt in US companies, protected by the US regulatory system. Once the US becomes the sole "regular force" in this network, it will be like a bear entering a apiary, pushing its maw through every digital barrier to slurp up the world's digital honey. Blockchain will pump money, data, computing power, and power into the US government and businesses around the clock. Having tasted the sweetness, the US will never look back. There is little time left for hesitation. Of all the "other" economies, China is the most unique. In terms of strength, China is the only economy with a chance to compete with the United States for dominance in the blockchain digital economy. While the optimal timing has passed, that doesn't mean it can't catch up. China has successful experience in this area. The problem now is that understanding of this emerging new economic network is still very limited, and it's difficult to come up with an effective strategy like it did when it joined the WTO. Hong Kong plays the role of a testing ground. It must participate in the game, explore new paths, and cultivate talent, while also preventing the expansion of experiments and prematurely introducing risks and uncertainties into the mainland. This logic is consistent with the current attitude of Hong Kong regulators. If my guess is correct, this regulatory approach will remain stable for some time to come. For overseas Chinese blockchain practitioners, this means there's room for participation, but operational boundaries. While participating in the US-led blockchain economy from Hong Kong is unproblematic, purely on-chain DeFi businesses are particularly poised to become a highly contested market. However, mainland China-sourced funds and assets must be repeatedly scrutinized to ensure compliance. This is especially true for the recent surge in the RWA (Real-Warehouse) model of mainland assets, which represents a high-risk operation and warrants extreme caution. From an individual perspective, now is a window of opportunity for the entire industry to restructure, restructure, and revitalize. We must not let ambiguity in local regulations hold us back and miss this opportunity. I believe that despite the policy fluctuations in Hong Kong, there is ample room for improvement. This is especially true for DeFi, which can achieve significant success by fully leveraging the tolerant window of the US regulatory framework.
PANews2025/10/03 19:50
Bitcoin koers stijgt na $5 mrd ETF instroom terwijl Vanguard beleid herziet

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De Bitcoin koers staat momenteel rond $4.483. Spot Bitcoin ETFs haalden op één dag meer dan $5 miljard handelsvolume, een nieuwe mijlpaal voor deze nog jonge beleggingsproducten. Op dezelfde dag stroomde er $676 miljoen aan nieuw kapitaal in. BlackRock en Fidelity waren daarbij de grootste partijen. BlackRock voegde $405 miljoen toe via zijn iShares Bitcoin Trust, terwijl Fidelity ruim 1.500 Bitcoin kocht ter waarde van ongeveer $179 miljoen. Kan de Bitcoin koers hierdoor in de komende weken verder doorstoten? Bitcoin koers ondersteund door grote instroom Het handelsvolume van Bitcoin overschreed begin oktober de grens van $50 miljard wereldwijd. Een belangrijk deel daarvan kwam via de grote spot ETFs in de Verenigde Staten. Sinds hun introductie in januari 2024 stroomde er al meer dan $58 miljard netto in deze producten. BlackRock’s IBIT is inmiddels veruit de grootste speler. Het fonds beheert ongeveer 773.000 Bitcoin, met een geschatte waarde van $93 miljard. Daarmee heeft het bedrijf bijna 4% van alle bestaande Bitcoin in beheer. Het totale vermogen onder beheer van de spot ETFs ligt inmiddels rond $156 miljard, goed voor bijna 7% van de totale marktwaarde van Bitcoin. BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF now holds 773,000 Bitcoin worth $93 BILLION CC: @thomas_fahrer pic.twitter.com/yJeMeRkEaR — Bitcoin Archive (@BTC_Archive) October 2, 2025 Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? De rentes zijn officieel omlaag voor het eerst sinds 2024, heeft Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell vorige week aangekondigd, en dus lijkt de markt klaar om te gaan stijgen. Eén vraag komt telkens terug: welke crypto moet je nu kopen? In dit artikel bespreken we de munten die in 2025 écht het verschil kunnen… Continue reading Bitcoin koers stijgt na $5 mrd ETF instroom terwijl Vanguard beleid herziet