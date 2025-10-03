2025-10-04 Saturday

Kripto novice

Privoščite si najbolj vroče novice o kriptovalutah in posodobitve trga
Nomura’s Laser Digital to Open Institutional Crypto Desk in Japan

Nomura’s Laser Digital to Open Institutional Crypto Desk in Japan

The post Nomura’s Laser Digital to Open Institutional Crypto Desk in Japan appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Nomura’s Laser Digital plans to apply for a crypto trading license in Japan. Japan’s crypto transactions doubled to ¥33.7 trillion ($230B) by mid-2025. Regulatory reforms and corporate adoption are accelerating crypto growth in the country. Nomura Holdings Inc. is preparing to deepen its presence in Japan’s rapidly expanding crypto market. The brokerage giant’s wholly owned subsidiary, Laser Digital Holdings AG, is set to apply for a license to offer crypto trading services for institutional clients in Japan. The Switzerland-based unit is currently in pre-consultation talks with Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA). If the application is approved, Laser plans to launch broker-dealer services catering to both traditional financial institutions and digital-asset exchanges in Japan. Launched in 2022, Laser Digital provides digital-asset services ranging from asset management to venture capital. It has already secured a full crypto business license in Dubai and established a Japanese arm in 2023. Japan’s Crypto Market Surge The move comes as Japan sees massive crypto adoption this year. Trading volumes have surged, with the value of crypto transactions doubling in the first seven months of 2025 to $230 billion, data from the Japan Virtual and Crypto assets Exchange Association shows. This boom is closely tied to the country’s weakening yen, rising inflation, and ultra-low interest rates persisting. As a result, investors are seeking alternatives as a hedge against economic uncertainty. The surge in adoption is also visible on the retail side. Daiwa Securities Group Inc., the country’s second-largest brokerage, recently announced that clients can now use Bitcoin and Ether as collateral to borrow yen across its 181 retail branches. Meanwhile, companies like Metaplanet have adopted Bitcoin as part of their treasury strategy. Financial giants including Nomura and SBI Holdings are also rolling out crypto investment products and stablecoin infrastructure. On the regulatory front, Japan is…
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.56426+9.83%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014929+7.49%
WorldAssets
INC$0.7043-14.69%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 21:30
Delite
First FLOKI ETP Goes Live in Europe

First FLOKI ETP Goes Live in Europe

Floki has achieved a major milestone by introducing the first FLOKI Exchange Traded Product (ETP) in Europe. The post First FLOKI ETP Goes Live in Europe appeared first on Coinspeaker.
FLOKI
FLOKI$0.00011443+33.01%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01364+9.12%
Major
MAJOR$0.1252+2.71%
Delite
Coinspeaker2025/10/03 21:23
Delite
Why Ray Dalio believes Bitcoin will never be a “reserve currency”

Why Ray Dalio believes Bitcoin will never be a “reserve currency”

Ray Dalio said he doubts Bitcoin will ever be adopted by central banks as a “reserve currency,” but why? Ray Dalio’s guarded Bitcoin remarks On Oct. 2, American billionaire and hedge fund manager Ray Dalio published a post on X…
WHY
WHY$0.00000003239+0.90%
Raydium
RAY$2.929-0.81%
Everscale
EVER$0.0194+2.21%
Delite
Crypto.news2025/10/03 21:20
Delite
New CTO to Lead Anthropic’s AI Infrastructure Expansion

New CTO to Lead Anthropic’s AI Infrastructure Expansion

TLDRs: Anthropic hires Rahul Patil as CTO, aiming to strengthen AI infrastructure and product engineering. Former Stripe CTO Patil takes over from Sam McCandlish, who becomes chief architect. Leadership reshuffle aligns product engineering closer to infrastructure and inference teams. Patil brings over 20 years of experience from Stripe, Oracle, Amazon, and Microsoft. Anthropic, the AI [...] The post New CTO to Lead Anthropic’s AI Infrastructure Expansion appeared first on CoinCentral.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.125+0.88%
Delite
Coincentral2025/10/03 21:08
Delite
Nomura’s Laser Digital Prepares to Bring Institutional Crypto Trading to Japan

