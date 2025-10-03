2025-10-04 Saturday

Kripto novice

Privoščite si najbolj vroče novice o kriptovalutah in posodobitve trga
$231K Bitcoin? Citibank Issues Bold Short-Term Crypto Prediction

$231K Bitcoin? Citibank Issues Bold Short-Term Crypto Prediction

The post $231K Bitcoin? Citibank Issues Bold Short-Term Crypto Prediction appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. They say journalists never truly clock out. But for Christian, that’s not just a metaphor, it’s a lifestyle. By day, he navigates the ever-shifting tides of the cryptocurrency market, wielding words like a seasoned editor and crafting articles that decipher the jargon for the masses. When the PC goes on hibernate mode, however, his pursuits take a more mechanical (and sometimes philosophical) turn. Christian’s journey with the written word began long before the age of Bitcoin. In the hallowed halls of academia, he honed his craft as a feature writer for his college paper. This early love for storytelling paved the way for a successful stint as an editor at a data engineering firm, where his first-month essay win funded a months-long supply of doggie and kitty treats – a testament to his dedication to his furry companions (more on that later). Christian then roamed the world of journalism, working at newspapers in Canada and even South Korea. He finally settled down at a local news giant in his hometown in the Philippines for a decade, becoming a total news junkie. But then, something new caught his eye: cryptocurrency. It was like a treasure hunt mixed with storytelling – right up his alley! So, he landed a killer gig at NewsBTC, where he’s one of the go-to guys for all things crypto. He breaks down this confusing stuff into bite-sized pieces, making it easy for anyone to understand (he salutes his management team for teaching him this skill). Think Christian’s all work and no play? Not a chance! When he’s not at his computer, you’ll find him indulging his passion for motorbikes. A true gearhead, Christian loves tinkering with his bike and savoring the joy of the open road on his 320-cc Yamaha R3. Once a speed demon who hit…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014929+7.49%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001624+0.93%
Everscale
EVER$0.0194+2.21%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 22:41
Japanese Investment Giant Climbs to Fourth in Corporate Bitcoin Holdings

Japanese Investment Giant Climbs to Fourth in Corporate Bitcoin Holdings

The post Japanese Investment Giant Climbs to Fourth in Corporate Bitcoin Holdings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Terrill Dicki Oct 01, 2025 15:48 Japanese investment company Metaplanet has dramatically strengthened its position in the corporate Bitcoin treasury landscape, acquiring an additional 5… Japanese investment company Metaplanet has dramatically strengthened its position in the corporate Bitcoin treasury landscape, acquiring an additional 5,268 Bitcoin in a massive $623 million purchase that propels the firm into fourth place among publicly traded companies holding the cryptocurrency. The Tokyo-based company announced the acquisition on October 1, bringing its total Bitcoin reserves to 30,823 BTC and cementing its status as a major institutional player in the digital asset space. The purchase, valued at 91.6 billion yen, was executed at an average price of $118,328 per Bitcoin. Aggressive Accumulation Strategy Pays Off “This latest purchase establishes Metaplanet as the world’s fourth-largest publicly traded Bitcoin treasury company,” said CEO Simon Gerovich in announcing the milestone acquisition. The achievement places Metaplanet behind only Strategy with 640,031 BTC, MARA Holdings with 52,477 BTC, and XXI with 43,514 BTC. The October purchase represents the continuation of an aggressive accumulation strategy that has seen remarkable results. Just weeks earlier, on September 21, Metaplanet completed what remains its largest single Bitcoin acquisition to date – a $632 million purchase that demonstrated the company’s unwavering commitment to cryptocurrency adoption. The firm’s Bitcoin-focused approach has translated into impressive financial performance. Metaplanet reported quarterly revenue of 2.438 billion yen ($16.5 million) in the third quarter, representing a substantial 115.7% increase from the previous quarter. Institutional Backing Surges The company’s bold Bitcoin strategy has attracted significant attention from major institutional investors. Last week, Capital Group, the US asset management giant overseeing $2.6 trillion in investments, became Metaplanet’s largest shareholder with an 11.45% stake valued at approximately $500 million. “The level of institutional interest we’re seeing validates…
Omnity Network
OCT$0.08245-6.44%
1
1$0.007678+28.45%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 22:20
Bitcoin ETF Record $5B One-Day Volume, Impact On BTC Price Today

