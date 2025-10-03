Borza MEXC
CleanSpark tops 13,000 BTC as mining fleet hits new peak
CleanSpark’s Bitcoin treasury ballooned to 13,011 BTC as its mining operations achieved a record 50 EH/s, a dual milestone that underscores its simultaneous growth in both asset accumulation and raw computational power. According to a press release dated Oct. 3,…
Crypto.news
2025/10/04 00:36
ChatGPT Predicts When Bitcoin Could Touch $150,000, Says This AI Coin May Surge from $0.012 to $3 in the Same Period
Analysts tracking digital assets are paying close attention to two parallel developments. Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, is projected to touch $150,000 in the current market cycle. At the same time, Ozak AI, an AI-driven blockchain platform, is advancing a presale that positions its native token OZ for exponential growth from $0.012 to a potential […] The post ChatGPT Predicts When Bitcoin Could Touch $150,000, Says This AI Coin May Surge from $0.012 to $3 in the Same Period appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/04 00:30
Maxi Doge ($MAXI) Review: What’s the Appeal?
The post Maxi Doge ($MAXI) Review: What’s the Appeal? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Wish you’d scooped up some dog-themed tokens like $DOGE or $SHIB early on before their epic spikes? You might be in just the right place. In this Maxi Doge review, we explore how $MAXI might be the next Shiba Inu-inspired coin to explode. Like $SHIB, it plans to evolve from a meme coin into a utility-packed project – one that sets itself apart by launching its own gamified tournaments and integrating futures platforms. And that’s just the start. Keep reading to find out more about this new top dog on the block(chain). Key Takeaways 🟣 Utility — Upcoming trading contests, gamified tournaments, and futures platform integrations with up to 1000x leverage; 🟣 Security — Audited by SolidProof and Coinsult, no mint/blacklist functions ↘️ learn more here ↙️; 🟣 Tokenomics — 150.24B fixed supply, allocated to marketing (40%), maxi fund (25%), development (15%), liquidity (15%), and staking (5%); 🟣 Unique features — Meme-first branding tied to gym culture for ‘max gains,’ plus upcoming partner events (futures platform integrations and gamified tournaments); 🟣 Roadmap — Currently in Stage 2 (presale kick-off, socials launch, smart contract audit). Next phases: DEX and CEX listings, futures trading partnerships; 🟣 Current price & staking — $0.000258, up by 3.2% since presale went live at $0.00025000. Staking APY is currently 139%. 🟣 Where to buy — Available on the official Maxi Doge Presale website using either $ETH, $USDT, $USDC, or $BNB. 🟣 Learn more — Whitepaper | X | Telegram Before purchasing $MAXI, please conduct your own research – we’re not financial advisors, and project details are subject to change. What is Maxi Doge? Aim & Origin What is Maxi Doge ($MAXI)? Well, it’s a meme coin that’s pushing for 1000x leverage trades. Its mascot – a ripped Shiba Inu – symbolizes the heavyweight it aspires to become…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 00:29
USDT, USDC face pressure as stablecoins go multichain
Stablecoin usage shifted in 2025, with multi-chain activity and a larger number of niche, project-specific assets. The Genius act in the USA still encourages stablecoin issuers with clear rules and predictable income from holding T-Bills.
