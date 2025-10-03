94° Becomes Portugal’s First NFT-Based Specialty Coffee Membership
Already ranked among Lisbon's top 5 indie cafés, 94° leads coffee culture into Web3 Lisbon, Portugal — September 2025 — 94°, the specialty coffee brand founded by Illia Akulov and Taras Tunskyy, has officially launched Portugal's first NFT-based membership system, blending world-class coffee culture with the innovation of Web3. Recently ranked among the Top 5 independent specialty coffee shops in Lisbon, 94° has quickly become a cultural landmark in the city. Known for its bold minimalist design, daily in-house pastries, and exclusive coffees from championship-winning producers such as Nestor Lasso, Rodrigo Sanchez, and Sebastian Ramirez, 94° is more than a café — it's a destination. During the SBC Summit Lisbon, the café welcomed Kate Usyk, whose presence added to the wave of cultural and international attention surrounding Lisbon that week. From world-class entrepreneurs like Gary Vaynerchuk to champions like Oleksandr Usyk, Lisbon proved once again that it is the global meeting point for Web3, culture, and sport. A Natural First for Web3 Culture Ahmed Refaie, Founder of Dsrptd.net from Dubai, commented: "The introduction of 94° NFT Memberships is a logical next step for a brand that's already at the heart of Lisbon's Web3 movement. As the first choice among the Web3 District community, 94° has become the daily meeting point for tech builders, digital nomads, and creatives shaping the future." "Being first in Lisbon's Web3 culture means being first in coffee too," says co-founder Taras Tunskyy. "94° was built to be a hub where innovation and community meet. NFTs are simply the natural extension of that vision." About 94° Founded by Illia Akulov and Taras Tunskyy, 94° is a specialty coffee brand and roastery in Lisbon, offering award-winning coffees, ceremonial matcha from Uji, Japan, and in-house baked pastries. Recently recognised as one of the Top 5 independent specialty coffee shops…