Bitcoin ETF Record $5B One-Day Volume, Impact On BTC Price Today

The post Bitcoin ETF Record $5B One-Day Volume, Impact On BTC Price Today appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin price today surged past $120,000 on October 1, powered by record demand for spot ETF and renewed institutional inflows. The rally added about 9.8% in value over the past week and roughly 8.2% in the past month, extending momentum from late September levels near $109,000. Bitcoin (BTC USD) price was around $120,129 at the time of writing, up 1.2% in the past 24 hours. Institutional Flows Set the Tone, Bitcoin ETF $58.44 B Inflows Till Date Trading activity in Bitcoin-linked exchange-traded funds reached an unprecedented $5 billion in a single day. Large-scale investors led the charge, with $676 million entering the market on October 1 alone. BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust absorbed $405 million, while Fidelity added 1,570 BTC, worth $179 million, marking one of its most aggressive daily allocations so far. Across all markets, Bitcoin trading volumes soared past $50 billion, underscoring the growing dominance of institutional capital in shaping price direction. BlackRock’s IBIT fund now controls 773,000 Bitcoin valued at approximately $93 billion, giving the firm custody of 3.88% of the total supply. Spot Bitcoin ETF in totality pulled in $58.44 billion since their debut in January 2024, pushing their combined net assets to $155.89 billion, 6.66% of Bitcoin’s total market capitalization. BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF holds 773K BTC ($93B). | Source: Bitcoin Archive, X Vanguard Rethinks its Hardline Stance In a twist, Vanguard, the world’s second-largest asset manager, overseeing $11 trillion, appears to be softening its position on crypto products. The firm quietly deleted a blog post that once argued Bitcoin had “no inherent economic value,” sparking speculation about a policy reversal. Under new CEO Salim Ramji, who previously held senior roles at BlackRock, Vanguard is said to be exploring whether to provide access to Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs for its 50 million clients. Even a modest adoption…
Bitcoin
BTC$122,284.52+2.17%
1
1$0.007678+28.45%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 22:04
Bitcoin’s Dice Roll Just Got Tougher: Difficulty Climbs 5.97% in Third-Biggest Jump of 2025

Bitcoin’s Dice Roll Just Got Tougher: Difficulty Climbs 5.97% in Third-Biggest Jump of 2025

The post Bitcoin’s Dice Roll Just Got Tougher: Difficulty Climbs 5.97% in Third-Biggest Jump of 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. By the numbers, Bitcoin’s network difficulty climbed 5.97% at block height 917,280, landing it the title of this year’s third-biggest jump. Bitcoin Mining Odds Tighten Finding a block just got a whole lot tougher—network difficulty jumped 5.97%, landing at 150.84 trillion. Think of Bitcoin’s network difficulty like the odds of winning a colossal dice-toss lottery […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bitcoins-dice-roll-just-got-tougher-difficulty-climbs-5-97-in-third-biggest-jump-of-2025/
KlayDice
DICE$0.00291--%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.02644-0.15%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 22:02
SEC Delays Canary Litecoin ETF as U.S. Shutdown Freezes Staff