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/04 00:23
What This Means For The Market
The post What This Means For The Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sebastian’s journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. To share his insights with others, Sebastian became an active contributor to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn. His focus on fintech and crypto-related topics quickly established him as a trusted voice in the online crypto community. Sebastian’s goal was to educate and inform his audience about the latest trends and insights in the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance. The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian’s passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K reports, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance. Sebastian’s journey as a crypto pioneer has been marked by a relentless pursuit of knowledge and a dedication to sharing his insights. His ability to navigate the complex world of crypto, combined with his passion for financial research and communication, makes him a valuable contributor to the industry. As the crypto landscape continues to evolve, Sebastian remains at the forefront, providing valuable insights and…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 00:23
Senator Ted Cruz Blocks Two Bipartisan Privacy Bills
The post Senator Ted Cruz Blocks Two Bipartisan Privacy Bills appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US Senator Ted Cruz of Texas has blocked a privacy bill that seeks to protect all Americans from having their personal information exposed by data brokers — arguing that law enforcement needs access to some data and that the bill requires refinement. The Bitcoiner was the only US senator to object to Democrat Senator Ron Wyden’s bill — Senate Bill 2850 — on Wednesday, arguing a lack of data could disrupt efforts to ensure that convicted sex offenders are kept away from children. SB 2850 seeks to stop brokers from exposing personal data Wyden said SB 2850 would seek to offer Americans protection against data brokers that sell sensitive data to “anyone with a credit card,” stating that some people use this information to carry out violence, stalking, and other criminal threats. Cruz, who has long pushed back against central bank digital currencies and other surveillance measures, told fellow lawmakers that he’s “interested in expanding the protection to as wide a universe as is feasible, as is practicable, but that answer is not yet worked out.” Cruz also rejected a narrower privacy bill introduced by Wyden immediately after on the same grounds. Senate Bill 2851 seeks to extend protections only to federal lawmakers, state officials, and their staff, as well as survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence. However, Cruz offered to work with Wyden on the bipartisan bill, saying he doesn’t want Congress to “do nothing and fail to take reasonable common sense steps” that may hinder the privacy of law-abiding citizens. Cointelegraph reached out to Cruz and Wyden but didn’t receive a response by the time of publication. Source: Freedom of the Press Privacy has been a highly debated topic within the cryptocurrency community, which was built on the ideals of freedom from surveillance. Limiting the data shared…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 00:20
The ‘Halo’ Show Is Now On Netflix, And You Must See It To Believe It
The post The ‘Halo’ Show Is Now On Netflix, And You Must See It To Believe It appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Well, some sort of licensing deal with Paramount+ has kicked in, and the cancelled Halo series that originally aired there has now hit Netflix. Halo ran from 2022 to 2024, a live-action adaptation of one of the most storied franchises in gaming. And it was mostly a disaster when many video game projects finally seemed to be finding their footing. Right away, you could see the central issue there, that the show abandoned the entire concept of Master Chief being a super-soldier whose face we never see. Instead, Chief is played by Pablo Schreiber, who I have nothing against, but the man spends 95% of the show out of his armor to the point where it often barely feels like a Halo show at all. A warning here is that if you like Master Chief as a character and want to preserve that image of him in your mind, you may not want to pollute it with this bizarre variant that was created for this series. That said, if you want to see what all the anti-hype was about, it’s sort of something you must see to believe. The show pulls an Iron Fist, actually. The first season is outrageously awful, but season 2 sort of gets things together more. Not enough to save the series, but they tried. Spoilers follow, but man, what a wild ride. A central storyline of the first season is the existence of a human Covenant agent who is working with the hostile aliens to the detriment of humanity. Eventually, she’s captured, and some sort of innate bond is struck up with Chief. The two eventually end up having sex while she’s a prisoner of war in what is easily the weirdest moment in the series, and really any video game series I’ve seen. The…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 00:19
TRON Ignites Blockchain Revolution, Leading with 40% of 642 Million Transactions
TRON is leading blockchain activity with 40% of 642M transactions that showcases its high scalability, low fees, and growing dominance in crypto.
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/04 00:10
Crypto In Japan May Soon Open Wider As Holdings Giant Pushes Expansion
Based on reports, Nomura Holdings is preparing to strengthen its footprint in Japan’s crypto market as trading activity picks up across the country. Related Reading: BlackRock’s Bitcoin Premium ETF Heads To Nasdaq In SEC Filing The move comes through Laser Digital Holdings, a Nomura unit based in Switzerland that is now in pre-consultation with Japan’s […]
Bitcoinist
2025/10/04 00:00
Shibarium Bridge Security: Here's Plan to Prevent Next Hack
Shiba Inu developers exploring ways strengthen Shibarium security
Coinstats
2025/10/03 23:35
