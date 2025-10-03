2025-10-04 Saturday

Kripto novice

Privoščite si najbolj vroče novice o kriptovalutah in posodobitve trga
What’s the Best Crypto to Buy Post ETH Success, A Penny Coin Races Toward $1 Faster Than XRP

What’s the Best Crypto to Buy Post ETH Success, A Penny Coin Races Toward $1 Faster Than XRP

The post What’s the Best Crypto to Buy Post ETH Success, A Penny Coin Races Toward $1 Faster Than XRP appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Ethereum (ETH)’s success story continues to inspire traders across the market. For years, ETH has stood as a symbol of what a utility-driven blockchain can deliver, turning early believers into long-term winners. Yet in the current climate, when investors scan crypto prices today, many are realizing that established giants like ETH and XRP have limited …
Ethereum
ETH$4,498.63+0.90%
1
1$0.007667+28.27%
XRP
XRP$3.0179-0.51%
Delite
CoinPedia2025/10/03 23:43
Delite
Crypto Casino Singapore 2025 | Law, Safety & Licence Guide

Crypto Casino Singapore 2025 | Law, Safety & Licence Guide

The post Crypto Casino Singapore 2025 | Law, Safety & Licence Guide appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Legal & Safety Notice for Singapore Under the Gambling Control Act 2022, unlicensed remote gambling in or from Singapore and advertising or facilitating it to people in Singapore is an offence. Singapore Pools is the only operator licensed to offer remote gambling domestically. This page is informational and does not encourage play. If you need help, see the Responsible Gambling section at the end. Global Top‑10 Crypto Casino Brands (Licence‑First Research Notes) (Neutral analysis for readers; not endorsements and not for use from Singapore.) The blurbs below help you research what others are searching for. Always rely on live regulator records and the site’s most current Terms. Avoid inducements and do not interact with offshore casinos from Singapore. 1) BetGoat OverviewBetGoat presents itself as a crypto-first sportsbook and casino, featuring a minimalist lobby, broad market coverage, and multi-coin cashier support. Its appeal is the fast settlement rails and a clear onboarding flow. Betgoat Crypto Casino Why do people look it up?It appears in global “new crypto casino” and “crypto betting” searches, with a growing social footprint. That visibility makes licence verification essential. Licence & verificationBetGoat is listed on the Anjouan Licence Register under a named corporate entity, with an ALSI identifier and authorized domains specified.Note: Only trust domains the registrar marks as authorized (betgoat.com). Treat unlisted mirrors as unverified. Research checksConfirm the authorized URL; read KYC/withdrawal rules; check for deposit/withdrawal limits and responsible‑gaming tools (limits, time‑outs). 2) Bitcasino.io OverviewA veteran bitcoin casino brand with a broad slot and live‑dealer library, crypto cashier options, and unusually detailed help and policy pages. bitcasino website snapshot Why do people look it up?It’s often first on “bitcoin casino” roundups because of brand age and crypto depth. Licence & verificationOperated by a Curaçao‑licensed entity. Use the public certificate portal to confirm the domain, company, OGL…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014935+7.59%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03404+1.97%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01802+1.34%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 23:34
Delite
In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$369 million, mainly due to the collapse of long orders.

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$369 million, mainly due to the collapse of long orders.

PANews reported on October 3rd that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $369 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $245 million in long positions and $124 million in short positions. The total liquidation amount for BTC and ETH was $102 million, respectively.
Bitcoin
BTC$122,312.6+2.21%
Ethereum
ETH$4,498.63+0.90%
Delite
PANews2025/10/03 23:30
Delite
Indonesia Struggles to Tax Netflix Without Local Office

Indonesia Struggles to Tax Netflix Without Local Office

TLDRs: Indonesia cannot tax Netflix subscriptions due to the company’s lack of local offices. Users pay Netflix via Singapore or Netherlands accounts, avoiding Indonesian taxes. OECD’s Pillar 1 framework could change rules, but adoption is stalled. Global digital tax challenges persist, leaving Indonesia with limited enforcement tools. In May 2025, it became evident that Indonesia [...] The post Indonesia Struggles to Tax Netflix Without Local Office appeared first on CoinCentral.
Octavia
VIA$0.0151-2.58%
1
1$0.007667+28.27%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00172256-0.71%
Delite
Coincentral2025/10/03 23:16
Delite
Hong Kong Central Bank Denies Issuance of Offshore Yuan Stablecoins

Hong Kong Central Bank Denies Issuance of Offshore Yuan Stablecoins

TLDR HKMA warns no yuan-pegged stablecoins have been approved in Hong Kong. UXLINK’s governance vote could unlock early tokens to compensate hack victims. Investors urged to remain vigilant after unapproved stablecoins surfaced. HKMA’s warning follows a rise in digital asset fraud risk within Hong Kong. In a statement issued by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority [...] The post Hong Kong Central Bank Denies Issuance of Offshore Yuan Stablecoins appeared first on CoinCentral.
CyberKongz
KONG$0.0093-2.92%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07463+10.72%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010584+2.31%
Delite
Coincentral2025/10/03 23:11
Delite
Goldman Sachs: Analysis shows that the number of first-time unemployment claims in the United States rose slightly to 224,000 (Jinshi Data APP)