SEC Delays Canary Litecoin ETF as U.S. Shutdown Freezes Staff

The post SEC Delays Canary Litecoin ETF as U.S. Shutdown Freezes Staff appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. U.S. shutdown leaves SEC on skeleton crew, stalling Canary Litecoin ETF paperwork SEC asked issuers to pull 19b-4s; generic listing now guides crypto ETF approvals October ETF timelines for Solana/XRP may slip as SEC reviews slow under shutdown The U.S. government shutdown has left the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) operating with a skeleton crew, forcing it to miss its October 2 deadline for the Canary Litecoin ETF.  Related: U.S. Government Shutdown 2025 Begins: What Triggered It and What It Means for Crypto Markets U.S. Government Shutdown Stalls SEC Decision on Litecoin ETF The agency has yet to sign off on the ETF’s Form S-1 withdrawal, a technical but critical step to shift the product under the SEC’s new generic listing standards. Without that sign-off, the ETF sits in limbo. Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart explained that while Thursday was “technically the final deadline” under the old 19b-4 process, the SEC has already asked issuers to refile under the generic framework. That means old dates matter less, but with staff cuts, even simple approvals are stuck. Lot of questions from clients and people on here because the @CanaryFunds Litecoin filing was technically due today under 19b-4. But as multiple people have reported (including @EleanorTerrett) it looks like SEC wants everyone to file under the new Generic listing standards for… https://t.co/HdmW7IfQjg — James Seyffart (@JSeyff) October 2, 2025 Related: SEC to Decide on 16 Altcoin Spot ETFs in October: XRP, Solana, Litecoin on the Line Analysts Flag Generic Rules, Shutdown as Double Drag Fox Business reporter Eleanor Terrett added that an SEC spokesperson admitted the agency cannot respond to routine inquiries while furloughed. “The shutdown throws a wrench into things,” Seyffart said, noting that a Litecoin ETF is still expected in the near future, but timing depends on how long the…
Union
U$0.010359+2.66%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00495-2.94%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 22:00
Is It Happening Now? Bitcoin Hyper Is Best Altcoin to Buy Now

Is It Happening Now? Bitcoin Hyper Is Best Altcoin to Buy Now

The post Is It Happening Now? Bitcoin Hyper Is Best Altcoin to Buy Now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News The establishment of the US’s Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and Digital Asset Stockpile back in March 2025 represented a landmark in crypto acceptance, setting a powerful precedent that other countries are now rushing to replicate. Taking President Donald Trump’s Strategic Bitcoin Reserve as an example, Sweden took a step in the same direction, after opposition MPs Dennis Dioukarev and David Perez submitted a motion for the creation of a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. The official Act specifically mentions the US’ Bitcoin Reserve and the passing of the GENIUS Act as among the main drivers behind the motion. Source: Swedish Parliament Other arguments invoke Bitcoin’s reliable liquidity, inflationary protection, portfolio diversification, and the need for innovation. Sweden’s move shows Bitcoin’s potential of penetrating global markets, which could transform $BTC into a foundational pillar of the new global financial system. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is also poised to contribute to that once its Layer-2 rolls out, supporting faster and cheaper on-chain transactions for a more performant and scalable Bitcoin. More Countries Eye Bitcoin Amid Growing Adoption Sweden isn’t the only nation exhibiting a Bitcoin-favorable attitude. El Salvador was the first country to make Bitcoin legal tender, although it backtracked in February of this year, halting Bitcoin purchases following pressure from the IMF. The Central American country is now splitting its Bitcoin reserve between multiple addresses for improved security. El Salvador currently holds 6,388 $BTC in its treasury, purchased at the average price of $42,000 and currently worth around $769M. Pakistan also has skin in the game after recently starting to push its crypto strategy. The country experienced its first pushback in July, after the IMF rejected its proposal for subsidised electricity tariffs for crypto mining. The argument was that the nation’s already-stretched power sector wouldn’t be able to support the new throughput. Despite the…
Nowchain
NOW$0.00495-2.94%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.28-1.95%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.000457+4.24%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 21:55
Nomura’s Laser Digital Pursues Japan Crypto Trading License

Nomura’s Laser Digital Pursues Japan Crypto Trading License

Nomura’s Laser Digital seeks a Japan crypto license to serve institutions, as reforms, tax cuts, and stablecoins fuel market growth. Nomura’s Laser Digital has opened talks with Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA) to secure a crypto trading license. The move is a strategic step towards Asia’s burgeoning digital asset space, where Japan is becoming a […] The post Nomura’s Laser Digital Pursues Japan Crypto Trading License appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Fuel
FUEL$0.00502+1.41%
Movement
MOVE$0.1146+1.32%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.2008-3.87%
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/03 21:30
Impact of Fractional NFTs — How Shared Ownership is Reshaping Digital Assets