document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Vanguard koers verandering in strategie Naast BlackRock en Fidelity kwam er opvallend nieuws van Vanguard, de tweede grootste vermogensbeheerder ter wereld met $11.000 miljard onder beheer. Het bedrijf verwijderde een eerder gepubliceerde blog waarin Bitcoin nog werd omschreven als een activaklasse zonder economische waarde. Onder leiding van de nieuwe CEO Salim Ramji, die eerder bij BlackRock werkte, bekijkt Vanguard of het zijn 50 miljoen klanten toegang gaat geven tot Bitcoin en Ethereum ETFs. Het bedrijf heeft nog niets bevestigd, maar een woordvoerder zei dat Vanguard zijn aanbod regelmatig tegen het licht houdt en kijkt naar zowel regelgeving als klantvoorkeuren. De mogelijke koerswijziging is opvallend omdat Vanguard via zijn fondsen indirect al aanzienlijke blootstelling heeft aan bedrijven die actief zijn in de cryptosector, vooral via indices zoals de Nasdaq 100. Mocht slechts 1% van de klanten daadwerkelijk instappen, dan zouden dat 500.000 nieuwe beleggers zijn die toegang krijgen tot de ETF-markt voor Bitcoin. In the blink of an eye, 50 million Vanguard customers could soon be able to invest in Bitcoin ETFs for the first time#Cryptohttps://t.co/DLQEQMJg0t — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) October 1, 2025 BlackRock breidt aanbod verder uit Terwijl Vanguard nog twijfelt, blijft BlackRock nieuwe producten ontwikkelen. Het bedrijf diende een aanvraag in voor een Bitcoin Premium Income ETF. Dit fonds gebruikt een zogenoemde covered call strategie, waarbij opties op de Bitcoin holdings worden geschreven om extra inkomsten te genereren. Volgens analisten zou dit product een logisch vervolg zijn op de huidige IBIT, die inmiddels $87 miljard groot is. BlackRock verdient met zijn Bitcoin en Ethereum ETFs samen meer dan $260 miljoen per jaar, waarvan $218 miljoen uit Bitcoin-producten en $42 miljoen uit Ethereum-producten. Het totale vermogen in digitale activa dat BlackRock in bewaring heeft, overschrijdt inmiddels $101 miljard. Alleen al in het tweede kwartaal meldde het bedrijf $14,1 miljard aan nieuwe instroom in deze categorie. Daarmee behoren digitale activa tot de snelst groeiende productlijnen van BlackRock, ook al maken ze slechts ongeveer 1% van het totale beheerde vermogen uit. BlackRock registered the name iShares Bitcoin Premium ETF, filing coming soon. This is a covered call bitcoin strategy in order to give btc some yield. This will be a ’33 Act spot product, sequel to the $87b $IBIT. pic.twitter.com/IR7hJ59m6q — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) September 25, 2025 Technische analyse wijst op mogelijke stijging De Bitcoin koers liet de afgelopen periode een stijging zien van 2,34% in de laatste 24 uur, 14,28% over de afgelopen week en 4,08% in de afgelopen maand. De koers ligt daarmee nog altijd onder de all-time high van $4.953. Sinds 2023 is een patroon zichtbaar van consolidatiefases gevolgd door duidelijke uitbraken omhoog. Analisten zien dat dit patroon opnieuw zichtbaar is. De stijging van $70.000 naar boven $120.000 in eerdere fases gaf destijds een winst van ongeveer 71%. Die percentages zijn inmiddels lager, maar de structuur van opeenvolgende consolidaties en uitbraken blijft herkenbaar. #BTC Bitcoin is on the cusp of entering Price Discovery Uptrend 3$BTC #Crypto #Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/EzTQzDY1M7 — Rekt Capital (@rektcapital) October 2, 2025 Vooruitblik op de komende maanden De ontwikkelingen in oktober bevestigen de rol van institutionele partijen als belangrijkste motor achter de Bitcoin koers. Spot ETFs brengen nieuwe stromen kapitaal en zorgen voor een groeiende mate van financiële integratie. BlackRock verstevigde zijn leidende positie met nieuwe producten en steeds grotere instroom. Vanguard liet voor het eerst tekenen zien van een koerswijziging, wat de toegang voor miljoenen beleggers zou kunnen verbreden. Technisch gezien beweegt Bitcoin nog steeds in een trend waarin consolidatie en nieuwe uitbraken elkaar afwisselen. Met de huidige prijsbewegingen rond $4.483 en een all-time high bij $4.953 blijft er ruimte voor nieuwe stappen omhoog. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Bitcoin koers stijgt na $5 mrd ETF instroom terwijl Vanguard beleid herziet is geschreven door Dirk van Haaster en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats2025/10/03 19:46
Delite

