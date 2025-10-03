2025-10-04 Saturday

Samsung Brings Bitcoin To 75M Users Via Coinbase Partnership

The post Samsung Brings Bitcoin To 75M Users Via Coinbase Partnership appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Source: https://bitcoinmagazine.com/news/samsung-brings-bitcoin-access-to-75-million-people-via-coinbase-partnership
VIA$0.0151-2.58%
COM$0.014928+7.54%
PEOPLE$0.01802+1.34%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 00:11
Fed Rate Cut Bets Put Crypto on the Front Foot

The post Fed Rate Cut Bets Put Crypto on the Front Foot appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polymarket odds show 90% chance of a Fed cut as crypto bets pile in. Bitcoin trades above $120K with $73B daily volume, signaling strong liquidity. Ethereum climbs near $4,470 as Uptober rally builds momentum. Prediction markets are leaning hard toward monetary easing, and crypto is responding. Polymarket odds now show a 90% chance of a Federal Reserve rate cut in October, with a 25-basis-point move as the clear favorite. By contrast, the likelihood of no policy change has slipped to 8%, and wagers on a deeper 50 bps cut remain capped at 3-4%. That surge in conviction marks a sharp turn from midsummer sentiment. Back in July, Polymarket traders gave the same 25 bps cut just a 40% chance. By late September, odds were north of 70%. The steady climb to today’s 90% shows how markets have re-priced the Fed’s path heading into Q4. Related:  Tom Lee Says Bitcoin and Ethereum Could See ‘Monster Move’ After Fed Rate Cuts Bitcoin Holds $120K With Liquidity Backing the Move The shift in macro expectations has kept Bitcoin steady above $120,000. On October 3, BTC traded at $120,367, up 1.19% in 24 hours, with intraday highs brushing $121,000 before consolidating near $120,300. Liquidity conditions remain strong, with a 24-hour trading volume increase of 6.56% to $73.07 billion. The volume-to-market-cap ratio stands at 3.01%, reflecting consistent market activity. With 19.92 million BTC already in circulation against a maximum capped supply of 21 million, scarcity continues to frame Bitcoin’s valuation. Ethereum Rides Macro Tailwinds to $4,470 Ethereum tracked the same momentum. ETH rose 1.91% to $4,473, lifting its market cap to nearly $540 billion. Trading activity added weight to the move, with $47.55 billion in volume over 24 hours, up 5.19% from the previous session.  This produced a volume-to-market-cap ratio of 8.64%, pointing to heightened…
COM$0.014928+7.54%
NEAR$2.981+2.36%
4$0.17512+16.00%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 23:30
Shareholders push back against Musk’s $1 trillion compensation plan

A group of Tesla investors has written a letter asking other Tesla shareholders to vote against the new pay proposal at the company’s annual shareholder meeting on November 6. The proposal provides a new compensation package for CEO Elon Musk, which could be worth around $1 trillion. As reported by Cryptopolitan, Tesla revealed the proposed […]
PUSH$0.03171+3.08%
1$0.007667+28.27%
ELON$0.00000010136-0.20%
Cryptopolitan2025/10/03 23:26
VeChain DeFi Guide: Earn BTC, ETH, and USDT with 20%+ APR Pools

VeChain now bridges 47 blockchains with zero service fees this month through Wanchain integration. BetterSwap pool gives above 20% APR, while Juicy Finance offers a stable 10% lending. VeChain’s DeFi ecosystem has expanded with Wanchain integration, allowing assets from 47 blockchains, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana, to be bridged onto VeChain. During October, bridge transactions [...]]]>
DEFI$0.002266+20.14%
BTC$122,312.61+2.21%
ETH$4,498.65+0.90%
Crypto News Flash2025/10/03 23:20
Ripple Maps XRP Ledger’s Future: ‘No Privacy, No Adoption’

Ripple’s latest think piece on the XRP Ledger (XRPL) makes a blunt case that institutional finance will not move on-chain at scale without first-class privacy—and that the missing capability can be delivered without abandoning public-chain transparency or compliance. Ripple Pushes Programmable Privacy For The XRP Ledger In an article published on October 2, Senior Director of […]
XRP$3.0181-0.50%
FUTURE$0.12187-0.69%
THINK$0.00711-26.70%
Bitcoinist2025/10/03 23:00
How Ozak AI Could Turn Small Investments Into 100x Returns—Crunching the Numbers on Its Profit Potential Through 2026

Ozak AI is attracting investors with one central promise: turning small contributions into life-changing gains. With a current presale price of $0.012 and a stated $1 target, the numbers point to 100x returns. Analysts report that a minimum entry of $100 today could scale into thousands by 2026. The question many are asking is how […] The post How Ozak AI Could Turn Small Investments Into 100x Returns—Crunching the Numbers on Its Profit Potential Through 2026 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
AI$0.1249+0.80%
LIFE$0.00003512+2.84%
GAINS$0.0235-2.20%
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/03 23:00
Russia's largest stock exchange calls on regulators to lift retail Bitcoin trading ban

PANews reported on October 3rd that according to Watcher.Guru, Russia's largest stock exchange, the Moscow Exchange, has publicly called on the country's regulators to lift the current ban on Bitcoin trading for retail investors.
BAN$0.06539-0.24%
GURU$0.000803-1.71%
PANews2025/10/03 22:53
Bitcoin Gains in September as MARA Holdings Boosts Production

MARA produced 736 BTC in September, up 4% from August. The company's BTC holdings increased despite being a net seller. Continue Reading:Bitcoin Gains in September as MARA Holdings Boosts Production The post Bitcoin Gains in September as MARA Holdings Boosts Production appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
GAINS$0.0235-2.20%
BTC$122,312.61+2.21%
4$0.17512+16.00%
Coinstats2025/10/03 22:47
Stablecoins break $300B market cap, post 47% growth year-to-date

The total stablecoin market capitalization has surged past $300 billion, posting 47% growth YTD and highlighting a growing adoption trend. Stablecoins — cryptocurrencies pegged to the value of fiat currencies or commodities — have surpassed $300 billion in market capitalization for the first time, highlighting a significant adoption trend.According to data from open-source aggregator DefiLlama, the milestone was reached on Oct. 3, 2025, capping a year-to-date growth of 46.8%By reaching the $300 billion threshold, the stablecoin market is well-positioned to break the pace of 2024 amid intensifying competition and a wave of new stablecoin launches this year.Read more
CAP$0.13739+4.98%
OPEN$0.56499+9.44%
OCT$0.08239-5.41%
Coinstats2025/10/03 22:39
Samsung Coinbase partnership expands Galaxy Wallet crypto access

Samsung coinbase partnership links Samsung Wallet and Coinbase One for U.S. Galaxy users, all details below.
WALLET$0.02481-0.12%
U$0.010355+2.49%
The Cryptonomist2025/10/03 22:08
