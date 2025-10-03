2025-10-04 Saturday

Kripto novice

Privoščite si najbolj vroče novice o kriptovalutah in posodobitve trga
Bitcoin futures open interest hits a record high of $88.7 billion, with analysts warning of potential massive leverage liquidations.

PANews reported on October 3rd that according to CoinGlass data, the total open interest (OI) of Bitcoin futures contracts across the entire network hit a record high of $88.7 billion today. The Bitcoin price is currently consolidating around $120,000. The record-breaking open interest indicates excessive leverage in the derivatives market, prompting trader BitBull to predict that Bitcoin and altcoins will experience a "massive leverage liquidation" in the next 1-2 weeks. He believes that liquidations will force some traders to sell, but after that, the market will rebound and reach new highs. Other analysts have different views. Trader CrypNuevo believes the upside target is around $123,200. Meanwhile, trader Roman points to bearish divergences on the daily and weekly charts, warning of the risk of weakening momentum. CoinGlass data shows that current support liquidity is concentrated around $118,500.
Delite
PANews2025/10/03 22:25
Delite
Crypto Hack Losses Fall 37% in Third Quarter of 2025

The post Crypto Hack Losses Fall 37% in Third Quarter of 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Despite this drop, September still set a new record for million-dollar incidents. CertiK data showed a steep decline in code exploit losses, while hackers shifted toward mid-sized attacks targeting centralized exchanges and DeFi platforms. New ecosystems like Hyperliquid also faced exploits, and North Korean cyber units were still the biggest threat.  Hackers Steal Less in Q3 Losses from crypto hacks and exploits fell sharply in the third quarter of 2025, despite September being a record month for million-dollar incidents. According to data from blockchain security firm CertiK that was shared in a recent interview, total losses dropped from $803 million in Q2 to $509 million in Q3. This was a decline of nearly 37%. Compared to Q1, when hackers stole almost $1.7 billion, losses fell by more than 70%. Incidents and the amount lost (Source: CertiK) CertiK reported that code vulnerability-related losses plummeted from $272 million in Q2 to just $78 million in Q3, while phishing-related theft also declined despite a similar number of incidents. Analysts pointed out that no single hack in the quarter reached the $100 million mark, which means that attackers instead focused on mid-sized exploits. September stood out as the most active month for high-value theft, and recorded 16 hacks that each surpassed $1 million. This set a new monthly record, topping the previous high of 14 in March of 2024. Even with this surge, the year-to-date average sits at about six million-dollar hacks per month, down from over eight per month in both 2023 and 2024. Centralized exchanges were the biggest targets in Q3, and accounted for $182 million in stolen funds. Hackers also increasingly relied on phishing and social engineering tactics to compromise multisignature and hot wallets, according to security firm Hacken.  DeFi projects were also hit, and lost $86 million in the quarter,…
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 22:15
Delite
The Bitcoin 2140 Forum Will be Held in Dubai in mid-October

The Bitcoin 2140 Forum, organized by global payments platform bepay money and venture capital firm Giakaa Capital, will kick off at Dubai Knowledge Park on October 15, 2025. The main theme of the event is Pioneering the Path to Bitcoin’s Future, according to a release for Incrypted. The forum features more than 60 speakers, 50 […] Сообщение The Bitcoin 2140 Forum Will be Held in Dubai in mid-October появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
Delite
Incrypted2025/10/03 22:10
Delite
Michael Saylor’s Strategy Hits Record $77.4B in Bitcoin Assets

TLDR Strategy’s Bitcoin stash of 640,031 BTC is now worth $77.4B, surpassing major banks’ market caps. Bitcoin’s rise to $120K fuels Strategy’s record-breaking treasury. Strategy holds 3.2% of the total Bitcoin supply, equivalent to some nations’ GDP. Strategy’s 35x growth since 2020 shows the value of early Bitcoin adoption. Strategy, the digital asset treasury firm [...] The post Michael Saylor’s Strategy Hits Record $77.4B in Bitcoin Assets appeared first on CoinCentral.
Delite
Coincentral2025/10/03 22:02
Delite
Crypto Presale Frenzy: Why Lyno AI Is Being Called the Ethereum of AI Tokens

At $0.05 per token, Lyno AI has already sold 806,644 tokens and raised $40,332. The next price jump to $0.055 is imminent, and the final target is $0.10. Just as Ethereum once ignited a new era of blockchain, Lyno AI is doing the same for AI tokens—only faster, smarter, and far more urgent. Why Lyno […] The post Crypto Presale Frenzy: Why Lyno AI Is Being Called the Ethereum of AI Tokens appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Delite
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/03 22:00
Delite
Digitap attracts whale wallets ahead of global app launch