Nomura’s Laser Digital Prepares to Bring Institutional Crypto Trading to Japan

Nomura’s subsidiary, Laser Digital Holdings AG, is currently in talks with Japan’s FSA to offer crypto trading services for institutional clients in the country. The post Nomura’s Laser Digital Prepares to Bring Institutional Crypto Trading to Japan appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Delite
Coinspeaker2025/10/03 21:03
Delite
Coinbase Expansion Unlocks DEX Power Through 1inch Collaboration

Coinbase Expansion Unlocks DEX Power Through 1inch Collaboration

Coinbase expansion into decentralized finance (via a 1inch API tie-in) was confirmed today. The integration brings non-custodial token swaps directly into Coinbase’s interface, allowing users to trade on-chain assets without leaving the familiar environment. This Coinbase expansion is not just an upgrade, it’s a bridge linking traditional exchange convenience with the open rails of DeFi. Earlier this year, Coinbase introduced a built-in self-custodial wallet within its app. Now, with the 1inch Swap API embedded, that wallet becomes a portal to over 300 decentralized exchanges, routing trades through optimized paths for best execution. The Coinbase expansion makes this functionality seamless: users need no external wallets or extra steps to tap into liquidity. Scott Shapiro, Coinbase’s Head of Trading, framed the move clearly: “Together we’re enabling seamless access to DEXes within the Coinbase app,” emphasizing how Coinbase expansion is part of their grander vision to bring on-chain trading to millions. Meanwhile, 1inch co-founder Sergej Kunz added, “1inch’s non-custodial swap products are the ideal solution for centralized players … as they move to bring assets onchain in a seamless and secure way.” From Aggregator to Infrastructure Powerhouse What we’re seeing is more than just a feature update, it reflects 1inch’s evolution into a DeFi infrastructure provider. Their technology already aggregates quotes across multiple DEXes, enabling better pricing and lower slippage, now folded into the Coinbase experience. The Coinbase expansion positions 1inch’s API as a backbone for large platforms looking to tap DeFi without reinventing the wheel. This shift is timely. With spot trading revenues under pressure, major exchanges are hunting for new levers of growth. Coinbase expansion into DEX swaps gives users access to assets, not just orders. It’s a play to reduce friction, boost engagement, and turn passive users into active DeFi participants. Market Reaction and Strategic Ripples The announcement has stirred buzz across crypto media. Some analysts interpret Coinbase expansion as solid proof that centralized exchanges increasingly view DeFi rails as essential infrastructure, not optional add-ons. Others see it as validation for aggregator models amid growing fragmentation across blockchains. In a strikingly candid projection, Kunz said centralized exchanges might become “front ends” for DeFi in five to ten years, essentially relinquishing their role as isolated trading venues and instead serving as user-friendly portals to decentralized liquidity. That kind of long-game forecasting fits neatly into the logic behind this Coinbase expansion. If the trend accelerates, we may see more exchanges wrap or license DEX APIs rather than build them. Coinbase expansion through 1inch might be among the first dominoes. Tech Deep Dive: How the DEX Bridge Works At the heart of the Coinbase expansion is routing logic. 1inch’s “Pathfinder” algorithm splits trades across multiple pools and DEXes, dynamically choosing routes that minimize slippage and gas costs. The aggregation ensures even large orders avoid major price impact. For users, it means they get better pricing than if they’d routed through just one liquidity pool. Another factor: chain coverage. The integration doesn’t just touch Ethereum. It supports BNB Chain, Solana, and other EVM networks, meaning Coinbase users can swap assets across ecosystems without leaving the interface. That breadth is key for real utility. Risk and security are also architected in: though trades are executed on-chain, the user holds the keys. Coinbase expansion doesn’t compromise custody; it enhances access. What Comes Next? If Coinbase expansion via DEX becomes the norm, we may witness a wave of similar integrations. Wallets, financial apps, and even mainstream fintech firms could adopt decentralized swap APIs rather than building isolated swap engines. For the end user, that means fewer platforms, less friction, and more seamless access to global liquidity. This move could also nudge regulation. As traditional platforms begin guiding on-chain flows, regulators may demand clearer accounting, compliance, or oversight. The Coinbase expansion may well force more clarity in how CeFi-DeFi hybrids are classified. Conclusion The Coinbase expansion through 1inch is more than a product update, it’s a signal. A statement: centralized exchanges see the future not as walled gardens, but open highways. With DEX liquidity stitched into a familiar interface, average users can experience the best of both worlds. It’s bold, it’s clever, and it may reshuffle how trading gets done in crypto for years to come. Frequently Asked Questions Q: What exactly does “non-custodial swap” mean?It means the user retains control of their private keys; the exchange doesn’t custody the funds during the swap, preserving decentralization principles. Q: Will this Coinbase expansion raise fees?Not inherently. Fees reflect gas, liquidity, routing costs. The aggregation may reduce slippage cost for users, overall making trades more efficient. Q: Can users swap assets across different blockchains?Yes. The integration supports multiple networks (e.g., Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana), enabling cross-ecosystem swaps through the API logic. Q: Does this change Coinbase’s custody model?No. Coinbase still offers custodial (exchange) and noncustodial (self-custody) modes. The expansion layers DEX functionality without altering the custody architecture. Glossary of Key Terms DEX (Decentralized Exchange): A platform where trades occur peer-to-peer through smart contracts, without central custody. Aggregator: A system that routes trades across multiple DEXes to find optimal pricing and liquidity. Slippage: The difference between the expected price and the actual execution price; it often rises in illiquid markets. Pathfinder Algorithm: A routing algorithm that splits and sequences trades across multiple pools to minimize cost and slippage. Cross-chain Swap: A trade that moves assets between different blockchain networks in a seamless manner. On-chain: Transactions or actions executed directly on the blockchain (rather than off-chain or via intermediaries). Read More: Coinbase Expansion Unlocks DEX Power Through 1inch Collaboration">Coinbase Expansion Unlocks DEX Power Through 1inch Collaboration
1INCH
1INCH$0.2638-0.07%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.001607-9.00%
Octavia
VIA$0.0149-3.24%
Delite
Coinstats2025/10/03 21:00
Delite
Stablecoin Market Cap Tops $300B Amid Crypto Rally

