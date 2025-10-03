2025-10-04 Saturday

The post Walmart’s OnePay App to add Bitcoin and Ethereum trading appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Walmart’s OnePay App is the latest company to jump on the crypto wave, with plans to offer Bitcoin and Ethereum trading to its customers. The company also reportedly views crypto as a core offering amid plans to build an all-in-one application. OnePay App To Soon Offer Bitcoin And Ethereum Trading Services According to a CNBC report, the fintech firm owned mainly by Walmart will soon start offering crypto trading and custody on its mobile app. The firm plans to begin by offering access to Bitcoin and Ethereum later this year in partnership with Zerohash. This move comes as more companies look to offer crypto access to their customers. As CoinGape reported, banking giant Morgan Stanley also plans to roll out crypto trading services to its E-trade clients in partnership with Zerohash. Meanwhile, CNBC noted that OnePay’s move indicates its vision for crypto as part of its core offering, amid plans to build the “everything app” for digital finance. The firm has already integrated new products as it seeks to build a U.S. super app similar to its overseas offerings, such as WeChat. On Super Apps For Crypto And Other Services Notably, this aligns with the SEC Chair Paul Atkins’ vision under Project Crypto. Atkins has earlier stated that the commission plans to enable market participants to innovate with Super Apps, under which they will be able to offer several services and products on a single platform and with a single license. That way, broker-dealers will be able to offer trading in non-security assets alongside crypto asset securities. OnePay is just one of many firms that are working on building a Super App. Coinbase has also revealed plans to become the ‘Everything Exchange’ as it looks to offer diverse financial services. The top crypto exchange plans to begin offering tokenized equities at…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 01:26
Delite
Bitcoin (BTC) Can Even Hit $200,000, According to Popular Indicator

Bitcoin (BTC) Can Even Hit $200,000, According to Popular Indicator

The post Bitcoin (BTC) Can Even Hit $200,000, According to Popular Indicator appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. More place to move Bitcoin to accelerate? The largest cryptocurrency in the world, Bitcoin, is now only a hair below its peak thanks to a recent surge that has brought it close to $121,000. However, the Crypto Fear and Greed Index is still at a neutral level of 57, in spite of the price spike, far from the extreme greed readings that usually indicate overheated conditions. This difference is giving rise to conjecture that Bitcoin may have a lot more room to grow, possibly even doubling or tripling from its current value. More place to move The most significant rallies in Bitcoin’s history have taken place when the market was far from euphoric. According to the index’s current reading, investor sentiment is still cautious despite Bitcoin’s significant recovery from its lows earlier in the year. As a result, the rally might not be fueled by speculative mania but rather by consistent inflows from institutional and retail investors, who view Bitcoin as digital gold in an uncertain macroeconomic context. BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView Furthermore, technical analysis demonstrates that Bitcoin’s moving averages are continuously rising, and that the price is comfortably above its major supports. Market participants appear to be positioning for higher moves without using reckless leverage, as evidenced by the volatility remaining high but not unsustainable. A significant retracement is what many analysts would anticipate if sentiment were already at the level of extreme greed. The market is still gaining momentum according, to the neutral index. Bitcoin to accelerate? This is consistent with predictions made by a number of well-known traders — that Bitcoin may test $150,000 in the coming months, and possibly $200,000 in the next significant cycle. Risks still exist, of course. Large-scale liquidations, macroeconomic tightening or an abrupt change in regulatory pressure could all put a stop…
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 01:11
Delite
Top Trusted Crypto Casinos for Slots & Roulette [No Wagering, Free Spins]

Top Trusted Crypto Casinos for Slots & Roulette [No Wagering, Free Spins]

Looking for trusted crypto casinos to play slots and roulette? This October 2025 guide reviews the top licensed platforms offering no wagering bonuses, free spins, and fast payouts for Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT, and more.
Delite
Cryptodaily2025/10/04 00:40
Delite
Walmart’s OnePay to Introduce Crypto Trading and Custody: Report

