Walmart’s OnePay to Introduce Crypto Trading and Custody: Report

OnePay, the fintech firm majority-owned by Walmart, is preparing to roll out cryptocurrency trading and custody features in its mobile app, according to a report from CNBC. The move would allow millions of U.S. consumers to buy, hold, and potentially spend digital assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum directly through OnePay’s platform. Bitcoin and Ethereum Coming to the OnePay App Sources familiar with the matter told CNBC that OnePay users will gain access to Bitcoin and Ethereum later this year, with crypto infrastructure provider Zerohash powering custody and trading services. While the company has yet to make an official announcement, the development shows OnePay’s ambitions to transform into a comprehensive “everything app” for digital finance. Founded in 2021 through a joint venture between Walmart and venture capital firm Ribbit Capital, OnePay has gradually expanded its financial offerings. Today, its app provides high-yield savings accounts, debit and credit cards, buy now, pay later options, and even wireless phone plans. Adding crypto trading further aligns OnePay with popular super apps abroad, such as WeChat, which integrate payments, finance, and commerce into a single platform. Spending Crypto at Walmart By integrating Bitcoin and Ethereum custody into its app, OnePay could give customers the ability to convert crypto holdings into cash and seamlessly use those funds at Walmart stores or online checkouts. That would represent a major step in the retail giant’s digital finance strategy, directly connecting crypto adoption with one of the world’s largest retail ecosystems. Crypto’s Mainstream Push The expansion comes as cryptocurrency adoption accelerates in the U.S. following a policy shift in President Donald Trump’s administration. Major financial institutions that once kept crypto at arm’s length are now moving quickly to integrate digital assets. Last month, Morgan Stanley announced plans to give retail clients direct access to crypto through its E-Trade subsidiary. Meanwhile, Zerohash, the startup supporting OnePay’s crypto rollout, recently raised $104 million in funding from a range of backers, including Morgan Stanley and Interactive Brokers, as it positions itself as a core infrastructure provider for banks and fintechs. OnePay’s Growing Reach OnePay is already making strides among consumers. The app currently ranks fifth on the Apple App Store for free finance apps, ahead of competitors such as JPMorgan Chase, Robinhood, and Chime. Nearly all of the apps ahead of it—PayPal, Venmo, and Cash App—already offer crypto features, making OnePay’s move a natural next step. With its deep Walmart integration and access to 150 million weekly shoppers, OnePay has an unmatched distribution channel. And while it was set up as a standalone company, not tied exclusively to Walmart customers, its growing role suggests crypto may soon become a core feature of America’s biggest retail network