Digitap is gaining whale attention ahead of its global app launch, positioning itself as one of the most anticipated crypto projects of 2025. #partnercontent
Delite
Crypto.news2025/10/03 22:00
Delite
Cardano Founder Makes Bitcoin 2026 Prediction: Details

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson reveals mega Bitcoin prediction for 2026
Delite
Coinstats2025/10/03 21:59
Delite
Data: The final value of the US S&P Global Services PMI in September was 54.2, better than expected

Data: The final value of the US S&P Global Services PMI in September was 54.2, better than expected

PANews reported on October 3 that according to Jinshi data, the final value of the S&P Global Services PMI in the United States in September was 54.2, better than the market expectation of 53.9 and higher than the previous value of 53.9.
Delite
PANews2025/10/03 21:55
Delite
BREAKING: Shibarium Restored—Inside the Major Bridge Exploit That Shook Shiba Inu

The Shiba Inu development team has announced the restoration of Shibarium following one of its most severe challenges to date. The network was targeted through a sophisticated bridge exploit that disrupted operations and threatened user assets. After a nonstop ten-day recovery effort, developers reported that security had been reinforced and assets secured. The team has confirmed that preventive measures have now been implemented to protect the ecosystem from future attacks.Recovery Efforts and Security EnhancementsAccording to lead developer Kaal Dhairya, the exploit was carried out through three fake checkpoints submitted to Shibarium’s Ethereum contracts. This manipulation halted Heimdall by breaking the link between its local and on-chain state. Additionally, the attacker staked 4.6 million BONE tokens in an attempt to influence validator thresholds, creating a critical risk that required immediate intervention.In response, the Shiba Inu core team, alongside external partners, worked continuously for over ten days. Dhairya explained that developers worked late nights and weekends to restore security. Cybersecurity firm Hexens.io was brought in as an independent reviewer to test and validate every fix. Daily standups, emergency syncs, and continuous log reviews were conducted to ensure accuracy in all steps.Responsibilities were separated across infrastructure, validator operations, test networks, and monitoring. This structure enabled parallel progress while maintaining strict oversight. Once the system was stabilized, several long-term measures were introduced. Over 100 contracts across Shibarium, ShibaSwap, and the Shiba Inu Metaverse were migrated to multi-signature wallets. Validator signing keys were rotated, and a blacklist feature was introduced to staking operations. Each measure was first tested on Devnet and Puppynet before deployment on Mainnet.One of the most notable outcomes was the rescue of the 4.6 million BONE tokens tied to the attacker. Since the tokens were staked through a contract, the team executed a targeted recovery via the StakeManager. This correction restored ledger integrity and removed the malicious delegation. Withdrawal delays were also extended from one checkpoint to around 30 checkpoints, giving developers more time to detect suspicious activity.Roadmap, Plasma Bridge, and Infrastructure UpgradesThe Shiba Inu team confirmed that checkpointing on Heimdall has been safely restored. Dhairya stated that repairs were implemented through a staged process beginning in Devnet, then Puppynet, and finally deployed to Mainnet. Although developers initially considered negotiating with the attacker, no response was received, and stolen assets were observed being moved. As a result, the team chose not to deploy a bounty contract, citing operational risks.Looking ahead, developers outlined a cautious roadmap for restoring full bridge functionality. A blacklist mechanism will be added to the Plasma Bridge to prevent malicious addresses from initiating transactions. Once this system is fully in place, bridge operations will be gradually reintroduced. Additionally, plans are underway to ensure fair compensation for affected users through phased withdrawals, transaction limits, and coordination with partners. Timelines will only be disclosed when it is safe to do so.Beyond recovery, the team is focusing on long-term resilience. Shibarium has partnered with dRPC.org to consolidate RPC services under a single endpoint, rpc.shibarium.shib.io, improving reliability and accessibility. Developers are also updating documentation for node setup and validator operations to encourage broader participation and strengthen security across the ecosystem.
Delite
Coinstats2025/10/03 21:51
Delite
Microsoft Corporation ($MSFT) Stock: Rises as Firm Expands Renewable Energy Deals in Japan

TLDRs: Microsoft adds 100 MW clean energy through three new 20-year solar deals with Shizen Energy in Japan. Projects in Kyushu and Chugoku will power Microsoft’s local data centers sustainably. Deal supports Microsoft’s 2025 renewable energy and 2030 carbon-negative targets. Signals growing corporate investment in Japan’s renewable energy market. Microsoft Corporation ($MSFT) shares rose a [...] The post Microsoft Corporation ($MSFT) Stock: Rises as Firm Expands Renewable Energy Deals in Japan appeared first on CoinCentral.
Delite
Coincentral2025/10/03 21:49
Delite

