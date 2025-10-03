2025-10-04 Saturday

Kripto novice

Privoščite si najbolj vroče novice o kriptovalutah in posodobitve trga
Huawei allegedly smuggled 2.9 million TSMC dies through an intermediary

Huawei allegedly smuggled 2.9 million TSMC dies through an intermediary

Huawei allegedly smuggled 2.9 million TSMC dies through an intermediary, Sophgo, despite export controls being in place.
Delite
Cryptopolitan2025/10/04 00:36
Delite
Samsung Taps Coinbase to Bring Crypto Access to 75M Users

Samsung Taps Coinbase to Bring Crypto Access to 75M Users

Samsung Galaxy users in the US may soon access crypto trading, staking, and payments through Samsung Wallet via a new Coinbase partnership announced October 3, 2025. The post Samsung Taps Coinbase to Bring Crypto Access to 75M Users appeared first on Coinspeaker.
MAY
MAY$0.03949+0.20%
SOON
SOON$0.4768-9.00%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02485+0.04%
Delite
Coinspeaker2025/10/04 00:32
Delite
Classover Holdings (KIDZ) Stock: Surges on SOL Payment Rollout and Validator Staking Push

Classover Holdings (KIDZ) Stock: Surges on SOL Payment Rollout and Validator Staking Push

TLDR Classover embraces Solana for payments and staking, boosting blockchain reach. KIDZ stock pops as Classover integrates Solana payments and staking rewards. Solana joins Classover’s edtech platform for fast payments and staking perks. Classover adopts SOL payments, launches validator node, and grows treasury. Blockchain meets K-12: Classover adds Solana payments, staking, and reserves. Classover Holdings, [...] The post Classover Holdings (KIDZ) Stock: Surges on SOL Payment Rollout and Validator Staking Push appeared first on CoinCentral.
Solana
SOL$229.11-0.13%
EPNS
PUSH$0.0317+3.05%
NODE
NODE$0.06507+6.09%
Delite
Coincentral2025/10/04 00:28
Delite
Plasma Partners With Chainlink to Power Stablecoin Payments

Plasma Partners With Chainlink to Power Stablecoin Payments

The integration brings Chainlink Data Streams, Data Feeds, and the Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) to Plasma from day one, giving […] The post Plasma Partners With Chainlink to Power Stablecoin Payments appeared first on Coindoo.
CROSS
CROSS$0.22302-2.34%
Delite
Coindoo2025/10/04 00:10
Delite
North Korean IT Workers Exploit Crypto for Illicit Financing

North Korean IT Workers Exploit Crypto for Illicit Financing

The post North Korean IT Workers Exploit Crypto for Illicit Financing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Peter Zhang Oct 01, 2025 16:40 North Korean IT workers are reportedly using cryptocurrency to fund weapons programs. Discover the intricate networks facilitating these operations and the global efforts to disrupt them. North Korean IT workers are reportedly infiltrating global IT companies to earn income in cryptocurrency, which is then used to finance the country’s weapons programs, according to Chainalysis. Over recent years, entities like the U.S. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) and South Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs have imposed sanctions on individuals and entities supporting these schemes, often identifying them through cryptocurrency addresses. Sanctioned Operations and Crypto Laundering Chainalysis closely monitors the involvement of cryptocurrency in North Korea’s revenue generation and laundering activities. Recent sanctions by OFAC have targeted individuals such as a Russian national who facilitated payments to the Chinyong Information Technology Cooperation Company, a DPRK entity employing IT workers abroad. These workers reportedly request payment in stablecoins due to their stable value and use OTC traders to convert cryptocurrency into fiat currency. Techniques for Obfuscating Transactions Once compensated, North Korean IT workers utilize various laundering techniques, including chain-hopping and token swapping, to obscure the origin of funds. They employ decentralized exchanges and bridge protocols to complicate tracking. These operations often involve intermediaries who consolidate and layer the funds, eventually transferring them to North Korean representatives using false identities to open accounts at mainstream exchanges. Global Response and Enforcement Actions Enforcement actions, such as those by the U.S. Department of Justice, have highlighted the reliance on cryptocurrency for these operations, offering insights into disrupting these networks. Sanctions and advisories from bodies like the HM Treasury’s Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation and the FBI emphasize the need for vigilance against red flags, such as inconsistent identities or unusual…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014926+7.52%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.08241-5.39%
FUND
FUND$0.01311-20.06%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 23:59
Delite
Vitalik Buterin Warns Ethereum Against Influence of Peter Thiel

