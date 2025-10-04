2025-10-04 Saturday

AVAX Surges on Billion-Dollar Investment Plan Post-SPAC

The post AVAX Surges on Billion-Dollar Investment Plan Post-SPAC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lawrence Jengar Oct 02, 2025 10:49 Avalanche’s native token reached multi-week highs due to increased institutional interest, highlighted by a treasury firm planning a billion-dollar acquisition following a successful SPAC transaction. Avalanche’s native token surged to multi-week highs as institutional appetite for the blockchain platform intensifies, with a major treasury firm finalizing plans for a billion-dollar acquisition program following a successful SPAC transaction. The AVAX token climbed above $30 in early October trading, extending gains from September’s dramatic rally that saw prices jump from $23 to a peak of $36 before settling around current levels. The momentum reflects growing institutional confidence in the Ethereum-alternative blockchain as traditional finance firms increasingly embrace tokenization strategies. Institutional Treasury Moves Drive Momentum At the center of the latest surge stands HiveMind Capital, which recently completed a $550 million fundraising round specifically earmarked for AVAX token accumulation. Industry sources indicate the firm is now targeting a significantly larger $1 billion treasury program designed to establish substantial holdings in the Avalanche ecosystem. “We’re witnessing a fundamental shift in how institutional capital views alternative blockchains,” said Marcus Chen, senior analyst at Digital Asset Research. “The combination of Avalanche’s technical capabilities and the incoming wave of tokenized traditional assets creates a compelling investment thesis that these treasury firms are clearly recognizing.” The institutional interest extends beyond pure speculation. SkyBridge Capital, led by Anthony Scaramucci, announced plans for a $300 million tokenized fund launch on the Avalanche network. Additionally, Mirae Asset, managing over $316 billion in assets, committed to deploying tokenized investment products on the blockchain platform. Network Fundamentals Support Price Action The price rally coincides with robust on-chain growth metrics that underscore Avalanche’s expanding utility. Network transactions surged 178% over the past 30 days to reach 49.75 million, while active…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/04 13:38
Coinbase Just Took Its Biggest Step Into Traditional Finance

The post Coinbase Just Took Its Biggest Step Into Traditional Finance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fintech The largest U.S. crypto exchange is preparing to expand its regulatory footing, with Coinbase confirming that it has applied for a national trust charter from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). The decision signals the company’s intention to embed itself deeper into the financial system at a time when major banks are lobbying hard to limit crypto’s reach. Rather than entering the banking business, Coinbase says the charter would provide the framework to widen its custody services and accelerate the launch of products that bridge digital assets with traditional finance. Industry watchers note that Ripple, Circle, and Paxos have all filed similar applications, underscoring how exchanges and fintech players are vying for regulatory clarity despite growing pushback from banking associations. The timing of Coinbase’s move is notable. Only days earlier, the SEC issued fresh guidance recognizing state-chartered trusts as qualified custodians for crypto assets. By pursuing a federal license, Coinbase is signaling that it wants consistent oversight across the U.S. rather than operating under a patchwork of state rules. The firm is currently overseen by New York’s Department of Financial Services but sees national supervision as key to unlocking services like tokenized equities, stablecoin payments, and even prediction markets. For months, CEO Brian Armstrong has urged lawmakers to finalize the market structure bill that could reshape digital asset regulation. He has also taken direct aim at banks pushing for restrictions in the CLARITY Act, accusing them of trying to block yield-earning opportunities for stablecoin holders. In Armstrong’s view, the lobbying reflects fear rather than prudence. “Banks aren’t being undercut by regulation,” he argued recently. “They’re being undercut by better products.” With a national trust charter, Coinbase would face stricter federal oversight, but also gain the green light to expand its role as the crypto industry’s leading…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/04 13:34
USDC Stablecoin Circulation Reaches Record High at $75 Billion