Goldman Sachs: Analysis shows that the number of first-time unemployment claims in the United States rose slightly to 224,000 (Jinshi Data APP)

PANews reported on October 3rd that according to the latest analysis report from Goldman Sachs cited by Jinshi Data, with the official weekly report suspended due to the government shutdown, Goldman Sachs calculated based on data from various states that the number of first-time applications for unemployment benefits in the United States last week (the week ending September 27) rose slightly to about 224,000, higher than the 218,000 officially announced the previous week.
Oasis
ROSE$0.02647-0.63%
RWAX
APP$0.001984-2.60%
Delite
PANews2025/10/03 23:07
Delite
Top Presale Crypto in 2025 for Devs: BlockDAG Leads Migration

Top Presale Crypto in 2025 for Devs: BlockDAG Leads Migration

The post Top Presale Crypto in 2025 for Devs: BlockDAG Leads Migration appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In the fast-moving world of crypto presales, standing out requires more than hype. Developers and communities are now focused on real value: working networks, proven infrastructure, and smooth migration options. The top presale crypto in 2025 will not rely only on branding or mechanics, but on scalable systems, developer-ready tools, and lasting utility. As more projects enter the market with bold claims, only a few are creating platforms that truly function. Investors increasingly demand transparency, adoption metrics, and credible technical delivery today. This article looks at four emerging names to see which one provides the strongest base for Ethereum developers, smart contracts, and scalable dApp deployment. BlockDAG: Full Ethereum Access with Scalable Throughput BlockDAG has now raised almost $420 million, sold 26.5 billion BDAG coins, and continues to attract developer focus with its batch 30 pricing at $0.03. While many presales fight for notice, BlockDAG (BDAG) stands apart by providing what developers actually need: complete EVM compatibility, zero migration hurdles, and DAG-based scalability. With ROI already at 2,900% since batch 1 and entry still locked at $0.0015, it is viewed as more than a coin but as a foundation for real building. The approach is simple: shifting to a new chain should not mean rebuilding from scratch. Most Ethereum developers want speed, lower gas costs, and smooth compatibility, without rewriting contracts or altering existing frameworks. BlockDAG makes this possible. Solidity contracts run natively, wallets connect directly, and deployment mirrors the Ethereum process. The key difference lies in performance. The chain is designed to handle up to 15,000 transactions per second, supports both mobile and hardware mining, and already has a live testnet running. These are the factors that have placed BlockDAG in discussions as the top presale crypto in 2025 among those seeking genuine technical delivery. BlockDAG does not only…
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014935+7.59%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07179+2.04%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 23:06
Delite
US Export Curbs Fail to Fully Block Huawei AI Chips

US Export Curbs Fail to Fully Block Huawei AI Chips

TLDRs: Huawei’s Ascend 910C chips contain foreign components despite U.S. export restrictions on advanced tech. TSMC, Samsung, and SK Hynix parts found in Huawei processors highlight supply chain gaps. U.S. warns global use of Huawei AI chips violates export laws, with criminal penalties possible. China continues AI chip production using foreign hardware amid tightened export [...] The post US Export Curbs Fail to Fully Block Huawei AI Chips appeared first on CoinCentral.
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.02644-0.45%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1249+0.80%
CHIPS Protocol
CHIPS$0.0004507-1.57%
Delite
Coincentral2025/10/03 23:01
Delite
MELANIA Coin Surges on Fresh Hype: Can It Ever Recover 99% Lost?

MELANIA Coin Surges on Fresh Hype: Can It Ever Recover 99% Lost?

