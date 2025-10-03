2025-10-04 Saturday

Shibarium Restored After Major Shiba Inu Bridge Exploit

Shibarium Restored After Major Shiba Inu Bridge Exploit

The post Shibarium Restored After Major Shiba Inu Bridge Exploit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Shiba Inu development team has announced the restoration of Shibarium following one of its most severe challenges to date. The network was targeted through a sophisticated bridge exploit that disrupted operations and threatened user assets. After a nonstop ten-day recovery effort, developers reported that security had been reinforced and assets secured. The team has confirmed that preventive measures have now been implemented to protect the ecosystem from future attacks. Recovery Efforts and Security Enhancements According to lead developer Kaal Dhairya, the exploit was carried out through three fake checkpoints submitted to Shibarium’s Ethereum contracts. This manipulation halted Heimdall by breaking the link between its local and on-chain state. Additionally, the attacker staked 4.6 million BONE tokens in an attempt to influence validator thresholds, creating a critical risk that required immediate intervention. In response, the Shiba Inu core team, alongside external partners, worked continuously for over ten days. Dhairya explained that developers worked late nights and weekends to restore security. Cybersecurity firm Hexens.io was brought in as an independent reviewer to test and validate every fix. Daily standups, emergency syncs, and continuous log reviews were conducted to ensure accuracy in all steps. Responsibilities were separated across infrastructure, validator operations, test networks, and monitoring. This structure enabled parallel progress while maintaining strict oversight. Once the system was stabilized, several long-term measures were introduced. Over 100 contracts across Shibarium, ShibaSwap, and the Shiba Inu Metaverse were migrated to multi-signature wallets. Validator signing keys were rotated, and a blacklist feature was introduced to staking operations. Each measure was first tested on Devnet and Puppynet before deployment on Mainnet. One of the most notable outcomes was the rescue of the 4.6 million BONE tokens tied to the attacker. Since the tokens were staked through a contract, the team executed a targeted recovery via the…
Delite
SHIB Bulls Target $0.0000155, Next Stop After Breakout?

SHIB Bulls Target $0.0000155, Next Stop After Breakout?

The post SHIB Bulls Target $0.0000155, Next Stop After Breakout? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: SHIB trades just under $0.000013 resistance with buyers building support around $0.00001200. Long-term chart shows SHIB in accumulation zone between $0.00001000 and $0.00001250 levels. Break above $0.000013 with volume could open a path toward a $0.0000155 price target soon. SHIB Bulls Target $0.0000155, Next Stop After Breakout? Shiba Inu (SHIB) was trading near a key resistance level that traders are closely monitoring. At the time of writing, SHIB was priced at $0.00001247, with a 24-hour trading volume of approximately $196 million. The token is down slightly by 0.42% on the day but has gained 7% over the past week. Price Holds Below Key Resistance at $0.000013 The short-term SHIB/USDT chart shows price movement just under the $0.000013 level. This zone has acted as resistance in recent sessions. Sellers have previously stepped in at this point, preventing further gains. SHIB is currently consolidating around $0.00001247, showing limited volatility in the near term. Analyst CW stated,  “If $SHIB breaks through the sell wall of $0.000013, it will continue to rise to $0.0000155.”  Source: CW/X This level aligns with a previous rejection zone visible on the 4-hour chart. Below current levels, demand appears between $0.00001050 and $0.00001200, providing a possible support base. Accumulation Phase Visible on Long-Term Chart A weekly view shared by EtherNasyonaL shows that SHIB has remained in a sideways range for months. The price has held between $0.00001000 and $0.00001250, forming what appears to be an accumulation zone. This phase has followed a steady downtrend since the all-time high in 2021. A descending trendline drawn from that high remains unbroken. SHIB is once again approaching this line. The chart includes possible future moves toward earlier supply zones around $0.00002500, $0.00003500, and $0.00006000, assuming price breaks above the trendline. The analyst described this setup as “the calm before the…
Tesla Inc. ($TSLA) Stock: Middle East Expansion Accelerates as Cybertruck Hits Qatar

Tesla Inc. ($TSLA) Stock: Middle East Expansion Accelerates as Cybertruck Hits Qatar

TLDRs; Tesla launches Cybertruck in Qatar, marking significant Middle East expansion outside North America. Shares up 29% in past month, though Friday saw a 0.85% decline on NasdaqGS trading. Q3 global deliveries hit a record 497,099 vehicles, surpassing market expectations. EV competition rises in the Gulf, with BYD, Zeekr, and Lucid expanding regional presence. Tesla [...] The post Tesla Inc. ($TSLA) Stock: Middle East Expansion Accelerates as Cybertruck Hits Qatar appeared first on CoinCentral.
BlackRock adds $466.5M in Bitcoin as institutional appetite hits new heights