The post USDC Stablecoin Circulation Reaches Record High at $75 Billion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: USDC circulation surpasses 75 billion, making it 24.9% of USD stablecoins. Reflects strong demand for stablecoins in global finance. The growth may influence liquidity in DeFi and blockchain sectors. Circle’s US dollar stablecoin USDC has surpassed a circulation of 75 billion, marking a new historical high, according to an official statement released on social media. This milestone underscores USDC’s growing influence within the stablecoin sector, driving liquidity and stability in decentralized finance protocols and various blockchain platforms. USDC’s $75 Billion Milestone and Market Dominance Circle’s significant achievement involves surpassing a $75 billion issuance for USDC, accounting for nearly one-quarter of the total market share of USD-pegged stablecoins. The milestone was officially communicated by Circle on social media. Jeremy Allaire, CEO of Circle, has emphasized the stablecoin’s role in promoting financial stability and innovation. The rise in USDC’s issuance emphasizes its growing importance within the ecosystem. It not only enhances liquidity in DeFi protocols but also strengthens associated blockchain networks, including Ethereum. This circulation surge coincides with Circle’s strategic measures, such as the recent IPO and expansion into blockchain services. “Regulatory clarity allows us to innovate and grow at a pace necessary for global finance.” — Jeremy Allaire, CEO of Circle Market participants have responded positively to USDC’s growth, recognizing its enhanced role in securing stable liquidity across crypto markets. Regulatory frameworks, like the GENIUS Act, have further supported USDC’s position. While specific figures did not directly address the milestone, community sentiment remains optimistic regarding USDC’s adoption. Historical Context and Regulatory Impact on USDC Did you know? USDC’s recent market cap of over $75 billion is a substantial leap from its previous figures, highlighting its consistent growth and adoption in an increasingly competitive stablecoin market. Recent data from CoinMarketCap indicates USDC maintains its peg at $1 with a market…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/04 13:33
Top 10 Cryptocurrencies To Follow in 2025

The post Top 10 Cryptocurrencies To Follow in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market in 2025 is filled with opportunities, from innovative presale tokens to established giants pushing new boundaries. Early investors are seeking the best presale opportunities in crypto, while seasoned traders continue to track the top 1,000x crypto coins for 2025. In this guide, we’ll cover 10 standout projects — including Blazpay, Ethereum, Avalanche, and others — that every enthusiast should keep on their radar. Blazpay ($BLAZ) Blazpay is rapidly rising as one of the most exciting presale tokens of 2025. Currently priced at just $0.006, the coin is in its first phase of presale. Once the initial stage ends, the price automatically increases, giving early participants a clear advantage.  Its  AI-powered Conversational Engine is a cornerstone of its platform, designed to redefine how users interact with decentralized finance. By leveraging natural language processing and advanced machine learning, the engine allows users to perform complex actions—such as executing trades, tracking portfolios, managing NFTs, and conducting cross-chain operations—simply through intuitive conversation.  This innovation bridges the gap between sophisticated DeFi protocols and everyday users, reducing friction, lowering the learning curve, and enabling real-time decision-making with actionable insights. As the DeFi ecosystem grows in complexity, conversational AI represents the future of user engagement, making blockchain technology more accessible, intelligent, and responsive. With this feature, Blazpay not only simplifies crypto interactions but also establishes a clear competitive advantage, transforming $BLAZ from a token into a truly user-centric, AI-driven DeFi ecosystem. Combined with 100+ blockchain integrations, a gamified reward system, and a community of over 1.2 million members, Blazpay is positioned as one of the best presale opportunities in crypto this year. This blend of innovation and accessibility is what sets it apart in the crowded presale market. Ethereum (ETH) As the backbone of decentralized finance and NFTs, Ethereum continues to set the pace…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/04 13:30
Hut8 Buys WLFI Tokens for Treasury at $0.25 Each