Walmart’s OnePay to Introduce Crypto Trading and Custody: Report

OnePay, the fintech firm majority-owned by Walmart, is preparing to roll out cryptocurrency trading and custody features in its mobile app, according to a report from CNBC. The move would allow millions of U.S. consumers to buy, hold, and potentially spend digital assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum directly through OnePay’s platform. Bitcoin and Ethereum Coming to the OnePay App Sources familiar with the matter told CNBC that OnePay users will gain access to Bitcoin and Ethereum later this year, with crypto infrastructure provider Zerohash powering custody and trading services. While the company has yet to make an official announcement, the development shows OnePay’s ambitions to transform into a comprehensive “everything app” for digital finance. Founded in 2021 through a joint venture between Walmart and venture capital firm Ribbit Capital, OnePay has gradually expanded its financial offerings. Today, its app provides high-yield savings accounts, debit and credit cards, buy now, pay later options, and even wireless phone plans. Adding crypto trading further aligns OnePay with popular super apps abroad, such as WeChat, which integrate payments, finance, and commerce into a single platform. Spending Crypto at Walmart By integrating Bitcoin and Ethereum custody into its app, OnePay could give customers the ability to convert crypto holdings into cash and seamlessly use those funds at Walmart stores or online checkouts. That would represent a major step in the retail giant’s digital finance strategy, directly connecting crypto adoption with one of the world’s largest retail ecosystems. Crypto’s Mainstream Push The expansion comes as cryptocurrency adoption accelerates in the U.S. following a policy shift in President Donald Trump’s administration. Major financial institutions that once kept crypto at arm’s length are now moving quickly to integrate digital assets. Last month, Morgan Stanley announced plans to give retail clients direct access to crypto through its E-Trade subsidiary. Meanwhile, Zerohash, the startup supporting OnePay’s crypto rollout, recently raised $104 million in funding from a range of backers, including Morgan Stanley and Interactive Brokers, as it positions itself as a core infrastructure provider for banks and fintechs. OnePay’s Growing Reach OnePay is already making strides among consumers. The app currently ranks fifth on the Apple App Store for free finance apps, ahead of competitors such as JPMorgan Chase, Robinhood, and Chime. Nearly all of the apps ahead of it—PayPal, Venmo, and Cash App—already offer crypto features, making OnePay’s move a natural next step. With its deep Walmart integration and access to 150 million weekly shoppers, OnePay has an unmatched distribution channel. And while it was set up as a standalone company, not tied exclusively to Walmart customers, its growing role suggests crypto may soon become a core feature of America’s biggest retail network
Delite
CryptoNews2025/10/04 00:30
Delite
This Event Has Reset Bitcoin OI and Set the Stage for Q4: Glassnode

This Event Has Reset Bitcoin OI and Set the Stage for Q4: Glassnode

Market analytical platform Glassnode has identified a recent important event that reset Bitcoin Open Interest and set the stage for Q4. Specifically, on Sept.Visit Website
Delite
Coinstats2025/10/03 23:52
Delite
Samsung Brings Coinbase Access to 75M Wallet Users in Latest Crypto Embrace

Samsung Brings Coinbase Access to 75M Wallet Users in Latest Crypto Embrace

Years after first turning its smartphones into crypto wallets, Samsung is making it easier for U.S. device owners to buy crypto via Coinbase.
Delite
Coinstats2025/10/03 23:48
Delite
Circle: Stablecoin trading volume in the Asia-Pacific region reached US$2.4 trillion in the past year, with Singapore and Hong Kong leading the growth

Circle: Stablecoin trading volume in the Asia-Pacific region reached US$2.4 trillion in the past year, with Singapore and Hong Kong leading the growth

PANews reported on October 3rd that according to the latest data released by USDC issuer Circle, stablecoin trading volume in the Asia-Pacific region has reached US$2.4 trillion over the past year (June 2024 to June 2025), demonstrating that the region is rapidly becoming a core engine for global stablecoin use. Singapore and Hong Kong are the main hubs driving this growth. The report notes that the growth of stablecoins in the Asia-Pacific region is driven more by practical applications than speculation, including cross-border remittances, tokenized trade, supply chain finance, and high-volume commercial activities requiring fast, low-cost settlement. Furthermore, Singapore and Hong Kong's open regulatory policies and mature fintech infrastructure have created favorable conditions for the rapid expansion of stablecoins.
Delite
PANews2025/10/03 23:47
Delite
ZKPs Evolve From Theory To Reality To Bring Mainstream Blockchain Adoption

ZKPs Evolve From Theory To Reality To Bring Mainstream Blockchain Adoption

Enterprises have moved into Web3 and banks have added crypto access, while ZKPs have provided a path to privacy on public ledgers. New tooling and zkVMs have made development more accessible, though balancing speed, efficiency, and succinctness has remained an active challenge.
Delite
Coinstats2025/10/03 23:42
Delite
Bitcoin Supported by ETF Inflows and Reduced Selling Pressure

Bitcoin Supported by ETF Inflows and Reduced Selling Pressure

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/bitcoin-stability-etf-inflows/
Delite
Coinstats2025/10/03 23:30
Delite
Stop Memorizing—Start Forecasting: How Superforecasters Outthink Experts

Stop Memorizing—Start Forecasting: How Superforecasters Outthink Experts

Memorization is obsolete. Studies show most “experts” are no better than chance at predicting the future. The real winners are superforecasters—ordinary people who use probabilistic thinking, constant updates, and cross-domain insights to outpredict PhDs. In the creator economy, foresight—not memory—is the edge that will make you rich.
Delite
Hackernoon2025/10/03 23:30
Delite