BlackRock adds $466.5M in Bitcoin as institutional appetite hits new heights

BlackRock buys $466,5M BTC via IBIT, which pushes the holdings above 773 000 BTC as millions of institutional investors enter Wall Street in October 2025.
Nomura’s Laser Digital targets Japan’s growing crypto trading demand

Nomura’s Laser Digital targets Japan’s growing crypto trading demand

The post Nomura’s Laser Digital targets Japan’s growing crypto trading demand appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Laser Digital, Nomura’s digital asset subsidiary, has announced a strategic expansion into Japan’s cryptocurrency market. Establishing a new Tokyo office will allow Laser Digital to capitalize on the region’s growing digital asset ecosystem. Laser Digital plans to offer institutional clients exposure to Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies through a range of investment products.   Hideaki Kudo, a former Nomura executive with experience in security token development and asset management, will lead the Tokyo office. The investment bank maintains its commitment to leveraging local expertise for its crypto initiatives.   Laser Digital bets on Japan as institutional crypto demand expands Nomura’s Chief Digital Officer for wholesale business, Jez Mohideen, has previously highlighted Japan’s regulatory clarity as a catalyst for retail and institutional participation, particularly amid U.S. tariff uncertainties. He added that the Switzerland-based unit is currently in pre-consultation talks with Japan’s Financial Services Agency. US President Donald Trump’s pro-crypto stance has supported the growth of Digital asset ecosystems. According to data from the Japan Virtual and Crypto Assets Exchange Association, the value of Japan’s crypto transactions more than doubled in the first seven months of the year, reaching ¥33.7 trillion ($230 billion). Expected changes in Japan, such as tax cuts and the establishment of crypto-focused funds, are also attracting new individuals to enter the market. “Our entry into Japan shows our confidence in the Japanese digital-asset environment,” -Jez Mohideen, Nomura’s Chief Digital Officer The announcement follows the trends in the cryptocurrency ecosystem, which is becoming more accepted in regular financial services in Japan. Daiwa Securities Group Inc., Japan’s second-largest brokerage after Nomura, announced earlier this week that clients at its 181 retail offices can use Bitcoin and Ether as collateral to borrow yen. Japan’s FSA recently revised its FIEA framework to treat digital assets as securities. The amendment has enabled the development…
Pump.fun Rallied 37% in the Last Week as Meme Hype Accelerates, DeFi to Dominate Market in the Future, and More…

Pump.fun Rallied 37% in the Last Week as Meme Hype Accelerates, DeFi to Dominate Market in the Future, and More…

The post Pump.fun Rallied 37% in the Last Week as Meme Hype Accelerates, DeFi to Dominate Market in the Future, and More… appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Live Next Crypto to Explode Updates: Pump.fun Rallied 37% in the Last Week as Meme Hype Accelerates, DeFi to Dominate Market in the Future, and More… Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Bogdan’s responsibilities are split between researching and writing articles and entertaining the team with his humor bordering on the politically incorrect, an aspiring Bill Burr, if you will. Thanks to his 12+ years of writing experience in just as many fields, including tech, cybersecurity, modelling, fitness, crypto, and other topics-that-shall-not-be-named, he’s become a genuine asset to the team. While his position as a senior writer at PrivacyAffairs thought him valuable lessons about the power of self-management, his entire writing career was and is an exercise in self-improvement. Now, he’s ready to sink his teeth into crypto and teach people how to take control of their own money on the blockchain. With fiat as an eternally devaluing currency, Bitcoin and altcoins seem like the best-fitting alternative for Bogdan. Bogdan’s biggest professional accomplishment, aside from securing a position as a main writer for Bitcoinist, was his 5-year run as a writing manager at Blackwood Productions, where he coordinated a team of four writers. During that time, he learned the value of teamwork and that of creating a working environment that breeds efficiency, positivity, and friendship. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/next-crypto-to-explode-live-news-october-3-2025/
Dollar Tree Inc. ($DLTR) Stock: New Arizona 1.25 Million Sq. Ft. Distribution Center in Litchfield Park, Arizona, to Add 400 Jobs by 2026

Dollar Tree Inc. ($DLTR) Stock: New Arizona 1.25 Million Sq. Ft. Distribution Center in Litchfield Park, Arizona, to Add 400 Jobs by 2026