Impact of Fractional NFTs — How Shared Ownership is Reshaping Digital Assets

How Fractional NFTs are Changing Digital Ownership?Fractional NFT Development The realm of digital ownership has seen tremendous developments with the introduction of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs). Whether it’s digital art, music, gaming assets, or even virtual land, NFTs enable individuals to demonstrate authentic ownership of something unique on the blockchain. However, there are usually high sticker prices for many of the most lucrative NFTs, which limits ownership to a select group of wealthy collectors. Here comes the rise of Fractional NFTs. Instead of one person owning the entire asset, the NFT itself can be broken into smaller, more affordable fractions, allowing dozens of people to take a stake in a specific, scarce digital asset. Think of them as owning a “slice” of a rare digital object that makes this NFT space more open and accessible. In this blog, we’ll discuss fractional NFTs, why they are gaining so much traction, and show how they are reshaping how creators and collectors think about digital ownership. Key Points to&nbsp;Consider Fractional NFTs make high-value digital assets accessible to multiple investors. They work by locking the NFT in a smart contract and issuing tradable fractional tokens. Creators benefit from liquidity, wider audience reach, royalties, and community engagement. Real-world use cases include digital art, music, gaming assets, virtual real estate, and sports collectibles. What are Fractional NFTs? Fractional NFTs are digital tokens that have been divided into smaller, tradable segments. This enables several users to co-own an NFT rather than one person owning the entire digital asset. The NFT is locked into a smart contract and fractionalized into smaller shares, usually fungible tokens. Each of these tokens gives its holder a share of ownership in the original NFT. This makes expensive NFTs more affordable and widely accessible to many people. High-value NFTs would include obscure art, music, or virtual real&nbsp;estate. Traditional NFTs are owned exclusively by one person, which gives that person full control of the asset by being the sole person to decide to sell, use, etc. Fractional NFTs provide shared ownership amongst many owners, where each owner owns a small piece of ownership of the asset. While traditional NFTs emphasize exclusivity, fractionalization focuses on accessibility, liquidity, and community participation, opening the door for both small and large investors to&nbsp;benefit. How do Fractional NFTs&nbsp;Work? Fractional NFTs might seem complicated, but it is actually quite simple. In brief, it’s about locking a valuable NFT into a smart contract, splitting it into smaller tokens, and allowing people to own, trade, or benefit from those fractions like shares of a company. Here’s a step-by-step working process of Fractional NFT. The NFT is locked in a smart&nbsp;contract The original NFT (the entire painting) goes into a special smart contract that has custody of the token. That contract is then the authority and vault for the&nbsp;asset. Fraction tokens are&nbsp;minted The smart contract mints fungible tokens, typically of the ERC-20 type, which represent a small ownership of the underlying NFT. For example, 1,000 tokens might be 100% of the ownership on the NFT, meaning each token has a 0.1% ownership claim on the&nbsp;NFT. Define rules The smart contract, terms document, or DAO outlines the rights of token holders. This includes information on voting rights, revenue sharing, NFT royalties, decision-making for sales, and the process for&nbsp;buyouts. Sell or distribute the fractions Those fractional tokens are made available to the public or to a specific group of buyers, either through a ticketing mechanism, a marketplace, by auction, or through a direct sale. Buyers then hold, trade, or resell their faction token on secondary markets that support&nbsp;them. Trading and price discovery Since the fractions are fungible tokens, they can be traded like all crypto tokens &amp; subject to market pricing too. The price &amp; market are dictated by market demand, so price discovery effectively communicates a market value for the NFT as an underlying asset. Governance considerations and&nbsp;usage Fractional owners can have rights to help make decisions. These rights can be managed by a smart contract or through a governance process in a&nbsp;DAO. Now that we understand how fractionalization really works. Now you may ask, how does it allow creators to access liquidity, expand fan engagement, and allow for new revenue strategies? So, let us delve deeper&nbsp;into… Why Should