The post Standard Chartered Gives New Bitcoin Prediction appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News of the Day: Geoff Kendrick Sees Bitcoin Ready for $135,000 as Shutdown Looms Bitcoin may be on the brink of a fresh all-time high, according to Standard Chartered's Head of Digital Assets Research, Geoff Kendrick. In an exclusive email to BeInCrypto, Kendrick said he expects Bitcoin to "print a fresh all-time-high next week" and push toward his long-held Q3 target of $135,000, reported in a recent US Crypto News publication. The catalyst, he argues, lies in the dynamics of the US government shutdown. "The shutdown matters this time around. During the previous Trump shutdown (December 22, 2018, to January 25, 2019), Bitcoin was in a different place than it is now, so it did little. However, this year, Bitcoin traded with US government risks, as best shown by its relationship to US treasury term premium," Kendrick explained. On Polymarket, traders are pricing a 60% probability that the shutdown lasts between 10 and 29 days, suggesting no quick resolution. US Government Shutdown Timeline Probabilities. Source: Polymarket For Kendrick, this creates an extended environment in which Bitcoin can outperform as a hedge against fiscal gridlock and US credit stress. The other key driver lies in ETF flows. Gold has been outperforming Bitcoin ETFs in recent weeks, but Kendrick expects that trend to reverse. "Net Bitcoin ETF inflows are now at USD58bn, of which USD23bn has been in 2025. I would expect at least…