Vitalik Buterin Warns Ethereum Against Influence of Peter Thiel

The Ethereum co-founder suggested that Thiel’s worldview, rooted in surveillance and state power, clashes directly with the values of decentralization […] The post Vitalik Buterin Warns Ethereum Against Influence of Peter Thiel appeared first on Coindoo.
Delite
Coindoo2025/10/03 23:55
Delite
Top 3 Crypto Picks for a 10x Return Before 2026

Top 3 Crypto Picks for a 10x Return Before 2026

The post Top 3 Crypto Picks for a 10x Return Before 2026 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Investors searching for 10x returns before 2026 need to balance ambition with realism. Many of the largest tokens already carry heavy valuations, making exponential growth unlikely. But a few projects combine adoption, community, and clear utility in ways that could support higher multiples.  Three stand out today – Digitap ($TAP), Solana (SOL), and Dogecoin (DOGE). Solana offers speed and developer traction. Dogecoin remains the most visible meme coin with strong sentiment.  Digitap represents a new payments infrastructure story. These three illustrate how different sectors of crypto might still deliver substantial returns for disciplined investors. Projects were selected based on adoption, price potential, community, and market use case.  1. Digitap ($TAP): Payments With Security and Compliance Digitap offers something very different from Solana or Dogecoin. It markets itself as the world’s first omni-bank, combining fiat and crypto in a live ecosystem. Beyond branding, Digitap emphasizes features such as Visa and Apple Pay integration, IBAN accounts, and zero KYC options where regulation allows. Security is reinforced with audit plans and privacy protections.  Tokenomics support growth with a fixed supply, deflationary buyback and burn, and staking with 124% APY. Investors also appreciate that Digitap is not just an idea but already a working platform, addressing one of the main weaknesses of presale projects. Users can download the app from the Google or Apple store today and use it for payments, invoicing, or to receive wages.  The market opportunity is huge – digital payments are a trillion-dollar industry, and $TAP aims to participate directly. Analysts suggest that, because of its compliance focus and hybrid model, Digitap could attract both traditional users and crypto native investors. If adoption follows, its upside potential is significant, with a 50x or more being on the radar easily making it a top crypto to buy today. 2. Solana (SOL): Speed and Network Activity Solana has become one of the fastest-growing ecosystems in crypto. Its blockchain can handle thousands of transactions per second, often with fees less than one cent. That level of throughput has attracted projects in DeFi, gaming, and NFTs. Despite setbacks, including major outages in past years, Solana continues to attract developers who value speed and low cost.  Over the last cycle, its community stuck with it during downturns, and that resilience strengthens its outlook. Analysts say if the next market recovery brings more activity into dApps and NFTs, Solana is well-positioned to benefit. Risks remain, including concerns about centralization and reliability, but upgrades are ongoing. If execution stays on track, SOL could revisit prior highs and potentially grow far beyond them. For investors eyeing what crypto to invest in, Solana represents an established yet still growing contender. However, it is currently trading around $225, which is only $25 short of its all-time high of ~$250.  3. Dogecoin (DOGE): Culture That Refuses to Fade Dogecoin continues to thrive in ways skeptics never expected. It was born as a joke, but its culture has translated into one of the strongest communities in crypto. Its use in small transactions and tipping continues to keep it relevant, along with an extremely passionate community active on sites such as Reddit.    The token has limited technical features compared to rivals, but its recognition outside of crypto circles gives it unique appeal. From social media campaigns to mentions by high-profile figures, Dogecoin maintains visibility that most altcoins cannot match. Currently around the $0.25 mark, proponents often speculate a 4x to $1.0, though this claim has yet to materialize.  For growth-focused investors, DOGE’s strength is not in fundamentals but in sentiment. Each cycle, it manages to surprise on the upside, often outpacing expectations. For those willing to accept volatility, it still ranks as one of the best altcoins to invest in for the remainder of 2025.It might pay to have one or two meme coins in a given portfolio, and DOGE was the first established meme project to market.   Outlook for 2026: Which Coins Can Actually 10x? Together, Solana, Dogecoin, and Digitap show how diverse strategies can deliver growth. Solana’s speed and adoption, Dogecoin’s culture and visibility, and Digitap’s payments and compliance cover very different market drivers.  Yet $TAP is the only coin that can be expected to 10x or more. SOL and DOGE have already observed huge capital inflows and price appreciation. They are late-stage projects and both trade not far from their all-time highs, with limited upside.  Aside from a discounted early bird trading price under $0.0125, it stands out for linking crypto directly to real-world finance with a gigantic market use case. If it delivers on its roadmap, it could shift from presale interest to mainstream adoption by 2026. Discover the future of crypto cards with Digitap by checking out their live Visa card project here: Presale https://presale.digitap.app   Website: https://Digitap.app  Social: https://linktr.ee/digitap.app 
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.02276+1.51%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.36+4.34%
Delite
Coinstats2025/10/03 23:54
Delite
Solana sees $326 billion in DEX volume in Q3 2025, marking a 21% increase