Creators Consider Fractionalizing NFTs? Fractionalizing NFTs is a great way for creators to get more value from their NFTs while still keeping ownership. Rare digital art, limited-edition collectibles, and celebrity-endorsed works can be hard for fans and investors to&nbsp;access. By breaking an NFT into smaller, tradable parts, creators can reach a broader audience of potential buyers than they could with a single sale. This approach allows creators to retain a portion of the NFT while attracting a broader group of investors who feel a connection to the creator’s work. On a community level, fractionalizing an NFT encourages people to engage more. Even owning a small piece can give fractional owners a sense of belonging. These owners might promote the NFT and share their ownership experience. They could also have a say in decisions about the NFT, creating a shared narrative around it. This collective experience can enhance everyone’s connection to the&nbsp;NFT. In summary, fractionalization helps NFT creators move beyond just selling collectibles or art. It gives them tools to build ownership, equity, and community-focused experiences. Ultimately, fractionalization changes how we understand digital ownership in today’s blockchain world. Fractional NFTs — Transforming Ownership in the Digital&nbsp;Era Fractional NFTs are changing how we think about digital ownership by unlocking access to high-value digital assets in a more accessible, collaborative, and community-based way. Whereas one person previously had exclusive ownership, fractional NFTs provide the ability for multiple owners to share ownership of the asset, opening new avenues for creators, collectors, and fans&nbsp;alike. Democratizing Ownership Fractional NFTs provide the opportunity for anyone to invest in expensive digital assets, as fractional owners only own a portion of the asset. This allows for greater participation in the NFT market, rather than just wealthy collectors. Increasing Liquidity Fractional tokens can be traded on the open market as part of the NFT’s underlying smart contract, which allows NFT owners to sell fractions of their asset easily. This liquidity enables digital assets to remain flexible and attractive to both creators and investors. Fostering Community Often, fractional owners will have governance rights or have some input into the decision-making process with respect to the NFT, which fosters community and a sense of ownership. This makes the process of owning a digital asset a community-oriented experience regardless of ownership. Reimagining Value and&nbsp;Scarcity Shared ownership of the fractional token does not take away from the uniqueness of the NFT. In fact, it adds new ways to think about value and allows creators and communities to establish pricing structures or functions grounded in a market or dynamic pricing approach. Although fractional NFTs are changing ownership and engagement, the question for creators&nbsp;remains… Is Launching Fractional NFTs Profitable for Creators? Indeed, fractional NFTs can be extremely lucrative for creators, providing multiple revenue streams while also allowing access to a larger audience. Fractionalizing a single NFT into many smaller shares allows creators to unlock value that may not have been accessible, bringing long-term benefits. Access to Liquidity Creators can sell fractions of high-value NFTs without handing over the entire asset. This can make money for creators quickly while they retain a piece of the original NFT for future value appreciation. Expanded Audience and Community Engagement Fractional ownership appeals to fans and investors who can’t afford the entire NFT. A larger, more engaged community can boost demand and increase future value while offering&nbsp;support. Recurring Royalties and Resale&nbsp;Value Fractional NFTs can be structured to provide royalties on future secondary-market sales. Each time a fractional token is traded or sold, the creator can continue to earn money, thus creating a recurring revenue&nbsp;stream. Promotion and Marketing Exposure Fractionalization builds excitement and exposure to the NFT marketplace. More people sharing ownership generally translates into organic promotion of the NFT, allowing creators and investors to gain exposure and potential future purchasers. Now that we know how fractional NFTs may be profitable, let’s see the real-use cases and examples that show us the opportunities, strategies, and successes of fractional ownership and the use of digital assets with&nbsp;NFTs. Real-Use Cases of Fractional NFTs for Creators and Investors Fractional NFTs allow multiple people to co-own a digital asset, provide investment opportunities, create