The Weeknd’s “The Hills” Replaced “Can’t Feel My Face” At No. 1 In 2015

In 2015, The Weeknd secured back-to-back chart-toppers with "Can't Feel My Face" and "The Hills," proving himself as one of music's biggest new stars. SAO PAULO, BRAZIL – SEPTEMBER 7: Abel 'The Weeknd' Tesfaye performs on stage during the 'After Hours Til Dawn Tour' at MorumBIS on September 7, 2024 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images for Live Nation) Getty Images for Live Nation Scoring a No. 1 hit on the Hot 100 in America is a career high that most musicians will never realize. The music industry is immensely competitive, and the race to the top of the list of the most consumed songs in the largest music market on the planet is notoriously cutthroat. While it's rare to hit No. 1 on the Hot 100, it's far, far rarer for any musical act to replace itself in first place on the tally. A decade ago this week, The Weeknd – then one of the most exciting new acts in music – proved that he had arrived not just as a tastemaker, but a superstar, when he managed the feat, swapping one champion for another. What Was The Weeknd's First No. 1 Hit? The Weeknd scored his first No. 1 in America on the Hot 100 dated August 22. That week, "Can't Feel My Face" climbed to the top spot just a few weeks after being released. The Canadian R&B and pop musician replaced "Cheerleader" by one-hit wonder Omi, which ruled for several periods throughout the summer. Did "Can't Feel My Face" Make History? "Can't Feel My Face" would make history in its own right. Before The Weeknd even had a chance to replace himself at No. 1, that track managed three frames ruling the chart, but none of them were consecutive. "Can't Feel My Face"…