Stablecoin Market Cap Tops $300B Amid Crypto Rally

The post Stablecoin Market Cap Tops $300B Amid Crypto Rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes DefiLlama data shows that the broader stablecoin market cap has hit $301 billion. This marks a 2% increase from its level a few days ago. Tether’s USDT dominates with $176.36 billion, and Circle’s USDC boasts of $74.33 billion. . For the first time in history, the total market capitalization of stablecoins has jumped to $300 billion. As is usually the case, Tether’s USD-pegged stablecoin USDT USDT $1.00 24h volatility: 0.0% Market cap: $176.35 B Vol. 24h: $131.64 B and Circle’s USDC USDC $1.00 24h volatility: 0.0% Market cap: $74.28 B Vol. 24h: $18.59 B remain the dominant duo in the market. This boost comes amid a broader crypto market recovery that has seen Bitcoin BTC $120 297 24h volatility: 1.0% Market cap: $2.40 T Vol. 24h: $71.89 B price climb to over $120,000. Tether and Circle Dominate Stablecoin Market Cap Stablecoins registered an All-time High (ATH) in market capitalization, coinciding with an uptrend in activities across the crypto industry. According to the data from DeFiLlama, the combined value of this metric for all stablecoins is currently $301.596 billion. This marks a 2% increase over the past week and a 6.5% rally in the last 30 days. Notably, only Tether’s USDT accounted for as high as 58% of this value, equivalent to $176.36 billion, according to CoinMarketCap data. This is a further show of its dominance in the stablecoin niche. Just after USDT, is USDC with $74.33 billion, more than 50% less than the former’s market capitalization. In addition to USDC’s market share of 24.5%, Ethena’s USDe holds $14.8 billion while MakerDAO’s DAI is at $5.0 billion. By all indications, the stablecoin market is showing signs of maturation, triggered by the increased usage of this asset class. Stablecoins have found a key position in global trades, payments, and remittances.…
Capverse
CAP$0.13739+4.98%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014929+7.49%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9992+0.01%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 21:00
Delite
Bitcoin Mining Profit Calculator Explained: ROI, Costs, and Payback Time

