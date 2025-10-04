2025-10-04 Saturday

IRS Guidance Limited in Scope but Good News for Crypto Treasury Firms

The post IRS Guidance Limited in Scope but Good News for Crypto Treasury Firms appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New Internal Revenue Service guidance will relieve tax burdens on companies that hold cryptocurrencies and other assets, though it is limited to certain types of businesses. The IRS published interim guidance earlier this week announcing that C Corporations — a certain type of business — generating more than $1 billion in revenue no longer need to pay taxes on unrealized capital gains under the Corporate Alternative Minimum Tax, a move which benefits firms like Strategy (MSTR) and Mara Holdings (MARA) given the sheer amount of Bitcoin BTC$122,569.46 these firms hold on their balance sheets. Both companies said they would benefit from the guidance. As a result of Treasury and IRS interim guidance issued yesterday, Strategy does not expect to be subject to the Corporate Alternate Minimum Tax (CAMT) due to unrealized gains on its bitcoin holdings. $MSTR https://t.co/DEgluG8oEN — Michael Saylor (@saylor) October 1, 2025 Brett Cotler, a partner at the law firm Seward & Kissel, said that this would primarily apply to larger corporations, including Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) companies. “Crypto can be very volatile at times … [a] company’s going to have a tax liability but may not have the cash to pay that tax liability, so it’ll have to liquidate assets to pay it,” he said. “This proposal helps with that issue by saying ‘for those assets, you’re not recognizing them on a mark to market basis,’ so it’s definitely going to help the [firms] that are out there and it will probably also help other non-DAT corporate entities that hold crypto.” Backing up, the corporate alternative minimum tax regime applies to certain types of corporations, imposing a minimum tax on these larger corporations. Treasury asset values are among the issues that these corporations would have had to pay taxes on, Cotler said. Not just crypto Companies…
VanEck Registers Lido (LDO) Staked Ethereum (ETH) ETF Trust in Delaware, Eyes SEC Approval

The post VanEck Registers Lido (LDO) Staked Ethereum (ETH) ETF Trust in Delaware, Eyes SEC Approval appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. VanEck has taken an early step toward launching a staked Ethereum exchange-traded fund (ETF) by registering a statutory trust for the product in Delaware, a public filing dated October 2 shows. The proposed product, named the VanEck Lido Staked Ethereum ETF, would give investors exposure to ether ETH$4,005.03 that is staked through Lido, a decentralized protocol that lets users earn staking rewards without locking up assets themselves. Registering the trust is a procedural first move and does not yet represent a formal ETF application with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Lido dominadtes Ethereum staking, with about $38 billion worth of ETH — roughly one-third of all staked ether — currently locked in the protocol. It’s a key player in Ethereum’s proof-of-stake system, allowing users to earn yield on their tokens while keeping them liquid via derivative tokens called stETH. In traditional finance terms, the ETF would operate like a fund that holds interest-bearing assets, but instead of bonds or cash, it would hold staked ETH. That structure would open up staked crypto to institutional investors who prefer the ETF wrapper, while removing the technical barrier of staking directly. Lido’s governance token, LDO, is up more than 3% over the past 24 hours. If approved, VanEck’s product could be the first staked ETH ETF in the U.S., adding a new layer to the growing competition among issuers racing to launch crypto-based funds. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/10/03/vaneck-registers-lido-staked-ethereum-etf-trust-in-delaware-eyes-sec-approval
Google is fighting the Justice Department’s demand to sell its AdX exchange

Google claims that selling its ad exchange would be too risky during a court trial.
Sui–Ethena Partnership Gains Momentum as suiUSDe Launch and Whale Accumulation Drive Optimism

The partnership between Sui (SUI) and Ethena (ENA) is fueling market excitement, with the launch of suiUSDe, a synthetic dollar designed for DeFi adoption, and strong investor accumulation pointing toward potential price breakouts. Whale Confidence and Market Flows Over the past week, whales accumulated 12 million ENA, boosting confidence in Ethena’s resilience. Meanwhile, Sui recorded […]
XRP Price Prediction 2025 — Ripple Targets $4.20 as SBI Lending and ETF Momentum Spark Rally

As XRP continues its upward movement, supported by both on-chain fundamentals and technical factors, investors are watching closely. The recent price surge has fueled optimism that XRP could see further growth in October 2025, with a target price of $4.20 in sight. This potential rally is being driven by upcoming ETF decisions, whale buying activity, […] Continue Reading: XRP Price Prediction 2025 — Ripple Targets $4.20 as SBI Lending and ETF Momentum Spark Rally
1,585,922,424 XRP in 24 Hours: Why Did It Skyrocket?