Solana sees $326 billion in DEX volume in Q3 2025, marking a 21% increase

The post Solana sees $326 billion in DEX volume in Q3 2025, marking a 21% increase appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Solana recorded $326 billion in decentralized exchange (DEX) volume in Q3 2025, a 21% increase from the previous quarter. The network has consistently outpaced other major blockchains in decentralized exchange trading activity for multiple consecutive months, highlighting its lead in recent on-chain financial volumes. Solana, a blockchain network positioned as the leading infrastructure for internet capital markets and real-world asset tokenization, recorded $326 billion in decentralized exchange volume during Q3 2025, representing a 21% increase from the previous quarter. The network has consistently outpaced other major blockchains in decentralized exchange trading activity for multiple consecutive months, reflecting its growing share of on-chain financial volumes. Solana is attracting significant institutional interest. The blockchain is enabling the launch of new yield-bearing stablecoins and tokenized assets, fostering composable financial products that drive ecosystem growth in decentralized finance. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/solana-dex-volume-q3-2025-21-percent-increase/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014926+7.52%
Major
MAJOR$0.12527+3.01%
RealLink
REAL$0.08431+4.85%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 23:51
Delite
CleanSpark (CLSK) stock: surges 7% as Bitcoin-backed credit line expands by $200M

CleanSpark (CLSK) stock: surges 7% as Bitcoin-backed credit line expands by $200M

TLDR CleanSpark stock surges as $200M Bitcoin credit line boosts liquidity. CLSK hits $16.22 on strong ops update and Bitcoin-backed credit boost. $200M credit expansion fuels CleanSpark’s mining growth and stock rally. CleanSpark climbs after ops update, credit expansion, and leadership revamp. CLSK rides Bitcoin credit growth, hitting milestones in hashrate expansion. CleanSpark (CLSK) stock [...] The post CleanSpark (CLSK) stock: surges 7% as Bitcoin-backed credit line expands by $200M appeared first on CoinCentral.
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0000271-0.36%
Boost
BOOST$0.09013-8.96%
Delite
Coincentral2025/10/03 23:49
Delite
What Happens When Sports Stickers Unlock Real Rewards? SCOR's Fuse Launch Explained

What Happens When Sports Stickers Unlock Real Rewards? SCOR's Fuse Launch Explained

SCOR launches athlete stickers on Telegram's Fuse marketplace with gameplay utility, turning sports IP into competitive advantages for fans.
RealLink
REAL$0.08431+4.85%
Fuse Network
FUSE$0.010328+4.12%
Story
IP$10.104+4.70%
Delite
Hackernoon2025/10/03 22:01
Delite

Novice o trendih

Več

Coinbase Integrates Crypto Trading with Samsung Pay for 75M Users

3 Tips to Stay Profitable Even in Crypto Bear Markets

Federal Reserve Announces Rate Cut Amid Shifting Economic Risks

Ethereum Foundation Allocates 1,000 ETH to Stablecoins for R&D and Grants

What Does Coinbase’s New Move Mean for Crypto and Finance?