Bitcoin Mining Profit Calculator Explained: ROI, Costs, and Payback Time

Bitcoin mining in 2025 demands smart planning. Use profit calculators like ETNCrypto to estimate ROI, payback time, and maximize mining income.
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.004583+3.31%
Wink
LIKE$0.010826+20.15%
Delite
Blockchainreporter2025/10/03 21:00
Delite
Bitcoin Defies Gravity with Surging Price and Market Excitement

Bitcoin Defies Gravity with Surging Price and Market Excitement

Bitcoin surged to $121,000 within the past 24 hours. U.S. Continue Reading:Bitcoin Defies Gravity with Surging Price and Market Excitement The post Bitcoin Defies Gravity with Surging Price and Market Excitement appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Union
U$0.010359+2.66%
Delite
Coinstats2025/10/03 20:39
Delite
Stablecoin as a Service Drives Growth Amid Liquidity Concerns

Stablecoin as a Service Drives Growth Amid Liquidity Concerns

With the Stablecoin-as-a-Service (SCaaS) model, any business or platform can issue its stablecoin without building a complex infrastructure. The opportunity is vast, but it comes with risks of liquidity fragmentation, reserve transparency, and evolving global regulatory frameworks. Anyone Can Issue Stablecoin Data from CoinGecko shows that the stablecoin segment currently has a market capitalization of around $306 billion and 355 different coins. Although quite popular today, not everyone can issue and manage stablecoins effectively. StAblecoin market capitalization. Source: CoinGecko However, a new stablecoin model allows businesses, platforms, or organizations to issue and manage stablecoins without building the entire infrastructure from the ground up. This model includes standardized mint/burn, customizable reserve mechanisms and fees, and third-party operating interfaces. This is Stablecoin-as-a-Service (SCaaS). The most recent example is Stripe’s Open Issuance program (launched in September 2025). It enables businesses to mint/burn stablecoins freely and customize fees and reserve allocations while sharing profits from yield after a certain fee. Ethena Labs provides a white-label solution for applications or blockchains. Tech giants like Google have reportedly tested a payment protocol for AI agents using stablecoins, while custodians such as BitGo have also entered the market. “Stripe announces Stablecoin as a Service. Any company can deploy stablecoins with just a few lines of code. BlackRock, Fidelity, or Superstate manages reserves. An X user commented about Stripe’s SCaaS. The SCaaS model lowers entry barriers by allowing virtually any business to issue its stablecoin. It also supports tailored stablecoins for specific products or target markets and gives wallets/exchanges/chains additional tools to distribute products with yield potential. Some users on X argue that SCaaS will become increasingly important as stablecoins become commodities and distributors (wallets, exchanges, chains) seek yield opportunities. Others suggest that SCaaS could be a lifeline for many blockchains struggling to achieve token-market-fit. High Potential, High Risk Nonetheless, the risks are significant. Multi-issuance models create the possibility of liquidity fragmentation. For instance, multiple “USD-pegged” stablecoins may coexist but differ in reserves, transparency, or redemption reliability. Market dynamics could turn SCaaS into a yield-driven bet: issuers might optimize reserve profits to stay competitive, sometimes taking on liquidity risks or investing in less liquid assets. This leaves vulnerabilities when redemptions suddenly surge. From a legal and operational perspective, SCaaS demands absolute transparency on reserve composition, insurance/redemption mechanisms, and independent auditing processes. Regulatory decisions at national or regional levels could drastically reshape the multi-issuance landscape. Even so, SCaaS is still expected to be a natural step forward as stablecoins steadily evolve into a global payment instrument.
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.4803+1.52%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001624+0.93%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.56426+9.83%
Delite
Coinstats2025/10/03 20:37
Delite

Novice o trendih

Več

Coinbase Integrates Crypto Trading with Samsung Pay for 75M Users

3 Tips to Stay Profitable Even in Crypto Bear Markets

Federal Reserve Announces Rate Cut Amid Shifting Economic Risks

Ethereum Foundation Allocates 1,000 ETH to Stablecoins for R&D and Grants

What Does Coinbase’s New Move Mean for Crypto and Finance?