engagement within a community, and add liquidity for creators and investors. Some of the major use cases of Fractional NFTs&nbsp;are… Digital Art High-value digital art can be divided into fractions, letting several collectors own a part of a well-known NFT. For instance, Beeple’s artwork, or another expensive NFT, can be fractionalized so fans can own a fraction of the piece and invest without buying the entire&nbsp;work. Music and Entertainment Rights Musicians can fractionalize song rights, allowing fans and investors to claim a share of royalties. This allows fans and supporters to share in earning from streams or sales, while further connecting them with the&nbsp;artist. Gaming Assets Rare in-game items can be fractionalized, allowing multiple players to own and trade portions of a powerful in-game item. This can mitigate and allow smaller players access to premium items or those actively participating in competitive gameplay. Virtual Real&nbsp;Estate Metaverse land or properties can be fractionalized, allowing many different investors to co-own a piece of virtual land. This opens up access and affords different access to valuable digital real estate, as well as allows others to decide on a possible development or monetization. Sports Collectibles/Fan Tokens Fractional NFTs are another way fans can own portions of limited-edition sports collectibles, such as trading cards or highlight reels. For instance, NBA Top Shot highlights can be fractionalized, so multiple fans can have ownership of the highlight moment. These examples show the exciting potential of fractional NFTs. However, it is essential to address the possible challenges and risks involved when launching one of these products. In the next section, we will cover the legal, technical, and market challenges that creators and investors must keep in&nbsp;mind. Challenges and Risks in Launching Fractional NFTs While fractional NFTs provide exciting opportunities, launching a fractional NFT will also introduce its own challenges. Creators and investors will need to navigate legal, technical, and market challenges to ensure a secure experience. In this section, we will address potential challenges and practical proposals to overcome&nbsp;them. Legal and Regulatory Considerations Securities laws might apply to fractional NFTs, leading to legal confusion depending on where you are. Before launching, consult a legal expert in your area to make sure you follow local laws. Clearly state ownership rights and revenue shares in a smart contract to help define rights for fractional ownership. Market Volatility and Illiquidity NFT prices can change rapidly, and fractional tokens might not sell if demand is low. To overcome this, launch on a reputable marketplace, engage with interested buyers, and create an exit or buyout plan to ensure fractional holders can maintain liquidity. Technical Risks and Smart Contract&nbsp;Safety Bugs, hacks, or poorly designed smart contracts can lead to loss of assets. Hire skilled developers for smart contract creation. Audit your contracts before launching and use reliable platforms known for successfully handling these&nbsp;tasks. Community and Governance Risks Fractional owners may disagree on decisions like selling or licensing. Clearly outline the decision-making rules in terms of smart contracts or use a DAO framework, so all owners understand their rights and responsibilities. Fraud and Platform Reliability Scammers may try to exploit both creators and investors. Choose trusted NFT platforms and explain the security measures in place to the community. Remind everyone to follow safe trading practices online. To effectively tackle these challenges, creators and investors can work with a professional NFT development Company. These firms offer secure NFT smart contract development, marketplace integration, fractionalization support, and compliance guidance to help ensure a safe and profitable launch of fractional NFTs. Wrapping Up Fractionalizing NFTs enhances the nature of digital ownership by creating liquidity and allowing more people to participate and benefit from NFTs. Looking ahead, there are signs of new uses arising, a shift toward the metaverse, and a chance for widespread adoption, all of which will open new opportunities for creators and investors. Those interested in fractional NFTs should think carefully about how and when to use them while managing the risks related to liquidity and finding ways to profit, all while engaging their community. Impact of Fractional NFTs — How Shared Ownership is Reshaping Digital Assets was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium2025/10/03 21:12
️Bitcoin: A Safe Haven Amidst Tariffs?