According to recent updates, the Melania Trump meme coin has staged a modest comeback after the First Lady reshared a video from its official X account. The Solana-based token surged almost 7% in 24 hours, reaching a price of $0.182. Yet, it still sits nearly 99% below its January peak of $13.05. For crypto readers, this rollercoaster reveals a great deal about meme-coin culture, liquidity risks, and the fine line between hype and complex numbers. Market Pulse: A Coin With Wild Swings The sudden launch was suddenly sparked off with Melania Trump”s post, which read: “Into the future” along with a video made by AI to look like her. Trading volume spiked, immediately making the Melania Trump meme coin touch $0.191 briefly before settling back. Weekly gains stood at around 12%, demonstrating how quickly social buzz can propel meme tokens into motion. Source: X (Formerly Twitter) The coin’s past tells a different story. It launched in January, two days after the official TRUMP token, and rocketed above $13. Within weeks, it crashed to under $2, dragged by heavy token movements linked to the team wallets. Analysts flagged nearly $30 million in tokens sold from community funds, which cast a long shadow over investor trust. Also Read: Trump vs Melania Meme Coins: Which Meme Token Wins 2025? Liquidity Games And Red Flags Crypto analysts flagged questionable tactics, including a “single-sided liquidity” move that siphoned millions in MELANIA tokens, mirroring the LIBRA playbook. Trackers also saw another $8 million drained from community reserves. The team has stayed silent despite repeated questions. Mid-year, Wintermute stepped in as liquidity provider, but skepticism lingers. An analyst quipped that an AI video after 10 months of silence hardly rebuilds trust. Comparing With TRUMP Token While the Melania Trump meme coin has been fighting to regain ground, the TRUMP token hasn’t fared much better. In January, it soared above $73 but has since plummeted to about $7.72, a staggering 90% decline from its zenith. Both instances starkly showcase echoes in the history of how quickly public figures linked meme coins can gain hype, then drop off before profit-taking and weak fundamentals. Price Snapshot Token Current Price January High Drop From Peak Weekly Change MELANIA $0.182 $13.05 -99% +12% TRUMP $7.72 $73.00 -90% Slight uptick (Data verified October 2, 2025) Melania Trump meme coin and TRUMP token: From dizzying highs to today’s steep lows Conclusion Based on the latest research, the Melania Trump meme coin shows how hype can spark quick gains but fade just as fast. A 7% rise from one post proves its sensitivity to buzz, yet its near-99% crash from highs highlights the risks of speculation and shaky fundamentals. Both MELANIA and TRUMP tokens reveal how public opinion can fuel a surge and just as quickly drain momentum. For expert insights and the latest crypto news, visit our platform. Summary Melania Trump meme coin jumped 7% after the First Lady promoted it on X, but the token still trades 99% below its January high of $13.05. Analysts remain critical, pointing to $30 million in community tokens sold and other liquidity controversies. Excitement surged high quickly, but it slowly fell. This shows the dire consequences of memorial tokens associated with some celebrity. The project’s future is now going to depend on the transparency and trust of the community. Glossary of Key Terms Meme Coin: A kind of cryptocurrency whose value originates more from internet culture rather than utility All time High “ATH”: Refers to the maximum price ever reached by a cryptocurrency in its trading history. Liquidity Provider: A firm or entity supplying tokens to the exchanges to stabilize trading. Single-Sided Liquidity: A tactic where only one token of a pair is added to a pool, sometimes used to move extensive holdings. FAQs on Melania Trump Meme Coin Q1: What is the Melania Trump meme coin? It is a Solana-based meme token launched in January 2025, endorsed by First Lady Melania Trump. Q2: Why did the price rise recently? A post from Melania Trump’s X account, resharing a video, gave the token fresh exposure, sparking short-term buying. Q3: How much has it lost from its all-time high? The coin once traded at $13.05 but now sits around $0.18, a drop of almost 99%. Q4: Is the project transparent? Concerns persist due to on-chain reports of millions of tokens being sold from community funds, as well as the team’s lack of response. Read More: MELANIA Coin Surges on Fresh Hype: Can It Ever Recover 99% Lost?">MELANIA Coin Surges on Fresh Hype: Can It Ever Recover 99% Lost?
Melania Meme
MELANIA$0.181+0.16%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$48.66-1.63%
Everscale
EVER$0.01939+2.21%
Delite
Coinstats2025/10/03 23:00
Delite
A Portuguese crypto fraud suspect involved in a $580 million scam was arrested in Bangkok, Thailand.

A Portuguese crypto fraud suspect involved in a $580 million scam was arrested in Bangkok, Thailand.

PANews reported on October 3rd that Decrypt quoted Thai media Khaosod as saying that a Portuguese man suspected of planning a cryptocurrency and credit card fraud case worth US$580 million (500 million euros) has been arrested in Bangkok, Thailand. The 39-year-old suspect, Pedro M., was first spotted by a Portuguese journalist on vacation in Bangkok at a luxury shopping mall. Thai police then used facial recognition technology to confirm his identity and arrested him. Police said the suspect has been living illegally in Thailand since 2023 and has continued his fraudulent activities there. According to Interpol data, his fraud activities have spread to Portugal, Europe, the Philippines and Thailand.
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.000019--%
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.00633-2.91%
MemeCore
M$1.99241-4.30%
Delite
PANews2025/10/03 23:00
Delite

Novice o trendih

Več

Coinbase Integrates Crypto Trading with Samsung Pay for 75M Users

3 Tips to Stay Profitable Even in Crypto Bear Markets

Federal Reserve Announces Rate Cut Amid Shifting Economic Risks

Ethereum Foundation Allocates 1,000 ETH to Stablecoins for R&D and Grants

What Does Coinbase’s New Move Mean for Crypto and Finance?