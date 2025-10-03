2025-10-04 Saturday

2025 Cloud Mining Rankings: DefiMiner Leads — BTC/DOGE Short-Term, USDT Daily Payouts

2025 Cloud Mining Rankings: DefiMiner Leads — BTC/DOGE Short-Term, USDT Daily Payouts
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 23:36
Standard Chartered Gives New Bitcoin Prediction

The post Standard Chartered Gives New Bitcoin Prediction appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Welcome to the US Crypto News Morning Briefing—your essential rundown of the most important developments in crypto for the day ahead. Grab a coffee as markets brace for another pivotal moment. From Washington's shutdown to deep-pocketed crypto whales pushing leverage, forces are converging that could propel Bitcoin (BTC) into uncharted territory. Analysts find themselves split on whether this strength is solid or fragile. Crypto News of the Day: Geoff Kendrick Sees Bitcoin Ready for $135,000 as Shutdown Looms Bitcoin may be on the brink of a fresh all-time high, according to Standard Chartered's Head of Digital Assets Research, Geoff Kendrick. In an exclusive email to BeInCrypto, Kendrick said he expects Bitcoin to "print a fresh all-time-high next week" and push toward his long-held Q3 target of $135,000, reported in a recent US Crypto News publication. The catalyst, he argues, lies in the dynamics of the US government shutdown. "The shutdown matters this time around. During the previous Trump shutdown (December 22, 2018, to January 25, 2019), Bitcoin was in a different place than it is now, so it did little. However, this year, Bitcoin traded with US government risks, as best shown by its relationship to US treasury term premium," Kendrick explained. On Polymarket, traders are pricing a 60% probability that the shutdown lasts between 10 and 29 days, suggesting no quick resolution. US Government Shutdown Timeline Probabilities. Source: Polymarket For Kendrick, this creates an extended environment in which Bitcoin can outperform as a hedge against fiscal gridlock and US credit stress. The other key driver lies in ETF flows. Gold has been outperforming Bitcoin ETFs in recent weeks, but Kendrick expects that trend to reverse. "Net Bitcoin ETF inflows are now at USD58bn, of which USD23bn has been in 2025. I would expect at least…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 23:21
New Bitcoin Predictions Targets: Citi, JPMorgan Go Massive

New Bitcoin Predictions Targets: Citi, JPMorgan Go Massive
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 22:59
Robert Kiyosaki Warns of Depression Ahead, Urges Bitcoin and Gold Over Stocks

For Robert Kiyosaki, the bestselling author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, these market moves are more than just numbers – […] The post Robert Kiyosaki Warns of Depression Ahead, Urges Bitcoin and Gold Over Stocks appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/03 22:25
Will Trump's Tariff Plan Reshape Crypto Investments?

Amid increasing speculation, U.S. President Donald Trump has revealed plans that could see American citizens receiving up to $2,000 each from tariff revenues.
Coinstats2025/10/03 21:53
Vitalik: Ethereum needs to be more cautious about major protocol changes after short-term expansion tasks

PANews reported on October 3rd that Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin said in a discussion with community members on the X platform today that he actually agrees with the view that the Ethereum protocol should be "gradually ossified." Vitalik explained that he supports a more cautious approach to major changes to the protocol after completing tasks such as "short-term scaling, streamlining Ethereum, and cleaning up technical debt." However, he disagrees with achieving this goal by restricting the inner circle, but believes that the solution lies in "expanding and balancing core research and development."
PANews2025/10/03 21:49
Walmart-owned bank app OnePay to add Bitcoin, Ether trading this year

Walmart-backed banking app OnePay reportedly plans to add Bitcoin and Ether trading and custody later this year as part of its push to become a WeChat-style US superapp. OnePay, a banking app majority-owned by Walmart, will soon roll out crypto support, according to CNBC.According to a Friday CNBC report citing anonymous sources, OnePay will soon offer cryptocurrency trading and custody to its users. The app is expected to support Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) later this year.OnePay has positioned itself as a US version of a "superapp," modeled after China's WeChat. The platform already offers banking services including high-yield savings accounts, credit and debit cards, loans and wireless plans.
Coinstats2025/10/03 21:45
Standard Chartered Announces New Bitcoin ATH Date! "Next $135,000!"

Geoff Kendrick of Standard Chartered said Bitcoin could reach a new record next week and climb as high as $135,000.
Coinstats2025/10/03 21:45
Indonesia suspends TikTok's license as talk of social media biometric scans gathers steam

Indonesia has suspended TikTok's registration status as an electronic system provider. According to reports, the social media app failed to hand over all data relating to the use of its live stream feature. Indonesian officials claim that TikTok has not been cooperating with regulators since it began an inquisition into protests that rocked the world's […]
Cryptopolitan2025/10/03 21:00
Asia pacific stablecoins: APAC hubs attract institutional flows

Asia pacific stablecoins have become central to regional market discussions; this article separates verified facts.
The Cryptonomist2025/10/03 20:42