TLDR Dollar Tree stock trades at $90.11 after unveiling a new distribution center in Arizona. The 1.25M sq. ft. facility is expected to open in spring 2026. The site will create 400 new jobs and strengthen the Southwest supply chain. A separate Marietta, Oklahoma facility is under development for 2027. Dollar Tree’s long-term returns lag [...] The post Dollar Tree Inc. ($DLTR) Stock: New Arizona 1.25 Million Sq. Ft. Distribution Center in Litchfield Park, Arizona, to Add 400 Jobs by 2026 appeared first on CoinCentral.
Top Presale Crypto to Buy: BlockDAG, Little Pepe, Maxi Doge, & PepeNode Taking 2025 by Storm

Top Presale Crypto to Buy: BlockDAG, Little Pepe, Maxi Doge, & PepeNode Taking 2025 by Storm

Explore top presale cryptos to buy in 2025 as BlockDAG nears $420M with $0.0015 entry active, while Little Pepe, Maxi Doge, and PepeNode push fresh growth stories.
Ripple Director Unveils 2026 Privacy Roadmap for XRP Ledger: What’s Next?

Ripple Director Unveils 2026 Privacy Roadmap for XRP Ledger: What’s Next?

The post Ripple Director Unveils 2026 Privacy Roadmap for XRP Ledger: What’s Next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a recent Insights post, Senior Director of Engineering at Ripple Ayo Akinyele reveals his vision for privacy on XRP Ledger. According to Akinyele, institutional DeFi is still in its early innings, with many trillions of dollars in assets set to move on-chain over the coming decade. In this light, he believes that zero-knowledge proofs will play a central role, enabling private, compliant transactions while improving scalability. “Without privacy, financial institutions cannot safely use public ledgers. Without accountability, regulators cannot sign off. With programmable privacy, we can have both.” https://t.co/fo83mCmhCW Meet J. Ayo Akinyele @ja_akinyele, cryptographer and RippleX Senior Director of… — RippleX (@RippleXDev) October 2, 2025 The Ripple director of engineering corrects the misconception that privacy and regulation conflict, stating that these complement each other. Confidentiality tools like ZKPs will allow institutions to hide sensitive information from competitors or the general public, while still achieving compliance with regulators through cryptographic evidence. Akinyele went on to highlight his vision for the coming year. In 2026, he says that confidential MPTs will bring privacy-preserving tokenized collateral to market, which is an essential step for institutional adoption of tokenized RWAs and DeFi. Privacy with accountability next frontier for zero-knowledge proofs The XRP Ledger community is currently prototyping zero-knowledge proof (ZKP) integrations with research and development (R&D) and compliance teams. This is being done in collaboration with partners such as Hidden Road. The first application is currently in development: confidential Multi-Purpose Tokens (MPTs), scheduled for launch in Q1, 2026. These tokens will support privacy-preserving collateral management, an important requirement for institutional adoption of tokenized finance. XRP Ledger is developing a roadmap of privacy tools that will unlock broader institutional adoption in tokenization and credit, with confidential MPTs as the first milestone. The Multi-Purpose Token (MPT) standard went live on the XRP Ledger mainnet…
Megadeth’s New Single “Tipping Point” Offers A Glimmer Of Excellence

Megadeth’s New Single “Tipping Point” Offers A Glimmer Of Excellence

The post Megadeth’s New Single “Tipping Point” Offers A Glimmer Of Excellence appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LOKEREN, BELGIUM – AUGUST 6: Dave Mustaine of Megadeth performs at Lokerse Feesten Festival on August 6, 2023 in Lokeren, Belgium (Photo by Elsie Roymans/Getty Images) Getty Images The thrash titans are back with their new single “Tipping Point,” which gives fans the first look at the band’s fiery new lead guitarist Teemu Mäntysaari. “Tipping Point” is the first single for Megadeth’s upcoming final studio album slated to release in 2026. The End Is Near was originally what fans thought the new album was called based on the teaser for the album, however, it appears the band hasn’t officially confirmed the title yet. Megadeth’s New Single, “Tipping Point” After the band dropped a short teaser for their new single last week, there wasn’t much to go off of as far as what fans could expect to hear on this new track. Now with the full track out, it appears Megadeth aren’t taking any big swings with their last album, but instead they’re giving fans the turbo charged thrash riffs they’ve come to expect. Instrumentally “Tipping Point” features some pristine guitar playing between its riffs and shreddy leads, courtesy of the band’s new lead guitarist Teemu Mäntysaari. It’s the first song Mäntysaari has released with Megadeth and already his musical chemistry seems to fit the band like a glove – the three guitar solos on this track are reminiscent of the memorable melodic solos from the revered Marty Friedman era. Mäntysaari certainly has his own unique approach to lead guitar playing, and it’ll be interesting to see what other licks and fiery solos he’s prepared for this highly anticipated LP. Former lead guitarist Kiko Loureiro laid down some incredible guitar work on the bands’s 2016 and 2022 LPs, although those records were generally met with lukewarm impressions among fans. The weakest…