️Bitcoin: A Safe Haven Amidst Tariffs?

Many months before publishing this article, I came across a post by @Arthur Hayes on his X account that caught my attention. Since I consider him intelligent, even if he isn’t always right, I decided to review the entire Twitter thread to understand the logic behind his statement. On the post published on April 4th, he believes that Bitcoin and gold prices will increase in the mid-term thanks to tariffs that are scaring investors in the US, while the dollar index will lose strength as it is going to happen with the most influential fiat currencies due to quantitative easing.Arthur Hayes&nbsp;tweet Honestly, this is what many have been expecting because the FED has followed the same formula after the 2008 crisis. Inflating the money supply has been the only magic method they have applied to prevent a disaster. However, even if we all know that this isn’t preventing a system collapse but postponing it until we finally fall under a global inflation or stagflation, we are expectant or looking for that “safe&nbsp;haven”. For many, it has been a gold role because it has performed during inflationary times. For some others like us, tech-driven people, the question was whether an injection of liquidity into the market would boost Bitcoin’s value. So, when and why might this&nbsp;happen? This is why this article aims to explain a potential Bitcoin scenario amid the tariffs imposed on April&nbsp;2nd. Tariffs📈→ Rate✂️s &amp; QE → Bitcoin📈? This is apparently the plan that the Trump administration has had since the beginning of its mandate. Donald Trump has always been hostile to China due to the threat that it represents for American hegemony in terms of international business. For this reason, the Trump administration needs to weaken the dollar to increase exports before China takes the absolute lead in every aspect of the economy, as it has been doing over the last&nbsp;years.Created by: BlockNumberZero. Find the data source here: https://datawrapper.dwcdn.net/NOxg7/2/ The macroeconomic events of April confirmed this theory since the global market has been reacting after new tariff rates were published by the USA, especially in&nbsp;Europe.Main European Markets indicators (4th April, 2025). Source: Google&nbsp;Finance The European Union, which responded to the new policies with negotiations and finally arrived at an agreement on a lower tariff than the initial one proposed by the Trump administration. However, the results of these negotiations are two. Some tariffs were changed, and others were put on&nbsp;hold. Back in April, I believed that not only investors but also international companies would hesitate to sell or do business with the US, which would weaken the dollar usage even more, especially in economies that are implementing other currencies for their international transactions. Even if that hasn’t been happening, but all the opposite, my theory is still ongoing since it is a long-term macroeconomic game.U.S. International Transactions, 2nd Quarter 2025. Source: https://www.bea.gov/data/intl-trade-investment/international-transactions Just to add an example of how bad things are turning, we can turn our attention to inflation in different categories like food and services, which is impoverishing consumer purchasing, and it tends to reflect in the long&nbsp;term.Inflation rate for all items except food and energy, August 2025. Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/11/inflation-breakdown-for-august-2025.htmlInflation rate for food items, August 2025. Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/11/inflation-breakdown-for-august-2025.html Topics like unemployment and AI have been popping up during the last months, which has brought hope to the markets but also meant job cuts in different sectors. This isn’t currently reflected in the market, which has been unstoppable.S&amp;P500 Chart October 2025. Source: https://www.finanzen.net/index/s&amp;p_500 Something similar in terms of currency weakening could happen to the Yuan, whose value loss could incentivize Asian investors to look for assets like Bitcoin or&nbsp;gold. This may set the American economy into trouble since its economy could slow down and few companies would feel confident to invest, opening possibilities to an economic collapse. However, it could be at this moment when aggressive rate cuts may arrive to save the American economy, and additionally, a QE program could motivate companies to take loans and reinvest in their operations. As we know, QE could significantly push up Bitcoin’s price since this trend has been perfectly aligned for many&nbsp;years.Bitcoin and M2 Growth Global Chart. Source:https://charts.bgeometrics.com/index.html Market slowdowns and money-easing relationships have existed long before Bitcoin’s creation. Governments around the world have used these strategies to prevent collapses like the one that happened during 2008–2010. I would say this is why Bitcoin was&nbsp;created. Conclusion Even if short-term results could play differently than expected, long-term consequences for the economy are based on the logic of the money supply and the reasons why liquidity goes to markets that move faster and with fewer restrictions. 🛡️Bitcoin: A Safe Haven Amidst Tariffs? was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Safe Token
SAFE$0.3774+0.23%
Medium2025/10/03 21:10
Nomura’s Laser Digital bets on Japan’s crypto market to sustain growth

Nomura’s Laser Digital bets on Japan’s crypto market to sustain growth

Nomura’s Laser Digital is betting on Japan’s crypto boom, positioning itself to capitalize on the Country’s growing crypto market.
Boom
BOOM$0.00788-4.64%
Cryptopolitan2025/10/03 20:50