The post Hut8 Buys WLFI Tokens for Treasury at $0.25 Each appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Trump-linked crypto project WLFI has sold tokens to crypto mining firm Hut8 at $0.25 each for its treasury holdings. The tokens came from WLFI’s locked reserves and were released solely to fulfill this transaction. WLFI clarified that the move does not involve new token issuance or any supply dilution, emphasizing that the transfer was a …
CoinPedia 2025/10/04 13:29
MetaMask Gears Up for Major MASK Token Airdrop With Reward Points System Launch

The post MetaMask Gears Up for Major MASK Token Airdrop With Reward Points System Launch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MetaMask, Consensys’ Web3 wallet, is set to introduce a reward points system for on-chain activities. Many investors suggest the points may also be linked to future MASK token airdrops. MetaMask Rewards Program Nears Launch In a fresh development, a new rewards page quietly went live on the MetaMask dashboard this week. This signals that a loyalty-style points system is close to launch.  Metamask Rewards Are Coming Soon! 🔥 The @MetaMask rewards page is live (well, almost). 🔗 https://t.co/h2PLVDgflx Right now, the page opens but immediately redirects to the dashboard. That means rewards are coming soon but are not available yet. What’s clear now is that… pic.twitter.com/LpZQqxndU8 — Pranjal Bora 🧭 (@Crypto_Pranjal) October 3, 2025 Users will soon be able to earn points for activities like swapping tokens and bridging between different blockchains, although this feature is not yet active. They can later exchange these points for token rewards, partner incentives, or special perks. This shows the wallet’s effort to increase user engagement before the release of the MASK token. According to the company, the rewards initiative is scheduled for October 2025. This marks the wallet’s formal entry into the growing Web3 loyalty and rewards trend.  Joseph Lubin, who also co-founded Ethereum, confirmed in September that the MASK token is on the way and could debut sooner than the market expects. While eligibility details remain under wraps, speculation is swirling across the community. Experts suggest active participants in MetaMask Swaps, the MetaMask Bridge, and Linea could be prime candidates for rewards. Multi-chain users and long-term wallet owners might also be eligible.  However, the crypto wallet hasn’t yet verified snapshot dates, claim requirements, or whether KYC and other regulatory requirements will be applied. Expanding Beyond Wallet Services The upcoming MASK token and rewards system follow a series of strategic product rollouts by…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/04 13:29
Consolidation in Tight Range After Early Volatility

The post Consolidation in Tight Range After Early Volatility appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stellar’s XLM token reversed sharply on Oct. 3 after briefly testing new highs. The token rose to $0.4041 in afternoon trading, but heavy selling after 14:00 UTC dragged it back to $0.4015, erasing earlier gains. Volumes spiked during the sell-off, with more than 1.4 million tokens traded in a single minute, signaling institutional selling at resistance and raising the risk of further downside. The move comes as Bitcoin.com Wallet integrated Stellar and its DeFi protocols, expanding XLM’s payments reach. Seasonal trends may provide support, with October historically a strong month for crypto, though near-term pressure remains. XLM/USD (TradingView) Technical Indicators Summary Volume analysis revealed increased activity during initial advance with exceptionally strong selling volume exceeding 1.4 million during the 14:00-14:01 timeframe. Resistance formed around $0.41-$0.41 zone where price repeatedly encountered selling pressure. Support levels identified near $0.40-$0.40 where buying interest materialized multiple times. Consolidation formation developed between $0.40-$0.40 indicating potential accumulation. Bearish reversal pattern validated by institutional distribution at session peaks. Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated with the assistance from AI tools and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy and adherence to our standards. For more information, see CoinDesk’s full AI Policy. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/10/03/xlm-consolidates-in-tight-range-after-early-volatility
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/04 13:17
$420M Raise & Alpine F1® Deal Put BlockDAG Ahead of XLM, HBAR, & CRO

