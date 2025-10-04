Borza MEXC
Can Dogecoin Or Shiba Inu Repeat 2021 Rise, Or Will Pepeto Deliver The Next 100x, And Be Best Crypto To Buy Now
The post Can Dogecoin Or Shiba Inu Repeat 2021 Rise, Or Will Pepeto Deliver The Next 100x, And Be Best Crypto To Buy Now appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Reality settles in when you realize that missing the earliest Dogecoin and Shiba Inu waves, means waiting for the same script to play out is not realistic anymore. Big market caps move slower, so the outsized upside usually lives somewhere else. Smart investors are already shifting, scanning the best crypto to buy now among early …
SHIBA
$0.00000000059
+1.20%
RISE
$0.010584
+2.03%
NOW
$0.00495
-3.13%
Shiba Inu Developers Respond To $4 Million Exploit With Detailed Update
The post Shiba Inu Developers Respond To $4 Million Exploit With Detailed Update appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shiba Inu Developers Respond To $4 Million Exploit With Detailed Update | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Ronaldo is a seasoned crypto enthusiast with over four years of experience in the field. He is passionate about exploring the vast and dynamic world of decentralized finance (DeFi) and its practical applications for achieving economic sovereignty. Ronaldo is constantly seeking to expand his knowledge and expertise in the DeFi space, as he believes it holds tremendous potential for transforming the traditional financial landscape. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/shiba-inu-developers-respond-to-4-million-exploit/
SHIBA
$0.00000000059
+1.20%
4
$0.17639
+17.38%
COM
$0.014934
+7.60%
Will Record Open Interest Spark A Bitcoin Price’ Liquidity Flush?’
The post Will Record Open Interest Spark A Bitcoin Price’ Liquidity Flush?’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key points: Bitcoin circles the $120,000 mark as traders boost liquidity on either side of the spot price. Analysis sees bulls addressing the “imbalance” to take the market higher. Long-term bearish divergences continue to cast doubt on the future of the Bitcoin bull market. Bitcoin (BTC) consolidated $120,000 support at Friday’s Wall Street open as analysis prepared for a fresh short squeeze. BTC/USD one-hour chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView Trader eyes $123,000 BTC liquidity Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed a cooling of short-term BTC price volatility on the day. BTC/USD had hit new local highs into the daily close, with the level to beat now at $121,100. Commenting on the current market set-up, popular trader CrypNuevo eyed overhead ask liquidity as a likely target next. “Liquidations at $120k have been hit,” he summarized in part of his latest analysis on X. “Now we’re in this Liquidity Pool (LP) which represents an imbalance in the chart and needs to be fully retraced ($123.2k).” BTC liquidation heatmap. Source: CrypNuevo/X Data from CoinGlass additionally showed bids massing around $118,500, representing potential support in the event of a market correction. BTC liquidation heatmap. Source: CoinGlass On the topic of a potential retracement, popular trader BitBull suggested that this could come thanks to a surge in open interest (OI) on derivatives markets. “In the next 1-2 weeks, BTC and alts will have a big leverage flush,” he predicted in part of an X post. “This’ll force people to sell their coins as they think that Uptober is over. After that, Bitcoin and alts will rally again and hit new highs.” Exchange Bitcoin futures open interest (screenshot). Source: CoinGlass CoinGlass data put total futures OI across exchanges at a record $88.7 billion on the day. Bearish divergences cause concern A further argument for trouble down…
OPEN
$0.56494
+9.60%
SPARK
$0.011332
-4.75%
COM
$0.014934
+7.60%
US Government Shutdown Impacts Treasury Option Volatility
Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/us-shutdown-treasury-option-volatility/
COM
$0.014934
+7.60%
MARA Boosts Bitcoin Reserves By 373 BTC In September, Surpasses $6 Billion In Holdings
MARA Holdings Inc. – a US-based cryptocurrency mining firm – increased its Bitcoin (BTC) reserves by 373 BTC in September, pushing its total holdings to 52,850 from 52,477 BTC. Following today’s update, MARA remains the second-largest public company with BTC reserves, trailing Michael Saylor’s Strategy. MARA Holdings Increases Bitcoin Reserves According to an official announcement […]
BTC
$122,284.37
+2.21%
INC
$0.7042
-14.62%
SECOND
$0.00001
--%
Portuguese fugitive Pedro M., accused of €500 million ($586 million) crypto and credit card fraud
A Portuguese national accused of running one of Europe’s largest cryptocurrency and credit card scams has been arrested in Thailand after a journalist on holiday in Bangkok recognized him in a luxury shopping mall. Pedro M., 39, was detained on Thursday, October 3, 2025, following a five-hour manhunt by Thai law enforcement officers. He is […]
M
$1.98416
-4.70%
State Regulators Warn Crypto Bill May Hinder Prosecution
The post State Regulators Warn Crypto Bill May Hinder Prosecution appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. State Regulators Warn Crypto Bill May Hinder Prosecution Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Rubmar is a crypto enthusiast who likes learning and improving constantly. She enjoys reporting on the latest news and developments in the crypto industry. Rubmar also enjoys scrapbooking, crafting, simulation games, and watching football. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/state-regulators-crypto-bill-fraud-protections/
MAY
$0.03951
+0.25%
COM
$0.014934
+7.60%
SIGN
$0.06736
+1.35%
Coinbase Seeks National Trust Company Charter to Expand Financial Services
Recent developments in the U.S. cryptocurrency industry indicate a shift toward greater regulatory clarity and institutional acceptance. Coinbase, one of the leading crypto exchanges, has formally applied for a National Trust Company Charter with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). This move aligns with other major crypto firms seeking similar licenses to [...]
TRUST
$0.0004242
-1.69%
U
$0.010348
+2.55%
MOVE
$0.1147
+1.32%
Tether Expands into Gold with $200M Tokenized Treasury Plan
Tether, in partnership with Antalpha Platform, is raising $200 million from investors to launch a gold-backed digital asset treasury that will accumulate Tether Gold (XAUt) tokens. The plan marks a major expansion in Tether’s push into tokenized commodities. XAUt at the Core of the Treasury The new treasury will stockpile XAUt, Tether’s gold-backed token launched […]
XAUT
$3,884.2
+0.56%
MAJOR
$0.12521
+2.80%
PUSH
$0.03171
+2.75%
Coinbase is applying for a national trust charter to expand its crypto payments business
Coinbase is pushing for a national trust charter from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the company said on Friday, according to a blog post by its vice president of institutional product, Greg Tusar. Now this doesn’t mean the company is trying to become a bank. Greg made that very clear: “Coinbase has […]
TRUST
$0.0004242
-1.69%
VICE
$0.02998
-0.89%
NOW
$0.00495
-3.13%
