Coinbase Just Took Its Biggest Step Into Traditional Finance

The post Coinbase Just Took Its Biggest Step Into Traditional Finance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fintech The largest U.S. crypto exchange is preparing to expand its regulatory footing, with Coinbase confirming that it has applied for a national trust charter from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). The decision signals the company’s intention to embed itself deeper into the financial system at a time when major banks are lobbying hard to limit crypto’s reach. Rather than entering the banking business, Coinbase says the charter would provide the framework to widen its custody services and accelerate the launch of products that bridge digital assets with traditional finance. Industry watchers note that Ripple, Circle, and Paxos have all filed similar applications, underscoring how exchanges and fintech players are vying for regulatory clarity despite growing pushback from banking associations. The timing of Coinbase’s move is notable. Only days earlier, the SEC issued fresh guidance recognizing state-chartered trusts as qualified custodians for crypto assets. By pursuing a federal license, Coinbase is signaling that it wants consistent oversight across the U.S. rather than operating under a patchwork of state rules. The firm is currently overseen by New York’s Department of Financial Services but sees national supervision as key to unlocking services like tokenized equities, stablecoin payments, and even prediction markets. For months, CEO Brian Armstrong has urged lawmakers to finalize the market structure bill that could reshape digital asset regulation. He has also taken direct aim at banks pushing for restrictions in the CLARITY Act, accusing them of trying to block yield-earning opportunities for stablecoin holders. In Armstrong’s view, the lobbying reflects fear rather than prudence. “Banks aren’t being undercut by regulation,” he argued recently. “They’re being undercut by better products.” With a national trust charter, Coinbase would face stricter federal oversight, but also gain the green light to expand its role as the crypto industry’s leading…