The post $420M Raise & Alpine F1® Deal Put BlockDAG Ahead of XLM, HBAR, & CRO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market in 2025 is packed with projects, each carving out their unique space. Stellar, Hedera, and Cronos rise as recognizable names with proven use cases and adoption. Stellar continues to provide fast, borderless payments, Hedera showcases its enterprise-ready hashgraph framework, and Cronos leverages its exchange ties to attract retail investors. Yet one project continues to steal the spotlight: BlockDAG (BDAG). Priced at $0.0015 for a limited time, it has already raised $420 million, sold 26.5 billion coins, attracted 312,000 holders, and gained more than 3 million X1 app users, all before launch. Backed by its BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team sponsorship, BlockDAG has secured its position as a leading contender among the top crypto coins of 2025. Stellar Bridges Global Finance Stellar’s relevance in 2025 is tied directly to its role in global financial infrastructure. Known for speed and low-cost transactions, Stellar specializes in cross-border settlements, micropayments, and currency swaps that happen almost instantly. This positions it as a blockchain uniquely suited to support the growing wave of stablecoins and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). Unlike speculative meme coins, Stellar’s value comes from real-world utility. Developers and financial institutions are already using Stellar as the underlying rails to power payments and digital asset transfers. This pragmatic approach is why Stellar continues to resonate with investors. It remains a key option for those focusing on blockchain’s role in mainstream commerce and financial integration. Hedera Powers Enterprise Solutions Hedera offers something different from traditional blockchains. Built on hashgraph technology, it provides asynchronous Byzantine Fault Tolerance, giving it unmatched efficiency, scalability, and security. This structure allows Hedera to process transactions with a speed and reliability that rivals or surpasses other leading blockchains. What makes Hedera especially relevant is its governance council. Global corporations like Google, IBM, and Boeing back the network,…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/04 13:06
Crypto Regulations in Slovenia 2025

The post Crypto Regulations in Slovenia 2025 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Ljubljana, the capital of Slovenia, has been crowned the world’s most crypto-friendly city in 2025, a title reflecting the nation’s rapid regulatory and economic advancement in the crypto space. This achievement follows Slovenia’s leading position in the Multipolitan crypto wealth concentration index, thanks to the government’s continuous efforts to refine and enhance its crypto regulation …
CoinPedia 2025/10/04 12:56
Full Match Card, Start Time, Streaming Details

The post Full Match Card, Start Time, Streaming Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CINCINNATI, OHIO – OCTOBER 3: Cody Rhodes in action against Seth Rollins during SmackDown at KIA Forum on October 3, 2025 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Craig Melvin/WWE via Getty Images) WWE via Getty Images Highlights First-ever Crown Jewel held outside Saudi Arabia Rhodes vs. Rollins headlines a compact four-match card Rhea Ripley competes in her home country of Australia After an eventful episode of Smackdown from Cincinnati, Ohio, there are no new matches added to the upcoming Crown Jewel PLE in Perth, Australia, but there’s increased drama. As of now, there are four matches. It feels like at least one more is destined to be added. Here’s a look at the four confirmed bouts and the watch info. WWE Crown Jewel 2025 – How to Watch Date: Saturday, October 11Time: 8am ETLocation: RAC Arena in Perth, AustraliaHow to Watch: ESPN App ForbesWhat’s The Earliest Chris Jericho Can Return To WWE? Why Huge PLE Is Most LikelyBy Brian Mazique WWE Crown Jewel 2025 Full Card Crown Jewel 2025 marks a new chapter for WWE’s international presentation. For the first time, the event leaves Saudi Arabia, landing at Perth’s RAC Arena — a modern venue expected to create a lively atmosphere for one of the company’s biggest fall shows. The main card will air live at 8 a.m. ET in the U.S., reflecting the Australian time zone difference and creating an early start for North American fans. WWE will be executing another takeover beginning Friday, October 10 with Smackdown, followed by the PLE on Saturday and Raw on Monday — all in the same arena. The crowd should be buzzing, and while all four confirmed matches have appeal, Rhodes vs. Rollins stands above the rest. Unlike last year’s Crown Jewel battle between Rhodes and Gunther, Rollins and Cody share layered history.…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/04 12:52