XRP secures 1.5 billion in volume, which creates serious ground for long-term recovery or could be sign of incoming selling pressure
Token Terminal and Plasma Align Efforts to Redefine Onchain Analytics

Token Terminal and Plasma join forces to deliver real-time onchain analytics to boost transparency, data access, and ecosystem growth in DeFi space.
Over 30 Crypto ETF Applications Filed with SEC, Geraci Predicts More

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/30-crypto-etf-sec-filings/
India’s rupee hit a record low of 0.011268 against the dollar

India’s rupee crashed to a record 0.011268 against the dollar on Friday, even as the country’s equity benchmarks and bond markets posted broad gains. The historic plunge comes under President Donald Trump’s ongoing tariff policy, which has weighed heavily on India’s trade prospects. Officials in New Delhi are now rolling out long-term plans to cut dependence on the dollar as they try to shore up sentiment for the rupee. The fall of the rupee has made it the worst-performing currency in Asia this year.It has dropped 3.6% against the greenback despite a softer dollar environment. Analysts warn that this slide poses inflation risks for India, which imports a large portion of its fuel, and also makes global investors cautious about deploying funds into Indian markets. Officials are now trying to globalize the rupee in a way similar to China’s strategy with the yuan, but experts say the process is full of obstacles. RBI expands tools to push rupee in cross-border trades The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) this week introduced new measures to push global acceptance of the rupee.It announced new reference rates for key partners like the United Arab Emirates and Indonesia. By doing so, banks can directly price trades in rupees and partner currencies instead of routing them through the dollar. R. Gurumurthy, a retired regional director at the RBI, said, “Transactions are typically channeled via the dollar, adding a costly layer.” The RBI also broadened the types of assets that holders of some overseas accounts can purchase and allowed banks to lend the local currency in three neighboring countries. Abhishek Upadhyay, an economist at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd, said the timing of the measures shows the central bank’s effort to strengthen sentiment for the rupee and slow the pace of its depreciation. Experts caution that pushing up the usage of the rupee globally will demand more than publishing a reference rate.Gaura Sen Gupta, chief economist at IDFC First Bank, said that “removal of restrictions on the convertibility of the currency” would eventually be required to reach true internationalization. Gurumurthy added that central banks might also need to coordinate interventions to prevent volatility in new currency pairs. “Publishing a reference rate does not by itself create liquidity and banks will only trade actively if there is sufficient demand, hedging tools, and confidence in market stability,” he said. Dollar stays dominant as Indian markets rally under lending reforms Breaking the dollar’s dominance will not be easy. Data from the Bank for International Settlements showed the U.S. currency was on one side of 89% of all foreign-exchange trades in 2025, up from 88% in 2022. While the rupee struggled, India’s stock market index the Nifty 50 rose 0.23% to 24,894.25, and the BSE Sensex added 0.28% to 81,207.17.Both indexes rose about 1% over the week, driven by banks. State-owned lenders surged 4.4%, private banks climbed 2.5%, and high-weight banks increased 2.2% after the RBI eased rules for lending to capital markets and large companies on Wednesday. The RBI kept rates steady as expected but announced plans to raise limits on lending against shares and to cut risk weights for non-bank lenders funding infrastructure projects. “The status quo on rates is a relief for banks as a rate cut would have led to contraction of net interest margins, while the relaxation of restrictions on bank loans will aid credit growth,” said Prakhar Sharma and Vinayak Agrawal, equity analysts at Jefferies. Metals also posted gains. Prices rose 1.8% on the day to a record high, pushing weekly gains to 3.9% on a weaker dollar, supply disruptions, and firmer expectations for an October U.S. rate cut. The broader small-cap and mid-cap indexes gained 1.8% and 2% this week, showing how Indian assets remained strong even as the rupee hit an all-time low. Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It's free.
The Other Side of Prediction Markets

David Hoffman: Prices surface truth. Power suppresses it. The case for censorship-resistant truth markets.
