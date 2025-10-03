Almaviva and Fabrick will lead the revolution
The post Almaviva and Fabrick will lead the revolution appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The European Central Bank (ECB) has chosen two leaders of Italian innovation, Almaviva and Fabrick, to develop the mobile app and technological infrastructure that will provide all European Union citizens access to the Digital Euro. This project represents a groundbreaking shift in the European digital payments landscape, aiming to strengthen cohesion, monetary sovereignty, and financial security in the euro area. A unique app for all European citizens The goal of the ECB is to offer every European citizen a uniform and secure experience in digital payments. The application, designed to be intuitive and user-friendly, will be accessible from smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches, allowing electronic payments in physical stores, online, or between individuals. The design and functionalities will be identical in all Union countries, thus ensuring simplicity, security, and inclusivity. The Digital Euro, issued and guaranteed by the Eurosystem, is designed to make payments simpler, safer, and more accessible, complementing cash and strengthening financial inclusion throughout the euro area. Open and Interoperable Infrastructure: The Technological Heart of the Project One of the key elements of the project entrusted to Almaviva and Fabrick is the creation of an open and interoperable technological infrastructure. Thanks to dedicated SDKs and APIs, European payment service providers will be able to easily integrate their services with the Digital Euro platform. This strategic choice aims to promote widespread adoption of the new digital currency and stimulate innovation in the payments ecosystem, strengthening European technological autonomy. Contract Details: A Strategic Partnership for the Future The contract, awarded through a tender reserved for European companies, sees Almaviva and Fabrick operating as a temporary joint venture. The initial duration of the agreement is four years, with the possibility of extension up to ten years. The maximum value of the contractual framework is approximately 153 million euros. The plan foresees that…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 21:15